Hornets 39, Grizzlies 55: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (3-5) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday November 4, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 39, Memphis Grizzlies 55 (Q2 05:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Meanwhile I’m Greensboro Mark Williams almost just went coast to cast with a behind the back dribble pic.twitter.com/YWWgSLOMro – 8:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
whole lotta pressure applied in the first quarter.
we lead 41-23 after the first 12.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/YaibDsK3tW – 8:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that step jabskii. whew 🥵 @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/KfR2Mlw8xR – 8:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we promise this ain’t a replay.
back 2 back. same spotskii
@Ja Morant x @Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/UZ3KZHVGcQ – 8:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steven Adams with 6 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and a steal in eight minutes.
Dillon Brooks has 14 points, on 5-5 shooting, and 4-4 shooting from 3-point range.
Grizzlies dominating. 32-15 – 8:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Hornets are leaving Dillon Brooks open and he’s making them pay big time: 14 points and 4-4 on 3s so far. – 8:26 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks 4-4 from 3. All catch-and-shoot, in rhythm. – 8:26 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
That Not Quite Highlight from Ja deserves a highlight. Like, post the video, Grizzlies account. – 8:23 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
I just said to @kelwright, “I gotta get a Santi Aldama jersey,” and she just nodded and agreed. – 8:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Santi Aldama with the slam dunk to put the Grizzlies up 14-4. Ja Morant was pointing at Hornets coach Steve Clifford on his way up the court like he was signaling him to call timeout. Seconds later… timeout hornets.
Grizzlies 14-4 with 8:17 left in the 1Q – 8:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Hornets are giving Ja Morant all the attention defensively so he’s just carving them up with his vision. Four assists in less than four minutes. – 8:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
📢 shabooya shabooya roll call 📢
hit that RT. it’s time to hoop. pic.twitter.com/W4eM8WsXBQ – 8:12 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
In a rather surprising development, we have pyrotechnics for a Friday night game with Charlotte. – 8:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Two nights after scoring 9 points on 2-for-11 shooting against Charlotte, DeMar DeRozan has 11 points in first nine minutes of Q1 in Boston – 8:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Minutes away from tipoff in Memphis!
📍 – Memphis, TN
🆚 – @Memphis Grizzlies
⏰ – 8 PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/VuTqsW0Crb – 7:59 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
The @brevinknight22 receiving line has started as the Grizzlies go through layups.. – 7:59 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Will the Hornets Sign Miles Bridges After Domestic Violence Plea? bleacherreport.com/articles/10054… – 7:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the first five out vs. @Charlotte Hornets
🎿 @Ja Morant
🔥 @Desmond Bane
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🇪🇸 Santi Aldama
🥝 @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #BIGMEMPHIS pic.twitter.com/q4fmcyqJkN – 7:57 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your officials for the Charlotte vs. Memphis game: James Williams, Brandon Adair and Jason Goldenberg. These officials have been vetted, research and endorsed by @badunclep . If you have issues with them, call 1-800DontCare – 7:51 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for a Friday night tilt in Memphis with Charlotte: HORNETS: Jalen McDaniels, P.J. Washington, Miles Plumlee, Kelly Oubre Jr., Dennis Smith.
GRIZZLIES: Morant, Bane, Adams, Aldama, Dillon Brooks.
Set you fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at MEM
Terry Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is out.
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/KTVIUDIyGq – 7:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
no spot like the cribskiii 🏡
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/joY43z8diZ – 7:27 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets have downgraded Terry Rozier and Cody Martin to out for tonight’s game in Memphis. With LaMelo and Gordon Hayward already ruled out, they’ll be down 4 rotation players. Bryce McGowens got transferred from Greensboro today to give them an extra body and they’ll need it. – 7:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 5️⃣ on the floor. — @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/nPn0W3GHgn – 7:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. wasn’t doing any contact a month ago. He’s still not doing full contact work, but he did 3-on-3 workouts during the me road trip. Another positive step in his quest to return.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 6:50 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Asked Clifford about the injured guys. He said LaMelo, Terry Rozier and Cody Martin are extremely close to returning and are all doing much better than they were even 3 days ago. #Hornets are just being extremely cautious because they don’t want any setbacks once they return. – 6:46 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on Rozier’s availability
“No, but soon though, soon. He did a lot more today, I think in the next few days we’ll have a chance to get him, Cody and LaMelo back” – 6:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is doing 3-on-3 workouts now. The team is still hoping to get him to 5-on-5 during the homestand. – 6:23 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins says Jaren Jackson Jr. started playing 3-on-3 during the recent road trip. Hopes to scale up to 5-on-5 in the coming week. Nothing specific on return date. – 6:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said Jaren Jackson Jr. has started 3-on-3 work, still limiting contact. The hope is that over the this homestand he can get to 5-on-5.
He said his conditioning is in a good place. – 6:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets interim Jacque Vaughn is hopeful that Joe Harris can play tomorrow in Charlotte on the tail end of this back-to-back. #NBA #Hornets – 5:40 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Defensive slippages and injuries impacting preferred rotations have combined to leave @Memphis Grizzlies in search of stability. They hope to settle into more of a rhythm at home as they face 3 games in 4 nights against Hornets, Wizards and Celtics. grindcitymedia.com/2022/11/04/mik… – 5:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
#FedExPlayerTracker | During the last home game, Santi Aldama played 32 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.45 MPH. pic.twitter.com/eUDQwGzI9v – 4:46 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Memphis Coffee Shop Guide: Downtown dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 3:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
. @greensboroswarm szn starts TONIGHT 😈 Join us in wishing them good luck! – 3:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Our last #SwarmThePolls at @MallardCreekHS was a success! Thank you to everyone who came out, and make sure to VOTE! 🗳 pic.twitter.com/BIXDNW6wpj – 3:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
new spot in the crib sponsored by The WKND Hang Suite.
More information ⤵️ – 2:49 PM
new spot in the crib sponsored by The WKND Hang Suite.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Seth Curry is out tonight vs. Wizards but expected to play Saturday night in his hometown of Charlotte against the Hornets. – 2:34 PM
