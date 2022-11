Nikola Jokic on passing Wilt Chamberlain in triple-doubles: 'It's nice'

Nikola Jokic logged a triple-double, his third in the 2022-23 NBA Regular Season and 79th in his career. The Serbian superstar, back-to-back season MVP, now ranks sixth in the all-time list of players with the most triple-doubles, leaving Wilt Chamberlain in the seventh spot. He was also presented with the game ball signed by his teammates. “It’s nice. It’s not just my success. I cannot do it without my teammates. I just wanted to remember one day, when I find that ball in a closet, just to see who I played with,” mentioned the Joker after his 15 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds pushed the Denver Nuggets to the win, 122-110, against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Paycom Center Wednesday.Source: EuroHoops.net