Kyle Kuzma: Can't even tell the truth anymore

Kyle Kuzma: Can’t even tell the truth no more
Source: Twitter @kylekuzma
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards defeated the Philadelphia 76ers and improved to (4-4).
#Dcaboveall 119
#BrotherlyLove 111
Kristaps Porzingis led the team with 30.
Brad Beal 29
Kyle Kuzma 18
Will Barton 11
Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford with 10.
* Wizards had 6 in double figures. – 8:26 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 121, Sixers 111
Porzingis: 30 pts., 9 rebs., 3 assts.
Beal: 29 pts., 2 rebs., 5 assts.
Kuzma: 18 pts., 8 rebs., 4 assts.
Maxey: 32 pts.
Harden: 24 pts., 5 rebs., 10 assts.
3-pointers: Sixers 19/36, Wizards 5/21 – 8:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
You can tell Kuzma is trying to be more aggressive after taking only 5 shots on Mon. This was a strong move to set up Gafford for the slam. pic.twitter.com/queqXA1MC7 – 6:57 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma had five shot attempts in 33 minutes Monday against Philly. In tonight’s first 3 1/2 minutes in Philly, Kuzma already has three attempts — and five points. – 6:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Same starters as last game for the Wizards:
Morris, Beal, Gill, Kuzma, Porzingis – 5:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Anthony Gill
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 4:36 PM
More on this storyline
Kyle Kuzma: This is not about any current events lol.. have a good day. -via Twitter @kylekuzma / November 4, 2022
Clutch Points: LeBron James to Kyle Kuzma 👀 “Unfortunately they won’t my brother! You know how it goes. 🤦🏾♂️. Miss you bro!” pic.twitter.com/4LRZJ0K3Y7 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 3, 2022
When Wizards players commute to work each day to the team’s practice facility in Southeast Washington, they drive through the campus of what was formally known as the Government Hospital of the Insane. That’s just one of its outdated names. It was also referred to on 19th-Century maps as the Government Lunatic Asylum. The main artery that takes you there, now known as Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd SE, was once Asylum Rd. -via NBC Sports / October 26, 2022
