Warriors don't plan to engage in trade conversation for Draymond Green

It sparked rumors: Would the Warriors trade Green? (The Warriors have not engaged in any trade talks centered on Green, and don’t plan to as of now, sources said.) It reignited old debates: Was Green ever really a star in his own right, or was he the beneficiary of playing alongside the two greatest shooters ever — two all-time greats whose penchant for expert off-ball movement enabled Green to thrive as point-forward?
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“You think Steph Curry is struggling with motivation? Have you watched him play? I don’t think so. You think Klay Thompson is struggling with motivation? I don’t think so.”
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Draymond Green says he loves Paolo Banchero’s demeanor, his love of the game, his confidence, and the way he plays. Green says the feeling in the building this time around is different, he believes Banchero has sparked a new energy for the Magic. #dubnation #magictogether – 10:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “It’s our defense. We have to correct our defense. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry shot 15 for 30 from 3. That alone is good enough for us to win.” pic.twitter.com/OC1L6LWTkT – 10:32 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“It goes back to our will to defend and attention to detail on that side of the ball. When we get back to that, I think everything else will fall in line.”
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond: “Yes, it is the young guys’ fault. But it’s not more their fault than our fault.” – 10:25 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Klay Thompson and Steph Curry shot 15 of 30 [50%] from three, that alone right there should be enough to win the game.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jalen Suggs was 5/22 from 3 this season before burying two massive ones down the stretch that has the Warriors wobbling here in Orlando. Down four, 31 seconds left, Draymond fouled out, on verge of an 0-4 start to road trip. – 9:35 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Brittney Griner incarcerated, Draymond Green decked Jordan Poole, Miles Bridges plead no contest to felony domestic violence, Josh Primo fired from the Spurs and accused of exposing himself to his therapist, Kyrie can’t fully apologize for anti-Semitism … what did I miss? – 9:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr going back to Draymond Green and Kevon Looney with 7:53 left in Orlando, despite both having five fouls. Magic are up six. He’s searching. – 9:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Three Warriors technical fouls in this game: Draymond Green, James Wiseman and now Steve Kerr. – 9:13 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Six-point Magic possession. And-1 putback layup and a James Wiseman foul. He fires ball at the stanchion in frustration and gets technical. Wagner hits free throw, Harris misses and-1 FT, Okeke leaps over Draymond for another O rebound, kick out for a banked in Hampton 3. – 8:59 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Absolute magic from Draymond. Never seen a player fake a dribble hand-off like this.
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Steph Curry and Draymond Green are the perfect duo. They were born to play basketball together – 8:13 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond has been called for a technical in four out of the first eight games. – 7:28 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green picks up his first technical foul of the night with 6:41 left in the first quarter. – 7:25 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Thoughts? 🤔
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
If this is really a “Last Dance” season for the 3-5 Warriors (and that’s not a sure thing by any stretch), I’m going to spend a lot of it thinking about Draymond Green:
CJ Holmes: Draymond Green: “It’s definitely some of our young guys’ fault, but it’s not more their fault than our fault.” “I’m not taking fault away from them. They have to get better.” -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / November 4, 2022
Kylen Mills: “I don’t think motivation is the problem at all…. You think Steph Curry is struggling with motivation? I don’t think so.” -Draymond Green emphatically says no when asked if motivation is an issue that’s been a factor in the Warriors 4 straight losses. #DubNation -via Twitter @KylenMills / November 4, 2022
Green pointed to the poise and leadership Banchero displayed that stood out to him the most. He saw a player that could help change the culture in Orlando and lead the organization back to the playoffs after several down seasons. He once again saw that from Banchero on Thursday. He is a good player. (I) 100% agree with him being the No. 1 pick. A Seattle kid, those guys breathe basketball. Paolo is a special guy. He hit some tough shots tonight but that is why he was the No. 1 pick. He is going to make some tough ones and you have to live with those. I really love his demeanor. That team hasn’t won many games but they are competing. If you’re watching these games, they’re not getting blown out anymore. They’re right there and learning how to win. If I’m being honest, his demeanor and who he is has a lot to do with that. -via The Rookie Wire / November 4, 2022
