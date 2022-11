De'Aaron Fox cleared to return tonight vs. Magic

Sean Cunningham: In addition to De’Aaron Fox being out of Wednesday’s game in Miami with the bone bruise in his knee, Kings also list Trey Lyles as questionable for that game with right foot soreness . -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / November 1, 2022

Anthony Slater: Kings listing De’Aaron Fox as questionable for their afternoon game tomorrow in Orlando. Trending well after recent right knee bone bruise. They close their road trip on Monday against the Warriors in Chase Center. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / November 4, 2022

Off day for the Kings in Florida as they await Saturday’s game vs. the Magic. No update on De’Aaron Fox. Orlando has some injuries going into tonight’s game vs. the Warriors.QUESTIONABLE: Terrence RossOUT: Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Mo Wagner – 5:40 PM

Hearing that De’Aaron Fox was available and participated in practice today. Team will likely see how he feels tomorrow after a day of practice, but looks like he’s trending upwards. – 4:14 PM

De’Aaron Fox in the background with the knee brace/sleeve. Officially listed as questionable for the Kings vs Magic game tomorrow.Photo via the @Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis on his teaming up with De’Aaron Fox at Kings.“He’s great. He’s super talented. Can finish at the rim many different angles, ways. His 3-point shot is being amazing this year. He’s really got it all”.@sdnagr #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/5DR4xlj0Jc

Source confirms that De’Aaron Fox will start today after missing the Heat game earlier this week. Good news for the Kings. – 4:27 PM

