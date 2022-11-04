Victor Wembanyama posts 30-point double-double in France

Victor Wembanyama is dominating in France with 33 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks as Metropolitans 92 beat Limoges 78-69. It was the sixth straight victory for Wembanyama’s team which now has a 6-1 record and is tied with Le Mans in the second spot of the French ProA division
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Future No. 1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama swishes absurd, one-footed 3-pointer, and all we can do is laugh
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama posted numbers from heaven once again 💥
Best game of the season and a scary landing 👇
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Victor Wembanyama in the French League this season:
21.3 PPG
58.1 2FG%
33.3 3FG%
8.9 RPG
2.7 APG
2.9 BPG
6-1 record – 5:48 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Victor Wembanyama hit this three off one foot 😲
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I’m pumped and jacked to be on the call for the Victor Wembanyama game today at 3:30 ET / 12:30 PT.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Happy Wembanyama Wednesday! I’m announcing a new weekly post about NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama, out now at @ForTheWin.
I’ve got all of his latest stats, highlights, and I’m also going to be sharing some recommended reading about him as well.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m sure the NBA streaming G League Ignite games is in part because of Overtime Elite’s deal with Amazon. But I really don’t care the reason, I’m just glad it’s happening.
More on this storyline
As Greg Oden sat inside Hinkle Fieldhouse embarking on his first season as Butler’s director of basketball operations, he talked about the connection he feels to Victor Wembanyama. “I know he’s got a lot of people giving him advice. I just know it’s a little crazy time for him, people coming up to him like, ‘You’re going to be the No. 1 draft pick already.'” Oden said. “What should you do? It’s tough to really answer that.” -via Indianapolis Star / November 4, 2022
Oden feels for him. Oden knows what that is like, to have the weight of the basketball world on your shoulders when you’re 18 or 19 years old. And he has advice for Wembanyama. “Still try to be a kid in some way,” Oden said. “That’s the only advice I would give him because it’s maturing you a lot quicker than you think and now you don’t want to do kid things because everybody knows who you are and you feel like you’ve got to be more mature.” But if Wembanyama likes to play video games, Oden said, keep playing video games. If he likes to hang out with his friends or go on a date, do that. If he wants time alone, to meditate or shut out the social media frenzy, do that. -via Indianapolis Star / November 4, 2022
Oden looks back on that kid in 2007 in New York City beaming as the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, a kid who had the world at his feet, but who also had so much pressure to be what people thought he should be. He remembers that kid and he thinks of Wembanyama. And he thinks of how he should just try to enjoy life right now because the pressure is only going to rise. “Find something that you enjoy doing and stay with that and always keep that a part of you,” is Oden’s advice to Wembanyama. “Because this journey is going to mature you a lot faster than everybody else.” -via Indianapolis Star / November 4, 2022
