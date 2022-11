Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving: ‘We didn’t consider waiving him’

Irving was given multiple chances to apologize for the action, but he didn’t do so until after the suspension. “This is amid, I think both Nets’ management and the league office pushing Joe Tsai to be more punitive,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “A suspension, a punishment. As the days wore on and Kyrie Irving had a chance on Saturday night and then again yesterday publicly with the media to disavow and condemn the contents of that movie, to say that he was not antisemitic. Those two public appearances and then a joint statement with the Nets a couple of days ago that still fell short.” -via RealGM / November 4, 2022