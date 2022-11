No back-to-backs for Klay Thompson this season?

Four months after a glorious, affirming championship, nirvana and mortality collided. The Warriors came to terms with Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole on massive extensions; they struck no deal with Green, and did not hold substantive discussions with Thompson, sources said. (Green has a player option for next season. Thompson cannot become a free agent until July 2024; the Warriors have more time to negotiate with him.) -via ESPN / November 4, 2022