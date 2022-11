Ben Simmons: It took time, but I'm at peace with who I am

Depending on the pundit you quote, Ben Simmons is a punk or a star, cry-baby or victim, phenom or disgrace, stud or dud, beast or bust, bum or brat – fraud or faker or freak. He’s also become a kind of mental-health test case – alongside Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles and Nick Kyrgios – for how much attention and pressure and sheer spite athletes should be expected to endure. “I had a terrible year,” Simmons says, flatly, “so I know how to handle my emotions and what I need to be doing to get on track. If I’m worried or sad or frustrated or angry, I feel like I’m better able to deal with that now. It took time, but I’m at peace with who I am and what’s going on around me. I know what my priorities are, and what I need to do every day. Besides that, I just want to be me.”Source: Konrad Marshall @ Sydney Morning Herald