Nikola Jokic on passing Wilt Chamberlain in triple-doubles: 'It's nice'

Nikola Jokic logged a triple-double, his third in the 2022-23 NBA Regular Season and 79th in his career. The Serbian superstar, back-to-back season MVP, now ranks sixth in the all-time list of players with the most triple-doubles, leaving Wilt Chamberlain in the seventh spot. He was also presented with the game ball signed by his teammates. “It’s nice. It’s not just my success. I cannot do it without my teammates. I just wanted to remember one day, when I find that ball in a closet, just to see who I played with,” mentioned the Joker after his 15 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds pushed the Denver Nuggets to the win, 122-110, against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Paycom Center Wednesday.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets are presenting a signed game ball to Nikola Jokic on the night he passed Wilt Chamberlain for most triple-doubles in NBA history by a center. Joker’s now got 79. pic.twitter.com/JpGWjXefbZ – 10:37 PM
The #Nuggets are presenting a signed game ball to Nikola Jokic on the night he passed Wilt Chamberlain for most triple-doubles in NBA history by a center. Joker’s now got 79. pic.twitter.com/JpGWjXefbZ – 10:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Nikola Jokic: “He’s a really unique player in what gives him energy is the involvement of his teammates.” – 10:30 PM
Mark Daigneault on Nikola Jokic: “He’s a really unique player in what gives him energy is the involvement of his teammates.” – 10:30 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic finished one turnover shy of a quadruple-double. Really need that chemistry to improve but the Nuggets came out hot, coasted for a quarter, played listlessly then found half a quarter of good basketball in them to get the win.
Some days the win is enough. On to the next. – 10:17 PM
Jokic finished one turnover shy of a quadruple-double. Really need that chemistry to improve but the Nuggets came out hot, coasted for a quarter, played listlessly then found half a quarter of good basketball in them to get the win.
Some days the win is enough. On to the next. – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic tonight:
15 PTS
13 REB
13 AST
Most triple-doubles ever by a center. pic.twitter.com/e08XFwm1xe – 10:15 PM
Nikola Jokic tonight:
15 PTS
13 REB
13 AST
Most triple-doubles ever by a center. pic.twitter.com/e08XFwm1xe – 10:15 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Nuggets 122, Thunder 110
SGA 37p on 13/17 & 11/11 from FTs
Giddey 16p 5a
Dort 19p
Jokic 15p 13a 12r
Gordon 27p
Murray 24p – 10:15 PM
FINAL: Nuggets 122, Thunder 110
SGA 37p on 13/17 & 11/11 from FTs
Giddey 16p 5a
Dort 19p
Jokic 15p 13a 12r
Gordon 27p
Murray 24p – 10:15 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
That was an all-time Jokic-directing-traffic play.
No one seemed to know what to do, Jokic pointed exactly where everyone should go, creates a layup for Bruce Brown. – 10:04 PM
That was an all-time Jokic-directing-traffic play.
No one seemed to know what to do, Jokic pointed exactly where everyone should go, creates a layup for Bruce Brown. – 10:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Moving on up 📈
Nikola Jokic’s 79th triple-double surpasses Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple-doubles by a center in @NBA history. pic.twitter.com/7jjprjAeXQ – 10:01 PM
Moving on up 📈
Nikola Jokic’s 79th triple-double surpasses Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple-doubles by a center in @NBA history. pic.twitter.com/7jjprjAeXQ – 10:01 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
With that assist, Nikola Jokic has the 79th triple-double of his career, more than any other center in NBA history. Aaron Gordon with the historic bucket. – 9:39 PM
With that assist, Nikola Jokic has the 79th triple-double of his career, more than any other center in NBA history. Aaron Gordon with the historic bucket. – 9:39 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
With that assist, Nikola Jokic passes Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple doubles by a Center in NBA history.
He’s now 6th All-Time. pic.twitter.com/DZgNva1jpn – 9:39 PM
With that assist, Nikola Jokic passes Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple doubles by a Center in NBA history.
He’s now 6th All-Time. pic.twitter.com/DZgNva1jpn – 9:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic surpasses Wilt Chamberlain for most triple-doubles in NBA history by a center with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists tonight.
That’s his 79th of his career. – 9:39 PM
Jokic surpasses Wilt Chamberlain for most triple-doubles in NBA history by a center with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists tonight.
That’s his 79th of his career. – 9:39 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic missing a pass by 6 feet because that person is in the wrong place is so indicative of this team on both sides of the ball, really. Not enough connection yet to stop runs on defense or create the right looks when they’re not volcanically hot.
Just get hot again, I guess. – 9:38 PM
Jokic missing a pass by 6 feet because that person is in the wrong place is so indicative of this team on both sides of the ball, really. Not enough connection yet to stop runs on defense or create the right looks when they’re not volcanically hot.
Just get hot again, I guess. – 9:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic just passed Wilt Chamberlain for most career triple-doubles. He now has 79 and the 6th most all time. – 9:37 PM
Nikola Jokic just passed Wilt Chamberlain for most career triple-doubles. He now has 79 and the 6th most all time. – 9:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Thunder 71-57.
-AG: 23 points on 10 shots, hitting from everywhere
-Joker: 2-9-8, you know, the usual
-Murray: Thought he wasn’t great. Denver’s spamming PnR with him in 2Q
-13/20 from 3 as a team pic.twitter.com/UHq5mCrHkI – 9:08 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Thunder 71-57.
-AG: 23 points on 10 shots, hitting from everywhere
-Joker: 2-9-8, you know, the usual
-Murray: Thought he wasn’t great. Denver’s spamming PnR with him in 2Q
-13/20 from 3 as a team pic.twitter.com/UHq5mCrHkI – 9:08 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The ball is poppin for the Nuggets as they go up 71-57 at the halftime intermission.
Denver has 17 assists and 13 3-pointers. Gordon has 23 points and Jokic has a line of 2 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:07 PM
The ball is poppin for the Nuggets as they go up 71-57 at the halftime intermission.
Denver has 17 assists and 13 3-pointers. Gordon has 23 points and Jokic has a line of 2 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic at the half: 2 points (1-2 FG’s), 9 rebounds, 8 assists.
Nuggets have 71 points. – 9:06 PM
Nikola Jokic at the half: 2 points (1-2 FG’s), 9 rebounds, 8 assists.
Nuggets have 71 points. – 9:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets up 71 (!) – 57 at the break, shooting 13-of-20 from 3-point range. AG with a game-high 23, Joker with a very Joker line of 2 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists.
SGA leads OKC with 21. – 9:06 PM
#Nuggets up 71 (!) – 57 at the break, shooting 13-of-20 from 3-point range. AG with a game-high 23, Joker with a very Joker line of 2 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists.
SGA leads OKC with 21. – 9:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Nuggets 71, Thunder 57
SGA 21p
Jokic 8a 9r
Gordon 23p – 9:06 PM
HALF: Nuggets 71, Thunder 57
SGA 21p
Jokic 8a 9r
Gordon 23p – 9:06 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Aaron Gordon is on fire, and Jokic is directing the offense again. pic.twitter.com/TgX0tgqDLS – 8:59 PM
Aaron Gordon is on fire, and Jokic is directing the offense again. pic.twitter.com/TgX0tgqDLS – 8:59 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I am always curious when Denver has possessions without a PG on the floor and Jokic doesn’t touch the ball. How is that a thing?
Also, MPJ took two shots in the 2nd while he was in, both off the dribble rather than spot-up. Not ideal. – 8:57 PM
I am always curious when Denver has possessions without a PG on the floor and Jokic doesn’t touch the ball. How is that a thing?
Also, MPJ took two shots in the 2nd while he was in, both off the dribble rather than spot-up. Not ideal. – 8:57 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets dropped 42 points in the first quarter.
Lead 42-29
Jokic 0-4-6
Murray 3-1-1
MPJ 8-3-1 2/2 3FG
Gordon 15-1-1 3/3 3FG
KCP 6-1-1
Shai 17-1-1 – 8:37 PM
Nuggets dropped 42 points in the first quarter.
Lead 42-29
Jokic 0-4-6
Murray 3-1-1
MPJ 8-3-1 2/2 3FG
Gordon 15-1-1 3/3 3FG
KCP 6-1-1
Shai 17-1-1 – 8:37 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
If the Thunder can keep this close, Jokic is SURELY on pace to get a triple double and break Wilt Chamberlain’s record
Already has 5 assists and 4 rebounds in 6 minutes. – 8:24 PM
If the Thunder can keep this close, Jokic is SURELY on pace to get a triple double and break Wilt Chamberlain’s record
Already has 5 assists and 4 rebounds in 6 minutes. – 8:24 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Thunder don’t double Nikola Jokic on the first possession. He still fires a cross-court assist to Jamal Murray for a 3. Aaron Gordon adds a dunk, and it’s 5-0 Nuggets. – 8:14 PM
The Thunder don’t double Nikola Jokic on the first possession. He still fires a cross-court assist to Jamal Murray for a 3. Aaron Gordon adds a dunk, and it’s 5-0 Nuggets. – 8:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters at Thunder:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 7:32 PM
Nuggets starters at Thunder:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 7:32 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame show is live. Come join me, @DLineCo & @Harrison Wind.
✅ Is tonight a triple-double night for Jokic?
✅ Power Ranking the NBA
✅ Bones in or out?
youtube.com/watch?v=haexzH… – 7:31 PM
Pregame show is live. Come join me, @DLineCo & @Harrison Wind.
✅ Is tonight a triple-double night for Jokic?
✅ Power Ranking the NBA
✅ Bones in or out?
youtube.com/watch?v=haexzH… – 7:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Nikola Jokic working on his middy pic.twitter.com/K1sOxCicKU – 6:43 PM
Nikola Jokic working on his middy pic.twitter.com/K1sOxCicKU – 6:43 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Vladimir Lucic learned a few tricks from Nikola Jokic this summer 🤭
pic.twitter.com/mYYgQVKSEx – 5:15 PM
Vladimir Lucic learned a few tricks from Nikola Jokic this summer 🤭
pic.twitter.com/mYYgQVKSEx – 5:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The only player averaging more post-ups per game than Zion is Nikola Jokic. Williamson can score this way, but there are other ways to use him.
New Orleans should use Zion in the pick-and-roll more, especially with CJ. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 3:25 PM
The only player averaging more post-ups per game than Zion is Nikola Jokic. Williamson can score this way, but there are other ways to use him.
New Orleans should use Zion in the pick-and-roll more, especially with CJ. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 3:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
#Nuggets head strength-and-conditioning coach Felipe Eichenberger on managing Jamal Murray/Michael Porter Jr.’s workload, Nikola Jokic’s MVP seasons & more. Felipe on Jokic’s chances for a third MVP: “‘I often tell him, ‘You’re going to win 10 in a row.'” https://t.co/RQMEbLxlKB pic.twitter.com/JL9l8GebnA – 10:50 AM
#Nuggets head strength-and-conditioning coach Felipe Eichenberger on managing Jamal Murray/Michael Porter Jr.’s workload, Nikola Jokic’s MVP seasons & more. Felipe on Jokic’s chances for a third MVP: “‘I often tell him, ‘You’re going to win 10 in a row.'” https://t.co/RQMEbLxlKB pic.twitter.com/JL9l8GebnA – 10:50 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
David Blatt says that even Nikola Jokic couldn’t compare to Arvydas Sabonis 😲 pic.twitter.com/hPqe54otzf – 8:42 AM
David Blatt says that even Nikola Jokic couldn’t compare to Arvydas Sabonis 😲 pic.twitter.com/hPqe54otzf – 8:42 AM
More on this storyline
Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic on Christian Braun: “He’s not afraid to ask stupid questions.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / October 27, 2022
The Blazers outscored the Nuggets 44-25 in the third, taking control of the game. “It was a great win for us against a great team,” Billups said. Portland held Denver center Nikola Jokic to nine points on 3-of-4 shooting, but he also had nine assists and nine rebounds. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 26 points. The Blazers last opened a season 4-0 during the 1999-2000 season. -via Oregonian / October 25, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Nikola Jokic last night: ✅ 19 PTS ✅ 16 REB ✅ 13 AST Jokic has 78 career triple-doubles, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the most in NBA history by a center. It’s the 38th time he’s recorded a triple-double on 60% shooting from the field, the third-most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/tTWt3ug1UK -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.