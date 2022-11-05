Giannis Antetokounmpo out against Oklahoma City

Jim Owczarski: #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable, left knee soreness) will not play tonight vs. the #Thunder. It will be the first game he’s missed this season.
Source: Twitter @JimOwczarski
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Giannis is out tonight vs OKC.
SGA can pass Giannis for #2 on the scoring list with 36 points tonight. – 6:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Giannis Antetokounmpo is ruled out (left knee soreness) for tonight’s game against the Thunder – 6:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable, left knee soreness) will not play tonight vs. the #Thunder. It will be the first game he’s missed this season. – 6:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to put up 15 PTS and 7 REB in a half this season:
— Paolo
— Giannis pic.twitter.com/RwNaetoT13 – 6:04 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
You cannot have everything 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/haOtjyI6hf – 5:12 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo placed the ball out of bounds on purpose, so that his brother Thanasis gets an opportunity to play 😄
🎥 @nbatv pic.twitter.com/WRjc90W4iz – 3:53 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable (left knee soreness) for tonight’s game against the Thunder – 1:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander …
• 3rd in scoring (32.3)
• 18th in assists (6.3)
• 2nd in steals (2.4)
• 30th in blocks (1.1)
• 4th in efficiency, per NBA stats, behind Luka, Giannis and Jokic. Rounding out the top 10? Tatum, Curry, Durant, AD, Siakam. – 11:00 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
For the first time in franchise history, the Bucks have started the season with an 8-0 record.
Last night, Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 30th triple-double. Jrue Holiday continued his hot start. And the Bucks finally hit some 3s.
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3764931/2022/1… – 9:38 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 11 AST
Antetokounmpo became the 17th player in NBA history to reach 30 career triple-doubles.
He’s the first player to record at least 250p/100r through his first eight games of a season since Bob McAdoo in 1975-76. pic.twitter.com/401hrdYlAj – 9:11 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic had his eighth straight 30+ game, Lauri Markkanen torched the Lakers while Giannis Antetokounmpo pushed the Milwaukee Bucks to their best season start ever
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:06 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks set franchise record with eighth straight win to start season in Minnesota.
3️⃣0️⃣ career triple-doubles for Giannis.
☄️ from deep (finally)
💪effort vs. Gobert & Towns.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 2:29 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
The best start in franchise history is just another step. We keep building. pic.twitter.com/8SZv4H6MTo – 1:48 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
KAT, looking at the box score: “There’s a stat here. I can’t say it or I’ll get fined.”
Guessing he was looking at Giannis’ 20 free-throw attempts. – 1:02 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now averaging 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game while playing elite defense. And Bucks are 8-0 without Khris Middleton. Pretty obvious who’s the MVP right now. – 12:49 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s consecutive 30-point game streak comes to an end, but he records his 30th career regular season triple-double. The #Bucks are 8-0. – 12:44 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis tonight:
26 PTS
13 REB
11 AST
Became the 17th player ever with 30 career triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/bHbUMuWpgN – 12:37 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is checking back in for the #Bucks w/ 4:05 left in regulation. Milwaukee is up 110-99. – 12:24 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks weathered the run by the #Timberwolves and have now stretched the lead back out to 108-91. Antetokounmpo has scored 9 of their last 11 points. – 12:12 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Reid block has oinly served to fire up Giannis, who has taken over the last few minutes. He has 9 in the 4th. – 12:12 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Naz Reid just got his help defense destroyed by Giannis 👀👀👀👀 – 12:10 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Naz Reid stuffs Giannis and then dunks. HUGE pop from the crowd. – 12:05 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz Reid block of Giannis then dunk at the other end.GIF. This crowd has life. – 12:05 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
MarJon Beauchamp opens the fourth quarter on the floor with George Hill, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen for the #Bucks. – 12:03 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Really good play against the press to end the first half. Jaden McDaniels splashes a 3. 61-54 Bucks at the break.
Edwards with 14
KAT 12
Holiday 16
Antetokounmpo 12, 7r, 4a – 11:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo goes right at – and by – Rudy Gobert to draw a foul with 5 seconds left in the first half.
But, Jaden McDaniels hits a three with 2 seconds left.
#Bucks lead 61-54 at the break in Minnesota. – 11:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid checks in to start the 2nd, and gets the Giannis matchup — with Rudy Gobert roaming of Bobby Portis to help.
Bucks go on 6-0 run, Finch calls a timeout. Let’s see if they stick with it.
To me, this matchup is just demanding the Wolves play zone. – 10:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
MarJon Beauchamp said he has a lot of confidence in his corner three – that he practices it quite a bit. He was off on his first attempt, makes his second off a Giannis Antetokounmpo feed.
#Bucks are 7-for-11 from distance and lead 40-26. – 10:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo-Bobby Portis-George Hill-Grayson Allen-MarJon Beauchamp to open the second quarter for the #Bucks – 10:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo checks out, Brook Lopez checks in to join Holiday-Portis-George Hill and Jordan Nwora with the #Bucks up 25-13. – 10:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo flashes three fingers and the #Bucks are 4-for-5 from distance to open this one. – 10:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Matchups
Gobert on Giannis
KAT on Lopez
McDaniels on Allen
Ant on Jrue
DLo on Carter
Lopez on Gobert
Giannis on KAT
Allen on McDaniels
Holiday on Ant
Carter on DLo – 10:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
NBA scoring leaders
1. Luka Doncic
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGA moved ahead of KD on his day off. – 10:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo felt good enough to start tonight vs. the #Timberwolves. Joining him in the #Bucks starting lineup are Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez.
Milwaukee is looking to set a franchise record with their 8th straight win to open the year. – 9:49 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Budenholzer says the Bucks expect and are hopeful Giannis will play, but he will go through warmups to test it out first. – 8:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chris Mullin on our @NBCSWarriors pregame show: “Right now, the two best players in the NBA are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry. Period. I’m not even gonna waste my time on that.” – 8:13 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Warriors starters OUT
– Dame/Anferno OUT
– Giannis HELL
– Who gets Kyrie’s usage?
– Luka streak ends?
– Russ 6th Man
Massive slate
Talking abt it all the way through the closing bell.
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/44xWnO2KKc pic.twitter.com/X4zEgtjOTr – 6:34 PM
