Nets vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $94,060,381 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $38,000,312 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday November 4, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

Kurt Helin
@basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving posts on Instagram “I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/kyr…3:01 AM

