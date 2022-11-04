Quentin Grimes gets starting nod for Knicks

Quentin Grimes gets starting nod for Knicks

Main Rumors

Quentin Grimes gets starting nod for Knicks

November 4, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Posted this three weeks ago – and explained why:
Quentin Grimes Should Be The Knicks Starting Shooting Guard This Season tommybeer.substack.com/p/quentin-grim…6:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes is in the NYK starting lineup tonight, replacing Evan Fournier. This is the lineup that some within NYK were in favor of when the club signed Jalen Brunson, as we’ve noted. Grimes is healthy after missing most of training camp & reg season due to foot soreness. – 6:37 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks starters:
Jalen Brunson
Quentin Grimes
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 6:32 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes is starting tonight for Evan Fournier, Knicks say. – 6:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Quentin Grimes is starting for the Knicks instead of Evan Fournier – 6:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibodeau hinted that Quentin Grimes will start.
Wouldn’t commit to it but sounds like that’s where this is going – 5:42 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes is making his season debut with a little under 5 minutes to go in the game and the Knicks down 19. – 9:43 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Quentin Grimes cleared to play for first time this season — but does not get on the court in the first half newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday8:39 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
In the preseason, when Thibs had Quentin Grimes for limited minutes, he saved him for the end of the half, so Grimes could play the 2-guard with the first unit. He said no minutes restriction for Grimes today, but I wonder if we’ll see something like that tonight. – 8:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam Reddish enters to start the second quarter – five subs on the floor and none of them are Quentin Grimes. – 8:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Quentin Grimes (foot) will be a viable tonight – can make his season debut – 5:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Quentin Grimes is available without a minutes restriction for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 5:46 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes is available tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. He’ll play his first regular-season game. No minutes restriction. – 5:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Quentin Grimes is available for tonight. – 5:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) will be available tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:46 PM

More on this storyline

Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home