Mitchell Robinson leaves game with sore knee

Mitchell Robinson leaves game with sore knee

Main Rumors

Mitchell Robinson leaves game with sore knee

November 4, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jericho Sims getting his first minutes of the season. With Mitchell Robinson down, Thibodeau still opting for a conventional five. – 8:43 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Knicks say Mitchell Robinson has a sore knee and will not return vs #Sixers8:24 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Mitchell Robinson has a sore right knee and will not play in the second half for the Knicks. – 8:24 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Mitchell Robinson has a sore right knee and won’t return to tonight’s game in Philly. – 8:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Mitchell Robinson won’t return with a sore right knee. – 8:23 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knick say Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) will not return to tonight.
Who gets the extra mins?
Sims? Does Thibs pair Randle/Obi – 8:22 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson has a sore right knee and is out for the rest of the game, the Knicks say – 8:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) will not return tonight. – 8:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) will not return to tonight’s game at Philadelphia. – 8:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson has a sore right knee and is out for remainder of the game, according to Knicks. – 8:19 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
76ers’ TV analyst Alaa Abdelnaby on Mitchell Robinson: it’s good to see he can get into foul trouble without Joel Embiid playing. That’s usually his excuse.”
Bravo!! – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Mitchell Robinson is headed to the locker room. Appeared to hurt his leg earlier in the game. Has been limping ever since. – 7:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson with his third foul and heading to the locker room — looked like he twisted an ankle early in the game, stayed in at the time. – 7:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson appears injured and is heading to the locker room. – 7:59 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks starters:
Jalen Brunson
Quentin Grimes
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 6:32 PM

More on this storyline

As it turns out, the wealthier version of Mitchell Robinson is still motivated and even more effective. But after the center racked up six blocks in a victory over the Hornets, Robinson understood an important barometer awaits him Friday in Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Yeah, it is more motivating. I can make my mark,” Robinson said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, bro. This is what it is. This is what I’m supposed to do.’” -via New York Daily News / October 27, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home