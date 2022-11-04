Quentin Grimes gets starting nod for Knicks

Stefan Bondy: Quentin Grimes is starting for the Knicks instead of Evan Fournier
Source: Twitter @SBondyNYDN
Source: Twitter @SBondyNYDN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Posted this three weeks ago – and explained why:
Quentin Grimes Should Be The Knicks Starting Shooting Guard This Season tommybeer.substack.com/p/quentin-grim… – 6:38 PM
Posted this three weeks ago – and explained why:
Quentin Grimes Should Be The Knicks Starting Shooting Guard This Season tommybeer.substack.com/p/quentin-grim… – 6:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes is in the NYK starting lineup tonight, replacing Evan Fournier. This is the lineup that some within NYK were in favor of when the club signed Jalen Brunson, as we’ve noted. Grimes is healthy after missing most of training camp & reg season due to foot soreness. – 6:37 PM
Quentin Grimes is in the NYK starting lineup tonight, replacing Evan Fournier. This is the lineup that some within NYK were in favor of when the club signed Jalen Brunson, as we’ve noted. Grimes is healthy after missing most of training camp & reg season due to foot soreness. – 6:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Quentin Grimes is starting for the Knicks instead of Evan Fournier – 6:26 PM
Quentin Grimes is starting for the Knicks instead of Evan Fournier – 6:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibodeau hinted that Quentin Grimes will start.
Wouldn’t commit to it but sounds like that’s where this is going – 5:42 PM
Thibodeau hinted that Quentin Grimes will start.
Wouldn’t commit to it but sounds like that’s where this is going – 5:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Quentin Grimes cleared to play for first time this season — but does not get on the court in the first half newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:39 PM
Knicks’ Quentin Grimes cleared to play for first time this season — but does not get on the court in the first half newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam Reddish enters to start the second quarter – five subs on the floor and none of them are Quentin Grimes. – 8:10 PM
Cam Reddish enters to start the second quarter – five subs on the floor and none of them are Quentin Grimes. – 8:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Quentin Grimes (foot) will be a viable tonight – can make his season debut – 5:47 PM
Quentin Grimes (foot) will be a viable tonight – can make his season debut – 5:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Quentin Grimes is available without a minutes restriction for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 5:46 PM
Quentin Grimes is available without a minutes restriction for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 5:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) will be available tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:46 PM
Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) will be available tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:46 PM
More on this storyline
New York Knicks PR: Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) and Cam Reddish (illness) are both available for tonight’s game. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / November 2, 2022
Ian Begley: Tom Thibodeau says Quentin Grimes will be ‘situational’ tonight as he regains his conditioning after missing all but one of the NYK preseason games and all of the regular season games. Same starting five for the Knicks. -via Twitter @IanBegley / November 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.