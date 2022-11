Giannis Antetokounmpo out against Oklahoma City

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned– Warriors starters OUT– Dame/Anferno OUT– Giannis HELL– Who gets Kyrie’s usage?– Luka streak ends?– Russ 6th ManMassive slateTalking abt it all the way through the closing bell.Join us!

Chris Mullin on our @NBCSWarriors pregame show: “Right now, the two best players in the NBA are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry. Period. I’m not even gonna waste my time on that.” – 8:13 PM

Budenholzer says the Bucks expect and are hopeful Giannis will play, but he will go through warmups to test it out first. – 8:33 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo felt good enough to start tonight vs. the #Timberwolves . Joining him in the #Bucks starting lineup are Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez.Milwaukee is looking to set a franchise record with their 8th straight win to open the year. – 9:49 PM

MatchupsGobert on GiannisKAT on LopezMcDaniels on AllenAnt on JrueDLo on CarterLopez on GobertGiannis on KATAllen on McDanielsHoliday on AntCarter on DLo – 10:19 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo flashes three fingers and the #Bucks are 4-for-5 from distance to open this one. – 10:27 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo checks out, Brook Lopez checks in to join Holiday-Portis-George Hill and Jordan Nwora with the #Bucks up 25-13. – 10:29 PM

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 34-26.Antetokounmpo has 7pts/3reb/2ast. Holiday has 11 points thus far. – 10:41 PM

MarJon Beauchamp said he has a lot of confidence in his corner three – that he practices it quite a bit. He was off on his first attempt, makes his second off a Giannis Antetokounmpo feed. #Bucks are 7-for-11 from distance and lead 40-26. – 10:47 PM

Naz Reid checks in to start the 2nd, and gets the Giannis matchup — with Rudy Gobert roaming of Bobby Portis to help.Bucks go on 6-0 run, Finch calls a timeout. Let’s see if they stick with it.To me, this matchup is just demanding the Wolves play zone. – 10:48 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo goes right at – and by – Rudy Gobert to draw a foul with 5 seconds left in the first half.But, Jaden McDaniels hits a three with 2 seconds left. #Bucks lead 61-54 at the break in Minnesota. – 11:13 PM

Really good play against the press to end the first half. Jaden McDaniels splashes a 3. 61-54 Bucks at the break.Edwards with 14KAT 12Holiday 16Antetokounmpo 12, 7r, 4a – 11:13 PM

MarJon Beauchamp opens the fourth quarter on the floor with George Hill, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen for the #Bucks . – 12:03 AM

Naz Reid block of Giannis then dunk at the other end.GIF. This crowd has life. – 12:05 AM

The Reid block has oinly served to fire up Giannis, who has taken over the last few minutes. He has 9 in the 4th. – 12:12 AM

The #Bucks weathered the run by the #Timberwolves and have now stretched the lead back out to 108-91. Antetokounmpo has scored 9 of their last 11 points. – 12:12 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo is checking back in for the #Bucks w/ 4:05 left in regulation. Milwaukee is up 110-99. – 12:24 AM

MarJon Beauchamp gives Giannis Antetokounmpo his tenth assist. And his 11th assist.26 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists.That is his 30th regular season triple-double. – 12:35 AM

FINAL: Bucks 115, Timberwolves 102For the first time in franchise history, the Bucks have started the season with an 8-0 record.Antetokounmpo: 26pts/13reb/11astHoliday: 29pts/8reb/6astPortis: 18pts/8reb/5ast – 12:38 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s consecutive 30-point game streak comes to an end, but he records his 30th career regular season triple-double. The #Bucks are 8-0. – 12:44 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now averaging 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game while playing elite defense. And Bucks are 8-0 without Khris Middleton. Pretty obvious who’s the MVP right now. – 12:49 AM

KAT, looking at the box score: “There’s a stat here. I can’t say it or I’ll get fined.”Guessing he was looking at Giannis’ 20 free-throw attempts. – 1:02 AM

Milwaukee #Bucks set franchise record with eighth straight win to start season in Minnesota.3️⃣0️⃣ career triple-doubles for Giannis.☄️ from deep (finally)💪effort vs. Gobert & Towns. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦ @journalsentinel ⁩ – 2:29 AM

Luka Doncic had his eighth straight 30+ game, Lauri Markkanen torched the Lakers while Giannis Antetokounmpo pushed the Milwaukee Bucks to their best season start ever

Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:✅ 26 PTS✅ 14 REB✅ 11 ASTAntetokounmpo became the 17th player in NBA history to reach 30 career triple-doubles.He’s the first player to record at least 250p/100r through his first eight games of a season since Bob McAdoo in 1975-76. pic.twitter.com/401hrdYlAj

For the first time in franchise history, the Bucks have started the season with an 8-0 record.Last night, Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 30th triple-double. Jrue Holiday continued his hot start. And the Bucks finally hit some 3s.At @TheAthletic

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander …• 3rd in scoring (32.3)• 18th in assists (6.3)• 2nd in steals (2.4)• 30th in blocks (1.1)• 4th in efficiency, per NBA stats, behind Luka, Giannis and Jokic. Rounding out the top 10? Tatum, Curry, Durant, AD, Siakam. – 11:00 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo placed the ball out of bounds on purpose, so that his brother Thanasis gets an opportunity to play 😄🎥 @nbatv pic.twitter.com/WRjc90W4iz

Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT tonight, per Mike Budenholzer.He was listed as questionable with left knee soreness and did not go through warmups at his normal pregame time. – 6:19 PM

Giannis is out tonight vs OKC.SGA can pass Giannis for #2 on the scoring list with 36 points tonight. – 6:34 PM

