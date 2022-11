Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without both starting guards on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons. Sources tell cleveland.com that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, listed as questionable going into the night, won’t play because of injuries suffered in Wednesday’s hard-fought win over the Boston Celtics. Garland has a sprained left knee while Mitchell sprained his left ankle. Neither are believed to be serious injuries. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / November 4, 2022