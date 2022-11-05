Blazers vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $25,192,402 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $28,128,234 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 5, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports AZ

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Aaron J. Fentress

@AaronJFentress

Justise Winslow walked to the Blazers’ bench, his team down 17-11 at Phoenix, looked at Damian Lillard and said: “We’ve got a real shot to win this game.”

“Yeah, I know,” Lillard responded.

How Winslow helped lead the Blazers to an improbable victory.

Portland Trail Blazers

@trailblazers

What a night for JG 🤞

