Kyle Kuzma: Can't even tell the truth anymore

Kyle Kuzma had five shot attempts in 33 minutes Monday against Philly. In tonight’s first 3 1/2 minutes in Philly, Kuzma already has three attempts — and five points. – 6:17 PM

You can tell Kuzma is trying to be more aggressive after taking only 5 shots on Mon. This was a strong move to set up Gafford for the slam. pic.twitter.com/queqXA1MC7

The Washington Wizards defeated the Philadelphia 76ers and improved to (4-4). #Dcaboveall 119 #BrotherlyLove 111Kristaps Porzingis led the team with 30.Brad Beal 29Kyle Kuzma 18Will Barton 11Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford with 10.* Wizards had 6 in double figures. – 8:26 PM

