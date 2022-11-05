Ben Simmons: I want to play for Australia in the Olympics

A final critique of Simmons, of course, is that he hasn’t suited up for the Boomers since joining the NBA. The 2016 Rio Olympics fell during his rookie season, and while he wanted to play in Tokyo 2020, that was the moment his life entered freefall. “I was in the middle of the shit,” he says. “Of course I wanted to go out there and play with Dante Exum and Joe Ingles and Patty Mills – those are my guys. But there’s only so much to say: I was in a bad place, and I didn’t play. Do I want to play for Australia? One hundred per cent. Will I one day? One hundred per cent. I’m going to the Olympics. It’s not a question – it’s a dream of mine. But I’m also not going to let people tell me when and how I do things.” Paris 2024? He’s there.
Source: Konrad Marshall @ Sydney Morning Herald
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Overlooked in Nets drama: Ben Simmons has struggled mightily so far nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/05/ove… – 2:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons’ MRI exam on knee comes back clean in #Nets break nypost.com/2022/11/05/ben… via @nypostsports – 1:35 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, the Nets’ 42-point win at Washington (128-86) matched the largest margin of victory in a road game in franchise history. The win also marked the Nets’ largest margin of victory against the Wizards since 1/16/02 vs. Washington (111-67). pic.twitter.com/t0isM9ulud – 9:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets are up by 41 points.
Yes, the same Nets playing without Kyrie, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. – 9:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 96-70 Nets after three quarters. The Wizards are shooting just 39.1% FG and 8-for-29 from three.
Not what they were looking for at home with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons out for the Nets. – 8:47 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 69-57 Nets over Wizards at the half. No Kyrie Irving, no Ben Simmons, but this Kevin Durant guy is pretty good. He’s got 19 pts, 8 ast and 4 reb already. – 8:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets literally just need Ben Simmons to do the same thing Sumner and DDJ have been doing in transition this year.
Simmons is 6+ inches taller, but obviously not right physically. – 7:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from our nation’s capital. It has been a week. And we still have Saturday. Nets face the Wizards in 20ish. No Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons. Ed Sumner starting at the point, I bet we see some Cam Thomas. Short bench, but still a winnable game for the Nets. Updates coming. – 6:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons had fluid drained from his knee, per @Alex Schiffer, even more evidence that the team needs put him in rice. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons (left knee) will be TBD for Monday’s game in Dallas. #Mavs – 5:47 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets say Ben Simmons did have an MRI on his left knee earlier this week and it was fine. – 5:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons did have an MRI earlier in the week, and it was clean. He got his knee drained. #Nets – 5:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Ben Simmons had an MRI on his knee and the scan came back clean. He had his knee drained and is still dealing with some swelling — his availability is still TBD for Monday’s game in Dallas. – 5:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons did have an MRI this week. It came back clean and he also got his knee drained. – 5:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is back in Brooklyn working with the medical staff to get the swelling down. Wasn’t sure if he’s had an MRI, and was noncommittal about him playing Monday in Dallas. #Nets #Mavs – 5:38 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons could possibly join team in Dallas after missing tonight and tomorrow’s games. He’s currently in Brooklyn getting treatment on his knee. pic.twitter.com/zNjaXBWy0N – 5:36 PM
Depending on the pundit you quote, Ben Simmons is a punk or a star, cry-baby or victim, phenom or disgrace, stud or dud, beast or bust, bum or brat – fraud or faker or freak. He’s also become a kind of mental-health test case – alongside Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles and Nick Kyrgios – for how much attention and pressure and sheer spite athletes should be expected to endure. “I had a terrible year,” Simmons says, flatly, “so I know how to handle my emotions and what I need to be doing to get on track. If I’m worried or sad or frustrated or angry, I feel like I’m better able to deal with that now. It took time, but I’m at peace with who I am and what’s going on around me. I know what my priorities are, and what I need to do every day. Besides that, I just want to be me.” -via Sydney Morning Herald / November 5, 2022
Matters came to a head in a June 2021 final against the Atlanta Hawks, when Simmons, who was underperforming at the time, had an opportunity to dunk the ball – or be fouled – but instead passed. His critics howled that his shooting deficiency had made him a liability, frightened of taking free throws. He was branded a coward over a split-second decision. “If I could go back I would go up strong, go to the line,” Simmons says. “But there was so much emphasis on that moment. I made a bad play, but loads of guys made bad plays. I’m not the reason we didn’t win.” -via Sydney Morning Herald / November 5, 2022
“Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant, for others on the Nets so far, because now he is unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury but prior to that, he has shown that he’s a long way away from being back to an impactful player,” Wojnarowski said. “It’s a big part of the reason why the Nets are at the bottom of the league defensively and none of this really works. This team was built and reconstructed around the idea Simmons would play a significant role for this team, especially on the defensive end, especially rebounding the basketball and certainly facilitating the offence. “There is no indication Ben Simmons is close to being back to anywhere near the player he once was.” -via FOXSports.com / November 5, 2022
