Raptors 13, Mavericks 15: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (5-3) play against the Dallas Mavericks (3-3) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday November 4, 2022
Toronto Raptors 13, Dallas Mavericks 15 (Q1 06:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
I like this, get Luka defending actions with Pascal as much as you can – 8:50 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Looked more like a knee on knee or knee on thigh that got Barnes out of the Raptors-Mavs game early – 8:46 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal Siakam has passed Mo Pete for 6th on Toronto’s all-time points list. – 8:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes starts on Luka Doncic — the NBA’s leading scorer who’s gone for 30+ points in every game so far this season. – 8:41 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
TOR starters: Anunoby, Siakam, Koloko, Trent, Barnes
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:19 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/YbAgSKfpMm – 8:08 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs and Raptors tonight at AAC. Dwight Powell will start and Javale McGee will come off the bench. Dallas swept Toronto last year and will play them twice here in November. Raptors are without Fred Van Vleet for a 3rd straight game (back stiffness). 730p, BSSW. – 8:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nick Nurse on Jason Kidd’s impact with Mavs: “They’re really good at putting this guy [Luka Doncic] in positions to be as good as he is. I mean, he’s awesome, right? But I think their coaching staff and JKidd are really good at helping him be awesome.” – 7:44 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
This is all going to end with Masai Ujiri trading for Kevin Durant and the Raptors winning the 2023 NBA title. – 7:40 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Friday night fits 👔
@TISSOT // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/2oMjg0JQus – 7:11 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
“…the same way I be goin, in an out of Texas”
@Drake pic.twitter.com/8TJjDyD263 – 7:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Fred VanVleet (lower back soreness) and Khem Birch (right knee soreness) will not play tonight vs. Mavs. – 7:03 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
“There’s no news.” — J-Kidd said in reference to replacing JaVale McGee in the starting lineup with Dwight Powell – 6:54 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Dwight Powell will start tonight for the first time this season, and JaVale McGee will come off the bench for the first time this season. – 6:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dwight Powell will replace JaVale McGee in the Mavs’ starting lineup vs. Raptors. “This is something for us to look at,” Jason Kidd said. “DP has been playing extremely well. … We’ll take it one game at a time for now.” – 6:50 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Powell replaces McGee in the starting lineup. Mavs-Raptors 7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 6:50 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dwight Powell starting tonight. JaVale McGee coming off bench. Per Jason Kidd – 6:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Dwight Powell will start tonight vs. Raptors, JaVale McGee will come off the bench. – 6:49 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Warriors starters OUT
– Dame/Anferno OUT
– Giannis HELL
– Who gets Kyrie’s usage?
– Luka streak ends?
– Russ 6th Man
Massive slate
Talking abt it all the way through the closing bell.
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/44xWnO2KKc pic.twitter.com/X4zEgtjOTr – 6:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons (left knee) will be TBD for Monday’s game in Dallas. #Mavs – 5:47 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Ben Simmons had an MRI on his knee and the scan came back clean. He had his knee drained and is still dealing with some swelling — his availability is still TBD for Monday’s game in Dallas. – 5:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is back in Brooklyn working with the medical staff to get the swelling down. Wasn’t sure if he’s had an MRI, and was noncommittal about him playing Monday in Dallas. #Nets #Mavs – 5:38 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons could possibly join team in Dallas after missing tonight and tomorrow’s games. He’s currently in Brooklyn getting treatment on his knee. pic.twitter.com/zNjaXBWy0N – 5:36 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
S11E02 : Debut
Open Gym presented by @Bell
➡️ https://t.co/ZYZftFHR9I pic.twitter.com/09nrIqgktb – 4:33 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Good matchup tonight at AAC between the Mavs and Raptors. Luka Dončić and Pascal Siakam are 2 of the 4 players this season avg at least 25P/8R/5A and 2 of the 3 players with multiple triple-doubles this season (both have 2, Jokic has 3). 730p, BSSW. – 3:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
FIRST FANS HAPPY HOUR 🗣️
Show up to the game early for $5 BEERS and more ⬇️⬇️⬇️
#MFFL – 3:30 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Shootaround this morning was pretty much a @Drake listening party pic.twitter.com/zPE6l6bWQh – 2:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Hey, Mavs fans — and all of Argentina!
Here’s a Q&A with Facundo Campazzo to recount a “crazy” two weeks moving to Dallas, adjusting with Mavs and reuniting with his cat-like dog.
@dallasnews is accessible in Argentina, so Facu Fanatics can read here ⬇️ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
It’s Pride Night at @AACenter!
🆚 @Toronto Raptors
⌚️ 7:30PM CT
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/me6zmKYAGd – 2:30 PM
