Warriors, on four-game losing streak, resting Stephen Curry, Green, Thompson and Wiggins tonight

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Despite struggles Warriors play long game, will rest Curry, Thompson, Green Friday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/des… – 3:42 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Seth Curry is out tonight vs. Wizards but expected to play Saturday night in his hometown of Charlotte against the Hornets. – 2:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins all are listed as out for tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans – 1:39 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors are resting Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins tonight against the Pelicans for the second night of their back-to-back and fifth game in seven days. – 1:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors are resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins tonight against the Pelicans on the second night of their back-to-back. – 1:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
No Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson or Andrew Wiggins for the Warriors tonight in New Orleans. – 1:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are resting Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins tonight in New Orleans. Fifth game of a five-game road trip. Second night of back-to-back. In danger of going 0-5. – 1:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry is out tonight, presumably should play tomorrow. Kessler Edwards is in the G League. #nets – 10:28 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry is out tonight against the Wizards. Kessler Edwards is with the Long Island Nets. – 10:28 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Last night, Stephen Curry (8-15 3P) and Klay Thompson (7-15 3P) each made at least seven 3P in the same game for the fourth time.
Last night, Stephen Curry (8-15 3P) and Klay Thompson (7-15 3P) each made at least seven 3P in the same game for the fourth time.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“You think Steph Curry is struggling with motivation? Have you watched him play? I don’t think so. You think Klay Thompson is struggling with motivation? I don’t think so.”
“You think Steph Curry is struggling with motivation? Have you watched him play? I don’t think so. You think Klay Thompson is struggling with motivation? I don’t think so.”
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“We’ve got pick each other up, everybody in that locker room has to figure it out. That’s what the job requires, we understand that… Our energy & effort was there, you just don’t have any results to show for it.”
“We’ve got pick each other up, everybody in that locker room has to figure it out. That’s what the job requires, we understand that… Our energy & effort was there, you just don’t have any results to show for it.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “It’s our defense. We have to correct our defense. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry shot 15 for 30 from 3. That alone is good enough for us to win.” pic.twitter.com/OC1L6LWTkT – 10:32 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“I don’t think motivation is the problem at all…. You think Steph Curry is struggling with motivation? I don’t think so.”
“I don’t think motivation is the problem at all…. You think Steph Curry is struggling with motivation? I don’t think so.”
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Klay Thompson and Steph Curry shot 15 of 30 [50%] from three, that alone right there should be enough to win the game.”
“Klay Thompson and Steph Curry shot 15 of 30 [50%] from three, that alone right there should be enough to win the game.”
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr says it’s not just the Warriors young players committing fouls, he says early in the game Steph Curry committed a silly reaching foul. Kerr says up and down the roster it has to get better. #dubnation – 9:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games in a loss:
5 — Kevin Durant
4 — Steph Curry
Most 30-point games in a loss:
5 — Kevin Durant
4 — Steph Curry
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Magic lock up Curry and the Warriors to escape with the W. pic.twitter.com/FyeJnp9lUU – 9:44 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Paolo Banchero in his first match-up against Steph Curry and the Warriors had a great game
22 points / 8 rebounds / 3 assists / 1 block in 36 minutes
Paolo Banchero in his first match-up against Steph Curry and the Warriors had a great game
22 points / 8 rebounds / 3 assists / 1 block in 36 minutes
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry in the loss:
39 PTS
9 AST
8 3P
Steph Curry in the loss:
39 PTS
9 AST
8 3P
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins missed a layup
Curry two turnovers
Klay soft defense in the clutch
Wiggins missed a layup
Curry two turnovers
Klay soft defense in the clutch
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic will challenge the foul call on the Curry 3 attempt.
Magic will challenge the foul call on the Curry 3 attempt.
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Curry getting the switches he’s looking for against the Magic bigs – 9:27 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Warriors back on top with that Curry J.
Warriors back on top with that Curry J.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors were up by 16 in the third but enter the fourth with a two-point advantage. Curry leads all scorers with 28 points, Thompson has a season-high 22. – 9:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Steph Curry would be the Nuggets’ worst 3 point shooter tonight. – 8:59 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Steph Curry’s starting to treat Amway Center like his playground after that behind-the-back pass to Klay Thompson for a 3 in transition.
Steph Curry’s starting to treat Amway Center like his playground after that behind-the-back pass to Klay Thompson for a 3 in transition.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors up 65-53 at the end of the first half. Thompson and Curry both have 14 points. The two have made eight of the Warriors’ nine 3-pointers in the half. – 8:14 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Steph Curry and Draymond Green are the perfect duo. They were born to play basketball together – 8:13 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Although the Warriors lost to the Heat on Tuesday, Steph Curry recorded his first triple-double of the 2022-23 campaign. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/02/hig… – 8:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Seth Curry is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Washington. Ben Simmons is out as expected. – 6:18 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are listing Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow’s game at Washington.
Nets are listing Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow’s game at Washington.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is questionable for the #Nets. Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is still out. And Ime Udoka is in a holding pattern. #nba – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is QUESTIONABLE for the Nets tomorrow against the Wizards. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:55 PM
