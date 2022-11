Victor Wembanyama posts 30-point double-double in France

Oden feels for him. Oden knows what that is like, to have the weight of the basketball world on your shoulders when you’re 18 or 19 years old. And he has advice for Wembanyama. “Still try to be a kid in some way,” Oden said. “That’s the only advice I would give him because it’s maturing you a lot quicker than you think and now you don’t want to do kid things because everybody knows who you are and you feel like you’ve got to be more mature.” But if Wembanyama likes to play video games, Oden said, keep playing video games. If he likes to hang out with his friends or go on a date, do that. If he wants time alone, to meditate or shut out the social media frenzy, do that. -via Indianapolis Star / November 4, 2022