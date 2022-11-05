Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Lakers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Someone in Manhattan Beach is apparently a big fan of #Cavs Darius Garland. Wanted to give him a warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/n86j353OCD – 8:53 PM
Someone in Manhattan Beach is apparently a big fan of #Cavs Darius Garland. Wanted to give him a warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/n86j353OCD – 8:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Darius Garland (knee) are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow's game here in LA. – 8:43 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Darius Garland (knee) are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game here in LA. – 8:43 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
BOYS SHOWED OUT TN!!!!!! @Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/dXQZxHVpyb – 10:03 PM
BOYS SHOWED OUT TN!!!!!! @Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/dXQZxHVpyb – 10:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
No Darius Garland. No Donovan Mitchell. No worries. #Cavs still have a third All-Star, future Hall of Famer and one of the East's deepest rosters

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/j… – 9:53 PM
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/j… – 9:53 PM
No Darius Garland. No Donovan Mitchell. No worries. #Cavs still have a third All-Star, future Hall of Famer and one of the East’s deepest rosters
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/j… – 9:53 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs win 112-88 over the Pistons despite no Garland or Mitchell. Jarrett Allen had 23 points, Kevin Love had 21 points and 10 assists (!!) while a +30 in 23 minutes, Evan Mobley had eight blocks. They've won their last seven games since losing on opening night. – 9:19 PM
#Cavs win 112-88 over the Pistons despite no Garland or Mitchell. Jarrett Allen had 23 points, Kevin Love had 21 points and 10 assists (!!) while a +30 in 23 minutes, Evan Mobley had eight blocks. They’ve won their last seven games since losing on opening night. – 9:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Catching up on the #Cavs tonight after traveling for a weekend away. Really impressive to see this team operating at this level without either Garland or Mitchell. – 8:49 PM
Catching up on the #Cavs tonight after traveling for a weekend away. Really impressive to see this team operating at this level without either Garland or Mitchell. – 8:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell just hopped off the bench and did the Jordan shrug after Cedi Osman made his 4th 3-pointer of the game. – 8:38 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell just hopped off the bench and did the Jordan shrug after Cedi Osman made his 4th 3-pointer of the game. – 8:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bogey is 1-7 today. Pistons just don’t have the bodies to bang with Cleveland. Not a great night.
Detroit would have been better off if Allen-Mobley missed as opposed to Mitchell-Garland. – 8:30 PM
Bogey is 1-7 today. Pistons just don’t have the bodies to bang with Cleveland. Not a great night.
Detroit would have been better off if Allen-Mobley missed as opposed to Mitchell-Garland. – 8:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Cavs 57, Pistons 39. Pistons have 4 assists and 11 turnovers. Cavs have 18 assists and 6 turnovers, despite Garland and Mitchell being in street clothes. There's your halftime gamer.

Cunningham: 16 points

Bey: 8 points

Allen has 17 points and 6 boards for the Cavs – 8:09 PM
Cunningham: 16 points
Bey: 8 points
Allen has 17 points and 6 boards for the Cavs – 8:09 PM
Halftime: Cavs 57, Pistons 39. Pistons have 4 assists and 11 turnovers. Cavs have 18 assists and 6 turnovers, despite Garland and Mitchell being in street clothes. There’s your halftime gamer.
Cunningham: 16 points
Bey: 8 points
Allen has 17 points and 6 boards for the Cavs – 8:09 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Cavs, minus Mitchell and Garland, jumping all over the Pistons in the second quarter, 19-5 – 7:52 PM
The Cavs, minus Mitchell and Garland, jumping all over the Pistons in the second quarter, 19-5 – 7:52 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Donovan Mitchell (L ankle sprain) & Darius Garland (L knee sprain) will sit this one out.
Isaac Okoro in the starting lineup, alongside Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
Cavs vs. Pistons tips off at 7pm on @BallySportsCLE ! – 6:21 PM
Donovan Mitchell (L ankle sprain) & Darius Garland (L knee sprain) will sit this one out.
Isaac Okoro in the starting lineup, alongside Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
Cavs vs. Pistons tips off at 7pm on @BallySportsCLE ! – 6:21 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs starters vs. Detroit:
Caris LeVert
Isaac Okoro
Dean Wade
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are both OUT #LetEmKnow – 6:19 PM
#Cavs starters vs. Detroit:
Caris LeVert
Isaac Okoro
Dean Wade
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are both OUT #LetEmKnow – 6:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
With Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both out tonight, Caris LeVert's role changes yet again. He's stepped up in different ways all year, and will have to tonight. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/nov/… – 6:00 PM
With Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both out tonight, Caris LeVert’s role changes yet again. He’s stepped up in different ways all year, and will have to tonight. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/nov/… – 6:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are OUT tonight against the Pistons while Raul Neto WILL PLAY, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Caris LeVert is moving to PG while Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade both re-enter the starting lineup, sources say.

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 5:52 PM
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 5:52 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are OUT tonight against the Pistons while Raul Neto WILL PLAY, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Caris LeVert is moving to PG while Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade both re-enter the starting lineup, sources say.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 5:52 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell: "We'll see" – 5:37 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell: “We’ll see” – 5:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
From Sept. 2: "Donovan Mitchell is the piece that ties it all together, and the Cavaliers were in a unique and picture-perfect position… The Cavaliers opted to win right now. They have almost assured their four-year playoff drought comes to an end."

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:15 PM
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:15 PM
From Sept. 2: “Donovan Mitchell is the piece that ties it all together, and the Cavaliers were in a unique and picture-perfect position… The Cavaliers opted to win right now. They have almost assured their four-year playoff drought comes to an end.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:15 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
League leaders in drives per game:
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2. Ja Morant
3. Luka
4. Jalen Brunson
5. Cade Cunningham
6. Kevin Porter Jr
7. Trae Young
8. Donovan Mitchell
9. De’Aaron Fox
10. Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/eKeI0sNW5W – 12:48 PM
League leaders in drives per game:
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2. Ja Morant
3. Luka
4. Jalen Brunson
5. Cade Cunningham
6. Kevin Porter Jr
7. Trae Young
8. Donovan Mitchell
9. De’Aaron Fox
10. Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/eKeI0sNW5W – 12:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) participated in some parts of shootaround this morning here in Detroit. They remain questionable tonight. – 11:37 AM
#Cavs Darius Garland (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) participated in some parts of shootaround this morning here in Detroit. They remain questionable tonight. – 11:37 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs guards Darius Garland (left knee sprain), Donovan Mitchell (left ankle sprain) and Raul Neto (right ankle sprain) are all questionable for Friday's game at Detroit. – 8:14 PM
#Cavs guards Darius Garland (left knee sprain), Donovan Mitchell (left ankle sprain) and Raul Neto (right ankle sprain) are all questionable for Friday’s game at Detroit. – 8:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland as questionable for tomorrow night's game in Detroit. Garland is listed with a left knee sprain while Mitchell is listed with a left ankle sprain. – 7:00 PM
#Cavs list both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland as questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Detroit. Garland is listed with a left knee sprain while Mitchell is listed with a left ankle sprain. – 7:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I saw #Cavs Donovan Mitchell walking sort of slowly and gingerly in the locker room after the game. Team is calling it a sprained left ankle. It happened late in the first half when he landed awkwardly following a pass. – 5:40 PM
I saw #Cavs Donovan Mitchell walking sort of slowly and gingerly in the locker room after the game. Team is calling it a sprained left ankle. It happened late in the first half when he landed awkwardly following a pass. – 5:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland (knee sprain), Donovan Mitchell (ankle sprain) and Raul Neto (ankle sprain) are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow's game in Detroit.

Dylan Windler (ankle sprain) is out. – 5:35 PM
Dylan Windler (ankle sprain) is out. – 5:35 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland (knee sprain), Donovan Mitchell (ankle sprain) and Raul Neto (ankle sprain) are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game in Detroit.
Dylan Windler (ankle sprain) is out. – 5:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Darius Garland (knee) and Raul Neto (ankle) are all QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow's game in Detroit. Dylan Windler (ankle) is listed OUT. – 5:34 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Darius Garland (knee) and Raul Neto (ankle) are all QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game in Detroit. Dylan Windler (ankle) is listed OUT. – 5:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After the image of former Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell went up on a bridge at The Gateway in March 2019, his trade to the Cavaliers this past September means the shopping mall soon will be putting up a new mural in its place. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:55 PM
After the image of former Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell went up on a bridge at The Gateway in March 2019, his trade to the Cavaliers this past September means the shopping mall soon will be putting up a new mural in its place. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Only 11.6% of D’Angelo Russell’s 3-point attempts have come off of a Rudy Gobert screen, per Synergy.
Last season 42.3% of Mike Conley’s 3s came off a Gobert screen and 41.3% of Donovan Mitchell’s 3s came off a Gobert screen.
Asked Chris Finch about that today at practice. pic.twitter.com/0CsXWn6ENy – 1:35 PM
Only 11.6% of D’Angelo Russell’s 3-point attempts have come off of a Rudy Gobert screen, per Synergy.
Last season 42.3% of Mike Conley’s 3s came off a Gobert screen and 41.3% of Donovan Mitchell’s 3s came off a Gobert screen.
Asked Chris Finch about that today at practice. pic.twitter.com/0CsXWn6ENy – 1:35 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with video from @Darius Garland: 'I was super scared': #Cavaliers' Darius Garland expected surgery, thought he would be out two months beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 12:47 PM
Updated with video from @Darius Garland: ‘I was super scared’: #Cavaliers‘ Darius Garland expected surgery, thought he would be out two months beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 12:47 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Donovan Mitchell off to an incredible start with the Cleveland Cavaliers https://t.co/m83bbGQ6uW pic.twitter.com/dIhEqc8A7o – 11:40 AM
Donovan Mitchell off to an incredible start with the Cleveland Cavaliers https://t.co/m83bbGQ6uW pic.twitter.com/dIhEqc8A7o – 11:40 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
'I was super scared': #Cavaliers' Darius Garland expected surgery, to be out two months beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 11:11 AM
‘I was super scared’: #Cavaliers‘ Darius Garland expected surgery, to be out two months beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 11:11 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Darius Garland last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 12 AST
✅ 3 STL
It’s the 23rd time he’s recorded at least 20p/10a in a game, tying Andre Miller for the third-most such games in @Cleveland Cavaliers history. pic.twitter.com/O0kHWJzNQJ – 9:41 AM
Darius Garland last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 12 AST
✅ 3 STL
It’s the 23rd time he’s recorded at least 20p/10a in a game, tying Andre Miller for the third-most such games in @Cleveland Cavaliers history. pic.twitter.com/O0kHWJzNQJ – 9:41 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell together. Finally. Cleveland's new star-studded backcourt shined in a gutsy overtime win against one of the East's best. Exactly what the organization envisioned when pairing them up.

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 9:40 AM
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 9:40 AM
#Cavs Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell together. Finally. Cleveland’s new star-studded backcourt shined in a gutsy overtime win against one of the East’s best. Exactly what the organization envisioned when pairing them up.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 9:40 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland played his first game in two weeks last night because of an eye injury he initially feared would require surgery. After the game, he shared details of that night in Toronto for the first time

"I was super scared"

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 9:33 AM
“I was super scared”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 9:33 AM
#Cavs Darius Garland played his first game in two weeks last night because of an eye injury he initially feared would require surgery. After the game, he shared details of that night in Toronto for the first time
“I was super scared”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 9:33 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to know: Donovan Mitchell looks like trade of summer, Cavs win sixth straight
nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/thr… v – 9:10 AM
Three things to know: Donovan Mitchell looks like trade of summer, Cavs win sixth straight
nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/thr… v – 9:10 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Finished my BOS-CLE re-watch. Some Cavs thoughts:
-Garland is really good
-Mitchell is getting after it on defense
-Mobley is a game-changer on defense
-Closing group is a bit awkward. Should LeVert close or a defender?
-Staggering Garland & Mitchell will help offense lulls – 8:48 AM
Finished my BOS-CLE re-watch. Some Cavs thoughts:
-Garland is really good
-Mitchell is getting after it on defense
-Mobley is a game-changer on defense
-Closing group is a bit awkward. Should LeVert close or a defender?
-Staggering Garland & Mitchell will help offense lulls – 8:48 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell called for the lob right after Darius Garland crossed half court. Mitchell isn't even all the way past the center logo and he knows he's getting a 30-foot lob from Garland. pic.twitter.com/SFUFNWiNVR – 8:18 AM
Donovan Mitchell called for the lob right after Darius Garland crossed half court. Mitchell isn’t even all the way past the center logo and he knows he’s getting a 30-foot lob from Garland. pic.twitter.com/SFUFNWiNVR – 8:18 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Matt Ryan saves the Lakers season
– Donovan Mitchell & Darius Garland lead the Cavs over Boston in the game of the year
– Knicks shit
– Nets, i guess
– Giannis is hell
Talking about it all night, join us!
📺 https://t.co/wV7iV3MSxF pic.twitter.com/gJT6ZQ5cor – 1:34 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Matt Ryan saves the Lakers season
– Donovan Mitchell & Darius Garland lead the Cavs over Boston in the game of the year
– Knicks shit
– Nets, i guess
– Giannis is hell
Talking about it all night, join us!
📺 https://t.co/wV7iV3MSxF pic.twitter.com/gJT6ZQ5cor – 1:34 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland said he was scared that he was going to miss months with his eye injury and need surgery. Two weeks after the injury, he returned to the floor in spectacular fashion. He and Donovan Mitchell are just scratching the surface, too. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/nov/… – 1:29 AM
Darius Garland said he was scared that he was going to miss months with his eye injury and need surgery. Two weeks after the injury, he returned to the floor in spectacular fashion. He and Donovan Mitchell are just scratching the surface, too. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/nov/… – 1:29 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Darius Garland told @Spencer Davies that he was “super scared” when he suffered his eye laceration.
“I felt blood coming out of my eye. So that’s when I got really nervous. I was ready for surgery… I was expecting stitches and being out a couple months.” basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ne… – 1:16 AM
Darius Garland told @Spencer Davies that he was “super scared” when he suffered his eye laceration.
“I felt blood coming out of my eye. So that’s when I got really nervous. I was ready for surgery… I was expecting stitches and being out a couple months.” basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ne… – 1:16 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Two weeks ago, #Cavs Darius Garland was terrified and in pain while lying on the floor in Toronto. He thought he would need surgery and be out months. But he returned Wednesday and looked (mostly) like himself

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 12:55 AM
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 12:55 AM
Two weeks ago, #Cavs Darius Garland was terrified and in pain while lying on the floor in Toronto. He thought he would need surgery and be out months. But he returned Wednesday and looked (mostly) like himself
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 12:55 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Thought this was a really smart ATO from the #Cavs tonight. They knew the Celtics were going to try and prevent the ball from getting to Garland if they could, Allen slips the screen for a wide open dunk. pic.twitter.com/SSXnIZ03XH – 12:49 AM
Thought this was a really smart ATO from the #Cavs tonight. They knew the Celtics were going to try and prevent the ball from getting to Garland if they could, Allen slips the screen for a wide open dunk. pic.twitter.com/SSXnIZ03XH – 12:49 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell said there was a playoff atmosphere at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday night. It's the seventh game of the regular season…… just wait, 🕷! #Cavs pic.twitter.com/4p204sULiN – 12:42 AM
Donovan Mitchell said there was a playoff atmosphere at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday night. It’s the seventh game of the regular season…… just wait, 🕷! #Cavs pic.twitter.com/4p204sULiN – 12:42 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Caris LeVert combined for 22 assists and two turnovers on Wednesday night. – 12:42 AM
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Caris LeVert combined for 22 assists and two turnovers on Wednesday night. – 12:42 AM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Missed you kid‼️‼️ @Darius Garland pic.twitter.com/s2LPLvGIjR – 12:20 AM
Missed you kid‼️‼️ @Darius Garland pic.twitter.com/s2LPLvGIjR – 12:20 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell shining together against an Eastern Conference contender. Just like the organization envisioned

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 11:19 PM
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 11:19 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell shining together against an Eastern Conference contender. Just like the organization envisioned
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 11:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland says that Donovan Mitchell told him to take the first six shots tonight. – 11:13 PM
Darius Garland says that Donovan Mitchell told him to take the first six shots tonight. – 11:13 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland is the recipient of the Junk Yard Dawg chain tonight.
“He just said ‘Welcome back’ and gave me the chain.” – on how JB Bickerstaff gave him the chain. – 10:50 PM
Darius Garland is the recipient of the Junk Yard Dawg chain tonight.
“He just said ‘Welcome back’ and gave me the chain.” – on how JB Bickerstaff gave him the chain. – 10:50 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
my fav nerds aka @ESPNStatsInfo: Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland scored or assisted on 82 of the Cavaliers 114 points, including 27 of their 31 points in the 4th quarter and overtime. 🤯 – 10:35 PM
my fav nerds aka @ESPNStatsInfo: Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland scored or assisted on 82 of the Cavaliers 114 points, including 27 of their 31 points in the 4th quarter and overtime. 🤯 – 10:35 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Another big win here for #Cavs, as they beat the Celtics 114-113 in OT.
Backcourt of Darius Garland (29 pts, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals) and Donovan Mitchell (25 pts, 6 assists) lead the way.
Jarrett Allen: 14 pts, 14 rbds
Evan Mobley: 15 pts
Caris LeVertL 15 pts, 8 rbs – 10:27 PM
Another big win here for #Cavs, as they beat the Celtics 114-113 in OT.
Backcourt of Darius Garland (29 pts, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals) and Donovan Mitchell (25 pts, 6 assists) lead the way.
Jarrett Allen: 14 pts, 14 rbds
Evan Mobley: 15 pts
Caris LeVertL 15 pts, 8 rbs – 10:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Great game. Excited to see how the Cavs look in a few months once the base foundation is there and the dynamics start to mesh together. Darius Garland remains one my favorite players to watch in the league. – 10:25 PM
Great game. Excited to see how the Cavs look in a few months once the base foundation is there and the dynamics start to mesh together. Darius Garland remains one my favorite players to watch in the league. – 10:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
M-V-P chants for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell
M-V-P chants for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell as he does his postgame interview on the court pic.twitter.com/vxKW1v8QwS – 10:24 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Pretty loud MVP chants for Donovan Mitchell during his walk off interview. – 10:24 PM
Pretty loud MVP chants for Donovan Mitchell during his walk off interview. – 10:24 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs beat #Celtics 114-113 in OT as Jaylen Brown misses at the buzzer. Garland 29p 5r 12a 3st, Mitchell 25p 4r 6a 2blk, LeVert 15p 8r 4a, Mobley 15p 7r 2a, Allen 14p 14r 2blk; Brown 30p 8r 4a, Tatum 26p 12r 6a 4blk 1st – 10:23 PM
#Cavs beat #Celtics 114-113 in OT as Jaylen Brown misses at the buzzer. Garland 29p 5r 12a 3st, Mitchell 25p 4r 6a 2blk, LeVert 15p 8r 4a, Mobley 15p 7r 2a, Allen 14p 14r 2blk; Brown 30p 8r 4a, Tatum 26p 12r 6a 4blk 1st – 10:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs win 114-113. Forced Jaylen Brown into a very tough jumper that clanks off the rim.
Cleveland moves to 6-1, has won six straight. Garland had 29 points and 12 assists in his return, Mitchell had 25 of his own. Big win for Cleveland in an early Game of the Year nominee. – 10:23 PM
#Cavs win 114-113. Forced Jaylen Brown into a very tough jumper that clanks off the rim.
Cleveland moves to 6-1, has won six straight. Garland had 29 points and 12 assists in his return, Mitchell had 25 of his own. Big win for Cleveland in an early Game of the Year nominee. – 10:23 PM
Brendan Bowers @BowersCLE
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are the best guard duo in the NBA and the Cavs are a legit contender. They just beat a really good Cs team that played hard all night. Early season NBA classic #LetEmKnow – 10:22 PM
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are the best guard duo in the NBA and the Cavs are a legit contender. They just beat a really good Cs team that played hard all night. Early season NBA classic #LetEmKnow – 10:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Darius Garland first game back:
29 PTS
12 AST
3 STL
5-11 3P
Cavs 6 straight wins. pic.twitter.com/u1uT2bY4ws – 10:22 PM
Darius Garland first game back:
29 PTS
12 AST
3 STL
5-11 3P
Cavs 6 straight wins. pic.twitter.com/u1uT2bY4ws – 10:22 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Quin Snyder while watching Donovan Mitchell play incredible defense tonight pic.twitter.com/sMiKBSDnNj – 10:16 PM
Quin Snyder while watching Donovan Mitchell play incredible defense tonight pic.twitter.com/sMiKBSDnNj – 10:16 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That is one hell of a rebound by Donovan Mitchell and one hell of a defensive possession by the #Cavs. Cleveland timeout with a 112-109 lead, 1:58 left in OT. – 10:14 PM
That is one hell of a rebound by Donovan Mitchell and one hell of a defensive possession by the #Cavs. Cleveland timeout with a 112-109 lead, 1:58 left in OT. – 10:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Donovan Mitchell is SO much better defensively in a Cavs uniform. – 10:13 PM
Donovan Mitchell is SO much better defensively in a Cavs uniform. – 10:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
107-107 after regulation
Tatum – 24/10/6, 4 blocks
Brown – 28/6/4
Smart – 14/6/5
Horford – 12/12
Celtics – 42.7% FGs
Celtics – 11-39 3Ps
Celtics – 13 TOs
Garland – 26/5/11/3
Mitchell – 23 points
Allen – 12/11
Cavs – 43% FGs
Cavs – 10-36 3Ps
Cavs – 9 TOs – 10:11 PM
107-107 after regulation
Tatum – 24/10/6, 4 blocks
Brown – 28/6/4
Smart – 14/6/5
Horford – 12/12
Celtics – 42.7% FGs
Celtics – 11-39 3Ps
Celtics – 13 TOs
Garland – 26/5/11/3
Mitchell – 23 points
Allen – 12/11
Cavs – 43% FGs
Cavs – 10-36 3Ps
Cavs – 9 TOs – 10:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland is up to 29 points and 11 assists in his return to the floor. – 10:11 PM
Darius Garland is up to 29 points and 11 assists in his return to the floor. – 10:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That was quite the end-to-end for Jayson Tatum. Dunk over Jarrett Allen at one end, block of a Donovan Mitchell jumper to ensure overtime at the other. Wow. – 10:09 PM
That was quite the end-to-end for Jayson Tatum. Dunk over Jarrett Allen at one end, block of a Donovan Mitchell jumper to ensure overtime at the other. Wow. – 10:09 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell blocked by Jayson Tatum at the buzzer.
For the second time in a week the #Cavs and Celtics are headed to overtime. – 10:07 PM
Donovan Mitchell blocked by Jayson Tatum at the buzzer.
For the second time in a week the #Cavs and Celtics are headed to overtime. – 10:07 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
How many guys are playing at a higher level than Donovan Mitchell right now? – 10:04 PM
How many guys are playing at a higher level than Donovan Mitchell right now? – 10:04 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell has not attempted a free throw tonight. He’s got 23 points on 10-of-23 shooting. He played in seven games last year for Utah without a free throw attempt. – 10:04 PM
Donovan Mitchell has not attempted a free throw tonight. He’s got 23 points on 10-of-23 shooting. He played in seven games last year for Utah without a free throw attempt. – 10:04 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Darius Garland splits a pair of free throws to make it a 107-105 game with 10.3 left in regulation. Celtics ball, timeout. – 10:03 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland splits a pair of free throws to make it a 107-105 game with 10.3 left in regulation. Celtics ball, timeout. – 10:03 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I would call that pretty bad offense by Donovan Mitchell but he nails the shot anyway. He’s been terrific down the stretch. – 10:00 PM
I would call that pretty bad offense by Donovan Mitchell but he nails the shot anyway. He’s been terrific down the stretch. – 10:00 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Great recognition by Garland, spotting Horford getting switched onto Mitchell and getting Mitchell the ball quick. Mitchell is so lethal off the bounce – 10:00 PM
Great recognition by Garland, spotting Horford getting switched onto Mitchell and getting Mitchell the ball quick. Mitchell is so lethal off the bounce – 10:00 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Looks like the Cavs were trying to run a Hammer play. Smart saw it coming & draw a charge on Garland 50 feet away from the ball. pic.twitter.com/Aitr6z983Z – 9:59 PM
Looks like the Cavs were trying to run a Hammer play. Smart saw it coming & draw a charge on Garland 50 feet away from the ball. pic.twitter.com/Aitr6z983Z – 9:59 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell — who has been pretty good defensively — just made a really nice rotation and drew an offensive foul in which he took an elbow from Jaylen Brown to the face roughly nine feet above the playing surface. – 9:58 PM
Donovan Mitchell — who has been pretty good defensively — just made a really nice rotation and drew an offensive foul in which he took an elbow from Jaylen Brown to the face roughly nine feet above the playing surface. – 9:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs closing with their starting group, the fivesome that least one coach has been calling the “death lineup” — Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 9:55 PM
#Cavs closing with their starting group, the fivesome that least one coach has been calling the “death lineup” — Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 9:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Donovan Mitchell defending Jayson Tatum like it’s 2017 summer league – 9:51 PM
Donovan Mitchell defending Jayson Tatum like it’s 2017 summer league – 9:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LeVert does too much dribbling to nowhere. Mitchell does some of that, but he often creates something. Garland just gets it and makes something happen. – 9:50 PM
LeVert does too much dribbling to nowhere. Mitchell does some of that, but he often creates something. Garland just gets it and makes something happen. – 9:50 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
ooooo looked like garland hyperextended his left knee there?
dude can’t catch a break – 9:49 PM
ooooo looked like garland hyperextended his left knee there?
dude can’t catch a break – 9:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is limping after diving into camera row trying to save a ball. He is staying in and trying to shake it off. – 9:48 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland is limping after diving into camera row trying to save a ball. He is staying in and trying to shake it off. – 9:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland went stumbling into the crowd and had to hobble back up the court. Looks like he’s favoring his left leg.. – 9:48 PM
Darius Garland went stumbling into the crowd and had to hobble back up the court. Looks like he’s favoring his left leg.. – 9:48 PM
Brendan Bowers @BowersCLE
There is not a better backcourt in the NBA than Garland and Mitchell #LetEmKnow – 9:35 PM
There is not a better backcourt in the NBA than Garland and Mitchell #LetEmKnow – 9:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cavs lead 83-76 after three
Brown – 24/5/4
Tatum – 16/10/6
Brogdon – 11 points
Horford – 7/10
Celtics – 38.1% FGs
Celtics – 10-34 3Ps
Celtics – 12 TOs
Garland – 23/5/7/3
Mitchell – 14 points
Allen – 12/9
LeVert – 12 points
Cavs – 40.3% FGs
Cavs – 8-28 3Ps
Cavs – 6 TOs – 9:33 PM
Cavs lead 83-76 after three
Brown – 24/5/4
Tatum – 16/10/6
Brogdon – 11 points
Horford – 7/10
Celtics – 38.1% FGs
Celtics – 10-34 3Ps
Celtics – 12 TOs
Garland – 23/5/7/3
Mitchell – 14 points
Allen – 12/9
LeVert – 12 points
Cavs – 40.3% FGs
Cavs – 8-28 3Ps
Cavs – 6 TOs – 9:33 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs back in front 83-76 at end of third quarter. Garland 23p 5r 7a 3st in 27 minutes. Mitchell 14p 3r 4a, Allen 12p 9r, LeVert 12p 5r 2a. Brown 24p 5r 4a, Tatum 16p 10r 6a – 9:32 PM
#Cavs back in front 83-76 at end of third quarter. Garland 23p 5r 7a 3st in 27 minutes. Mitchell 14p 3r 4a, Allen 12p 9r, LeVert 12p 5r 2a. Brown 24p 5r 4a, Tatum 16p 10r 6a – 9:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Celtics 83-76 here after three quarters. Garland has been fantastic in his return from his eye injury. Mitchell not having his best night, but strong defense held Boston to just 20 points in the 3rd quarter. Jaylen Brown has 24 for Boston, Garland has 23 for Cavs. – 9:31 PM
#Cavs lead the Celtics 83-76 here after three quarters. Garland has been fantastic in his return from his eye injury. Mitchell not having his best night, but strong defense held Boston to just 20 points in the 3rd quarter. Jaylen Brown has 24 for Boston, Garland has 23 for Cavs. – 9:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
If LeVert would have finished that feed from Garland the roof may have come off this place. – 9:27 PM
If LeVert would have finished that feed from Garland the roof may have come off this place. – 9:27 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
And then Hauser played really good defense until he had to try guarding Darius Garland… a lot of good stuff there to end up getting toasted – 9:26 PM
And then Hauser played really good defense until he had to try guarding Darius Garland… a lot of good stuff there to end up getting toasted – 9:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hauser actually played Garland pretty well. Garland is just awesome. – 9:25 PM
Hauser actually played Garland pretty well. Garland is just awesome. – 9:25 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Not trading for Donovan Mitchell or Dejounte Murray has looked bad for the Knicks their last two games. – 9:18 PM
Not trading for Donovan Mitchell or Dejounte Murray has looked bad for the Knicks their last two games. – 9:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I could watch Darius Garland every night. He’s such a smart and fun player. – 9:08 PM
I could watch Darius Garland every night. He’s such a smart and fun player. – 9:08 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell starting the second half, after it looked like he landed awkwardly at the end of the second quarter. – 9:01 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell starting the second half, after it looked like he landed awkwardly at the end of the second quarter. – 9:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell starting the second half. He looks just fine. – 9:00 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell starting the second half. He looks just fine. – 9:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell one of the first players out of the locker room, getting shots up at halftime like normal. – 8:55 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell one of the first players out of the locker room, getting shots up at halftime like normal. – 8:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 56-50 at the half
Brown – 16/5/3
Tatum – 11/8/4
Brogdon – 11 points
Celtics – 42.9% FGs
Celtics – 6-22 3Ps
Celtics – 15 assists on 18 FGs
Celtics – 8 TOs
Garland – 17 points, 3 steals
Mitchell – 8 points
Love – 7 points
Cavs – 35.3% FGs
Cavs – 7-20 3Ps
Cavs – 5 TOs – 8:50 PM
Celtics lead 56-50 at the half
Brown – 16/5/3
Tatum – 11/8/4
Brogdon – 11 points
Celtics – 42.9% FGs
Celtics – 6-22 3Ps
Celtics – 15 assists on 18 FGs
Celtics – 8 TOs
Garland – 17 points, 3 steals
Mitchell – 8 points
Love – 7 points
Cavs – 35.3% FGs
Cavs – 7-20 3Ps
Cavs – 5 TOs – 8:50 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without both starting guards on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons. Sources tell cleveland.com that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, listed as questionable going into the night, won’t play because of injuries suffered in Wednesday’s hard-fought win over the Boston Celtics. Garland has a sprained left knee while Mitchell sprained his left ankle. Neither are believed to be serious injuries. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / November 4, 2022
With the All-Star backcourt unavailable, the Cavs will move Caris LeVert to point guard and re-insert Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade into the starting lineup, sources say. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / November 4, 2022
During an episode of “The Big Podcast,” O’Neal admitted that he has questioned Mitchell’s ability to carry a team before. When his co-host Nischelle Turner pushed back on that take, O’Neal pumped the brakes by claiming that Mitchell is only doing this in the regular season. -via CavaliersNation.com / November 4, 2022
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs list both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland as questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Detroit. Garland is listed with a left knee sprain while Mitchell is listed with a left ankle sprain. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / November 3, 2022
