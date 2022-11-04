Mitchell Robinson leaves game with sore knee

Marc Stein: The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) will not return to tonight’s game at Philadelphia.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Knicks say Mitchell Robinson has a sore knee and will not return vs #Sixers – 8:24 PM
The #Knicks say Mitchell Robinson has a sore knee and will not return vs #Sixers – 8:24 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Mitchell Robinson has a sore right knee and will not play in the second half for the Knicks. – 8:24 PM
Mitchell Robinson has a sore right knee and will not play in the second half for the Knicks. – 8:24 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Mitchell Robinson has a sore right knee and won’t return to tonight’s game in Philly. – 8:23 PM
Mitchell Robinson has a sore right knee and won’t return to tonight’s game in Philly. – 8:23 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knick say Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) will not return to tonight.
Who gets the extra mins?
Sims? Does Thibs pair Randle/Obi – 8:22 PM
Knick say Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) will not return to tonight.
Who gets the extra mins?
Sims? Does Thibs pair Randle/Obi – 8:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) will not return tonight. – 8:20 PM
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) will not return tonight. – 8:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) will not return to tonight’s game at Philadelphia. – 8:19 PM
The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) will not return to tonight’s game at Philadelphia. – 8:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson has a sore right knee and is out for remainder of the game, according to Knicks. – 8:19 PM
Mitchell Robinson has a sore right knee and is out for remainder of the game, according to Knicks. – 8:19 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
76ers’ TV analyst Alaa Abdelnaby on Mitchell Robinson: it’s good to see he can get into foul trouble without Joel Embiid playing. That’s usually his excuse.”
Bravo!! – 8:06 PM
76ers’ TV analyst Alaa Abdelnaby on Mitchell Robinson: it’s good to see he can get into foul trouble without Joel Embiid playing. That’s usually his excuse.”
Bravo!! – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Mitchell Robinson is headed to the locker room. Appeared to hurt his leg earlier in the game. Has been limping ever since. – 7:59 PM
Mitchell Robinson is headed to the locker room. Appeared to hurt his leg earlier in the game. Has been limping ever since. – 7:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson with his third foul and heading to the locker room — looked like he twisted an ankle early in the game, stayed in at the time. – 7:59 PM
Mitchell Robinson with his third foul and heading to the locker room — looked like he twisted an ankle early in the game, stayed in at the time. – 7:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson appears injured and is heading to the locker room. – 7:59 PM
Mitchell Robinson appears injured and is heading to the locker room. – 7:59 PM
More on this storyline
Fred Katz: Tom Thibodeau said Mitchell Robinson isn’t hurt. His 18 minutes were a coach’s decision. “That was basically it,” Thibodeau said. “We were searching.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / November 3, 2022
Mitchell Robinson is motivated by the test with his eye on something Giannis Antetokounmpo already owns: a Defensive Player of the Year award. “I’m trying to get it,” Robinson said. “And I’m going to continue to fight to get it.” -via New York Daily News / October 27, 2022
As it turns out, the wealthier version of Mitchell Robinson is still motivated and even more effective. But after the center racked up six blocks in a victory over the Hornets, Robinson understood an important barometer awaits him Friday in Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Yeah, it is more motivating. I can make my mark,” Robinson said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, bro. This is what it is. This is what I’m supposed to do.’” -via New York Daily News / October 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.