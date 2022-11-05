De'Aaron Fox hits buzzer-beater game winner in Orlando

Khobi Price: WOW, De’Aaron Fox knocks down a deep 3 at the buzzer. Kings beat Magic 126-123 in overtime.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Week in review: De’Aaron Fox returns, pushes Kings to 3-1 week. Kings improve to 3-5 with stunning overtime win over Magic
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/week-review-… – 9:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero on De’Aaron Fox’s game-winner:
That’s how the game goes. It happened to me in college; the first one in the league. You gotta give him credit. Fox got hot. … He is a great player and you just gotta tip your cap to a guy like that. He made a hell of a shot. – 8:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
28 points for De’Aaron Fox in the second half and overtime on his way to 37. – 8:01 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Crazy ending in Orlando. De’Aaron Fox called game with a big-time 3-point shot.
Kings win! #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/rfJcZWCEjE – 7:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox should’ve never been in a position to have to hit that game winner. Kings totally blew it.
But superstars bail their teams out. Fox is a superstar. – 7:49 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
What a crazy game-winner from De’Aaron Fox. Tough loss for the Magic. – 7:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox in his return
37 points
14-24 FG
5 rebounds
1 winning shot in overtime
The Sacramento Kings took their 3rd season win over the Orlando Magic.
Fox is DIFFERENT! #SacramentoProud – 7:45 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
WOW, De’Aaron Fox knocks down a deep 3 at the buzzer.
Kings beat Magic 126-123 in overtime. – 7:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has a season-high 34 points vs. the Magic. – 7:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox is going to do what DeMarcus Cousins did and make it impossible for the league to ignore him. – 7:27 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Not a fan of those iso De’Aaron Fox mid-range jumpers without movement in close games. – 7:17 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
GMs trade for draft picks with the hopes to be able to select players of De’Aaron Fox’s talent. – 6:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox has 13 points in the third quarter. One-point game. – 6:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox picks up where he left off, hitting a 3-pointer to get the Kings on the scoreboard. – 5:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings get on the board with a De’Aaron Fox 3-ball. Welcome back. 3-2 Kings. – 5:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis – 5:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Magic:
G De’Aaron Fox
G Kevin Huerter
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
C Domantas Sabonis – 4:19 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Domantas Sabonis on his teaming up with De’Aaron Fox at Kings.
“He’s great. He’s super talented. Can finish at the rim many different angles, ways. His 3-point shot is being amazing this year. He’s really got it all”.
@sdnagr #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/5DR4xlj0Jc – 8:24 AM
James Ham: Source confirms that De’Aaron Fox will start today after missing the Heat game earlier this week. Good news for the Kings. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / November 5, 2022
