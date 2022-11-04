Sheriff's office launching criminal investigation into Josh Primo allegations

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Athletic on Friday that it has launched an investigation into Josh Primo after getting in contact with Cauthen. Cauthen was hired under contract by the Spurs in September 2021. According to the suit, Primo exposed himself nine times in front of Cauthen, beginning in December 2021. “I’m a clinical sports psychologist; I’m a mother of four wonderful daughters. I’m a woman, and I am a victim,” Cauthen said Thursday.
Source: The Athletic Staff, Mike Vorkunov, Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Buzbee Law Firm reaction to Bexar County investigating Primo after its client, former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen, filed suit alleging he exposed himself to her several times: “That’s a criminal matter. We are civil lawyers. We will allow that process to play itself out.” – 3:19 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
A spokesperson w/ @BexarCoSheriff has confirmed to the @ExpressNews it has “made contact w/ the victim involved in the Joshua Primo incident. Preliminary investigation into the allegations is underway.”
The @Athletic was the 1st to report that an investigation had been launched. – 2:55 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
JUST IN: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has opened a preliminary investigation into allegations against Josh Primo. This was first confirmed by KSAT’s @dilloncollier. BCSO says they made contact with the victim. The former Spur is accused of exposing himself to her multiple times. pic.twitter.com/7rm8VZUcQ9 – 2:39 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into Josh Primo, an official told The Athletic. An ex-Spurs psychologist said Thurs. Primo exposed himself 9 times in front of her. She is suing him and Spurs. From @Shams Charania and me theathletic.com/3759741/2022/1… – 2:23 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Brittney Griner incarcerated, Draymond Green decked Jordan Poole, Miles Bridges plead no contest to felony domestic violence, Josh Primo fired from the Spurs and accused of exposing himself to his therapist, Kyrie can’t fully apologize for anti-Semitism … what did I miss? – 9:26 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
kyrie, josh primo, ime udoka, miles bridges. the nba almost feels like a basketball league this week. – 8:07 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Part of Dr. Hillary Cauthen’s first public statement today in Houston. She alleged multiple instances of Josh Primo exposing himself to her while she worked for the team. #ksatnews #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/bgwv0ZWsdb – 5:04 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Spurs release statement in response to claims the organization did not take appropriate action after allegations of indecent exposure were made against former guard Josh Primo by former team psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen. #KSATnews #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/CVVOud6mK2 – 4:10 PM
More on this storyline
According to the suit, Cauthen first raised her concerns over Primo’s conduct with Spurs GM Brian Wright in January 2022. Cauthen had her first meeting with Wright on March 21 and continued to voice her concerns about Primo, expressing to Wright that she felt uncomfortable meeting with Primo alone, the lawsuit says. After the meeting with Wright, Cauthen alleges that she continued to be called upon to visit Primo. Cauthen met with Wright again in April to express her frustration and concern that no action had been taken, according to the lawsuit. Wright asked Cauthen “what consequence” she wanted to occur, and Cauthen responded that she felt it was up to the team to address the situation, the suit says. Wright then informed her that the organization’s legal team would be in contact with her. -via The Athletic / November 4, 2022
Former San Antonio Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen is suing the Spurs and the team’s 2021 No. 12 draft pick Josh Primo over alleged incidents involving indecent exposure by Primo, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Bexar County, Texas. Cauthen will also file a criminal complaint against Primo for “multiple counts of indecent exposure,” her attorney Tony Buzbee said Thursday during a news conference in Houston. “We expect them to prosecute,” Buzbee said. -via The Athletic / November 4, 2022
Tom Orsborn: From an NBA spokesman regarding the lawsuit brought by Hillary Cauthen against the #Spurs and Josh Primo: “We are aware of the allegations and are monitoring the situation.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / November 3, 2022
