De'Aaron Fox cleared to return tonight vs. Magic

Jason Anderson: According to a league source, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (knee) has been cleared to play and will be available for today’s game against the Orlando Magic.
Source: Twitter @JandersonSacBee
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Source confirms that De’Aaron Fox will start today after missing the Heat game earlier this week. Good news for the Kings. – 4:27 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Magic:
G De’Aaron Fox
G Kevin Huerter
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
C Domantas Sabonis – 4:19 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Domantas Sabonis on his teaming up with De’Aaron Fox at Kings.
“He’s great. He’s super talented. Can finish at the rim many different angles, ways. His 3-point shot is being amazing this year. He’s really got it all”.
@sdnagr #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/5DR4xlj0Jc – 8:24 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox in the background with the knee brace/sleeve. Officially listed as questionable for the Kings vs Magic game tomorrow.
Photo via the @Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/zPlvVzkmBC – 7:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is officially listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Orlando Magic. – 5:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Hearing that De’Aaron Fox was available and participated in practice today. Team will likely see how he feels tomorrow after a day of practice, but looks like he’s trending upwards. – 4:14 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
League leaders in drives per game:
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2. Ja Morant
3. Luka
4. Jalen Brunson
5. Cade Cunningham
6. Kevin Porter Jr
7. Trae Young
8. Donovan Mitchell
9. De’Aaron Fox
10. Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/eKeI0sNW5W – 12:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Off day for the Kings in Florida as they await Saturday’s game vs. the Magic. No update on De’Aaron Fox. Orlando has some injuries going into tonight’s game vs. the Warriors.
QUESTIONABLE: Terrence Ross
OUT: Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Mo Wagner – 5:40 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Excellent start for Sacramento despite De’Aaron Fox’s absence. Love the Kings taking initiative from the opening tip. – 7:48 PM
Anthony Slater: Kings listing De’Aaron Fox as questionable for their afternoon game tomorrow in Orlando. Trending well after recent right knee bone bruise. They close their road trip on Monday against the Warriors in Chase Center. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / November 4, 2022
Jason Anderson: According to a league source, De’Aaron Fox was a full participant in practice today as the Sacramento Kings prepare to play the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Fox missed Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat with a bone bruise in his right knee. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / November 4, 2022
Sean Cunningham: In addition to De’Aaron Fox being out of Wednesday’s game in Miami with the bone bruise in his knee, Kings also list Trey Lyles as questionable for that game with right foot soreness. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / November 1, 2022
