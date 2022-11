No timetable for Andre Drummond's return

Billy Donovan again going small behind Nikola Vucevic with Andre Drummond out. And a better matchup for that look tonight than vs. PHIDragic, LaVine, Caruso, Javonte, DJJ closing Q1 – 8:00 PM

Zach LaVine inAndre Drummond outCoby White outvs. Hornets, per Billy Donovan. All had been questionable. LaVine’s first back to back of season – 6:17 PM

Andre Drummond (shoulder) and Coby White (quad) are OUT. This will be LaVine’s first time playing in back-to-back games this season. #Bulls

DeMar DeRozan ends his run tonight with nine points off 2-for-11 shooting from the field.Not his best night, but the bench (without Coby White or Andre Drummond) picked up the slack in a big way. – 10:13 PM

Just a reminder – Andre Drummond and the shoulder sprain is still listed as out tonight, while Coby White remains doubtful. – 10:37 AM

We’ve got Bulls ball on @670TheScore only local call tonight @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. 6:15 pre game . In Boston against the Celtics. NBA Injury Report: Ball, Drummond, White-Out. Boston : Gallinari and Williams. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me . Fired up! – 3:29 PM

Donovan can’t put a timetable on Drummond, and said he can’t put his arm over head and it got worse over 48 hours after injury. Clean scans. They had been worried about a labrum tear. – 6:02 PM

White suffered “a significant deep thigh contusion” and is “still experiencing quite a bit of pain,” according to Donovan.Drummond is still having trouble raising arm above head. There’s no torn labrum or dislocation; it’s a shoulder sprain. But he’s not close, per Donovan. – 6:08 PM

Andre Drummond is still dealing with mobility issues with the sprained shoulder. Could be days, could be a few weeks. – 6:09 PM

