Kings 47, Magic 65: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

According to a league source, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (knee) has been cleared to play and will be available for today’s game against the Orlando Magic. – 2:02 PM

Most 3-pointers per game by a rookie all-time:2.7 — Bennedict Mathurin2.7 — Keegan MurrayNobody else has more than 2.5 pic.twitter.com/3HxTol47Kx

League source confirms that De’Aaron Fox has been cleared to play today against Orlando. Fox missed Wednesday’s loss in Miami with a right knee bone bruise. @Jason Anderson first – 2:35 PM

INJURY UPDATE: @Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross will be available to play tonight vs. Sacramento.Ross missed Orlando’s last game (November 3) due to a left knee contusion.

Terrence Ross is available to play tonight vs. the Kings, Jamahl Mosley said. Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. will start. – 3:27 PM

The last Keegan vs. Paolo matchup produced one of the best Summer League games in recent memory 😤They face off again today in Orlando 👑 pic.twitter.com/BmQ5gKjIE5

Tonight’s @Orlando Magic game vs Sacramento (5 pm ET start) will air in primetime in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) as part of “ @NBA Saturdays and Sundays presented by #NBA2K23 .”Orlando’s games on Dec. 18 at BOS and Feb. 5 at CHA will also be featured.

Kings coach Mike Brown on his relationship with Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, who Brown referred to as a little brother.Mosley was an assistant coach on Brown’s staff in Cleveland during the 2013-14 season. pic.twitter.com/2WfYz041Jn

Source confirms that De’Aaron Fox will start today after missing the Heat game earlier this week. Good news for the Kings. – 4:27 PM

De’Aaron Fox picks up where he left off, hitting a 3-pointer to get the Kings on the scoreboard. – 5:12 PM

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,221 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory

Nearly four minutes into the game and the Kings have yet to register a rebound. – 5:17 PM

Slow starts after multiple days of rest/practice are even more frustrating. Kings are getting bullied early. – 5:20 PM

Paolo Banchero euro-steps through the paint and finishes for the and-1. He hits the FT and is up to 5 points early. – 5:20 PM

Trey Lyles with a nice power move in the post. Kings have still yet to register a rebound over 6 minutes into the game. – 5:23 PM

We have a rebound! Kings go over 7 minutes without a board. Allow the Magic to shoot 11-of-13 to start the game. – 5:25 PM

Kings are getting physical with the Magic. They’ve cut the deficit to 3 at 26-23 after a Keegan Murray triple. – 5:29 PM

Magic are playing some beautiful half-court basketball. Never thought I’d type such a sentence after the last few seasons – 5:34 PM

Kings are lucky to be down 8 at the end of the 1st quarter. – 5:34 PM

After Kings cut the Magic lead to three, they give up a 7-0 run. Monk gets a bucket late, but Kings trail 33-25 after 1Q. – 5:34 PM

idk why this surprises me, but: the Magic are crushing the Kings on the glass, 15-8, in the early going here. – 5:43 PM

Really nice give and go from Sabonis to Davis and then back to Sabonis for the finish. Sabonis is up to 11 points. – 5:47 PM

Paolo Banchero is 6-10 250 and Domantas Sabonis just powered through him like he wasn’t even there. – 5:51 PM

Bol Bol hitting a step-back, pull-up, and-1 3-pointer has the fans here in Amway Center on their feet.Magic leading 61-43 late in the 2Q. – 6:02 PM

Jamahl Mosley deserves a lot of credit for fitting these unorthodox Magic pieces together in a way that suddenly looks seamless the last few games. – 6:03 PM

Doesn’t matter how many points you give up, if the Kings are struggling to score 50 in a half they are in big trouble. – 6:04 PM

It’s one thing to get bullied by Orlando’s size, but the Kings are being outplayed on the perimeter on both ends. – 6:05 PM

Kings trail the Magic big at the half. 65-47 Orlando. Sabonis has 15 points, 5 rebounds. Fox has 9 points. Magic’s length is an issue for Sacramento. – 6:05 PM

Bol Bol has completely obviated the need for Mo Bamba, huh? He’s only playing 12.6 minutes this year, none in the first half tonight – 6:11 PM

