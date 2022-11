Mitchell Robinson leaves game with sore knee

Mitchell Robinson with his third foul and heading to the locker room — looked like he twisted an ankle early in the game, stayed in at the time. – 7:59 PM

76ers’ TV analyst Alaa Abdelnaby on Mitchell Robinson: it’s good to see he can get into foul trouble without Joel Embiid playing. That’s usually his excuse.”Bravo!! – 8:06 PM

Mitchell Robinson has a sore right knee and is out for remainder of the game, according to Knicks. – 8:19 PM

Knick say Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) will not return to tonight.Who gets the extra mins?Sims? Does Thibs pair Randle/Obi – 8:22 PM

Jericho Sims getting his first minutes of the season. With Mitchell Robinson down, Thibodeau still opting for a conventional five. – 8:43 PM

