Blazers vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center
The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $25,192,402 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $28,128,234 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 5, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@CHold
“I’m calm, cool, collected.” — @Jerami Grant
One of the smoothest to ever play for the @Portland Trail Blazers gets his second game-winner in as many road games Friday night in Phoenix rip.city/3NA6JOH – 4:12 AM
@trailblazers
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭.
@CarMax Quote of the Night pic.twitter.com/ceruzH2cWT – 4:08 AM
@AaronJFentress
Justise Winslow walked to the Blazers’ bench, his team down 17-11 at Phoenix, looked at Damian Lillard and said: “We’ve got a real shot to win this game.”
“Yeah, I know,” Lillard responded.
How Winslow helped lead the Blazers to an improbable victory.
oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/1… – 3:57 AM
@trailblazers
Do yo dance D.O.L.L.A! do yo dance 🤣🔥
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/1Dps4UG3sZ – 3:40 AM
@DuaneRankin
#Suns X #Blazers = Two losses by Phoenix by two points both times. azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 3:16 AM
@trailblazers
What a night for JG 🤞
30 PTS | 5 AST | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/6fMuAnqUS1 – 3:11 AM
@DuaneRankin
#Blazers 108 #Suns 106 F.
Jerami Grant 30 points, game winner at buzzer.
DNP: Damian Lillard (calf), Anfernee Simons (foot).
Devin Booker 25, Deandre Ayton 24.
Cam Johnson (knee) left arena on crutches. Chris Paul 4 FGAs.
Phoenix 6-2 (Both vs. Portland)
Meet again Saturday. pic.twitter.com/EDMkk0Jsup – 3:02 AM