Nets 18, Wizards 20: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (2-6) play against the Washington Wizards (4-4) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday November 4, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 18, Washington Wizards 20 (Q1 05:47)
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Swinging it around and knocking it down 👌 pic.twitter.com/5w71SjTOKM – 7:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Brad goes baseline 🤯
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
kuuuuuz with the deep 3 👀
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: MassLive spoke with Grant Williams, an NBPA vice president, about Kyrie Irving’s post promoting an anti-semitic documentary. He expects union leadership to meet with the suspended Nets point guard who is also a VP. masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 7:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn down 15-9 out of the gate. The #Nets are playing at a higher pace, as expected. But the #Wizards have hit six of their first eight against porous defense. – 7:18 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal continuing his nifty reverse layup finishes from Wednesday. – 7:17 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma was draining a lot of deep 3s during pre-game warmups and was feeling good.
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Join us for @Brooklyn Nets v @Washington Wizards on @YESNetwork #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/s22Quu0zuW – 7:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 5️⃣ on the floor. — @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/nPn0W3GHgn – 7:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from our nation’s capital. It has been a week. And we still have Saturday. Nets face the Wizards in 20ish. No Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons. Ed Sumner starting at the point, I bet we see some Cam Thomas. Short bench, but still a winnable game for the Nets. Updates coming. – 6:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Edmond Sumner, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton will start for the #Nets. It will be Sumner’s first start of the season and the 30th of his career. #Wizards – 6:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Starters tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Edmond Sumner will start in place of Kyrie Irving alongside Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton against the Wizards tonight. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 6:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in DC: Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Back in the 𝘊𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘤 threads tonight pic.twitter.com/RsHgYq1l9d – 6:29 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Happy to be back 😄
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Running with the same five 🏀
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is back in Washington D.C., his home area after growing up in nearby PG County, Maryland. Quite the pregame crowd for him. pic.twitter.com/RchxbKBud9 – 6:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kevin Durant is in the house. Wizards-Nets tips at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. Pregame show starts at 6:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/qehBinlRUA – 6:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Anti-Defamation League in conjunction with Brooklyn Nets have sent a letter to Jeff Bezos and Amazon leaders to either remove book/movie at center of Kyrie Irving situation from the platform or add explanation about issues with the content, sources tell me and @Mike Vorkunov. – 6:03 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
New #NBACrossCourt NOW 6ET on @ESPNPlus!🔥
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
walkin’ into work 🚶♂️
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Monaco in the EuroLeague is what the ‘scary hours’ Nets were supposed to be in the NBA. – 5:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons had fluid drained from his knee, per @Alex Schiffer, even more evidence that the team needs put him in rice. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:52 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla asked if he’s talked to the team about his position now that Ime Udoka is expected to join the Nets: “No. Still the interim.” – 5:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons (left knee) will be TBD for Monday’s game in Dallas. #Mavs – 5:47 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets say Ben Simmons did have an MRI on his left knee earlier this week and it was fine. – 5:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons did have an MRI earlier in the week, and it was clean. He got his knee drained. #Nets – 5:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Ben Simmons had an MRI on his knee and the scan came back clean. He had his knee drained and is still dealing with some swelling — his availability is still TBD for Monday’s game in Dallas. – 5:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons did have an MRI this week. It came back clean and he also got his knee drained. – 5:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets interim Jacque Vaughn is hopeful that Joe Harris can play tomorrow in Charlotte on the tail end of this back-to-back. #NBA #Hornets – 5:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is back in Brooklyn working with the medical staff to get the swelling down. Wasn’t sure if he’s had an MRI, and was noncommittal about him playing Monday in Dallas. #Nets #Mavs – 5:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn expects Joe Harris to play in both games of the back-to-back. – 5:37 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons could possibly join team in Dallas after missing tonight and tomorrow’s games. He’s currently in Brooklyn getting treatment on his knee. pic.twitter.com/zNjaXBWy0N – 5:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. says he has not discussed the Kyrie Irving situation with Deni Avdija yet but plans to. Says Deni is locked in on basketball.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards rookie Johnny Davis “potentially” could be assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, for the Go-Go’s regular-season opener Saturday in Washington, Wes Unseld Jr. said. The decision could hinge on how tonight’s game against the Nets goes. – 5:24 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Took this down because I was talking about Durant, but people took it to mean Kyrie. I think I misread the tweet I was quoting. My bad. pic.twitter.com/0qdSVlraSX – 5:24 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Unpacking the latest Kyrie developments open.spotify.com/episode/5m78IW… – 5:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Corey Kispert, sidelined since Oct. 2 vy an ankle sprain, will be available to make his regular-season debut tonight. Here’s a look at the second-year swingman during his early shooting routine: pic.twitter.com/9dTiDzQyFN – 5:04 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Defensive slippages and injuries impacting preferred rotations have combined to leave @Memphis Grizzlies in search of stability. They hope to settle into more of a rhythm at home as they face 3 games in 4 nights against Hornets, Wizards and Celtics. grindcitymedia.com/2022/11/04/mik… – 5:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I talk about Ime Udoka potentially coaching the Nets, the Celtics’ season so far, Jayson Tatum’s big start, their starting/closing five and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269276… – 4:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The ins and outs of talking NBA via @SubstackInc Chat: marcstein.substack.com/p/we-need-to-t…
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
With everything surrounding the Nets, how does that affect the future of Kevin Durant? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/t56DDRMT3R – 4:22 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Last week Nets owner Joseph Tsai tweeted a rebuke of Kyrie Irving’s post of an anti-Semitic film, but believed the moment called for education and dialogue. Irving never returned his messages. Story w/ @Adrian Wojnarowski on a tumultuous week in Brooklyn espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
battle of the vets.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
This week, I was repeatedly asked why Kyrie Irving apologizing mattered, especially if it was insincere. In the wake of his Instagram apology, I wrote why it mattered to me: theathletic.com/3763040/2022/1… – 3:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Not that there was much doubt before, but that Woj article pretty much put the nail in the coffin for Kyrie’s time in Brooklyn.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
UWM’s Mat Ishbia still wants an NFL team; now, he’s going after Washington Commanders: bit.ly/3t0s5LC – 3:27 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Only one rational path left for the miserable Nets:
Tear it all down. Now.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
. @greensboroswarm szn starts TONIGHT 😈 Join us in wishing them good luck! – 3:24 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons is questionable tonight at the Suns.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective Pod w/ @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon on the ongoing mess in Brooklyn, James Harden, the slumping Warriors and more. open.spotify.com/episode/4awxEP… – 3:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are still working through the final stages of vetting Ime Udoka for their head coaching job per @Adrian Wojnarowski. – 3:18 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
ESPN’s Zach Lowe: “This feels like the end for this iteration of the Brooklyn Nets. It feels unsalvageable… and if this really is the end for the Nets, their only move left… the only arrow in the quiver, is trading Kevin Durant.” – 3:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Woj: “Irving had become an albatross around his team, too. He had played a listless game on Tuesday in a loss to the Chicago Bulls, leaving his teammates and opponents to privately describe him as disengaged and seemingly ‘in another world.’” – 3:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Tsai and Kyrie Irving had no direct contact prior to their release of a joint statement with the ADL per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
UWM’s Mat Ishbia expresses interest in buying Washington Commanders: bit.ly/3t0s5LC – 3:10 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Chris Vernon on all the latest happening around the NBA from Kyrie Irving to James Harden’s injury to the Lakers winning two in a row, plus SGA, Cavs-Celtics, Pelicans, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/62Hjla… – 3:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Our last #SwarmThePolls at @MallardCreekHS was a success! Thank you to everyone who came out, and make sure to VOTE! 🗳 pic.twitter.com/BIXDNW6wpj – 3:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Kyrie Irving play for the Nets again?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
From @Adrian Wojnarowski on Kyrie:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with @RamonaShelburne inside the tumult of the Kyrie Irving crisis: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:02 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Seth Curry is out tonight vs. Wizards but expected to play Saturday night in his hometown of Charlotte against the Hornets. – 2:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford: Celtics happy for Ime Udoka and moving on after reported Nets hire.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
bigger than basketball 💙
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
a preview of tonight’s game by the numbers 🔢
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Sean Marks addressed the media today following shootaround. pic.twitter.com/l3AfL0AGpc – 1:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Re: any Kevin Durant trade this season, @Bobby Marks made a great point on the Lowe Post.
Around 34% of the league’s players become trade eligible on Dec. 15 or Jan. 15.
