Blazers 33, Suns 42: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (6-2) play against the Phoenix Suns (2-2) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 5, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 33, Phoenix Suns 42 (Q2 07:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers just don’t have the juice offensively with their two best players out two nights in a row against the same team. – 10:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nice minutes from the all-bench unit to start the 2Q – a major contrast from last night. Suns up 14 after Damion Lee’s 3 in transition – 10:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A nice 6-of-9 start to the game from 3 for the Suns. Lead is up to 14. – 10:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Suns 35, Blazers 26: end of first quarter. 9 points, 1 rebound for @Shaedon Sharpe. 7 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Nassir Little. 4 assists for @Josh Hart. POR shooting 48 percent, PHX 62 percent. – 10:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 35, POR 26
Booker: 7 Pts, 2-5 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-4 FG
Bridges: 7 Pts, 2-2 FG
Sharpe: 9 Pts, 4-5 FG – 10:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Damion Lee got up in a HURRY and had some strong words for Drew Eubanks on that play. Eubanks got called for a foul, play is under review to see if there was a flagrant – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Eubanks and Damion Lee got into it.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie in for Booker.
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Jabari Walker getting in with Trendon Watford available is a probably a good sign for the rookie earning the trust of the coaching staff. – 10:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saric set to check in for Bridges.
#Suns going big with Saric and Landale. Again, Cam Johnson (knee) out tonight and likely for an extended period of time.
Was informed Johnson was in the building. #Suns – 10:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges with that middle drive from wing for a tough pullup.
It went in put a tough release.
Looking to see him have one-hand releases on the drive. #Suns up seven late in 1st. – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker went down hard on that drive and is had words for referee Evan Scott.
#Suns up 24-16, but Ayton picked up 2nd foul. Had 5 PFs Friday.
Said Friday he’s playing “playoff basketball” and won’t stop being physical.
Added refs are going to have to adjust to him. #Suns – 10:29 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Do you get déjà vu?
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/0kQoffrY6b – 10:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Two fouls on Deandre Ayton and Jock Landale will check in. DA’s struggled with foul trouble to start the season, chalking it up to playing playoff basketball: “I’m not gonna put my level down on the physicality. I’m gonna keep it that way until they adjust to me.” – 10:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Good start for the Suns. Four of the five starters have at least 2 field goals. Up 24-16. – 10:26 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ouch. Looked like Devin Booker took a rough fall on that layup. He was incredulous there was no foul call getting back up. Seems to be all right though – 10:24 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
*chef’s kiss*
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/aim0VbkDJj – 10:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Craig assist to Booker is why I always stress how simple 0.5 can be a lot of the times. He just took two dribbles while knowing where Booker was going to be and set was able to set up the star scorer with an open 3. – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig/Booker two-man game leads to Booker 3.
Nurkic answer.
Craig dunk answer.
#Suns up 16-14 midway through first quarter. #Blazers – 10:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig’s cutting, drives and offensive rebounding already making an impact here tonight. Him continuing to shoot 42% from 3 certainly wouldn’t hurt either – 10:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The way Torrey Craig crashes the offensive glass and cuts makes me think he’d be excellent in a zombie apocalypse – 10:19 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Quick with it.
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/cqLvnTePix – 10:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton power dribble and dunk on the roll. Always a welcome sight – 10:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton power dribble, jump hook over Nurkic, who answers on other end.
8-7 #Blazers. #Suns – 10:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul took kusr just four shots Friday.
Took 1st one tonight.
#Suns #Blazers tied 2-2. – 10:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Running it back.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/xnLSt5ykXF – 10:12 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The @Phoenix Suns are on top of the West early on! @TermineRadio is impressed…but has some concerns
Hear the Blazers vs Suns right now on NBA Radio https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/Pr1OK2pJ4s – 10:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“If you ask me something and I say what I want to say, you just get fined. It doesn’t change anything.”
Monty Williams on ‘Last Two Minute Report’ revealing Jerami Grant traveled on game winner in #Suns 108-106 loss to #Blazers (w/videos). azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:08 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Dejounte Murray has recorded his 18th career triple-double, tied with Mark Jackson and Chris Paul for the 10th-most triple-doubles in NBA history for any player 6-4 and under. – 9:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson is irreplaceable but the Suns have the talent to expand some roles and the assets to look into some additions elsewhere so they remain a top contender while he recovers: arizonasports.com/story/3364406/… – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Just a blessing.”
Duane Washington Jr. on the birth of his first born, Duane Washington III.
4 a.m.
“Ain’t nothing like it, man. I was crying my heart out. It was very emotional for me and my lady and I’m so proud of her.” #Suns – 9:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker pregame working with Jarrett Jack. #Suns pic.twitter.com/z7Z0Ev3Qit – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Anfernee Simons pregame. Out with left foot inflammation. #RipCity. pic.twitter.com/8hMcHyYF7E – 9:21 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Pulling up to the scene.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/HqV2FRYtHn – 9:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton getting loose pic.twitter.com/aquqAQBrNI – 9:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Phoenix Suns
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/RRwFQZOZvt – 9:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Pregame JG.
#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/X3rJWGKfco – 9:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams on Cam Johnson and the “Final Two-Minute Report” that revealed Jerami Grant traveled and Mikal Bridges didn’t late in #Suns loss Friday to #Blazers. pic.twitter.com/QSCplfN0lk – 9:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said he’s sticking with same starting lineup as Damian Lillard (calf) and Anfernee Simons (foot) are out again tonight.
“No timeline, both guys are getting better every day.” #Suns – 8:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Whipped up some Jae Crowder trade ideas here (bit.ly/3DYU5FU) and here (bit.ly/3TYDmb7) over the last few months, for those curious. No doubt the Suns could use some timely help depending on how long Cam Johnson will be sidelined for – 8:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
fits on fits on fits
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/qRclnnjICK – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It doesn’t matter.”
Asked about the L2M report that confirmed a number of calls went against the Suns on the final two plays, Monty Williams said he saw the travel watching the film but didn’t say anything because he doesn’t want to be fined for it. Said the Blazers beat them – 8:24 PM
“It doesn’t matter.”
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say they don’t have an official update on Cam Johnson yet, who is undergoing further evaluation – 8:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns fear forward Cam Johnson has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell me and @Sam Amick. Testing so far indicates the meniscus injury, and Johnson is receiving further evaluations and imaging. – 7:56 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Show your support for the armed forces with our Hoops for Troops Item of the Game and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: https://t.co/RmTuSMGow1 pic.twitter.com/2DNbLXfdkL – 7:04 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“It’s cool to see everyone come out here and support us… It shows that you guys actually care.”
The Suns took a trip to @LukeAFB to spend time with our armed forces 🇺🇸
🎟️ Join us this evening for Military Appreciation Night, presented by @USAA: https://t.co/eLrg1lDnQo pic.twitter.com/FgGtMg0rv6 – 6:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jerami Grant traveled on game winner vs. #Suns, #NBA ‘Last Two Minute Report’ reveals (w/video) #Blazers #RipCity azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:33 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Franz Wagner running the PnR like CP3 in his prime. Picking Kings apart – 5:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Cam Johnson (right knee) Cameron Payne (left foot) Ish Wainright (personal) OUT; Duane Washington Jr. (personal) available
#Blazers: Damian Lillard (calf) Anfernee Simons (foot) Gary Payton II (reconditioning) OUT; Josh Hart (ankle) probable https://t.co/7LblFt6h2Q pic.twitter.com/TglmFrhJYw – 5:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Deni Avdija, the only active Jewish player in the NBA, spoke about Kyrie Irving’s social media post about an antisemitic film and book.
“There need to be consequences for the actions that players do” 🇮🇱
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report vs. Suns tonight:
Damian Lillard (Calf Strain), Gary Payton II (Reconditioning), Olivier Sarr (Wrist; Sprain) & Anfernee Simons (Left Foot; Inflammation) are OUT.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
In addition to Cam Johnson (right knee) being out for tonight, Cam Payne (left foot soreness), Ish Wainright (NWT) and Duane Washington Jr. (NWT) remain out – 4:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Injury report: Josh Hart (right ankle) and Trendon Watford (right hip) are probable while Damian Lillard (right calf), Anfernee Simons (Left Foot), Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning) and Olivier Sarr (right wrist) are OUT for the Nov. 5 rematch versus Suns. – 4:01 PM
