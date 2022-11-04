Rick Carlisle on Tyler Herro: He has All-Star ability

Anthony Chiang: Pacers coach Rick Carlisle during his pregame media session on Tyler Herro’s development: “He can do just about anything on the floor offensively. … He has All-Star ability for sure.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight vs. Pacers, along with Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Caleb Martin.
Dewayne Dedmon also active tonight. – 6:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus again starts in place of sidelined Jimmy Butler. Adebayo is good to go. Rest of Heat starters are Lowry, Herro and Martin. Inactive for Heat are Butler, Oladipo, Jovic and Yurtseven. – 6:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rick Carlisle calls Heat a team that becomes more dangerous with players out. No Butler tonight. Heat beat Pacers twice last season without Butler. – 5:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle during his pregame media session on Tyler Herro’s development: “He can do just about anything on the floor offensively. … He has All-Star ability for sure.” – 5:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rick Carlisle says Tyler Herro part of group capable of “making those running shots.” Says those are the types of scorers that scare you. – 5:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rick Carlisle says “playmaking” and not “play calling” a key to beating Heat defense. Says must be reactive. – 5:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Herro on NBA saying his game-winner shouldn’t have counted: ‘I really don’t care’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What has Heat rookie Nikola Jovic learned in his limited NBA minutes? “I need to work a lot more.” Jovic on lessons he has taken away from his 22 minutes miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Herro on NBA’s officiating report, and injury updates on Adebayo, Butler, Dedmon and others – 3:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: What has Heat rookie Nikola Jovic learned in his limited NBA minutes? “I need to work a lot more.” Jovic on lessons he has taken away from his 22 minutes miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Herro on NBA’s officiating report, and injury updates on Adebayo, Butler and others – 12:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro on NBA saying his game-winner against the Kings shouldn’t have counted, “I really don’t care.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Injury updates on Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, Bam Adebayo. Plus, rookie Jamal Cain about to attempt an Indiana-Iowa back-to-back. – 12:24 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Someone cue @BonnieTOfficial … want more Herro-ics? Join the @Miami Heat #AudioExperience tonight as the team visits the Pacers. Coverage begins at 630p EDT.
📻: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & HEAT apps
@Tyler Herro #HEATRadio
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/YDDvXyqJTj – 10:08 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
As expected, last 2 minute report says Tyler Herro traveled during his game winner last night. pic.twitter.com/9vCZCOAs6Q – 5:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen Smith got The Gun out for individual shooting after practice. Rick Carlisle walked over and worked with him. He enjoys these moments, the teaching. pic.twitter.com/vy7Pcyj29o – 12:48 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Caught up with a Pacer from last year earlier this week in Justin Anderson. We chatted for a while about Rick Carlisle, the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton (Anderson says he’s an All-Star), his journey, the Mad Ants, and much more: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 10:07 PM
More on this storyline
James Ham: Last Two Minute report confirms that Tyler Herro traveled on his game winning three pointer against the Sacramento Kings. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / November 3, 2022
Kings coach Mike Brown was not happy with officials following his team’s 110-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday at FTX Arena. Brown made his feelings clear during his postgame news conference, saying he felt Heat guard Tyler Herro traveled before making a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining. “We’ve got a lot of respect for the program, the Miami Heat, (coach Erik) Spoelstra and everything they’ve done, and Tyler Herro’s a great player, but he traveled,” Brown said. “He traveled on the last play and I would not be doing my job if I didn’t come up here and protect my guys. My guys fought their behind off for close to 48 minutes, and to (see Herro) pump fake and then sidestep, or hop and then one-two and a shot, and not make that call, to me it’s just unbelievable.” -via Sacramento Bee / November 3, 2022
James Ham: From the Heat: #SACvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings. Tyler Herro (eye) will be available. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / November 2, 2022
Michael Scotto: In our NBA executives top breakout player poll just missed the number one spot behind Tyrese Maxey. In talking with Rick Carlisle before the game, I asked him what he thought of Tyrese Haliburton’s potential and his ceiling. Carlisle replied, “I believe Tyrese has a very high ceiling. I believe being a future All-Star is definitely in the mix. He’s got the kind of game that’s fun to watch. You love the joy, the vibe, and the skill. He’s an artist. His shot is a little different. He’s a very effective player, and he’s been very efficient.” -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2022
Michael Scotto: In talking with Rick Carlisle, he mentioned a couple of things. He said Jalen Smith decided to stay with the Pacers when there were other offers that were more lucrative financially, but he felt major love from the fans, the coaching staff, and management. Defensively, he’s got a high ceiling with what he can do defending the perimeter, and they know he can guard the rim and block shots. Carlisle called him an “important part of our future” as well. Scott Agness: The most interesting thing to me was how they originally agreed to a two-year deal, but then it became a three-year deal with a player option and a trade kicker. It was highly unlikely for Jalen to return… The Pacers promised him a starting spot, whereas he didn’t have that with the Phoenix Suns and wasn’t really appreciated. Smith felt that and came to a situation where he was prioritized. Carlisle flew out to Maryland and met with him and sat down for dinner with his parents… He’s playing the long game and committed to a franchise that’s committed to him. -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Rick Carlisle said TJ McConnell is a late scratch tonight with a sore knee. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 29, 2022
