Woj: Kevin Durant not considering revisiting trade request right now

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
With everything surrounding the Nets, how does that affect the future of Kevin Durant? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/t56DDRMT3R – 4:22 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
ESPN’s Zach Lowe: “This feels like the end for this iteration of the Brooklyn Nets. It feels unsalvageable… and if this really is the end for the Nets, their only move left… the only arrow in the quiver, is trading Kevin Durant.” – 3:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Re: any Kevin Durant trade this season, @Bobby Marks made a great point on the Lowe Post.
Around 34% of the league’s players become trade eligible on Dec. 15 or Jan. 15.
That’s when a deal is likeliest to happen. – 1:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving’s suspension coupled with Ben Simmons’ injury puts the Nets on Kevin Durant’s back and adds uncertainty to the future of the organization. Both were concerns to KD this summer. On the Nets current reality and what it means for the future: theathletic.com/3762746/2022/1… – 12:34 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I on Kyrie’s suspension + apology — what’s next for the Nets, the revised Kevin Durant trade landscape, more. Plus a deep dive on the 6-1 Cavs, thoughts on the Raps, more:
Apple: apple.co/3zJVYDv
Spotify: spoti.fi/3FMlsUK – 12:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets GM Marks calls Irving apology “a step” to return, Durant reacts as well nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/net… – 12:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: ‘I just didn’t like anything that went on’
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant blasts handling of #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving mess: ‘All unnecessary’ nypost.com/2022/11/04/kev… via @nypostsports – 11:40 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant on Irving: It just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kevin Durant spoke about the distraction Kyrie Irving has caused this week at Nets shootaround: “I just didn’t like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary, I wish we could have just kept playing basketball.”
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
Just wanna clarify the statements I made at shootaround, I see some people are confused..I don’t condone hate speech or anti-semetism, I’m about spreading love always. Our game Unites people and I wanna make sure that’s at the forefront – 11:12 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
kD says he hasn’t talked to Kyrie since suspension. When asked if he thought suspension was fair, He said: “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s fair.” pic.twitter.com/1JMBFtR9Mu – 10:54 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Which side says no (on January 16th)
The Suns send Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, and Jae Crowder
To the Nets for Kevin Durant
tommybeer.substack.com/p/brooklyn-nee… – 10:53 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kd on kyrie: I ain’t here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel, their views or anything. It’s just…I didn’t like anything that went on. I felt it was unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.” pic.twitter.com/Zb4kVuhWBC – 10:50 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since his apology last night. Does he think the suspension is unfair? “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s right.” – 10:45 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
What did KD think of Kyrie’s conduct this week?
“I ain’t here to judge nobody … I just didn’t like anything that went on. I feel like it was all unnecessary. I feel like we could have kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization. I just don’t like none of it.” – 10:44 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD: “This is the way the #NBA is now, media, so many outlets now and their stories hit pretty fast now. So that’s where all the chaos is coming from. Everybody has an opinion on the situation, and we’re hearing it nonstop.” #Nets – 10:33 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant played his heart out every time he has put on a Nets uniform. No questioning that.
But KD’s decision to hitch his wagon to Kyrie and stand by him throughout his Brooklyn tenure is one of the most baffling moves of all time. – 9:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games in a loss:
5 — Kevin Durant
4 — Steph Curry
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant played his heart out every time he has put on a Nets uniform. No questioning that.
But KD’s decision to hitch his wagon to Kyrie and stand by him throughout his Brooklyn tenure is one of the most baffling decisions of all time. – 9:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
KD and Kyrie (and DJ) package deal to Nets in 2019 offseason. Here’s what the Nets have gotten so far pic.twitter.com/93xlpoU4oA – 9:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Based on Kyrie’s demeanor today and now this suspension, it feels like it may be a wrap for him in Brooklyn.
Where the Nets go from there is unclear. Irving has zero trade value and they would be dealing from a position of weakness in any Kevin Durant trade.
Very bad spot. – 7:53 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Now trade Durant. Whatever the next worthwhile incarnation of the Nets is going to be, it’s time to start looking for it. – 7:50 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Nets have been outscored by 66 points in the 302 minutes Kevin Durant has been on the floor this season.
Of the 218 East Conference players that have made an appearance in an NBA game this season, KD has the second-worst individual plus/minus, ranking 217 out of 218. – 4:22 PM
