Knicks 12, 76ers 18: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (3-4) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (5-5) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday November 4, 2022
New York Knicks 12, Philadelphia 76ers 18 (Q1 04:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Unsurprisingly, Harris and Maxey have combined for 11 of the Sixers’ first 15 shot attempts. Both have seven points to help the Sixers lead 16-11. Knicks have missed seven of their first 11 shots. – 7:26 PM
Unsurprisingly, Harris and Maxey have combined for 11 of the Sixers’ first 15 shot attempts. Both have seven points to help the Sixers lead 16-11. Knicks have missed seven of their first 11 shots. – 7:26 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Without Joel Embiid and James Harden tonight, Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) is stepping up early, with vocal leadership and efficiency.
5 mins / 4 PTS / 2-2 fg / 2 REB – 7:23 PM
Without Joel Embiid and James Harden tonight, Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) is stepping up early, with vocal leadership and efficiency.
5 mins / 4 PTS / 2-2 fg / 2 REB – 7:23 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
First sub off the bench: Immanuel Quickley.
Gonna be tough for Fournier to see much time in this rotation. – 7:22 PM
First sub off the bench: Immanuel Quickley.
Gonna be tough for Fournier to see much time in this rotation. – 7:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Grimes with a quick second foul defending Maxey – Thibodeau letting it ride with 7:45 left in the first quarter. – 7:20 PM
Grimes with a quick second foul defending Maxey – Thibodeau letting it ride with 7:45 left in the first quarter. – 7:20 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔💙 The family of Dolph Schayes ❤️🔔
⌚️ @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/FWxKI0lGBi – 7:19 PM
🔔💙 The family of Dolph Schayes ❤️🔔
⌚️ @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/FWxKI0lGBi – 7:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Two quick fouls on Melton, who is guarding Brunson. Sixers already thinner than usual on the perimeter with Harden and House out. – 7:16 PM
Two quick fouls on Melton, who is guarding Brunson. Sixers already thinner than usual on the perimeter with Harden and House out. – 7:16 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
2 quick fouls for De’Anthony Melton. Exact opposite of what the Sixers needed tonight. – 7:15 PM
2 quick fouls for De’Anthony Melton. Exact opposite of what the Sixers needed tonight. – 7:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Grimes showing why he’s in the lineup already — tasked with guarding Maxey. – 7:12 PM
Grimes showing why he’s in the lineup already — tasked with guarding Maxey. – 7:12 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers did offer a bit of a positive update on James Harden tonight before the contest with the Knicks at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/04/doc… via @SixersWire – 7:03 PM
Doc Rivers did offer a bit of a positive update on James Harden tonight before the contest with the Knicks at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/04/doc… via @SixersWire – 7:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Interesting little Friday night here, with Embiid and Harden both out and Montrezl Harrell and De’Anthony Melton starting in their places alongside Maxey, Harris and Tucker. Danuel House Jr. (illness) is also out. – 6:58 PM
Interesting little Friday night here, with Embiid and Harden both out and Montrezl Harrell and De’Anthony Melton starting in their places alongside Maxey, Harris and Tucker. Danuel House Jr. (illness) is also out. – 6:58 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle is available to play after spraining his ankle on Wednesday night #Sixers – 6:48 PM
Matisse Thybulle is available to play after spraining his ankle on Wednesday night #Sixers – 6:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Montrezl Harrell will start in place of Joel Embiid tonight for the 76ers, who remains out for a third straight game with an illness.
De’Anthony Melton will start in place of James Harden, as expected. – 6:46 PM
Montrezl Harrell will start in place of Joel Embiid tonight for the 76ers, who remains out for a third straight game with an illness.
De’Anthony Melton will start in place of James Harden, as expected. – 6:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Joel Embiid is out for the Sixers. …Already no Harden.
The Knicks can steal one in Philly. – 6:46 PM
Joel Embiid is out for the Sixers. …Already no Harden.
The Knicks can steal one in Philly. – 6:46 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid is out for tonight’s game. Starting lineup is Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Harrell. – 6:46 PM
Joel Embiid is out for tonight’s game. Starting lineup is Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Harrell. – 6:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers starters:
Tyrese Maxey
De’Anthony Melton
Montrezl Harrell
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker – 6:45 PM
Sixers starters:
Tyrese Maxey
De’Anthony Melton
Montrezl Harrell
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker – 6:45 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is out tonight.
Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Harrell starting vs. Knicks. – 6:45 PM
Joel Embiid is out tonight.
Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Harrell starting vs. Knicks. – 6:45 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid is out tonight against the Knicks. Came out for a brief pregame workout, but didn’t look all that good. – 6:45 PM
Joel Embiid is out tonight against the Knicks. Came out for a brief pregame workout, but didn’t look all that good. – 6:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Danuel House Jr. is out with non COVID-19 illness. – 6:41 PM
#Sixers guard Danuel House Jr. is out with non COVID-19 illness. – 6:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Posted this three weeks ago – and explained why:
Quentin Grimes Should Be The Knicks Starting Shooting Guard This Season tommybeer.substack.com/p/quentin-grim… – 6:38 PM
Posted this three weeks ago – and explained why:
Quentin Grimes Should Be The Knicks Starting Shooting Guard This Season tommybeer.substack.com/p/quentin-grim… – 6:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes is in the NYK starting lineup tonight, replacing Evan Fournier. This is the lineup that some within NYK were in favor of when the club signed Jalen Brunson, as we’ve noted. Grimes is healthy after missing most of training camp & reg season due to foot soreness. – 6:37 PM
Quentin Grimes is in the NYK starting lineup tonight, replacing Evan Fournier. This is the lineup that some within NYK were in favor of when the club signed Jalen Brunson, as we’ve noted. Grimes is healthy after missing most of training camp & reg season due to foot soreness. – 6:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And the Knicks make it official – Grimes starting in place of Fournier tonight. – 6:29 PM
And the Knicks make it official – Grimes starting in place of Fournier tonight. – 6:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Quentin Grimes is starting for the Knicks instead of Evan Fournier – 6:26 PM
Quentin Grimes is starting for the Knicks instead of Evan Fournier – 6:26 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Q Grimes will replace Evan Fournier in the starting lineup tonight – 6:26 PM
Knicks announce Q Grimes will replace Evan Fournier in the starting lineup tonight – 6:26 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is out here pregame. He’s got his right shoulder taped up. pic.twitter.com/PoIcTLk04d – 6:23 PM
Joel Embiid is out here pregame. He’s got his right shoulder taped up. pic.twitter.com/PoIcTLk04d – 6:23 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Plan is for Al Horford to play in New York tomorrow, but Mazzulla says they’ll see how it goes after the game tonight. – 5:51 PM
Plan is for Al Horford to play in New York tomorrow, but Mazzulla says they’ll see how it goes after the game tonight. – 5:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla said Al Horford is planning to play tomorrow in New York. – 5:51 PM
Mazzulla said Al Horford is planning to play tomorrow in New York. – 5:51 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Danuel House Jr. is out tonight (non COVID illness), per team official – 5:47 PM
Danuel House Jr. is out tonight (non COVID illness), per team official – 5:47 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibodeau hinted that Quentin Grimes will start.
Wouldn’t commit to it but sounds like that’s where this is going – 5:42 PM
Thibodeau hinted that Quentin Grimes will start.
Wouldn’t commit to it but sounds like that’s where this is going – 5:42 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers added Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness, questionable) to the 5:30 injury report. – 5:35 PM
Sixers added Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness, questionable) to the 5:30 injury report. – 5:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said that Tobias Harris can be expected to get a big dose of additional touches and shot attempts with James Harden out. As I wrote this morning, his usage numbers have plummeted across the board. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:31 PM
Doc Rivers said that Tobias Harris can be expected to get a big dose of additional touches and shot attempts with James Harden out. As I wrote this morning, his usage numbers have plummeted across the board. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said during his pregame availability that he “hopes” Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle will be able to play tonight. He also anticipates moving De’Anthony Melton moving into the starting lineup in place of Harden. – 5:29 PM
Doc Rivers said during his pregame availability that he “hopes” Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle will be able to play tonight. He also anticipates moving De’Anthony Melton moving into the starting lineup in place of Harden. – 5:29 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: De’Anthony Melton likely to start tonight, though starters won’t necessarily be same every game without James Harden.
Rivers said Sixers are “hoping” to have Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle available tonight. – 5:22 PM
Doc Rivers: De’Anthony Melton likely to start tonight, though starters won’t necessarily be same every game without James Harden.
Rivers said Sixers are “hoping” to have Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle available tonight. – 5:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers said De’Anthony Melton will probably start in place of injured PG James Harden. #Sixers – 5:22 PM
Doc Rivers said De’Anthony Melton will probably start in place of injured PG James Harden. #Sixers – 5:22 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says he “hopes” to have Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle tonight. Both still questionable right now #Sixers – 5:22 PM
Doc Rivers says he “hopes” to have Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle tonight. Both still questionable right now #Sixers – 5:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Rivers says De’Anthony Melton will start for Philadelphia tonight in place of James Harden. Says he’s been great at both ends of the court so far this season. – 5:22 PM
Rivers says De’Anthony Melton will start for Philadelphia tonight in place of James Harden. Says he’s been great at both ends of the court so far this season. – 5:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Doc Rivers said DeAnthony Melton will get the start in place of Harden tonight. – 5:22 PM
Doc Rivers said DeAnthony Melton will get the start in place of Harden tonight. – 5:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says he hopes to have both Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle available tonight.
Says the plan for now is for Melton to replace Harden in the starting lineup while Harden is out. – 5:22 PM
Doc Rivers says he hopes to have both Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle available tonight.
Says the plan for now is for Melton to replace Harden in the starting lineup while Harden is out. – 5:22 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers says Melton is likely to be the fifth starter in place of Harden tonight as long as his back is good to go.
Asked if Embiid will play: “I hope so” – 5:21 PM
Rivers says Melton is likely to be the fifth starter in place of Harden tonight as long as his back is good to go.
Asked if Embiid will play: “I hope so” – 5:21 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
When I wrote this story about @TheRealMerb during the pandemic, he was trying to figure out his future. On Sunday, he will make his New York City Marathon debut: nytimes.com/2020/07/10/spo… – 5:21 PM
When I wrote this story about @TheRealMerb during the pandemic, he was trying to figure out his future. On Sunday, he will make his New York City Marathon debut: nytimes.com/2020/07/10/spo… – 5:21 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Good luck to our guys @wcknicks as they begin their season tonight! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/cnOUtC2QBH – 3:50 PM
Good luck to our guys @wcknicks as they begin their season tonight! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/cnOUtC2QBH – 3:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective Pod w/ @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon on the ongoing mess in Brooklyn, James Harden, the slumping Warriors and more. open.spotify.com/episode/4awxEP… – 3:19 PM
New #HoopCollective Pod w/ @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon on the ongoing mess in Brooklyn, James Harden, the slumping Warriors and more. open.spotify.com/episode/4awxEP… – 3:19 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Chris Vernon on all the latest happening around the NBA from Kyrie Irving to James Harden’s injury to the Lakers winning two in a row, plus SGA, Cavs-Celtics, Pelicans, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/62Hjla… – 3:10 PM
New pod with @Chris Vernon on all the latest happening around the NBA from Kyrie Irving to James Harden’s injury to the Lakers winning two in a row, plus SGA, Cavs-Celtics, Pelicans, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/62Hjla… – 3:10 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“you just watch the film, see how you can be better defensively – just trying to stay aggressive and help us win as much as possible.”
💻: GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns – 3:04 PM
“you just watch the film, see how you can be better defensively – just trying to stay aggressive and help us win as much as possible.”
💻: GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns – 3:04 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Tyrese Maxey and Tyrese Haliburton were the top two breakout candidates entering this season in our NBA executives poll.
👉🏼 https://t.co/FgbosAmpbA pic.twitter.com/Z6D6ztZWCR – 2:03 PM
Tyrese Maxey and Tyrese Haliburton were the top two breakout candidates entering this season in our NBA executives poll.
👉🏼 https://t.co/FgbosAmpbA pic.twitter.com/Z6D6ztZWCR – 2:03 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
number 0 on the court, number 1 in our hearts. HBD Rese! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/e7kbtikqCD – 2:02 PM
number 0 on the court, number 1 in our hearts. HBD Rese! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/e7kbtikqCD – 2:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“You take a big chunk out, a piece of the cake like James, it’s still going to be hard. But we’ve still got to go out there and compete and trust each other.”
From the Sixers’ first shoot without James Harden:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:41 PM
“You take a big chunk out, a piece of the cake like James, it’s still going to be hard. But we’ve still got to go out there and compete and trust each other.”
From the Sixers’ first shoot without James Harden:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:41 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Caught up with the legendary @Abdi_runs, who, at 45, is running in his final competitive New York City Marathon this weekend, but says he’ll be back for more: nytimes.com/2022/11/04/spo… – 1:15 PM
Caught up with the legendary @Abdi_runs, who, at 45, is running in his final competitive New York City Marathon this weekend, but says he’ll be back for more: nytimes.com/2022/11/04/spo… – 1:15 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.