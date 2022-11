Warriors, on four-game losing streak, resting Stephen Curry, Green, Thompson and Wiggins tonight

Doncic is white-hot right now, and fans will have a chance to get their hands on his rarest trading card. His rookie card sold for a record $4.6 million in 2021 in a private sale, but now everyone will have the chance to own a piece of history. PWCC Marketplace has the 1-of-1 trading card, and it is up for public auction. Fans can bid here for their chance to own the premier and most expensive Luka card out there. Here is a closer look at the trading card and how much it could go for on the open market. The card sold for $4.6 million last year, but Luka’s play has only increased the price. Could it set a new record? Stephen Curry’s rookie card reportedly sold for $5.9 million in July 2021. Can this Doncic card fetch over $6 million? Here is a look at what makes it special. -via The Smoking Cuban / November 3, 2022