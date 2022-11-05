Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons remain out for Portland

The Portland Trail Blazers upset the Phoenix Suns, 108-106 on Friday night without the services of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. They will have to work that same magic Saturday night at Phoenix because both star guards will be out again, a source has told The Oregonian/OregonLive. Lillard remains out with a right calf strain. Simons is out with foot inflammation.
Source: Aaron Fentress @ Oregonian
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report vs. Suns tonight:
Damian Lillard (Calf Strain), Gary Payton II (Reconditioning), Olivier Sarr (Wrist; Sprain) & Anfernee Simons (Left Foot; Inflammation) are OUT.
Josh Hart (right ankle sprain) & Trendon Watford (Right Hip; Flexor Strain) are PROBABLE. – 4:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Injury report: Josh Hart (right ankle) and Trendon Watford (right hip) are probable while Damian Lillard (right calf), Anfernee Simons (Left Foot), Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning) and Olivier Sarr (right wrist) are OUT for the Nov. 5 rematch versus Suns. – 4:01 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons out again for second game at Phoenix on Saturday: Source
The Blazers won 108-106 at Phoenix on Friday without both star guards.
oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/1… – 3:31 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Dame knows it’s everyone’s job to celebrate the buzzer-beater pic.twitter.com/q4PMEGJLfl – 12:11 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Justise Winslow walked to the Blazers’ bench, his team down 17-11 at Phoenix, looked at Damian Lillard and said: “We’ve got a real shot to win this game.”
“Yeah, I know,” Lillard responded.
How Winslow helped lead the Blazers to an improbable victory.
oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/1… – 3:57 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Blazers 108 #Suns 106 F.
Jerami Grant 30 points, game winner at buzzer.
DNP: Damian Lillard (calf), Anfernee Simons (foot).
Devin Booker 25, Deandre Ayton 24.
Cam Johnson (knee) left arena on crutches. Chris Paul 4 FGAs.
Phoenix 6-2 (Both vs. Portland)
Meet again Saturday. pic.twitter.com/EDMkk0Jsup – 3:02 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oof. Watching it back Jerami Grant definitely took extra steps on the game-winner. Suns still shouldn’t have been in that position against a Blazers team missing Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons though – 12:31 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jerami Grant wins it at the buzzer. 108-106 over the Suns.
Without Lillard and Simons.
Shocker. pic.twitter.com/5L1rp27zdz – 12:26 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Continued to be impressed by the Blazers’ early season. Effort is off the charts. Very few selfish plays. Love Winslow at point. Great minutes by Walker. Playing without Lillard and Simons, Portland up 10 at Phoenix at half. – 11:19 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers 59, Suns 49 at the half.
Portland’s defense has been extremely active and disruptive. Clearly, they are using a much larger lineup without Lillard and Simons. But they’re also shooting 54.5% and have hit on 6 of 13 threes. Suns shooting 39%. – 11:08 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers 52. Suns 39. Late 2nd.
Damian Lillard is very pleased with his team’s performance without him thus far. @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/SgyYdD3uq2 – 11:00 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Strong first quarter for the Blazers playing at Phoenix without Lillard and Simons. Suns lead 28-25. Shaedon Sharpe has 8 points on 3-of-5 shooting. Keon Johnson has 5 off the bench and is playing some strong defense. – 10:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DeRozan and Tatum are the first pair of opponents to each take 20+ free throws in the same game since Dame and PG in 2019. pic.twitter.com/E3jPTHIqMt – 10:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chauncey Billups explains why he’s starting Justise Winslow at point guard as Damian Lillard remains out with right calf strain. #Suns #Blazers pic.twitter.com/blFUMoIECA – 10:11 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons, out Friday night at the Suns with foot inflammation, did some pregame drills. A good sign. pic.twitter.com/sCUfiLju1H – 9:04 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard getting in some pregame work. He won’t play Friday night at the Suns. Coach Chauncey Billups said Lillard’s status for Saturday remains uncertain. pic.twitter.com/BI2VNhKN8R – 9:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons working out pregame. Hopefully we see ‘em back tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/AVSJly87GZ – 8:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think it’ll be soon, I don’t know how soon.” Chauncey Billups when asked about Damian Lillard (calf) availability for tomorrow’s game vs. #Suns in second of back-to-back. #Blazers pic.twitter.com/Clf1bfsnyl – 8:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Also sounds like @Anfernee Simons might not be available tomorrow either, Chauncey Billups said the guard woke up Thursday “in a lot of pain.” – 8:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chauncey Billups said Justise Winslow will start at the 1 for the Blazers in place of Lillard and Simons – 8:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Warriors starters OUT
– Dame/Anferno OUT
– Giannis HELL
– Who gets Kyrie’s usage?
– Luka streak ends?
– Russ 6th Man
Massive slate
Talking abt it all the way through the closing bell.
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/44xWnO2KKc pic.twitter.com/X4zEgtjOTr – 6:34 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
It’s official. Anfernee Simons is out for tonight at Phoenix.
Billups at PG? pic.twitter.com/88MQSaR2rA – 4:24 PM
