Celtics 103, Knicks 98: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (5-3) play against the New York Knicks (4-4) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday November 5, 2022
Boston Celtics 103, New York Knicks 98 (Q4 09:19)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Through 3: Celtics 63-30 advantage on 3-pointers, Knicks 48-24 advantage in the paint – 9:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fun game here at MSG, where the Celtics lead 101-96 heading to the fourth. Boston, with 21 3-pointers, has an outside shot at the NBA record of 29. – 9:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
101-96, Boston end of 3.
The Celtics have made 21 3’s, four shy of the franchise record…
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
This feels a lot like yesterday’s game. #Celtics surviving #Knicks run after run to this point. Bench starting to rotate in. They thrived in the first half. – 9:11 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Fan in a John Starks jersey hit a half-court shot to win a KIA car at MSG tonight. He celebrated by shoulder-bumping RJ Barrett and hugging Julius Randle. – 9:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
fan just won 1000 an a new kia – hitting a halfcourt shot. He then chestbumped RJ Barrett and hugged Julius Randle. – 9:08 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
3 Knicks with 20 PTS or more 🔥🔥🔥
RJ 25 PTS
Jalen 20 PTS
Julius 20 PTS – 9:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A guy in a John Starks jersey just banked in a half court shot to win a Kia and MSG just erupted in similar fashion to when the Knicks beat the Celtics to open last season. – 9:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rose winced launching that last pass out of bounds after #Knicks‘ stop on Brown inside. New York was in midst of a 7-2 run to within 89-88. – 9:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics’ shot chart vs. Brogdon’s. pic.twitter.com/6M0lbMyvqy – 9:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Malcolm Brogdon continues to be exactly what the Celtics needed in this role as their first guard off the bench. Comes in and immediately gives them a jolt on offense. Up to 9 points and 3 assists in 11 minutes. – 9:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum blocked Barrett inside at 72-72 and #Celtics created 5 PTS (Griffin 3, Brown transition layup) off that and his steal moments later. Big swing. #Knicks timeout
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum is on fire with these blocked shots. He’s on a blocking binge lately – 8:54 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
9th assist for Marcus Smart…most by a Celtic this year.
Still 9:20 left in the 3rd quarter.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart with some stellar distributing for his teammates in first half. 8 assists/0 turnovers. – 8:44 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
that extra effort from @Derrick White >>> pic.twitter.com/zDBnI4PQoO – 8:41 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Back to Back triples for @RjBarrett6 🔥🔥
John Karalis @John_Karalis
It was 53-39 Celtics when the Knicks called a timeout with 7:40 to go. 27-14 Knicks since. Only a 2 point game at the half – 8:38 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
More wild shooting splits on both sides:
Cs 54.3/48.1/100
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Great play by Derrick White to fly in and corral an offensive rebound and putback all in one movement to put Boston in front 67-66 at half.
27 of Boston’s 46 shots came from 3.
Jaylen Brown has 21 for the Celtics.
RJ Barrett and Julius Randle each have 18 for New York. – 8:37 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Marcus Smart accidentally kicked the ball off Zach Zarba’s head (Zarba forgave him). pic.twitter.com/QtiAXpA9Pj – 8:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
No rim protector on the floor and #Knicks are going right for the paint. – 8:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Phenomenal play by Brunson getting the ball up the floor fast after a turnover by Tatum and finding a cutting Barrett. Brown answers from 3 as #Celtics stay up 4. – 8:33 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
How did Marcus Smart get all the way in the air to almost block a Julius Randle layup when he was literally laying on the ground? – 8:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart took a big fall trying to contest that follow by Randle inside, but he looks fine. – 8:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Important pair of setups by Marcus Smart to Blake Griffin in the P&R. I think it’s no surprise #Celtics started him tonight. He really hasn’t found a way to impact the team yet and Mazzulla, Smart giving him another chance in this first half. – 8:27 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
A bunch of people asked how I felt about Matt Ryan catching on with the Lakers and while I *always* appreciate the opportunity for a good victory lap, Sam Hauser appears to be the correct choice lol – 8:27 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Long way to go, obviously, but with 7:34 left in the second quarter the Celtics have 11 3-pointers are on pace to break the single-game NBA record of 29. – 8:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Malcolm Brogdon knew he was passing the ball to Sam Hauser the instant he got the ball at the Knicks FT line. He just needed to Hauser to get to that deep corner first. – 8:18 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Sam Hauser has tied his career-high with 11 points in just 10 minutes. – 8:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon EVERYWHERE on offense right now. Sets up Brown for an elbow jumper, initiates 3 passes for a Brown 3 and finds Hauser for 3 in transition.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks enduring the full Sam Hauser experience. 14 points in less than 10 minutes. 4 3’s already. – 8:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon 2/4 FG after a 9/10 night yesterday. He said he’s feeling fresh, too, since he’s not the primary ball-handler and is playing only 22-28 minutes each night. – 8:14 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I think the most eye-opening thing about the Celtics this year is how high Grant Williams is raising his ceiling. He’s so good. – 8:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau goes with the Randle/Toppin pairing again — this time not as successful as last night. In 58 seconds Boston has run off 7 straight points and it’s a Knicks timeout. – 8:12 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tatum + bench unit continues its strong play with Vonleh stepping in for Kornet tonight at center – 8:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau goes to the Toppin-Randle frontcourt — and the Celtics immediately go on a 7-0 run in less than a minute, and force a Knicks timeout.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams with a pull up foul line jumper earlier and now that floater are new things – 8:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Some really good passing from the #Celtcis into their second unit. High fives all around into timeout after Tatum found Hauser for his 3rd three. C’s lead 41-29. – 8:10 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
You know what! It’s not my fault you’re like, in love with Knicks basketball, or something!
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
What a great play by Grant stealing 2 PTS on the drive late in the shot clock after Sims blocked Brogdon’s layup attempt back to him on the perimeter. – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I can’t imagine these #Celtics without Malcolm Brogdon. And I can’t imagine Evan Fournier not killing this team. – 8:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Sam Hauser up to 55.1 percent shooting from 3 this season (16-of-29). – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Seven straight for Rose gives the #knicks a 2pt lead. He’s still got it. – 8:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I might’ve seen Derrick Rose in person when he played for Detroit, but this might be the first time I’m seeing him. – 7:59 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
11 PTS in the first quarter so far for Ju 💪 pic.twitter.com/QObAB3XlHZ – 7:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
10-0 answer from the Knicks. C’s with three missed 3-pointers and a turnover in the run. – 7:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose, after playing just five minutes last night, is first Knick off the bench. – 7:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Turnover/dribbling issues continue for Brown early this year. Live ball giveaway to Reddish extends #Knicks run to 7-0 on a Barrett layup, then he missed a pull up 3 leading to a second Randle 3 in the past minute. – 7:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#celtics‘ collapsing defense doing a good job against #Knicks. They’ve helped aggressively, perhaps too aggressively yesterday, but Randle, Barrett and others can’t finish from deep early. – 7:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics up 15-5 on a shooting tear. Nice deflection by Blake Griffin after Julius Randle grabbed a 2nd OREB set up a Tatum 3 from Smart the other way. – 7:49 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen, Tatum, Smart and White all have 3-pointers in the first 3 minutes here. – 7:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
This will be Cam Reddish’s first starting assignment since joining the Knicks. – 7:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Celtics starting Blake Griffin at center — this is the NBA regular season on November 5, 2022. – 7:38 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jalen suggs is on track to grab the torch jrue holiday and marcus smart currently share. game-changing defensive play after game-changing defensive play. – 7:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With Quentin Grimes and Mitchell Robinson both out tonight, the Knicks are starting Cam Reddish and Isaiah Hartenstein in their place.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Robert Williams said he’s gotten back on the court and is beginning to ramp back up. Said he was given wide windows for each stage, so he wasn’t sure exactly where he was on his path to returning, but said he’s been happy there’s been no setbacks. – 7:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rob Williams traveled with #Celtics to NYC, and is running, rolling and even dunking as he remains on track to return 8-12 weeks after surgery.
“Just increasing the load and everything. Seeing how the knee reacts, hitting check marks I have.” @CLNSMedia
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics have lost three straight games at Madison Square Garden for the first time in 22 years.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Knicks – Madison Square Garden – November 5, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Griffin
New York – Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein
OUT: Boston: Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari New York: Grimes, Robinson pic.twitter.com/OKmHsPdSzX – 7:06 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s Cam Reddish starting tonight along with Randle, Barrett, Brunson and Hartenstein. – 6:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday column: Tom Thibodeau mixes, matches with his imperfect roster newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 6:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Robert Williams spoke pregame here in New York and said he’s had no setbacks in his recovery: “Just increasing the load and everything. Seeing how the knee reacts, hitting check marks I have.” – 6:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks Notebook: Mitchell Robinson out at least a week, Obi and Rick Brunson argument; Grimes has a sore foot again nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:46 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Marcus Smart says we’re trying to carry over our momentum into tonight’s matchup with the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/PsdVwG3Rqy – 6:45 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) is OUT and will be reevaluated in 7-10 days. Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) is OUT and is day to day. More to come on @MSGNetworks at 7p Pregame. – 6:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The headliner among #Celtics killers last night — Evan Fournier. Coming off the bench now for #Knicks in favor of Quentin Grimes. pic.twitter.com/qwmX6WPYN7 – 6:30 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Asked Thibodeau about playing Julius at center considering Celtics have no centers, he brought up Grant Williams versatility. Im guessing Isaiah Hartenstein starts tonight at center. – 6:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla says the team is just being cautious with Al Horford on the second night of a back-to-back. – 6:02 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Nate McMillan says Trae Young (left eye contusion) will be a game-time decision. Said Trae is feeling better from the other night when he was temporarily knocked out of the Knicks game. – 5:48 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) is out, Tom Thibodeau says. Thibodeau says Grimes has ‘a little soreness.’ – 5:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks said Mitchell Robinson will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days with the sore knee he suffered in last night’s win in Philadelphia. – 5:40 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson has a sprained knee and is out AT LEAST a week. – 5:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sprained right knee) is out for tonight’s game and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 5:34 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sprained knee) is out for tonight’s game, will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 5:33 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sprained right knee) is out for tonight’s game and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 5:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Mitchell Robinson (sprained right knee) is out for tonight’s game and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 5:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Arrived in NYC & en route to MSG! Follow along with @Joe_Sway & I for #Celtics #Knicks coverage @celticsclns – 5:33 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Mitchell Robinson (sprained right knee) is out for tonight’s game and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. pic.twitter.com/OpJLhZOWsf – 5:32 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Tonight’s @Orlando Magic game vs Sacramento (5 pm ET start) will air in primetime in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) as part of “@NBA Saturdays and Sundays presented by #NBA2K23.”
Orlando’s games on Dec. 18 at BOS and Feb. 5 at CHA will also be featured.
Boston Celtics @celtics
The title defense starts tonight 🏆
Good luck this season @TheBostonPride pic.twitter.com/PqewR7M31N – 3:30 PM
The title defense starts tonight 🏆
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford, expected to play tonight, won’t again. Much like the first B2B in Florida. Seems like he won’t play them this year. – 3:21 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
And here they come spinning down the stretch, it’s DeRozan, it’s Tatum, DeRozan, Tatum, it’s DeRozan…it’s Tatum across the finish line.
bit.ly/3E3AnZx – 2:12 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
It’s all about making a difference 💚
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Knicks takeaways: Untimely lineup late in game and horrible execution doomed squad in winnable game without James Harden, Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks add Quentin Grimes to the questionable list – sore left foot again. – 1:38 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks listing Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) as questionable for tonight’s game – 1:36 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Demotion sends Evan Fournier to the Knicks bench for the first time: ‘I’m going to do the best with what I have’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:30 PM
