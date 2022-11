Warriors don't plan to engage in trade conversation for Draymond Green

Green pointed to the poise and leadership Banchero displayed that stood out to him the most. He saw a player that could help change the culture in Orlando and lead the organization back to the playoffs after several down seasons. He once again saw that from Banchero on Thursday. He is a good player. (I) 100% agree with him being the No. 1 pick. A Seattle kid, those guys breathe basketball. Paolo is a special guy. He hit some tough shots tonight but that is why he was the No. 1 pick. He is going to make some tough ones and you have to live with those. I really love his demeanor. That team hasn’t won many games but they are competing. If you’re watching these games, they’re not getting blown out anymore. They’re right there and learning how to win. If I’m being honest, his demeanor and who he is has a lot to do with that. -via The Rookie Wire / November 4, 2022