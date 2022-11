Sheriff's office launching criminal investigation into Josh Primo allegations

Former San Antonio Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen is suing the Spurs and the team’s 2021 No. 12 draft pick Josh Primo over alleged incidents involving indecent exposure by Primo, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Bexar County, Texas. Cauthen will also file a criminal complaint against Primo for “multiple counts of indecent exposure,” her attorney Tony Buzbee said Thursday during a news conference in Houston. “We expect them to prosecute,” Buzbee said . -via The Athletic / November 4, 2022