Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving: ‘We didn’t consider waiving him’

Brian Lewis: Marks said the #Nets didn’t consider waiving him. Adds there is no progress yet in the coaching situation
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving’s behavior has cost him more than $300 million and ‘Nobody is going to trust him for an extension’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 12:46 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving’s behavior has cost him more than $300 million and ‘Nobody is going to trust him for an extension’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 12:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new for @ringer: kyrie irving can’t blame anyone except himself, which is why this fork-in-the-road moment might be the last one he confronts as an nba player: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/4/… – 12:44 PM
new for @ringer: kyrie irving can’t blame anyone except himself, which is why this fork-in-the-road moment might be the last one he confronts as an nba player: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/4/… – 12:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving’s suspension coupled with Ben Simmons’ injury puts the Nets on Kevin Durant’s back and adds uncertainty to the future of the organization. Both were concerns to KD this summer. On the Nets current reality and what it means for the future: theathletic.com/3762746/2022/1… – 12:34 PM
Kyrie Irving’s suspension coupled with Ben Simmons’ injury puts the Nets on Kevin Durant’s back and adds uncertainty to the future of the organization. Both were concerns to KD this summer. On the Nets current reality and what it means for the future: theathletic.com/3762746/2022/1… – 12:34 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I on Kyrie’s suspension + apology — what’s next for the Nets, the revised Kevin Durant trade landscape, more. Plus a deep dive on the 6-1 Cavs, thoughts on the Raps, more:
Apple: apple.co/3zJVYDv
Spotify: spoti.fi/3FMlsUK – 12:29 PM
New Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I on Kyrie’s suspension + apology — what’s next for the Nets, the revised Kevin Durant trade landscape, more. Plus a deep dive on the 6-1 Cavs, thoughts on the Raps, more:
Apple: apple.co/3zJVYDv
Spotify: spoti.fi/3FMlsUK – 12:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets GM Marks calls Irving apology “a step” to return, Durant reacts as well nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/net… – 12:21 PM
Nets GM Marks calls Irving apology “a step” to return, Durant reacts as well nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/net… – 12:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
News News: Sean Marks addresses Kyrie Irving’s apology, possibility of release clutchpoints.com/nets-news-sean… – 12:06 PM
News News: Sean Marks addresses Kyrie Irving’s apology, possibility of release clutchpoints.com/nets-news-sean… – 12:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks lays outs steps for a Kyrie Irving return to #Nets. #nba nypost.com/2022/11/04/sea… via @nypostsports – 11:58 AM
Sean Marks lays outs steps for a Kyrie Irving return to #Nets. #nba nypost.com/2022/11/04/sea… via @nypostsports – 11:58 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: ‘I just didn’t like anything that went on’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:47 AM
Nets’ Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: ‘I just didn’t like anything that went on’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:47 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards went from a 2-point underdog to a 3-point favorite vs. Nets overnight after Kyrie Irving’s suspension was announced. – 11:46 AM
Wizards went from a 2-point underdog to a 3-point favorite vs. Nets overnight after Kyrie Irving’s suspension was announced. – 11:46 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant blasts handling of #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving mess: ‘All unnecessary’ nypost.com/2022/11/04/kev… via @nypostsports – 11:40 AM
Kevin Durant blasts handling of #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving mess: ‘All unnecessary’ nypost.com/2022/11/04/kev… via @nypostsports – 11:40 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets GM Sean Marks: Kyrie Irving’s Instagram post was ‘a step’ toward return; team didn’t consider waiving him
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:38 AM
Nets GM Sean Marks: Kyrie Irving’s Instagram post was ‘a step’ toward return; team didn’t consider waiving him
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:38 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford pretty short on the Irving suspension. Said Nets as an organization had to do what they felt was best. – 11:33 AM
Horford pretty short on the Irving suspension. Said Nets as an organization had to do what they felt was best. – 11:33 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant on Irving: It just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it
sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 11:28 AM
Kevin Durant on Irving: It just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it
sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 11:28 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kevin Durant spoke about the distraction Kyrie Irving has caused this week at Nets shootaround: “I just didn’t like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary, I wish we could have just kept playing basketball.”
The Wizards play the Nets tonight on @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/8cwc9DRIiK – 11:13 AM
Kevin Durant spoke about the distraction Kyrie Irving has caused this week at Nets shootaround: “I just didn’t like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary, I wish we could have just kept playing basketball.”
The Wizards play the Nets tonight on @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/8cwc9DRIiK – 11:13 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Talked Kyrie/Kanye and The Jews with @sportsrapport ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-ryan… – 10:55 AM
Talked Kyrie/Kanye and The Jews with @sportsrapport ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-ryan… – 10:55 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
kD says he hasn’t talked to Kyrie since suspension. When asked if he thought suspension was fair, He said: “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s fair.” pic.twitter.com/1JMBFtR9Mu – 10:54 AM
kD says he hasn’t talked to Kyrie since suspension. When asked if he thought suspension was fair, He said: “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s fair.” pic.twitter.com/1JMBFtR9Mu – 10:54 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks Friday morning in D.C. on Kyrie Irving: “The apology is a step in the right direction. It’s certainly not enough.” pic.twitter.com/H1Jtle5FAL – 10:54 AM
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks Friday morning in D.C. on Kyrie Irving: “The apology is a step in the right direction. It’s certainly not enough.” pic.twitter.com/H1Jtle5FAL – 10:54 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
‘From what I’ve been told, Joe Tsai is completely done with him (Kyrie).’ Stephen A. Smith – 10:51 AM
‘From what I’ve been told, Joe Tsai is completely done with him (Kyrie).’ Stephen A. Smith – 10:51 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kd on kyrie: I ain’t here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel, their views or anything. It’s just…I didn’t like anything that went on. I felt it was unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.” pic.twitter.com/Zb4kVuhWBC – 10:50 AM
Kd on kyrie: I ain’t here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel, their views or anything. It’s just…I didn’t like anything that went on. I felt it was unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.” pic.twitter.com/Zb4kVuhWBC – 10:50 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since his apology last night. Does he think the suspension is unfair? “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s right.” – 10:45 AM
KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since his apology last night. Does he think the suspension is unfair? “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s right.” – 10:45 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on Kyrie suspension: “It’s an unfortunate situation … it just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it.” – 10:35 AM
KD on Kyrie suspension: “It’s an unfortunate situation … it just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it.” – 10:35 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Sean Marks says Kyrie’s apology last night was a good first step but the organization wants him to take some more steps — including meeting with Jewish leaders — before playing for the Nets again.
Marks said the organization never considered releasing Kyrie. – 10:29 AM
Sean Marks says Kyrie’s apology last night was a good first step but the organization wants him to take some more steps — including meeting with Jewish leaders — before playing for the Nets again.
Marks said the organization never considered releasing Kyrie. – 10:29 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said the Nets did not consider waiving Kyrie. Called his apology “a step.” – 10:27 AM
Sean Marks said the Nets did not consider waiving Kyrie. Called his apology “a step.” – 10:27 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks calls Kyrie Irving’s apology “a step.” The star will still have to meet with the #Nets and with a group of Jewish leaders in order to bring reinstated. #nba – 10:22 AM
Sean Marks calls Kyrie Irving’s apology “a step.” The star will still have to meet with the #Nets and with a group of Jewish leaders in order to bring reinstated. #nba – 10:22 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks just addressed us at shootaround. Essentially said there wasn’t enough dialogue between Irving and the organization throughout all of this. Said it’s up to Irving if he wants to go through the remedial steps they’ve outlined for him to return. – 10:21 AM
Sean Marks just addressed us at shootaround. Essentially said there wasn’t enough dialogue between Irving and the organization throughout all of this. Said it’s up to Irving if he wants to go through the remedial steps they’ve outlined for him to return. – 10:21 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says Kyrie Irving’s apology from last night is “an encouraging step.” Greenblatt says in a statement that the ADL is still not going to accept funds from Irving, they are open to direct dialogue with him. Full statement below: – 10:17 AM
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says Kyrie Irving’s apology from last night is “an encouraging step.” Greenblatt says in a statement that the ADL is still not going to accept funds from Irving, they are open to direct dialogue with him. Full statement below: – 10:17 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Gut tells me Kyrie is out longer than 5 games, perhaps much longer. Question you have to ask is what’s possible to address in the coming weeks when he’s been so steadfast in his position (until IG post gave up some ground). When can #Nets and him return to normalcy? – 9:56 AM
Gut tells me Kyrie is out longer than 5 games, perhaps much longer. Question you have to ask is what’s possible to address in the coming weeks when he’s been so steadfast in his position (until IG post gave up some ground). When can #Nets and him return to normalcy? – 9:56 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
This @JerryBrewer column on the latest mess Kyrie Irving has made is loaded with BARS but I had to stop & chuckle when he wrote Kyrie “must have done his own research about playing successful basketball because the Nets are terrible.” washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 9:47 AM
This @JerryBrewer column on the latest mess Kyrie Irving has made is loaded with BARS but I had to stop & chuckle when he wrote Kyrie “must have done his own research about playing successful basketball because the Nets are terrible.” washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 9:47 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Depressing times in the NBA … notes on the Spurs, Kyrie and more. https://t.co/D8EhqNczov pic.twitter.com/zpgNngBQue – 9:42 AM
Depressing times in the NBA … notes on the Spurs, Kyrie and more. https://t.co/D8EhqNczov pic.twitter.com/zpgNngBQue – 9:42 AM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Financial impact of Kyrie’s 5 game suspension (if it remains at only 5):
Lost salary for Kyrie: $1,258,734
Team Tax Relief: $0
Since it’s a team issued suspension and not a league issued suspension, there’s no luxury tax relief for the Brooklyn Nets. – 9:00 AM
Financial impact of Kyrie’s 5 game suspension (if it remains at only 5):
Lost salary for Kyrie: $1,258,734
Team Tax Relief: $0
Since it’s a team issued suspension and not a league issued suspension, there’s no luxury tax relief for the Brooklyn Nets. – 9:00 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here! We talk about the NBA’s best lineups, and what it says about the Cavs, Bucks, Suns, Wizards, OKC, and more. But first, we talk Kyrie/Primo.
Also, The Caleb Love interview!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/watch?v=POIDjI… – 8:30 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here! We talk about the NBA’s best lineups, and what it says about the Cavs, Bucks, Suns, Wizards, OKC, and more. But first, we talk Kyrie/Primo.
Also, The Caleb Love interview!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/watch?v=POIDjI… – 8:30 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Too little, too late: Kyrie finally apologizes
nj.com/sports/2022/11… – 7:00 AM
Too little, too late: Kyrie finally apologizes
nj.com/sports/2022/11… – 7:00 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay roanoke.com/news/national/… via @roanoketimes – 6:52 AM
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay roanoke.com/news/national/… via @roanoketimes – 6:52 AM
Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
One more on Kyrie situation – Players become really isolated as their star rises, less and less real information gets to them. Too many yes-men, very few rules that apply to them. Bitterness from living their life under a microscope. It’s sad to see what grows from it. (Pt 2) – 6:45 AM
One more on Kyrie situation – Players become really isolated as their star rises, less and less real information gets to them. Too many yes-men, very few rules that apply to them. Bitterness from living their life under a microscope. It’s sad to see what grows from it. (Pt 2) – 6:45 AM
Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
One more on Kyrie situation – I have met and been friendly with a lot of NBA players over my career – there is an unfortunate trend, that as players gain more wealth and security, their bubble and reality change – a lot of that is the environment they exist in. (Pt 1) – 6:41 AM
One more on Kyrie situation – I have met and been friendly with a lot of NBA players over my career – there is an unfortunate trend, that as players gain more wealth and security, their bubble and reality change – a lot of that is the environment they exist in. (Pt 1) – 6:41 AM
Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
A comment on Kyrie Irving situation – In the US, you have freedom of speech. However, you are not free from the consequences of your speech. This is something most people tend to overlook when they believe they can say anything they want — you can, but there may be consequences. – 6:39 AM
A comment on Kyrie Irving situation – In the US, you have freedom of speech. However, you are not free from the consequences of your speech. This is something most people tend to overlook when they believe they can say anything they want — you can, but there may be consequences. – 6:39 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kyrie Irving issues an apology on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/79cAqg4RvZ – 5:18 AM
Kyrie Irving issues an apology on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/79cAqg4RvZ – 5:18 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving apologizes to all Jewish families and Communities hurt and affected from his post sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 4:28 AM
Kyrie Irving apologizes to all Jewish families and Communities hurt and affected from his post sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 4:28 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games sportando.basketball/en/nets-suspen… – 4:06 AM
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games sportando.basketball/en/nets-suspen… – 4:06 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving posts on Instagram “I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/kyr… – 3:01 AM
Kyrie Irving posts on Instagram “I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/kyr… – 3:01 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Translation of a Kyrie apology: I will do it or something like it again, but can I play now? – 12:44 AM
Translation of a Kyrie apology: I will do it or something like it again, but can I play now? – 12:44 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Updated story about the suspension of Kyrie Irving after he issues an apology on Instagram.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 12:35 AM
Updated story about the suspension of Kyrie Irving after he issues an apology on Instagram.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 12:35 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Hours after being suspended by the Nets for apologizing, Kyrie apologizes.
See this Instagram photo by @kyrieirving instagram.com/p/Ckhj8iIu0HN/… – 12:02 AM
Hours after being suspended by the Nets for apologizing, Kyrie apologizes.
See this Instagram photo by @kyrieirving instagram.com/p/Ckhj8iIu0HN/… – 12:02 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
In an Instagram post, Kyrie Irving says he is “deeply sorry” for his offending the Jewish community. He says he reacted emotionally for being unjustly labeled anti-semetic. Said Irving, “I apologize.” – 12:00 AM
In an Instagram post, Kyrie Irving says he is “deeply sorry” for his offending the Jewish community. He says he reacted emotionally for being unjustly labeled anti-semetic. Said Irving, “I apologize.” – 12:00 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving writes a post on Instagram that says, in part, “To all Jewish families & communities that are hurt & affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain & I apologize.” Irving initially reacted ‘emotionaly’ to those labeling him Anti-Semitic. Full post: pic.twitter.com/INh8YEgmcf – 12:00 AM
Kyrie Irving writes a post on Instagram that says, in part, “To all Jewish families & communities that are hurt & affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain & I apologize.” Irving initially reacted ‘emotionaly’ to those labeling him Anti-Semitic. Full post: pic.twitter.com/INh8YEgmcf – 12:00 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s hard not to feel like Kyrie Irving only apologized because he recognized the alternative was the possible end of his NBA career. – 11:58 PM
It’s hard not to feel like Kyrie Irving only apologized because he recognized the alternative was the possible end of his NBA career. – 11:58 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Coming to the difficult realization that I fight with my wife the way Kyrie fights with the media – 1) receive an extremely valid criticism 2) lash out 3) wait an hour, then apologize and agree with everything she said. – 11:55 PM
Coming to the difficult realization that I fight with my wife the way Kyrie fights with the media – 1) receive an extremely valid criticism 2) lash out 3) wait an hour, then apologize and agree with everything she said. – 11:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving statement on Instagram. #nets #nba 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/IAy1kIbxFa – 11:55 PM
Kyrie Irving statement on Instagram. #nets #nba 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/IAy1kIbxFa – 11:55 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Kyrie Irving posted this statement on Instagram a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/fgXmDPS3EU – 11:55 PM
Kyrie Irving posted this statement on Instagram a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/fgXmDPS3EU – 11:55 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kyrie Irving apologizes on Instagram. No image, just a king caption with his apology. pic.twitter.com/mA1UXvvMzR – 11:54 PM
Kyrie Irving apologizes on Instagram. No image, just a king caption with his apology. pic.twitter.com/mA1UXvvMzR – 11:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving on Instagram: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have cause you pain and I apologize.” #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/X0PzekAz2H – 11:54 PM
Kyrie Irving on Instagram: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have cause you pain and I apologize.” #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/X0PzekAz2H – 11:54 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kyrie Irving statement: “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/3dYRHXnIEm – 11:54 PM
Kyrie Irving statement: “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/3dYRHXnIEm – 11:54 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Kyrie Irving posts on Instagram that he’s “deeply sorry” pic.twitter.com/j6XVYp3i4m – 11:53 PM
Kyrie Irving posts on Instagram that he’s “deeply sorry” pic.twitter.com/j6XVYp3i4m – 11:53 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kyrie Irving issues an apology over Instagram: pic.twitter.com/xoeJEUQVls – 11:52 PM
Kyrie Irving issues an apology over Instagram: pic.twitter.com/xoeJEUQVls – 11:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving posts an apology on Instagram.
“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize…I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all.” pic.twitter.com/BuJkBOna4K – 11:51 PM
Kyrie Irving posts an apology on Instagram.
“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize…I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all.” pic.twitter.com/BuJkBOna4K – 11:51 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Kyrie Irving issues an apology amid antisemitism controversy that led to his suspension by Nets: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/QUXt1WtK2g – 11:50 PM
Kyrie Irving issues an apology amid antisemitism controversy that led to his suspension by Nets: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/QUXt1WtK2g – 11:50 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Kyrie Irving issues an apology amid antisemitism controversy that led to his suspicion by Nets: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/Q3pvp6wbtb – 11:49 PM
Kyrie Irving issues an apology amid antisemitism controversy that led to his suspicion by Nets: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/Q3pvp6wbtb – 11:49 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Kyrie Irving apologies on IG: “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/9RrqpDAVzD – 11:49 PM
Kyrie Irving apologies on IG: “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/9RrqpDAVzD – 11:49 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving apologizes in an Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/KULFKCN34e – 11:48 PM
Kyrie Irving apologizes in an Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/KULFKCN34e – 11:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Kyrie Irving just posted the following on Instagram pic.twitter.com/KgVqW8L5PS – 11:47 PM
Kyrie Irving just posted the following on Instagram pic.twitter.com/KgVqW8L5PS – 11:47 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Kyrie and JJ Redick! Are we sure Rex Chapman didn’t attend Duke? – 11:35 PM
Kyrie and JJ Redick! Are we sure Rex Chapman didn’t attend Duke? – 11:35 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Kyrie is prime example why high school players should be allowed to go straight to the NBA… – 11:28 PM
Kyrie is prime example why high school players should be allowed to go straight to the NBA… – 11:28 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Pasen por @ritmonba en Instagram ahora para desmenuzar la situación de Kyrie Irving con @Brooklyn Nets y la @NBA en un Instagram Live. – 10:08 PM
Pasen por @ritmonba en Instagram ahora para desmenuzar la situación de Kyrie Irving con @Brooklyn Nets y la @NBA en un Instagram Live. – 10:08 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
A serious question: If Kyrie refuses to apologize, does that mean he’ll never play another game for the Nets? – 9:58 PM
A serious question: If Kyrie refuses to apologize, does that mean he’ll never play another game for the Nets? – 9:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant played his heart out every time he has put on a Nets uniform. No questioning that.
But KD’s decision to hitch his wagon to Kyrie and stand by him throughout his Brooklyn tenure is one of the most baffling moves of all time. – 9:54 PM
Kevin Durant played his heart out every time he has put on a Nets uniform. No questioning that.
But KD’s decision to hitch his wagon to Kyrie and stand by him throughout his Brooklyn tenure is one of the most baffling moves of all time. – 9:54 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Conspiracy theories about Jews lead to dead Jews. For @FOXSports, I wrote about the dangers of Kyrie’s actions and how it’s past due for the NBA community to show that it understands this and cares:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/su… – 9:54 PM
Conspiracy theories about Jews lead to dead Jews. For @FOXSports, I wrote about the dangers of Kyrie’s actions and how it’s past due for the NBA community to show that it understands this and cares:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/su… – 9:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant played his heart out every time he has put on a Nets uniform. No questioning that.
But KD’s decision to hitch his wagon to Kyrie and stand by him throughout his Brooklyn tenure is one of the most baffling decisions of all time. – 9:52 PM
Kevin Durant played his heart out every time he has put on a Nets uniform. No questioning that.
But KD’s decision to hitch his wagon to Kyrie and stand by him throughout his Brooklyn tenure is one of the most baffling decisions of all time. – 9:52 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Kyrie Irving left the Nets no choice. They gave him multiple chances to apologize & bury the distraction. But he dug deeper into his position, failed to show any remorse for the pain he caused, almost daring to be held accountable. This whole saga was unnecessary & avoidable. – 9:42 PM
Kyrie Irving left the Nets no choice. They gave him multiple chances to apologize & bury the distraction. But he dug deeper into his position, failed to show any remorse for the pain he caused, almost daring to be held accountable. This whole saga was unnecessary & avoidable. – 9:42 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Brittney Griner incarcerated, Draymond Green decked Jordan Poole, Miles Bridges plead no contest to felony domestic violence, Josh Primo fired from the Spurs and accused of exposing himself to his therapist, Kyrie can’t fully apologize for anti-Semitism … what did I miss? – 9:26 PM
Brittney Griner incarcerated, Draymond Green decked Jordan Poole, Miles Bridges plead no contest to felony domestic violence, Josh Primo fired from the Spurs and accused of exposing himself to his therapist, Kyrie can’t fully apologize for anti-Semitism … what did I miss? – 9:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyrie Irving’s legacy at Brooklyn Nets is probably the weirdest thing in the recent history of the NBA. So gifted guy, an elite hooper, but at the same time so many off the floor issues to deal with. Irving’s stint at Nets is one of the biggest “what ifs” in the NBA. #NetsWorld – 9:17 PM
Kyrie Irving’s legacy at Brooklyn Nets is probably the weirdest thing in the recent history of the NBA. So gifted guy, an elite hooper, but at the same time so many off the floor issues to deal with. Irving’s stint at Nets is one of the biggest “what ifs” in the NBA. #NetsWorld – 9:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
KD and Kyrie (and DJ) package deal to Nets in 2019 offseason. Here’s what the Nets have gotten so far pic.twitter.com/93xlpoU4oA – 9:13 PM
KD and Kyrie (and DJ) package deal to Nets in 2019 offseason. Here’s what the Nets have gotten so far pic.twitter.com/93xlpoU4oA – 9:13 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving is suspended
Steve Nash got fired
& Ben Simmons is injured
We aren’t even 10 games into the season… – 9:05 PM
Kyrie Irving is suspended
Steve Nash got fired
& Ben Simmons is injured
We aren’t even 10 games into the season… – 9:05 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Why did Nets suspend Kyrie, not the NBA, you wonder? Because as soon as he’s traded, Irving will be allowed to play. Had NBA did it, he must serve whole suspension.
Same applies to Udoka. Coaching Nets will end year suspension.
Even permit him to coach a game in Boston! – 9:02 PM
Why did Nets suspend Kyrie, not the NBA, you wonder? Because as soon as he’s traded, Irving will be allowed to play. Had NBA did it, he must serve whole suspension.
Same applies to Udoka. Coaching Nets will end year suspension.
Even permit him to coach a game in Boston! – 9:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/bro… – 8:53 PM
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/bro… – 8:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The ADL is no longer accepting the $500,000 from Kyrie Irving, per the organization’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.
“After watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. ADL cannot in good conscience accept his donation.” – 8:52 PM
The ADL is no longer accepting the $500,000 from Kyrie Irving, per the organization’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.
“After watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. ADL cannot in good conscience accept his donation.” – 8:52 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says ADL is not accepting Kyrie Irving’s $500K donation: ‘We were optimistic but after watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. @ADL cannot in good conscience accept (the donation).’ 1/2 – 8:52 PM
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says ADL is not accepting Kyrie Irving’s $500K donation: ‘We were optimistic but after watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. @ADL cannot in good conscience accept (the donation).’ 1/2 – 8:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Remember when people were furious at Rob Pelinka because he didn’t beg the Nets to take two firsts for Kyrie, which would have necessitated an extension to justify the deal? What a fun era of basketball the Lakers missed out on! AK – 8:48 PM
Remember when people were furious at Rob Pelinka because he didn’t beg the Nets to take two firsts for Kyrie, which would have necessitated an extension to justify the deal? What a fun era of basketball the Lakers missed out on! AK – 8:48 PM
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
Will the NBPA challenge Kyrie Irving’s suspension?
He currently sits on the 9 member executive committee in the role of Vice President.
Awkward situation for the union.. pic.twitter.com/FfXSUjW46Y – 8:33 PM
Will the NBPA challenge Kyrie Irving’s suspension?
He currently sits on the 9 member executive committee in the role of Vice President.
Awkward situation for the union.. pic.twitter.com/FfXSUjW46Y – 8:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nets Statement on the suspension of Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games. pic.twitter.com/73RK9sLqNf – 8:25 PM
Nets Statement on the suspension of Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games. pic.twitter.com/73RK9sLqNf – 8:25 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Nets dropped the hammer on Kyrie Irving, saying he’s unfit to be a part of the organization.
He’s suspended at least five games and Irving will only return if “he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.” – 8:17 PM
The Nets dropped the hammer on Kyrie Irving, saying he’s unfit to be a part of the organization.
He’s suspended at least five games and Irving will only return if “he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.” – 8:17 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Seems not only is Kyrie Irving suspended at least 5 games but he may not be allowed back until he shows some kind of understanding of the pain he has caused. Irving has obviously been unwilling to bend in the past. Laudable that Nets are including that as a condition of return. pic.twitter.com/hiUVOAUVPb – 8:17 PM
Seems not only is Kyrie Irving suspended at least 5 games but he may not be allowed back until he shows some kind of understanding of the pain he has caused. Irving has obviously been unwilling to bend in the past. Laudable that Nets are including that as a condition of return. pic.twitter.com/hiUVOAUVPb – 8:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
What I found especially disturbing during Kyrie’s pressers was his tone. These are real issues that have consequences (six million deaths during the Holocaust) and he seemed annoyed that reporters were questioning him. His dismissiveness of the gravity of the subject was shocking – 8:14 PM
What I found especially disturbing during Kyrie’s pressers was his tone. These are real issues that have consequences (six million deaths during the Holocaust) and he seemed annoyed that reporters were questioning him. His dismissiveness of the gravity of the subject was shocking – 8:14 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Kyrie Irving has been suspended at least five games…but will be allowed to play on the road… – 8:14 PM
Kyrie Irving has been suspended at least five games…but will be allowed to play on the road… – 8:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
if you’re still wondering how Kyrie feels about Jewish people, “How can I be anti-semitic if I know where I came from?” is the answer. And it’s harmful. And it explains why the Nets (finally) suspended him. – 8:10 PM
if you’re still wondering how Kyrie feels about Jewish people, “How can I be anti-semitic if I know where I came from?” is the answer. And it’s harmful. And it explains why the Nets (finally) suspended him. – 8:10 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Nets issued this statement after suspending Kyrie Irving.
(via @Brooklyn Nets) pic.twitter.com/qIsjeS2G9L – 8:10 PM
The Nets issued this statement after suspending Kyrie Irving.
(via @Brooklyn Nets) pic.twitter.com/qIsjeS2G9L – 8:10 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for refusing to ‘unequivocally’ disavow antisemitic beliefs @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 8:08 PM
Story: Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for refusing to ‘unequivocally’ disavow antisemitic beliefs @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 8:08 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I’m sure we all have someone in our lives who’s fallen prey to the kind of stupid shit Kyrie was reading/watching on the internet. – 8:08 PM
I’m sure we all have someone in our lives who’s fallen prey to the kind of stupid shit Kyrie was reading/watching on the internet. – 8:08 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
kyrie, josh primo, ime udoka, miles bridges. the nba almost feels like a basketball league this week. – 8:07 PM
kyrie, josh primo, ime udoka, miles bridges. the nba almost feels like a basketball league this week. – 8:07 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
What are the odds Kyrie Irving’s NBA career is over because of this?
It’s not zero. – 8:00 PM
What are the odds Kyrie Irving’s NBA career is over because of this?
It’s not zero. – 8:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, the team said in a statement Thursday. es.pn/3FHoLfS – 8:00 PM
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, the team said in a statement Thursday. es.pn/3FHoLfS – 8:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games after he fails to apologize; future remains ‘unclear’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 8:00 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games after he fails to apologize; future remains ‘unclear’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 8:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyrie Irving is suspended and Ben Simmons is hurt. Maybe #Nets think Ime Udoka can buy them time, but it’s perfectly reasonable to think this era in Brooklyn is already beginning to end. I didn’t think it would last much longer. – 7:58 PM
Kyrie Irving is suspended and Ben Simmons is hurt. Maybe #Nets think Ime Udoka can buy them time, but it’s perfectly reasonable to think this era in Brooklyn is already beginning to end. I didn’t think it would last much longer. – 7:58 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kyrie Irving suspended by the Nets for at least five games
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:55 PM
Kyrie Irving suspended by the Nets for at least five games
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:55 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
I feel like this situation ends with Kyrie Irving and Kanye West starting the worst podcast of all-time. – 7:55 PM
I feel like this situation ends with Kyrie Irving and Kanye West starting the worst podcast of all-time. – 7:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets announce at least a five-game suspension for Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/94EyKatoDo – 7:54 PM
Nets announce at least a five-game suspension for Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/94EyKatoDo – 7:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Based on Kyrie’s demeanor today and now this suspension, it feels like it may be a wrap for him in Brooklyn.
Where the Nets go from there is unclear. Irving has zero trade value and they would be dealing from a position of weakness in any Kevin Durant trade.
Very bad spot. – 7:53 PM
Based on Kyrie’s demeanor today and now this suspension, it feels like it may be a wrap for him in Brooklyn.
Where the Nets go from there is unclear. Irving has zero trade value and they would be dealing from a position of weakness in any Kevin Durant trade.
Very bad spot. – 7:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Nets career:
111 games played
128 games missed pic.twitter.com/zGFmnt1X7T – 7:53 PM
Kyrie Nets career:
111 games played
128 games missed pic.twitter.com/zGFmnt1X7T – 7:53 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NEW YORK (AP) _ Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay over “the harmful impact of his conduct.” – 7:52 PM
NEW YORK (AP) _ Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay over “the harmful impact of his conduct.” – 7:52 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie suspended. In statement Nets say he is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” pic.twitter.com/ALfRPvpQ7I – 7:50 PM
Kyrie suspended. In statement Nets say he is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” pic.twitter.com/ALfRPvpQ7I – 7:50 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely without pay pic.twitter.com/WwdCF9ohSW – 7:49 PM
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely without pay pic.twitter.com/WwdCF9ohSW – 7:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets announce that Kyrie Irving’s suspension is “no less than five games.” pic.twitter.com/SuocefTuKB – 7:49 PM
Nets announce that Kyrie Irving’s suspension is “no less than five games.” pic.twitter.com/SuocefTuKB – 7:49 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
What’s happening to Kyrie is entirely self inflicted. He posted the link to the film. He initially refused to take it down. And Irving, as the Nets say, given repeated opportunities to apologize and denounce anti-semitism today, declined to do it. – 7:49 PM
What’s happening to Kyrie is entirely self inflicted. He posted the link to the film. He initially refused to take it down. And Irving, as the Nets say, given repeated opportunities to apologize and denounce anti-semitism today, declined to do it. – 7:49 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving has been suspended without pay for a minimum of five games by the Brooklyn Nets. Below is the full statement from the team. pic.twitter.com/U5KuHMJ8kA – 7:49 PM
Kyrie Irving has been suspended without pay for a minimum of five games by the Brooklyn Nets. Below is the full statement from the team. pic.twitter.com/U5KuHMJ8kA – 7:49 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for no less than 5 games. Team statement: pic.twitter.com/7DmzVsnY8U – 7:49 PM
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for no less than 5 games. Team statement: pic.twitter.com/7DmzVsnY8U – 7:49 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The Brooklyn Nets released this statement on the suspension of Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/2sQzXwwoRK – 7:49 PM
The Brooklyn Nets released this statement on the suspension of Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/2sQzXwwoRK – 7:49 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I don’t think my local team the Manchester Giants would even sign Kyrie Irving right now, absolutely radioactive. It wouldn’t surprise me if he has played the last game for the Nets, maybe even the NBA. – 7:49 PM
I don’t think my local team the Manchester Giants would even sign Kyrie Irving right now, absolutely radioactive. It wouldn’t surprise me if he has played the last game for the Nets, maybe even the NBA. – 7:49 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Nets suspend Kyrie for at least five games. pic.twitter.com/WQg5KrPNR3 – 7:48 PM
Nets suspend Kyrie for at least five games. pic.twitter.com/WQg5KrPNR3 – 7:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving just doesn’t get it. His suspension means he’ll miss rematch against Mavs. – 7:48 PM
Kyrie Irving just doesn’t get it. His suspension means he’ll miss rematch against Mavs. – 7:48 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets statement on Kyrie Irving: “We are dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” pic.twitter.com/dojNiz9ohz – 7:48 PM
Brooklyn Nets statement on Kyrie Irving: “We are dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” pic.twitter.com/dojNiz9ohz – 7:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Statement from the Brooklyn #Nets on Kyrie Irving suspension: pic.twitter.com/6RXUw0LWHS – 7:47 PM
Statement from the Brooklyn #Nets on Kyrie Irving suspension: pic.twitter.com/6RXUw0LWHS – 7:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving’s suspension is at least five games, without pay. #nets #nba – 7:47 PM
Kyrie Irving’s suspension is at least five games, without pay. #nets #nba – 7:47 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Nets have announced that they have suspended Kyrie Irving:
“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team.” pic.twitter.com/vXKSc1c39A – 7:47 PM
Nets have announced that they have suspended Kyrie Irving:
“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team.” pic.twitter.com/vXKSc1c39A – 7:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Here is the Nets’ statement announcing that they have suspended Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/teoWGwK7gq – 7:47 PM
Here is the Nets’ statement announcing that they have suspended Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/teoWGwK7gq – 7:47 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Brooklyn Nets statement on suspension of Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/WTqbRvr4td – 7:47 PM
Brooklyn Nets statement on suspension of Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/WTqbRvr4td – 7:47 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets statement on Kyrie Irving: “We are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures…” pic.twitter.com/Mp682Sck23 – 7:47 PM
Nets statement on Kyrie Irving: “We are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures…” pic.twitter.com/Mp682Sck23 – 7:47 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions,” the Nets say in a statement released. pic.twitter.com/U2A8l1IFMT – 7:47 PM
“We have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions,” the Nets say in a statement released. pic.twitter.com/U2A8l1IFMT – 7:47 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Statement on Nets suspending Kyrie Irving at least five games without pay: pic.twitter.com/3q1CxBSFIq – 7:46 PM
Statement on Nets suspending Kyrie Irving at least five games without pay: pic.twitter.com/3q1CxBSFIq – 7:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Statement from the Nets:
“We are of the view that Kyrie is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” pic.twitter.com/HGs3BbV0K7 – 7:46 PM
Statement from the Nets:
“We are of the view that Kyrie is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” pic.twitter.com/HGs3BbV0K7 – 7:46 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
The @Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for no less than 5 games pic.twitter.com/0FyvLUgAEQ – 7:46 PM
The @Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for no less than 5 games pic.twitter.com/0FyvLUgAEQ – 7:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say Kyrie Irving will be suspended for, at minimum, five games.
“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” pic.twitter.com/2dh2WZNnFO – 7:46 PM
The Nets say Kyrie Irving will be suspended for, at minimum, five games.
“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” pic.twitter.com/2dh2WZNnFO – 7:46 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for no less than five games. Statement: pic.twitter.com/uRZSboRo6W – 7:46 PM
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for no less than five games. Statement: pic.twitter.com/uRZSboRo6W – 7:46 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least the next five games, per team. pic.twitter.com/yIFBPvo01b – 7:46 PM
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least the next five games, per team. pic.twitter.com/yIFBPvo01b – 7:46 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
No Kyrie Irving in DC on Friday night against the Wizards.
Deni Avdija probably would have guarded him for some stretches. – 7:46 PM
No Kyrie Irving in DC on Friday night against the Wizards.
Deni Avdija probably would have guarded him for some stretches. – 7:46 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets announce they are suspending Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games. – 7:46 PM
Brooklyn Nets announce they are suspending Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games. – 7:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
“We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.” – 7:45 PM
“We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.” – 7:45 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets say Kyrie Irving will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games. pic.twitter.com/RpuITg7Qoe – 7:45 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games. pic.twitter.com/RpuITg7Qoe – 7:45 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/alOvcBAZWD – 7:45 PM
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/alOvcBAZWD – 7:45 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for no less than five games. Team statement: pic.twitter.com/EtooCEyere – 7:45 PM
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for no less than five games. Team statement: pic.twitter.com/EtooCEyere – 7:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving at least five games without pay. – 7:45 PM
Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving at least five games without pay. – 7:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets announce the suspension of Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/pS0lEeFAzU – 7:45 PM
The Nets announce the suspension of Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/pS0lEeFAzU – 7:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
So Woj says the Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving. No details on length yet.
I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say this is the beginning of the end for Brooklyn. – 7:45 PM
So Woj says the Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving. No details on length yet.
I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say this is the beginning of the end for Brooklyn. – 7:45 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr declined to specifically discuss the Kyrie Irving situation. But the Warriors coach said “words matter” when pressed further on the importance of the NBA taking a stand against antisemitism, racism and other discriminatory language. mercurynews.com/2022/11/03/wor… – 7:24 PM
Steve Kerr declined to specifically discuss the Kyrie Irving situation. But the Warriors coach said “words matter” when pressed further on the importance of the NBA taking a stand against antisemitism, racism and other discriminatory language. mercurynews.com/2022/11/03/wor… – 7:24 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are about to go live on the podcast.
We have a plan to talk about actual basketball and some of the exciting teams we’ve seen so far (Cavs! Bucks! Suns! WIZARDS?!)
but first we have to talk about Kyrie/Primo.
youtube.com/watch?v=POIDjI… – 6:05 PM
Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are about to go live on the podcast.
We have a plan to talk about actual basketball and some of the exciting teams we’ve seen so far (Cavs! Bucks! Suns! WIZARDS?!)
but first we have to talk about Kyrie/Primo.
youtube.com/watch?v=POIDjI… – 6:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr when asked about the Kyrie Irving situation in Brooklyn: “Yeah, I’m going to sit that one out.” – 5:36 PM
Steve Kerr when asked about the Kyrie Irving situation in Brooklyn: “Yeah, I’m going to sit that one out.” – 5:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Among the complicating factors with creating repercussions for Kyrie – talent, accrued generational wealth, narcissism – the biggest, IMO, is he clearly isn’t invested in basketball as a full-time career, which lessens the threat of it getting taken away from him. AK – 5:16 PM
Among the complicating factors with creating repercussions for Kyrie – talent, accrued generational wealth, narcissism – the biggest, IMO, is he clearly isn’t invested in basketball as a full-time career, which lessens the threat of it getting taken away from him. AK – 5:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving addressed the media Thursday at Nets practice for the first time since a heated postgame press conference.
And once again, he did not offer an apology for his posts linking to an antisemitic film. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-i-ca… – 5:04 PM
Kyrie Irving addressed the media Thursday at Nets practice for the first time since a heated postgame press conference.
And once again, he did not offer an apology for his posts linking to an antisemitic film. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-i-ca… – 5:04 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Adam Silver ‘disappointed’ in Kyrie Irving’s non-apology, ADL says Irving has ‘a lot of work to do’
cbssports.com/nba/news/adam-… – 4:58 PM
Adam Silver ‘disappointed’ in Kyrie Irving’s non-apology, ADL says Irving has ‘a lot of work to do’
cbssports.com/nba/news/adam-… – 4:58 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Robin Lopez just retweeted Kareem’s substack post about Kyrie, which I believe makes him the first active player to post something disagreeing with what Kyrie posted, even if it’s a RT and not his own tweet. – 4:25 PM
Robin Lopez just retweeted Kareem’s substack post about Kyrie, which I believe makes him the first active player to post something disagreeing with what Kyrie posted, even if it’s a RT and not his own tweet. – 4:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on the Kyrie Irving situation: “I haven’t paid much attention to it to be completely honest.” – 4:11 PM
Devin Booker on the Kyrie Irving situation: “I haven’t paid much attention to it to be completely honest.” – 4:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I haven’t paid much attention to it to be completely honest.” Devin Booker on Kyrie Irving situation. #Suns – 4:10 PM
“I haven’t paid much attention to it to be completely honest.” Devin Booker on Kyrie Irving situation. #Suns – 4:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Story on Kyrie Irving’s latest comments today is up as Adam Silver seeks a meeting with him: theathletic.com/3759694/2022/1… – 3:44 PM
Story on Kyrie Irving’s latest comments today is up as Adam Silver seeks a meeting with him: theathletic.com/3759694/2022/1… – 3:44 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie Irving: ‘I’m not the one that made the documentary’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 3:22 PM
Kyrie Irving: ‘I’m not the one that made the documentary’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 3:22 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Kyrie spoke Thursday. It’s well past time for someone in the NBA to act. Column for @CBS NBA urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https… – 3:13 PM
Kyrie spoke Thursday. It’s well past time for someone in the NBA to act. Column for @CBS NBA urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https… – 3:13 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving ‘takes responsibility’ for controversial post, but doesn’t apologize: ‘I cannot be anti-Semitic’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 3:08 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving ‘takes responsibility’ for controversial post, but doesn’t apologize: ‘I cannot be anti-Semitic’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 3:08 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW POD with @sportsrapport ($): Kyrie/Kanye and The Jews + Ryan does a victory lap on being right about Udoka’s job prospects houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-ryan… – 2:55 PM
NEW POD with @sportsrapport ($): Kyrie/Kanye and The Jews + Ryan does a victory lap on being right about Udoka’s job prospects houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-ryan… – 2:55 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt expresses dismay at Kyrie Irving’s response to a question today about whether he has antisemitic beliefs. He also supports Adam Silver’s demand that Irving issue an unqualified apology. ADL partnered w/Nets & Irving yesterday to eradicate hate (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IMXEkMn2Dq – 2:52 PM
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt expresses dismay at Kyrie Irving’s response to a question today about whether he has antisemitic beliefs. He also supports Adam Silver’s demand that Irving issue an unqualified apology. ADL partnered w/Nets & Irving yesterday to eradicate hate (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IMXEkMn2Dq – 2:52 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Inevitable story: Kyrie’s career will end sooner than it should b/c teams dont want the headache. He’ll claim he’s “blackballed.” A bunch of media will run w/this angle b/c it’ll get clicks. The actual truth will be, which is far more simple, is no one likes working w/an a-hole🤷🏾♂️ – 2:38 PM
Inevitable story: Kyrie’s career will end sooner than it should b/c teams dont want the headache. He’ll claim he’s “blackballed.” A bunch of media will run w/this angle b/c it’ll get clicks. The actual truth will be, which is far more simple, is no one likes working w/an a-hole🤷🏾♂️ – 2:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Lost in all the Kyrie drama is the news about Simmons’ swollen knee — that’s a really bad sign for the Nets. Saturday’s game will mark the fourth straight one he’s missed. This is a player who still has a lot of rust in his game and needs all the reps he can get. – 2:14 PM
Lost in all the Kyrie drama is the news about Simmons’ swollen knee — that’s a really bad sign for the Nets. Saturday’s game will mark the fourth straight one he’s missed. This is a player who still has a lot of rust in his game and needs all the reps he can get. – 2:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kyrie tweeted out a link to an antisemitic film and it took the league 8 days to say they *might* punish him
The Thunder were a bit relaxed with its injury report on Josh Giddey and it took the league less than 2 days to fine them – 1:55 PM
Kyrie tweeted out a link to an antisemitic film and it took the league 8 days to say they *might* punish him
The Thunder were a bit relaxed with its injury report on Josh Giddey and it took the league less than 2 days to fine them – 1:55 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Silver wants apology for ‘reckless’ post; Irving offers none (from @AP) apnews.com/article/9967fe… – 1:53 PM
Silver wants apology for ‘reckless’ post; Irving offers none (from @AP) apnews.com/article/9967fe… – 1:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving speaks publicly, does not apologize, ‘I didn’t mean to cause any harm’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/kyr… – 1:34 PM
Kyrie Irving speaks publicly, does not apologize, ‘I didn’t mean to cause any harm’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/kyr… – 1:34 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I would pay Kyrie his money and send him on his way. Keeping him playing in a Nets uniform is frankly abhorrent
@Joe Tsai – 1:21 PM
I would pay Kyrie his money and send him on his way. Keeping him playing in a Nets uniform is frankly abhorrent
@Joe Tsai – 1:21 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving still won’t apologize: ‘I cannot be anti-Semitic’ #nets nypost.com/2022/11/03/kyr… via @nypostsports teammate @ethan_sears – 1:17 PM
Kyrie Irving still won’t apologize: ‘I cannot be anti-Semitic’ #nets nypost.com/2022/11/03/kyr… via @nypostsports teammate @ethan_sears – 1:17 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Many around the league and within the Nets organization were hoping that Kyrie would say at least these two things today:
1. “I’m sorry.”
2. “I don’t have anti-Semitic beliefs.”
That did not happen. – 1:07 PM
Many around the league and within the Nets organization were hoping that Kyrie would say at least these two things today:
1. “I’m sorry.”
2. “I don’t have anti-Semitic beliefs.”
That did not happen. – 1:07 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The problem now is even if Kyrie is forced into issuing an apology after meeting with Silver, it’ll be empty. He doesn’t want to apologize. He has made that very clear. As he said, he didn’t make the film. (He only promoted it.) – 12:47 PM
The problem now is even if Kyrie is forced into issuing an apology after meeting with Silver, it’ll be empty. He doesn’t want to apologize. He has made that very clear. As he said, he didn’t make the film. (He only promoted it.) – 12:47 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I pretty nakedly advocated for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving this offseason. I’m ashamed of that. At this point, if I were running an NBA team, I would simply refuse to employ him, regardless of contract or basketball implications. – 12:46 PM
I pretty nakedly advocated for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving this offseason. I’m ashamed of that. At this point, if I were running an NBA team, I would simply refuse to employ him, regardless of contract or basketball implications. – 12:46 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Gonna go out on a limb and say that Adam Silver sitting down and talking to Kyrie Irving next week isn’t going to change Kyrie Irving. – 12:33 PM
Gonna go out on a limb and say that Adam Silver sitting down and talking to Kyrie Irving next week isn’t going to change Kyrie Irving. – 12:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
While Kyrie said he takes responsibility for “unfortunate criticisms of the Jewish faith” in the film he posted, the overall tone of his press conference was unapologetic.
Story coming soon. – 12:31 PM
While Kyrie said he takes responsibility for “unfortunate criticisms of the Jewish faith” in the film he posted, the overall tone of his press conference was unapologetic.
Story coming soon. – 12:31 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie: “I do not mean to cause anyone harm. I’m not the one who made the documentary.” pic.twitter.com/eLTSfVAdMp – 12:30 PM
Kyrie: “I do not mean to cause anyone harm. I’m not the one who made the documentary.” pic.twitter.com/eLTSfVAdMp – 12:30 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Q: With the benefit of time over the last week — are you sorry for the pain your posts caused people?
Kyrie: “I take my responsibility for posting that. Some things that were questionable in there, untrue … – 12:27 PM
Q: With the benefit of time over the last week — are you sorry for the pain your posts caused people?
Kyrie: “I take my responsibility for posting that. Some things that were questionable in there, untrue … – 12:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
So Kyrie doubled down. Can’t get much more clear than that.
He had time to “simmer down” or whatever, time to think through his actions and time to speak to others in order to learn.
He clearly did none of that. He wouldn’t even say he is not anti-Semitic. – 12:26 PM
So Kyrie doubled down. Can’t get much more clear than that.
He had time to “simmer down” or whatever, time to think through his actions and time to speak to others in order to learn.
He clearly did none of that. He wouldn’t even say he is not anti-Semitic. – 12:26 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
I’d pay 8 bucks a month for Twitter Blue if it edited all Kyrie content out of my timeline. – 12:26 PM
I’d pay 8 bucks a month for Twitter Blue if it edited all Kyrie content out of my timeline. – 12:26 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Don’t give too much credence to public statements in legal disputes. Kyrie, Primo, everyone is trying to manipulate the media to gain support. My advise is reserve judgement until after an independent investigation has published results. – 12:23 PM
Don’t give too much credence to public statements in legal disputes. Kyrie, Primo, everyone is trying to manipulate the media to gain support. My advise is reserve judgement until after an independent investigation has published results. – 12:23 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie just spoke for over six minutes. He said he took responsibility for his posts — but there was no formal apology like many around the league were hoping to hear. The press conference was cut short by a Nets PR staffer. – 12:18 PM
Kyrie just spoke for over six minutes. He said he took responsibility for his posts — but there was no formal apology like many around the league were hoping to hear. The press conference was cut short by a Nets PR staffer. – 12:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
No wonder Sean Marks wanted to keep him away from a microphone. – 12:18 PM
No wonder Sean Marks wanted to keep him away from a microphone. – 12:18 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Fair question for those covering the Nets at Ime Udoka’s intro presser: When will Carlos Danger replace Sean Marks? – 4:27 PM
Fair question for those covering the Nets at Ime Udoka’s intro presser: When will Carlos Danger replace Sean Marks? – 4:27 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
I think this quote from Sean Marks yesterday, on if he still believes Nets can win a title, explains everything about the team’s thinking these days:
“I’m going to be honest, we have a window here & when we have this group of players & this salary cap…we hope to achieve that.” – 9:30 AM
I think this quote from Sean Marks yesterday, on if he still believes Nets can win a title, explains everything about the team’s thinking these days:
“I’m going to be honest, we have a window here & when we have this group of players & this salary cap…we hope to achieve that.” – 9:30 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks denied that Brooklyn has agreed to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach.
But the GM did speak about the team’s sense of urgency and a thorough process to identify the right person for the job. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-sean… – 1:03 AM
Sean Marks denied that Brooklyn has agreed to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach.
But the GM did speak about the team’s sense of urgency and a thorough process to identify the right person for the job. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-sean… – 1:03 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Steve Nash was dismissed, Sean Marks was disheveled and Kyrie Irving has his fingerprints on dismantling yet another team with championship aspirations. Only one option left: trade Kevin Durant sports.yahoo.com/the-dysfunctio… – 11:27 PM
New for @YahooSports: Steve Nash was dismissed, Sean Marks was disheveled and Kyrie Irving has his fingerprints on dismantling yet another team with championship aspirations. Only one option left: trade Kevin Durant sports.yahoo.com/the-dysfunctio… – 11:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn does not know how long he’ll be interim coach for. Is waiting for Sean Marks to tell him what’s next. – 10:01 PM
Jacque Vaughn does not know how long he’ll be interim coach for. Is waiting for Sean Marks to tell him what’s next. – 10:01 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Kyrie Irving finishes w/ 4 points (2-12 shooting) in loss to Bulls.
– His lowest point total in 111 games w/ Nets
– He’s scored fewer than 4 points just 5 times in 619-game career
– Sean Marks: Irving won’t speak to media until he “simmers down” following antisemitism controversy pic.twitter.com/xeSBEyspCv – 9:54 PM
Kyrie Irving finishes w/ 4 points (2-12 shooting) in loss to Bulls.
– His lowest point total in 111 games w/ Nets
– He’s scored fewer than 4 points just 5 times in 619-game career
– Sean Marks: Irving won’t speak to media until he “simmers down” following antisemitism controversy pic.twitter.com/xeSBEyspCv – 9:54 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Better hope nothing happens to Sean Marks because you never know who they’d consider as a replacement, given their approach to these things this week. – 7:41 PM
Better hope nothing happens to Sean Marks because you never know who they’d consider as a replacement, given their approach to these things this week. – 7:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks during his presser today:
“I’ll be the first to tell you, there are certainly holes (in our roster). We’re not a finished product.” – 7:36 PM
Sean Marks during his presser today:
“I’ll be the first to tell you, there are certainly holes (in our roster). We’re not a finished product.” – 7:36 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks explained how the franchise decided to part ways with Steve Nash & what he’s looking for in his successor.
He also revealed the harsh reality about the Canadian coach & players’ role in the decision 🤯
basketnews.com/news-180239-ne… – 6:59 PM
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks explained how the franchise decided to part ways with Steve Nash & what he’s looking for in his successor.
He also revealed the harsh reality about the Canadian coach & players’ role in the decision 🤯
basketnews.com/news-180239-ne… – 6:59 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
In recent conversations between Nets GM Sean Marks & head coach Steve Nash, Nash acknowledged to Marks that players were not hearing his voice: “‘He was aware of ‘they’re not responding to me right now’ or ‘that was not the performance I needed to see out there,’” Marks said. – 6:47 PM
In recent conversations between Nets GM Sean Marks & head coach Steve Nash, Nash acknowledged to Marks that players were not hearing his voice: “‘He was aware of ‘they’re not responding to me right now’ or ‘that was not the performance I needed to see out there,’” Marks said. – 6:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks says Steve Nash told him that players were not responding to him.
“Over the course of the last days we’ve been talking and talking and I think it came to a head.” pic.twitter.com/XrgPCPVnaz – 5:53 PM
Sean Marks says Steve Nash told him that players were not responding to him.
“Over the course of the last days we’ve been talking and talking and I think it came to a head.” pic.twitter.com/XrgPCPVnaz – 5:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on coaching search:
“There’s a reason we made this move when we did… The organization does very, very thorough due diligence on anybody and you arrive at the best possible outcome.”
This amidst reports Nets have agreed to terms with suspended Celtics HC Ime Udoka. pic.twitter.com/J6O21P3inO – 5:43 PM
Sean Marks on coaching search:
“There’s a reason we made this move when we did… The organization does very, very thorough due diligence on anybody and you arrive at the best possible outcome.”
This amidst reports Nets have agreed to terms with suspended Celtics HC Ime Udoka. pic.twitter.com/J6O21P3inO – 5:43 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets GM Sean Marks admits Kyrie’s last postgame presser “didn’t go well.” He adds “At this point we don’t want to cause more fuss right now, more interaction with people. Let’s let him simmer down and…I guess let’s let cooler minds prevail.” – 5:40 PM
#Nets GM Sean Marks admits Kyrie’s last postgame presser “didn’t go well.” He adds “At this point we don’t want to cause more fuss right now, more interaction with people. Let’s let him simmer down and…I guess let’s let cooler minds prevail.” – 5:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks on what he’s looking for in the next Nets head coach: “A leader. We’re looking for that for our group. We’re looking for somebody to have poise, charisma, accountability.” #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:35 PM
Sean Marks on what he’s looking for in the next Nets head coach: “A leader. We’re looking for that for our group. We’re looking for somebody to have poise, charisma, accountability.” #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on Brooklyn’s title aspirations and Head Coaching search:
“I’m going to be honest, we have a window here… The decision we make in the next few days will be a catalyst for a turnaround.” pic.twitter.com/x7bvzCDFxe – 5:34 PM
Sean Marks on Brooklyn’s title aspirations and Head Coaching search:
“I’m going to be honest, we have a window here… The decision we make in the next few days will be a catalyst for a turnaround.” pic.twitter.com/x7bvzCDFxe – 5:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets GM Sean Marks on decision to part ways with Head Coach Steve Nash:
“We both felt it was time… The team was not doing what it was supposed to be doing, we have fallen from our goals.” pic.twitter.com/3geFC9vklC – 5:24 PM
Nets GM Sean Marks on decision to part ways with Head Coach Steve Nash:
“We both felt it was time… The team was not doing what it was supposed to be doing, we have fallen from our goals.” pic.twitter.com/3geFC9vklC – 5:24 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“No….absolutely not.”
-Sean Marks on if the Nets have determined who will be their next head coach – 5:20 PM
“No….absolutely not.”
-Sean Marks on if the Nets have determined who will be their next head coach – 5:20 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kyrie Irving won’t talk to the media today after not speaking to the media after last night’s Nets game. Sean Marks said it’s because he wants to let Irving “simmer down” and not create more “fuss.” He said Irving’s last media session “didn’t go well.” – 5:18 PM
Kyrie Irving won’t talk to the media today after not speaking to the media after last night’s Nets game. Sean Marks said it’s because he wants to let Irving “simmer down” and not create more “fuss.” He said Irving’s last media session “didn’t go well.” – 5:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
That’s all from Sean Marks. Spoke for 16 minutes. More coming from us. – 5:17 PM
That’s all from Sean Marks. Spoke for 16 minutes. More coming from us. – 5:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving won’t do media again tonight.
“At some point he will do media again…We don’t want to create more of a fuss right now.” – 5:16 PM
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving won’t do media again tonight.
“At some point he will do media again…We don’t want to create more of a fuss right now.” – 5:16 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Sounds from Sean Marks like Kyrie Irving has no backdown whatsoever – 5:15 PM
Sounds from Sean Marks like Kyrie Irving has no backdown whatsoever – 5:15 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving won’t be talking to media today: “We don’t want to cause more fuss right now with more interaction with people.” – 5:15 PM
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving won’t be talking to media today: “We don’t want to cause more fuss right now with more interaction with people.” – 5:15 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving won’t be doing media again tonight. Wanting to lower the temperature at the moment. – 5:15 PM
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving won’t be doing media again tonight. Wanting to lower the temperature at the moment. – 5:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving will not be made available to the media tonight.
“We don’t want to cause more fuss right now. We decided to let him simmer down.” – 5:15 PM
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving will not be made available to the media tonight.
“We don’t want to cause more fuss right now. We decided to let him simmer down.” – 5:15 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving will not speak to the media later tonight. – 5:15 PM
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving will not speak to the media later tonight. – 5:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks tell us Kyrie Irving will not address the media tonight. – 5:14 PM
Sean Marks tell us Kyrie Irving will not address the media tonight. – 5:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks says the team has had discussions with Kyrie behind the scenes and has been working with the ADL as the situation as unfolded. – 5:13 PM
Sean Marks says the team has had discussions with Kyrie behind the scenes and has been working with the ADL as the situation as unfolded. – 5:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks suggests he wouldn’t have made the move to part ways with Steve Nash if he didn’t believe the Nets can still win a championship this season. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:13 PM
Sean Marks suggests he wouldn’t have made the move to part ways with Steve Nash if he didn’t believe the Nets can still win a championship this season. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks said Nets have talked to the ADL and continue to talk with Kyrie Irving. Said there’s no place for hate speech.
“I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in,” Marks said. “I’d like to turn ESPN or the TV not find you talking about us in that manner.” – 5:11 PM
Sean Marks said Nets have talked to the ADL and continue to talk with Kyrie Irving. Said there’s no place for hate speech.
“I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in,” Marks said. “I’d like to turn ESPN or the TV not find you talking about us in that manner.” – 5:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks: “As it pertains to, Kyrie I mean, we are having discussions – some internal, some external discussions – from the highest levels. We are involved with the #ADL and getting and getting their advice and and just hopefully they can advise us.” #Nets – 5:10 PM
Sean Marks: “As it pertains to, Kyrie I mean, we are having discussions – some internal, some external discussions – from the highest levels. We are involved with the #ADL and getting and getting their advice and and just hopefully they can advise us.” #Nets – 5:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said there’s conversations about Kyrie Irving behind the scenes. Doesn’t want to get into the specifics. – 5:10 PM
Sean Marks said there’s conversations about Kyrie Irving behind the scenes. Doesn’t want to get into the specifics. – 5:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on distractions around the team:
“I would like to get back to basketball, I think our players would like to as well.” – 5:10 PM
Sean Marks on distractions around the team:
“I would like to get back to basketball, I think our players would like to as well.” – 5:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said the ADL is advising the Nets in regards to the Kyrie Irving situation. – 5:10 PM
Sean Marks said the ADL is advising the Nets in regards to the Kyrie Irving situation. – 5:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
“I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in.”-Sean Marks – 5:09 PM
“I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in.”-Sean Marks – 5:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sean Marks: “I’m certainly not proud of the situation we are in.” – 5:09 PM
Sean Marks: “I’m certainly not proud of the situation we are in.” – 5:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said he’s not sure if a coaching change can fix everything with a team. Admits the team has holes, but he’s looking for a leader who can come in and put the team in the best position to win. – 5:08 PM
Sean Marks said he’s not sure if a coaching change can fix everything with a team. Admits the team has holes, but he’s looking for a leader who can come in and put the team in the best position to win. – 5:08 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks categorically denies the Nets have picked a new head coach. “I really don’t think it’s up to me to give a list of candidates.” Says no timeline on a decision.
Marks: “We’ll do our due diligence like on anybody.” – 5:08 PM
Sean Marks categorically denies the Nets have picked a new head coach. “I really don’t think it’s up to me to give a list of candidates.” Says no timeline on a decision.
Marks: “We’ll do our due diligence like on anybody.” – 5:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on Brooklyn’s coaching search:
“You’re doing your due diligence on everybody’s background to make sure you’re bringing in the right person for the right job at the right time.” – 5:08 PM
Sean Marks on Brooklyn’s coaching search:
“You’re doing your due diligence on everybody’s background to make sure you’re bringing in the right person for the right job at the right time.” – 5:08 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks said he and Steve Nash have been talking for the last 7-10 days about his job and how the team might not be listening to his voice. The Nets made the decision today. – 5:06 PM
Sean Marks said he and Steve Nash have been talking for the last 7-10 days about his job and how the team might not be listening to his voice. The Nets made the decision today. – 5:06 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Sean Marks said he received “zero input” from any of the players and that the players were not consulted but were told ahead of time. – 5:06 PM
Sean Marks said he received “zero input” from any of the players and that the players were not consulted but were told ahead of time. – 5:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks when asked if he’s finalized his next head coach:
“No, absolutely not.” – 5:06 PM
Sean Marks when asked if he’s finalized his next head coach:
“No, absolutely not.” – 5:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks says he has “absolutely not” settled on Ime Udoka or any other specific replacement for Nash. #Nets – 5:06 PM
Sean Marks says he has “absolutely not” settled on Ime Udoka or any other specific replacement for Nash. #Nets – 5:06 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Has Sean Marks decided who his next coach is?
“Absolutely not.” – 5:06 PM
Has Sean Marks decided who his next coach is?
“Absolutely not.” – 5:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says he has not made a decision on the Nets’ next head coach. – 5:05 PM
Sean Marks says he has not made a decision on the Nets’ next head coach. – 5:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks: ” I certainly feel definitely some responsibility because this is does not fall (entirely) on him. I take a great deal of responsibility in creating the roster, hiring staff, bringing people in.” #Nets – 5:05 PM
Sean Marks: ” I certainly feel definitely some responsibility because this is does not fall (entirely) on him. I take a great deal of responsibility in creating the roster, hiring staff, bringing people in.” #Nets – 5:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Sean Marks said no players were consulted prior to the decision for Nets and the Nash to part ways. Marks says it’s unfair to put losses “purely on Steve” given distractions around the team.
“He has certainly not had an even playing field over 2.5 years here.” – 5:05 PM
Sean Marks said no players were consulted prior to the decision for Nets and the Nash to part ways. Marks says it’s unfair to put losses “purely on Steve” given distractions around the team.
“He has certainly not had an even playing field over 2.5 years here.” – 5:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks: “(Steve) has not had an even playing field.. this does not all fall on him. I take some responsibility.” – 5:05 PM
Sean Marks: “(Steve) has not had an even playing field.. this does not all fall on him. I take some responsibility.” – 5:05 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Sean Marks started his press conference by thanking Steve Nash and his family for all that he did for Brooklyn. Marks added that he is very close with Nash so his relationship with him made this a very difficult decision but they both felt that this was the best decision. – 5:04 PM
Sean Marks started his press conference by thanking Steve Nash and his family for all that he did for Brooklyn. Marks added that he is very close with Nash so his relationship with him made this a very difficult decision but they both felt that this was the best decision. – 5:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said he didn’t seek input on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the decision to part ways with Nash. – 5:04 PM
Sean Marks said he didn’t seek input on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the decision to part ways with Nash. – 5:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks said there was “zero” input from KD & Kyrie on parting ways with Steve Nash. #Nets – 5:03 PM
Sean Marks said there was “zero” input from KD & Kyrie on parting ways with Steve Nash. #Nets – 5:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
GM Sean Marks said the organization and Steve Nash came to an understanding that it was the time to part ways with Nash because the team was not playing to its standard. Marks said there was no input from players – including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – on the decision. – 5:03 PM
GM Sean Marks said the organization and Steve Nash came to an understanding that it was the time to part ways with Nash because the team was not playing to its standard. Marks said there was no input from players – including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – on the decision. – 5:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sean Marks says there was no input from the players. “Steve and I didn’t need that,” Marks said. – 5:03 PM
Sean Marks says there was no input from the players. “Steve and I didn’t need that,” Marks said. – 5:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said he and Steve Nash agreed it was time for a change. – 5:02 PM
Sean Marks said he and Steve Nash agreed it was time for a change. – 5:02 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
“To be quite frank, the team was not doing what it was supposed to be doing,” Sean Marks says of Nash – 5:02 PM
“To be quite frank, the team was not doing what it was supposed to be doing,” Sean Marks says of Nash – 5:02 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Sean Marks: “To be quite frank the team was not doing what it was supposed to be doing.” – 5:02 PM
Sean Marks: “To be quite frank the team was not doing what it was supposed to be doing.” – 5:02 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Sean Marks said both he and Steve Nash “felt it was time.” pic.twitter.com/wU5BLkSwSX – 5:02 PM
Sean Marks said both he and Steve Nash “felt it was time.” pic.twitter.com/wU5BLkSwSX – 5:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks: “The team was not doing what it was supposed to be doing. We were not meeting our goals.” – 5:02 PM
Sean Marks: “The team was not doing what it was supposed to be doing. We were not meeting our goals.” – 5:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sean Marks says both he and Steve Nash agreed it was “time to make a change.” – 5:02 PM
Sean Marks says both he and Steve Nash agreed it was “time to make a change.” – 5:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks at the podium. Thanks Steve Nash and his family for everything they gave to the organization. – 5:01 PM
Sean Marks at the podium. Thanks Steve Nash and his family for everything they gave to the organization. – 5:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks addressing the media shortly. pic.twitter.com/wBdO0jKvyX – 4:58 PM
Sean Marks addressing the media shortly. pic.twitter.com/wBdO0jKvyX – 4:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks is going to address us in five minutes. Updates to come. – 4:54 PM
Sean Marks is going to address us in five minutes. Updates to come. – 4:54 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
It’s now clear; all Durant has to do to get Sean Marks fired is praise Farrakhan… – 2:16 PM
It’s now clear; all Durant has to do to get Sean Marks fired is praise Farrakhan… – 2:16 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Understated quote of the day in that Nets press release, attributed to Nets GM Sean Marks: “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges” pic.twitter.com/PfnWhTWoF1 – 1:29 PM
Understated quote of the day in that Nets press release, attributed to Nets GM Sean Marks: “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges” pic.twitter.com/PfnWhTWoF1 – 1:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks in a statement after firing Steve Nash: “Personally this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time.” #Nets #NetsWorld #NBA – 1:07 PM
Sean Marks in a statement after firing Steve Nash: “Personally this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time.” #Nets #NetsWorld #NBA – 1:07 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks, Joe Tsai and Steve Nash all released statements following the team’s coaching change. pic.twitter.com/S9932PlaRK – 1:05 PM
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks, Joe Tsai and Steve Nash all released statements following the team’s coaching change. pic.twitter.com/S9932PlaRK – 1:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets General Manager Sean Marks will address the media at 5PM before tonight’s game. – 12:56 PM
Nets General Manager Sean Marks will address the media at 5PM before tonight’s game. – 12:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets General Manager Sean Marks will the media at 5PM before tonight’s game. – 12:55 PM
Nets General Manager Sean Marks will the media at 5PM before tonight’s game. – 12:55 PM
More on this storyline
Irving was given multiple chances to apologize for the action, but he didn’t do so until after the suspension. “This is amid, I think both Nets’ management and the league office pushing Joe Tsai to be more punitive,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “A suspension, a punishment. As the days wore on and Kyrie Irving had a chance on Saturday night and then again yesterday publicly with the media to disavow and condemn the contents of that movie, to say that he was not antisemitic. Those two public appearances and then a joint statement with the Nets a couple of days ago that still fell short.” -via RealGM / November 4, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: “I think finally Joe Tsai realized even after Adam Silver didn’t want to wait for Joe Tsai anymore to figure this out with Kyrie Irving… he put his own statement out and wasn’t going to just allow the Nets to handle this, let Joe Tsai handle it. Adrian Wojnarowski: “You come to a situation yesterday where the Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games and come out with a strongly worded statement that certainly many would have liked to have seen days ago.” -via RealGM / November 4, 2022
Erik Slater: Woj on Kyrie: “Certainly his future in Brooklyn is very much in question.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / November 4, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.