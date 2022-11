Kevin Love: 'We have a rare level of togetherness. No team is more together than we are'

Mitchell (25 points on 27 shots) and Garland (29 points on 20 shots) combined for nearly half of the Cavs’ shots and points Wednesday. They had eight of the team’s 11 3-pointers. For as capable as Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love and Caris LeVert have proved as scorers, the offense — and this team’s success — will flow through its two All-Star guards. “We have to involve other guys because we can’t give teams the opportunity to just load up and feel like the other guys aren’t threats,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “But the ball is in their hands to start.” -via The Athletic / November 3, 2022