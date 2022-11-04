No back-to-backs for Klay Thompson this season?

Kendra Andrews: Kerr: “Klay (Thompson) may not play in a back-to-back all year. He didn’t last year because of two straight season-ending injuries.”
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson likely won’t play both games of a back-to-back at all this season, and Draymond Green will join him plenty of times too nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:08 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirms what was presumed: The plan, as of now, is that Klay Thompson will NOT play both ends of back-to-back sets. – 7:19 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson may not play in back-to-backs all year.
“Ultimately the players’ health is the number one factor in our team’s success… ideally it’s a 65 game season and everybody plays every night.” – 7:11 PM
Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson may not play in back-to-backs all year.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr: “Klay (Thompson) may not play in a back-to-back all year. He didn’t last year because of two straight season-ending injuries.” – 7:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr: “Klay may not play in a back-to-back all year.” – 7:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The last time Steph, Klay, Draymond and Wiggins were all out was March 7 of last season vs. the Nuggets
Jordan Poole: 32 points
Moses Moody: 30 points
Jonathan Kuminga: 16 points
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Reviewing what Kerr said about the reserves after the Oct 23 game vs. the Kings.
“Those guys should be dying to be on the floor.”
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr last night: “Oh everybody’s gonna get a chance to play. We’ve got guys who are dying to get on the floor.”
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins all are listed as out for tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans – 1:39 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors are resting Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins tonight against the Pelicans for the second night of their back-to-back and fifth game in seven days. – 1:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors are resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins tonight against the Pelicans on the second night of their back-to-back. – 1:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
No Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson or Andrew Wiggins for the Warriors tonight in New Orleans. – 1:36 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Last night, Stephen Curry (8-15 3P) and Klay Thompson (7-15 3P) each made at least seven 3P in the same game for the fourth time.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Why Desmond Bane’s latest evolution into a potential secondary all star (like Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton) is the development that really matters from the first 8 games of this Memphis Grizzlies season.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Klay Thompson isn’t All-D or All-NBA KLAY anymore, but he’s still a good defender. It’s kind of shocking to see a 6-foot-10 with this kind of handle breaking down Thompson off the bounce to get to the rim for a layup. Good patience by Banchero to let the traffic clear first too. pic.twitter.com/EU7E6OOs3B – 8:46 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“You think Steph Curry is struggling with motivation? Have you watched him play? I don’t think so. You think Klay Thompson is struggling with motivation? I don’t think so.”
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Steph and Klay went 15-for-30 from 3 and Warriors lost? To Magic, who were 1-7? How? – 10:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
On Klay
On Steph
On All Those Fouls
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “It’s our defense. We have to correct our defense. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry shot 15 for 30 from 3. That alone is good enough for us to win.” pic.twitter.com/OC1L6LWTkT – 10:32 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Klay Thompson and Steph Curry shot 15 of 30 [50%] from three, that alone right there should be enough to win the game.”
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Steph and Klay combined for 15 3’s tonight, their most ever in a loss.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Warriors remain winless on the road (0-5), losing to the Magic at the buzzer as Klay Thompson’s shot missed.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson misses a runner at the buzzer. Warriors lose 130-129 in Orlando. That’s an 0-4 open to a disaster road trip. Losses in Charlotte, Detroit, Miami, Orlando. The defending champs are 3-6, winless on road, currently 12th in West standings. – 9:41 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson misses the runner at the buzzer and Warriors fall to the Magic 130-129.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Klay Thompson had Ty Jerome wide open in the corner….woulda simply been a make or miss level look – 9:40 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins missed a layup
Curry two turnovers
Klay soft defense in the clutch
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson has knocked down a season-high six 3-pointers so far tonight. Has a season-high 20 points, as well. 9:57 to go on the the third. – 8:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson notches a season-high six 3-pointers (20 points) and there’s still plenty of time left.
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Klay now 6/11 3s 20 pts … GSW opens up a 16 pt lead over Orlando – 8:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Season-high six 3s for Klay Thompson already in 17 minutes. Warriors up 16 early third in Orlando. – 8:33 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay ‘s previous season-high for threes was four. He’s up to six early in the 3Q on 6-11 from distance. – 8:32 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Steph Curry’s starting to treat Amway Center like his playground after that behind-the-back pass to Klay Thompson for a 3 in transition.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 65-53 at halftime, and they’re spreading the wealth
Steph: 14 points
Klay: 14 points
Wiggins: 10 points
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Best sign for the Warriors during a strong first half in Orlando: 14 Klay Thompson points. Some extra juice in his movement/jumper. Made four 3s. Kerr also rearranged Wiseman’s rotation to get him more time next to starters. It worked in debut stint. – 8:13 PM
