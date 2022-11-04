Warriors 23, Pelicans 18: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (3-6) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (3-3) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday November 4, 2022
Golden State Warriors 23, New Orleans Pelicans 18 (Q1 03:05)
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Noted Pelicans killer JaMychal Green checks in for the Warriors.
Green has 15 career 20-point games, four have been against New Orleans. – 9:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
17-point Clippers lead gone. Only the Grizzlies and Pelicans have been worse in second quarters this season entering tonight.
And now Gregg Popovich is challenging Zach Collins’ attempted charge on Paul George. – 9:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Current Warriors lineup: Jerome/Rollins/Lamb/J. Green/Wiseman
Experimentation at its finest. – 8:59 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
James Wiseman obviously traveled before he was touched by a Pelicans.
Referee whistled a personal foul. 3 of them missed the right call. SMH – 8:56 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Ty Jerome checking in for Jordan Poole, who has eight points. James Wiseman in for Kevon Looney. Game tied at 14 with 5:11 left in the first. – 8:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr’s first subs of the night: James Wiseman and Ty Jerome. They replace Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney. – 8:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kinda wild how Zion Williamson can take off from one side of the paint and finish on the other. Just did it through two Warriors defenders. Looked like he didn’t have any space. – 8:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans trailed the Warriors 11-5 out of the gates. Willie Green called timeout. Since:
Zion lay-in
BI dunk
Zion lay-in
BI 10-footer
And the Warriors have been held scoreless. – 8:52 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Really good seeing Jordan Poole this aggressive early. Warriors need him to maintain that no matter who is on the floor – 8:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Anthony Lamb has been everywhere on defense.
Also: Warriors race out to a 11-5 lead, timeout Willie Green. – 8:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Nice start for Jonathan Kuminga
Solid defense led to a Brandon Ingram miss
Pump fake gets Zion to bit for a foul and two free throws – 8:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram diving onto the floor for a loose ball not a minute into this game >>>>> – 8:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
I mean… that was fantastic defense by the Warriors on that opening possession. – 8:42 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Jonathan Kuminga (13th career start), Moses Moody (12th career start) and Anthony Lamb (fourth career start) are making their first starts of the season tonight. – 8:41 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Garrett Temple encouraged everyone in the crowd to get out and vote ahead of Election Day before the Warriors-Pelicans game. – 8:36 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Garrett Temple addressing tonight’s crowd prior to the singing of The Anthem, reminding people to vote this coming Tuesday. – 8:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram’s teammates showing so much joy during warmups that he’s back. Caught Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado dancing around him, Willy Herangomez messing with him as they shot corner 3s, and just now Jonas Valanciunas had his arm around BI’s shoulders while sharing a laugh. – 8:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Warriors lineup facts: This is Anthony Lamb’s fourth #NBA career start (he started three games for Rockets in 2020-21). Jonathan Kuminga is making his 13th start (12 as a rookie with GSW). This is Moses Moody’s 12th start (11 as rookie) – 8:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga in his last regular-season start
15 points
7 rebounds
4 assists
2 blocks
-15
28-point loss – 8:20 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Didn’t hit record in time, but seconds earlier, Brandon Ingram was hugging all of his teammates.
He’s happy to be back.
Also, lol at Jonas Valanciunas slapping at Willy Hernangomez. pic.twitter.com/fCklYAZoKp – 8:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chris Mullin on our @NBCSWarriors pregame show: “Right now, the two best players in the NBA are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry. Period. I’m not even gonna waste my time on that.” – 8:13 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Interesting graphic from Warriors Pregame Live @NBCSWarriors.
LOONEY! pic.twitter.com/fIUHtjCZoJ – 8:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson likely won’t play both games of a back-to-back at all this season, and Draymond Green will join him plenty of times too nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:08 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry notched a season-high 39 points on Thursday against the Magic. Watch all the highlights here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/04/hig… – 8:00 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Your starting 5 against the Warriors!
@Verizon pic.twitter.com/1N4qDNgCKe – 7:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are officially available for tonight’s game, per the Pelicans – 7:53 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones, who each missed four games, are available to play against a very short-handed Warriors squad.
Here’s to the Pelicans taking care of business and saving a lot of juice for tomorrow’s matchup against the Hawks. 👍 https://t.co/f03zFBbhcW pic.twitter.com/f35ifEjhDQ – 7:53 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones will play, Pelicans say. Both returning from four-game absences. – 7:53 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are available for tonight’s game. – 7:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Golden State. – 7:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram is on the floor going thru his warmup routine pic.twitter.com/z2KRlqqW0k – 7:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The auction for @Larry Nance Jr‘s jersey for tonight’s game is now live!
Proceeds for tonight’s jersey benefit Samuel J. Green Charter School 👏
BID:https://t.co/KbUce2Q9no pic.twitter.com/zWEBkJft4n – 7:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson rocking the Voodoo 2s pic.twitter.com/FYenHEuRFK – 7:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says there’s a chance we may get an extended look at rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. tonight. PBJ hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game yet. – 7:20 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They normally toy with teams”
The Warriors are struggling and @Eddie Johnson has a theory on why when discussing with @TermineRadio pic.twitter.com/R0KNIVmCWH – 7:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirms what was presumed: The plan, as of now, is that Klay Thompson will NOT play both ends of back-to-back sets. – 7:19 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr ahead of the Pelicans game, with 4 starters out and a chance for the reserves to get high minutes:
“Going forward, I’m willing to play anyone…every night that you get an opportunity, that’s a chance to show the staff that ‘I deserve to be out there.’ ” – 7:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson may not play in back-to-backs all year.
“Ultimately the players’ health is the number one factor in our team’s success… ideally it’s a 65 game season and everybody plays every night.” – 7:11 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevon Looney will play in his 121st consecutive regular season game tonight to close the Warriors’ road trip in New Orleans. Third-longest active games played streak in the NBA behind Mikal Bridges (316) and Saddiq Bey (144). – 7:11 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr: “Klay (Thompson) may not play in a back-to-back all year. He didn’t last year because of two straight season-ending injuries.” – 7:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr: “Klay may not play in a back-to-back all year.” – 7:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anthony Lamb has played 27 NBA games, and has started 3 of them
Tonight, the two-way contract player starts for the 3-6 Warriors – 7:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🚨HAPPENING SOON 🚨
Join @markmanbreakers at the Jameson Sports Bar outside of section 104 as they break open a 2022 Panini Chronicles Draft Picks Basketball Box!
Then you can scan the QR code on the video board for your chance to win to box 👀 pic.twitter.com/Yj2wi0ab03 – 7:06 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters for the Warriors:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Anthony Lamb
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 7:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Your Warriors starting lineup tonight at NOP: Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb, Kevon Looney. – 7:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters against the Pelicans:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Anthony Lamb
Kevon Looney – 7:04 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Starters tonight vs. Pelicans:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Anthony Lamb
Kevon Looney – 7:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are probable. They’ll warm up and see how they fee, but Willie Green is optimistic they’ll both play against the Warriors. – 6:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says he’s “optimistic” that Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones will be a go.
Both will see how they feel after warming up. – 6:46 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green said he’s optimistic Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones will play tonight. – 6:46 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Bid on tonight’s GAME WORN jersey here!
https://t.co/qlKNUCHG63
All proceeds to be matched and go directly to Samuel J. Green Charter School!! pic.twitter.com/n8RGpLu7BS – 6:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Check out the #Pelicans app and give the Courtside Challenge a shot! You could win!
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/TMNQMyePrh – 6:35 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Tonight jersey for auction is our RED jerseys.. all proceeds will be matched and given to Samuel J. Green Charter School to better their educational experience!! Jersey will be signed personally to you!!
Bid here: neworlns.co/LarryJerseys 🙏🏽🙏🏽 – 6:34 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Warriors starters OUT
– Dame/Anferno OUT
– Giannis HELL
– Who gets Kyrie’s usage?
– Luka streak ends?
– Russ 6th Man
Massive slate
Talking abt it all the way through the closing bell.
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/44xWnO2KKc pic.twitter.com/X4zEgtjOTr – 6:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
home sweet home
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/OgoSo8f2SG – 6:33 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Brandon Ingram out here getting shots up before the Pelicans game pic.twitter.com/xS6opyR3kb – 6:12 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
New #NBACrossCourt NOW 6ET on @ESPNPlus!🔥
💎 @Ohm Youngmisuk & @Nick Friedell: Latest on Nets & Kyrie
💎 @LegsESPN: The Warriors play that everyone steals
💎 @Brian Windhorst: Talking Trades, Taxes, & going All In!
💎 Lakers Fans
💎“Survey Says”
Join me & @CassidyHubbarth 🏀🤓 pic.twitter.com/p3kb11u8GC – 6:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road with a loss in Orlando on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A preview of tonight’s game vs. the Warriors! 🙌
🎤: @ErinESummers
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/OpodT8JmB3 – 5:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kings listing De’Aaron Fox as questionable for their afternoon game tomorrow in Orlando. Trending well after recent right knee bone bruise. They close their road trip on Monday against the Warriors in Chase Center. – 5:35 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talked about James Wiseman and the Warriors’ bench issues last night with @MG_Schindler. The team needs to figure out what it has with him despite the issues right now.
Future planning for the org depends on it.
FULL EP: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
WATCH: https://t.co/mOEUf3PY9M pic.twitter.com/qiq2IrxvCV – 5:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans:
Trae Young (left eye contusion) is questionable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. – 5:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/dZXajhTeXB – 5:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The last time Steph, Klay, Draymond and Wiggins were all out was March 7 of last season vs. the Nuggets
Jordan Poole: 32 points
Moses Moody: 30 points
Jonathan Kuminga: 16 points
Kevon Looney: 13 points, 11 rebounds basketball-reference.com/boxscores/2022… – 5:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green sent a challenging, but uniting message to the Warriors’ youngsters last night.
Tonight, let’s see how they handle a big-time test https://t.co/DZoZfZAcDG pic.twitter.com/So2UazFplm – 4:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
While the Warriors rest Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins tonight, here’s an impressive number to know: 120
That’s how many games in a row Kevon Looney will have played after tonight – 4:40 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will rest four starters for the final contest of their five-game road swing on Friday against the Pelicans. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/04/war… – 4:17 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors have fallen from the top spot in @RookieWire’s latest NBA power rankings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/01/war… – 4:00 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Is it simply a title hangover, or do the Warriors have more serious issues?
@YourManDevine ➡️ https://t.co/z6kW6Ymk3M pic.twitter.com/jA30mQP9bH – 3:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Despite struggles Warriors play long game, will rest Curry, Thompson, Green Friday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/des… – 3:42 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 3 stats that tell a story about the defense.
🏀 Is transition defense actually a concern?
🏀 Surprising stat about rebounding
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/3AVihwXJo1 – 3:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Be sure to tag #PelicansGameday in all your game day photos!
#Pelicans | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/IywbVBAGjs – 3:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective Pod w/ @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon on the ongoing mess in Brooklyn, James Harden, the slumping Warriors and more. open.spotify.com/episode/4awxEP… – 3:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Troy Brown Jr. explains what’s it like seeing LeBron anticipate a play before it happens, and gives an example of it from the Pelicans game (see second clip for what he’s describing) pic.twitter.com/HG0VGUDbyt – 3:13 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Chris Vernon on all the latest happening around the NBA from Kyrie Irving to James Harden’s injury to the Lakers winning two in a row, plus SGA, Cavs-Celtics, Pelicans, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/62Hjla… – 3:10 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
With Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones listed as probable for tonight, a reminder that in 30 minutes this season, the Pels’ projected starting five with those two + McCollum, Zion and JV:
– 138.1 offensive rating
– 89.1 defensive rating
– 53.3% offensive rebound rate – 2:40 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Reviewing what Kerr said about the reserves after the Oct 23 game vs. the Kings.
“Those guys should be dying to be on the floor.”
With Steph, Klay, Draymond & Wiggins out tonight, the players who want more minutes have a chance to show why they deserve them. pic.twitter.com/eTsRUMRnfh – 2:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Seth Curry is out tonight vs. Wizards but expected to play Saturday night in his hometown of Charlotte against the Hornets. – 2:34 PM
