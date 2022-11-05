Cameron Johnson may suffer torn meniscus in right knee

Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns fear forward Cam Johnson has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell me and @Sam Amick. Testing so far indicates the meniscus injury, and Johnson is receiving further evaluations and imaging.
Gerald Bourguet: Suns say they don’t have an official update on Cam Johnson yet, who is undergoing further evaluation -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / November 5, 2022
Duane Rankin: Official: Cam Johnson (right knee) OUT tonight. No further update as of right now. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 5, 2022
And Phoenix was negotiating with Johnson on a rookie extension that would’ve kicked in next season, but the two sides couldn’t agree on a deal. Sources informed The Republic the two sides were in the same area code, but Johnson wanted more than Phoenix’s offer of $60 million over four seasons. -via Arizona Republic / November 1, 2022

