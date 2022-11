Ben Simmons: I want to play for Australia in the Olympics

A final critique of Simmons, of course, is that he hasn’t suited up for the Boomers since joining the NBA. The 2016 Rio Olympics fell during his rookie season, and while he wanted to play in Tokyo 2020, that was the moment his life entered freefall. “I was in the middle of the shit,” he says. “Of course I wanted to go out there and play with Dante Exum and Joe Ingles and Patty Mills – those are my guys. But there’s only so much to say: I was in a bad place, and I didn’t play. Do I want to play for Australia? One hundred per cent. Will I one day? One hundred per cent. I’m going to the Olympics. It’s not a question – it’s a dream of mine. But I’m also not going to let people tell me when and how I do things.” Paris 2024? He’s there.Source: Konrad Marshall @ Sydney Morning Herald