No timetable for Andre Drummond's return

Bobby Manning: Donovan can’t put a timetable on Andre Drummond, and said he can’t put his arm over head and it got worse over 48 hours after injury. Clean scans. They had been worried about a labrum tear.
Source: Twitter @RealBobManning

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – November 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Chicago – Ayo Dosunmu, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams, Gallinari Chicago: Drummond, White, Ball pic.twitter.com/CIalzZXsCf7:19 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Billy Donovan with an update on Lonzo Ball @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy app 6:15 pre Drummond remains out with a shoulder injury .. White with a deep quad contusion – 6:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Andre Drummond is still dealing with mobility issues with the sprained shoulder. Could be days, could be a few weeks. – 6:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
White suffered “a significant deep thigh contusion” and is “still experiencing quite a bit of pain,” according to Donovan.
Drummond is still having trouble raising arm above head. There’s no torn labrum or dislocation; it’s a shoulder sprain. But he’s not close, per Donovan. – 6:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Donovan can’t put a timetable on Drummond, and said he can’t put his arm over head and it got worse over 48 hours after injury. Clean scans. They had been worried about a labrum tear. – 6:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We’ve got Bulls ball on @670TheScore only local call tonight @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. 6:15 pre game . In Boston against the Celtics. NBA Injury Report: Ball, Drummond, White-Out. Boston : Gallinari and Williams. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me . Fired up! – 3:29 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Just a reminder – Andre Drummond and the shoulder sprain is still listed as out tonight, while Coby White remains doubtful. – 10:37 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Bulls & #Celtics shooting around this morning.
Chicago enters tonight without Lonzo Ball (knee), Andre Drummond (shoulder) and Coby White questionable (quad).
Boston remains without Rob/Gallinari. – 8:37 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan ends his run tonight with nine points off 2-for-11 shooting from the field.
Not his best night, but the bench (without Coby White or Andre Drummond) picked up the slack in a big way. – 10:13 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls have 42 bench points and Andre Drummond and Coby White are inactive. – 9:52 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Andre Drummond (shoulder) and Coby White (quad) are OUT. This will be LaVine’s first time playing in back-to-back games this season. #Bulls6:18 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine in
Andre Drummond out
Coby White out
vs. Hornets, per Billy Donovan. All had been questionable. LaVine’s first back to back of season – 6:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Zach LaVine, Coby White and Andre Drummond questionable vs. Hornets. – 1:32 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Billy Donovan said Drummond is still having ‘range of motion issues’. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/31/bul…4:00 AM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Andre Drummond has been inhaling rebounds this season. pic.twitter.com/6XGU9llHLM11:21 PM

Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
Stops and smart offensive possessions ! We got this #SeeingRed🐂 – 9:50 PM
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
🗣️AC AC AC AC!!! For 3!🎯 @Chicago Bulls9:34 PM
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
Right there fellas! Come on @Chicago Bulls #SeeingRed🐂 – 9:28 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan again going small behind Nikola Vucevic with Andre Drummond out. And a better matchup for that look tonight than vs. PHI
Dragic, LaVine, Caruso, Javonte, DJJ closing Q1 – 8:00 PM

Gary Washburn: Andre Drummond (shoulder) is OUT tonight for #Bulls. #Celtics. -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / November 4, 2022
KC Johnson: Bulls list Andre Drummond (shoulder) out and Coby White (quad contusion) doubtful vs. Celtics. Zach LaVine isn’t on injury report and will be playing third game in four nights. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / November 3, 2022
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine will play vs. Hornets, per Billy Donovan. Andre Drummond is out. Coby White is also out. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / November 2, 2022

