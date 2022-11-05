Chris Duarte out 4-6 weeks

Adrian Wojnarowski: Pacers guard Chris Duarte has suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, sources tell ESPN.
Pacers’ Chris Duarte (ankle) expected to miss four-to-six weeks sportando.basketball/en/pacers-chri… – 4:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Pacers guard Chris Duarte expected to miss four-to-six weeks with an ankle injury: es.pn/3NFa3bb – 3:39 PM
Pacers guard Chris Duarte has suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, sources tell ESPN. – 2:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
From last night’s Pacers win:
– Buddy Hield kept them in the game early
– Chris Duarte to miss time with an ankle sprain
– Rick Carlisle singled out T.J. McConnell’s play
– Rookie Andrew Nembhard finished game, defended Tyler Herro on final shot.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 11:22 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
No official update from Carlisle on Chris Duarte, who suffered a left ankle sprain very early. There was swelling. It didn’t look good live and he will clearly miss some time.
How much? TBD. – 10:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Benn Mathurin (14) starting the second half for Chris Duarte, who presumably is out for the game with a left ankle sprain. No official update. – 8:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Buddy Hield hits his second 3 of the game.
Rest of Pacers: 0 for 8
Pacers with a 1-point lead on the Heat, early 2nd.
Chris Duarte (left ankle) remains back in the locker room. – 7:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Pacers: Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 7:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Pacers: Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 7:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte down on the floor in pain after rolling his left ankle on Kyle Lowry’s foot. – 7:20 PM
Scott Agness: (Buddy) has another year under contract, so you don’t have to be in an immediate hurry to trade him. However, what you have is a logjam in the backcourt with Haliburton, Mathurin, Chris Duarte, and Andrew Nembhard. Hield turns 30 next month. It’s, like Myles, more likely than not, he finishes the season elsewhere. The Lakers are the most obvious destination. If I’m the Pacers, I’m holding firm and not giving in, considering the Lakers’ tampering they were fined for with Paul George. People forget that. Maybe it’s petty, but as a small market team, why would you want to help a big market team like the Lakers, who get what they want more often than not? -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2022
Keith Smith: The Indiana Pacers have exercised 2023-24 rookie scale team options for Chris Duarte, Tyrese Haliburton, Isaiah Jackson and Aaron Nesmith, a league source tells @spotrac. Third-year options for Duarte and Jackson. Fourth-year options for Haliburton and Nesmith. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / October 12, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: As expected, the Pacers are picking up the third-year option on guard Chris Duarte, who averaged 13 points as a rookie, sources tell ESPN. Duarte was the 13th pick in the 2021 Draft. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 12, 2022
