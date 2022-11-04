Warriors, on four-game losing streak, resting Stephen Curry, Green, Thompson and Wiggins tonight

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Despite struggles Warriors play long game, will rest Curry, Thompson, Green Friday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/des…3:42 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Seth Curry is out tonight vs. Wizards but expected to play Saturday night in his hometown of Charlotte against the Hornets. – 2:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins all are listed as out for tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans – 1:39 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Seth Curry is out tonight against Wizards. – 11:27 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry is out tonight, presumably should play tomorrow. Kessler Edwards is in the G League. #nets10:28 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry is out tonight against the Wizards. Kessler Edwards is with the Long Island Nets. – 10:28 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Last night, Stephen Curry (8-15 3P) and Klay Thompson (7-15 3P) each made at least seven 3P in the same game for the fourth time.
No other duo in NBA history has recorded more than one such game. pic.twitter.com/Aard9iIiKg9:21 AM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“You think Steph Curry is struggling with motivation? Have you watched him play? I don’t think so. You think Klay Thompson is struggling with motivation? I don’t think so.”
Here’s Draymond Green’s full response when asked if the Warriors have a lack of motivation. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/LgWvpxj0fn1:49 AM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“We’ve got pick each other up, everybody in that locker room has to figure it out. That’s what the job requires, we understand that… Our energy & effort was there, you just don’t have any results to show for it.”
-Steph Curry’s thoughts on the loss to the Magic. #dubnation10:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry: “We haven’t been in this position in a while.” – 10:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “It’s our defense. We have to correct our defense. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry shot 15 for 30 from 3. That alone is good enough for us to win.” pic.twitter.com/OC1L6LWTkT10:32 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“I don’t think motivation is the problem at all…. You think Steph Curry is struggling with motivation? I don’t think so.”
-Draymond Green emphatically says no when asked if motivation is an issue that’s been a factor in the Warriors 4 straight losses. #DubNation10:27 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Klay Thompson and Steph Curry shot 15 of 30 [50%] from three, that alone right there should be enough to win the game.”
-Draymond Green says the Warriors need to clean up their defense. He says Klay & Steph did the work offensively tonight to make the game winnable. #dubnation10:23 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr says it’s not just the Warriors young players committing fouls, he says early in the game Steph Curry committed a silly reaching foul. Kerr says up and down the roster it has to get better. #dubnation9:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games in a loss:
5 — Kevin Durant
4 — Steph Curry
Combined record of 5-12 this season. pic.twitter.com/gIRhtTAEKT9:52 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Magic lock up Curry and the Warriors to escape with the W. pic.twitter.com/FyeJnp9lUU9:44 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Paolo Banchero in his first match-up against Steph Curry and the Warriors had a great game
22 points / 8 rebounds / 3 assists / 1 block in 36 minutes
The rook showed glimpses of his bright future. Again. #MagicTogether9:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry in the loss:
39 PTS
9 AST
8 3P
Hasn’t won in Orlando since 2017. pic.twitter.com/DW2lqDwQly9:40 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins missed a layup
Curry two turnovers
Klay soft defense in the clutch
Warriors stars just making more mistakes than Orlando in crunch time. – 9:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Lost my wifi connection for a second afetr Curry hit that 3. – 9:33 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic will challenge the foul call on the Curry 3 attempt.
Might have a good case – 9:28 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Curry getting the switches he’s looking for against the Magic bigs – 9:27 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Warriors back on top with that Curry J.
Back to back Magic TOs on travels – 9:26 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors were up by 16 in the third but enter the fourth with a two-point advantage. Curry leads all scorers with 28 points, Thompson has a season-high 22. – 9:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Steph Curry would be the Nuggets’ worst 3 point shooter tonight. – 8:59 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Steph Curry’s starting to treat Amway Center like his playground after that behind-the-back pass to Klay Thompson for a 3 in transition.
Magic trailing 73-57 with 9:57 in 3Q. – 8:32 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors up 65-53 at the end of the first half. Thompson and Curry both have 14 points. The two have made eight of the Warriors’ nine 3-pointers in the half. – 8:14 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Steph Curry and Draymond Green are the perfect duo. They were born to play basketball together – 8:13 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Although the Warriors lost to the Heat on Tuesday, Steph Curry recorded his first triple-double of the 2022-23 campaign. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/02/hig…8:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Seth Curry is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Washington. Ben Simmons is out as expected. – 6:18 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are listing Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow’s game at Washington.
Ben Simmons is OUT. – 6:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is questionable for the #Nets. Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is still out. And Ime Udoka is in a holding pattern. #nba5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is QUESTIONABLE for the Nets tomorrow against the Wizards. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:55 PM

Doncic is white-hot right now, and fans will have a chance to get their hands on his rarest trading card. His rookie card sold for a record $4.6 million in 2021 in a private sale, but now everyone will have the chance to own a piece of history. PWCC Marketplace has the 1-of-1 trading card, and it is up for public auction. Fans can bid here for their chance to own the premier and most expensive Luka card out there. Here is a closer look at the trading card and how much it could go for on the open market. The card sold for $4.6 million last year, but Luka’s play has only increased the price. Could it set a new record? Stephen Curry’s rookie card reportedly sold for $5.9 million in July 2021. Can this Doncic card fetch over $6 million? Here is a look at what makes it special. -via The Smoking Cuban / November 3, 2022
It was a ruling that did not sit well with Curry. “It was an awful call,” he said afterward with a smile of resignation. “What did you think I was going to say? I was walking to the free-throw line, thinking I was going to get three free throws and even the score with a minute and some change left.” But he also believed there was more than incidental “high-five” contact. “It was a tough one,” he said. “I clearly felt a lot of contact. I don’t know what they saw besides the high-five contact they talked about. But you got to be allowed to finish your motion. That’s what I felt like. “Especially when you slow it down to slo-mo, it’s pretty clear there was a lot of contact. But what do I know about calls?” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / November 2, 2022

