Kings 47, Magic 65: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (2-5) play against the Orlando Magic (7-7) at Amway Center
Game Time: 5:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 5, 2022
Sacramento Kings 47, Orlando Magic 65 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
First half box score @Sacramento Kings at @Orlando Magic pic.twitter.com/7hGnStQMAW – 6:14 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Bol Bol has completely obviated the need for Mo Bamba, huh? He’s only playing 12.6 minutes this year, none in the first half tonight – 6:11 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner combined in the first half:
55 PTS
17 REB
22-30 FG
Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner combined in the first half:
55 PTS
17 REB
22-30 FG
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 65, Sacramento 47
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 65, Sacramento 47
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Magic 65, Kings 47
Halftime: Magic 65, Kings 47
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 65, Kings 47.
Halftime: Magic 65, Kings 47.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Magic 65, Kings 47
Halftime | Magic 65, Kings 47
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Magic big at the half. 65-47 Orlando. Sabonis has 15 points, 5 rebounds. Fox has 9 points. Magic’s length is an issue for Sacramento. – 6:05 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
It’s one thing to get bullied by Orlando’s size, but the Kings are being outplayed on the perimeter on both ends. – 6:05 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Doesn’t matter how many points you give up, if the Kings are struggling to score 50 in a half they are in big trouble. – 6:04 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Jamahl Mosley deserves a lot of credit for fitting these unorthodox Magic pieces together in a way that suddenly looks seamless the last few games. – 6:03 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Bol Bol just converted a 4-point play to put the Magic up 18. Vibes are high at Amway Center. – 6:02 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Bol Bol hitting a step-back, pull-up, and-1 3-pointer has the fans here in Amway Center on their feet.
Bol Bol hitting a step-back, pull-up, and-1 3-pointer has the fans here in Amway Center on their feet.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown is turning to Chimezie Metu. Game slipping out of control late in the 2nd. – 6:01 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
this sequence >>
this sequence >>
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Paolo Banchero is 6-10 250 and Domantas Sabonis just powered through him like he wasn’t even there. – 5:51 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
point franz is cooking rn
point franz is cooking rn
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Really nice give and go from Sabonis to Davis and then back to Sabonis for the finish. Sabonis is up to 11 points. – 5:47 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Franz Wagner running the PnR like CP3 in his prime. Picking Kings apart – 5:44 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
DeVos Family Foundation Supports Grieving Children and Families with Donation to @newhope_forkids
@nbacares
✍️ @Josh_Cohen_NBA
#MagicTogether
DeVos Family Foundation Supports Grieving Children and Families with Donation to @newhope_forkids
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
idk why this surprises me, but: the Magic are crushing the Kings on the glass, 15-8, in the early going here. – 5:43 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Kings haven’t found a defensive answer for Franz.
Kings haven’t found a defensive answer for Franz.
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
just throw it UP
just throw it UP
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 33, Sacramento 25
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 33, Sacramento 25
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 33, Kings 25.
Franz Wagner: 9 points, 2 assists
Bol Bol: 8 points, 2 rebounds
End of 1Q: Magic 33, Kings 25.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
After Kings cut the Magic lead to three, they give up a 7-0 run. Monk gets a bucket late, but Kings trail 33-25 after 1Q. – 5:34 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Magic 33, Kings 25
End of 1Q | Magic 33, Kings 25
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Magic are playing some beautiful half-court basketball. Never thought I’d type such a sentence after the last few seasons – 5:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray for 3. The Kings trailed by 14 but now it’s a three-point game. – 5:29 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Back-to-back buckets from Domas 💪
Back-to-back buckets from Domas 💪
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are getting physical with the Magic. They’ve cut the deficit to 3 at 26-23 after a Keegan Murray triple. – 5:29 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
count it 😤
count it 😤
James Ham @James_HamNBA
We have a rebound! Kings go over 7 minutes without a board. Allow the Magic to shoot 11-of-13 to start the game. – 5:25 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Bol Bol’s having himself a night so far: 8 points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 5:24 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Bol Bol is up to 8 points after a finish spin and finish over Sabonis. – 5:24 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
we see you bol 👀
we see you bol 👀
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles with a nice power move in the post. Kings have still yet to register a rebound over 6 minutes into the game. – 5:23 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
paolo to franz. corner pocket. 💰
paolo to franz. corner pocket. 💰
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero euro-steps through the paint and finishes for the and-1. He hits the FT and is up to 5 points early. – 5:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Slow starts after multiple days of rest/practice are even more frustrating. Kings are getting bullied early. – 5:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Magic’s size is giving the Kings all kinds of problems. – 5:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nearly four minutes into the game and the Kings have yet to register a rebound. – 5:17 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Good timeout early by Mike Brown #Magic 4-5 FGs including Bol Bol unabated coast-to-coast layup #Kings trail 8-5 Orlando has yet to attempt a 3 in attack mode – 5:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,221 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,221 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Kings and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/i2TFw49plR – 5:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Bol Bol is HERE.
Bol Bol is HERE.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox picks up where he left off, hitting a 3-pointer to get the Kings on the scoreboard. – 5:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings give up an offensive rebound and 2nd chance bucket on the opening Magic possession. Buckle up. – 5:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings get on the board with a De’Aaron Fox 3-ball. Welcome back. 3-2 Kings. – 5:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Starters:
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @kevin_huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Source confirms that De’Aaron Fox will start today after missing the Heat game earlier this week. Good news for the Kings. – 4:27 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Kings coach Mike Brown on his relationship with Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, who Brown referred to as a little brother.
Kings coach Mike Brown on his relationship with Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, who Brown referred to as a little brother.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Magic:
G De’Aaron Fox
G Kevin Huerter
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
Kings starters vs. Magic:
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Tonight’s @Orlando Magic game vs Sacramento (5 pm ET start) will air in primetime in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) as part of “@NBA Saturdays and Sundays presented by #NBA2K23.”
Orlando’s games on Dec. 18 at BOS and Feb. 5 at CHA will also be featured.
Tonight’s @Orlando Magic game vs Sacramento (5 pm ET start) will air in primetime in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) as part of “@NBA Saturdays and Sundays presented by #NBA2K23.”
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The last Keegan vs. Paolo matchup produced one of the best Summer League games in recent memory 😤
The last Keegan vs. Paolo matchup produced one of the best Summer League games in recent memory 😤
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Terrence Ross is available to play tonight vs. the Kings, Jamahl Mosley said. Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. will start. – 3:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
saturday night first five 🪄
🪄 @Jalen Suggs
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Bol Bol
saturday night first five 🪄
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Kings: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. – 3:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross will be available to play tonight vs. Sacramento.
Ross missed Orlando’s last game (November 3) due to a left knee contusion.
INJURY UPDATE:
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Terrence Ross will be available for tonight’s game vs. the Kings. – 3:14 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero warming up prior to facing the Kings tonight at Amway Center pic.twitter.com/nrXmawYEEm – 3:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that De’Aaron Fox has been cleared to play today against Orlando. Fox missed Wednesday’s loss in Miami with a right knee bone bruise. @Jason Anderson first – 2:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers per game by a rookie all-time:
2.7 — Bennedict Mathurin
2.7 — Keegan Murray
Most 3-pointers per game by a rookie all-time:
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
According to a league source, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (knee) has been cleared to play and will be available for today’s game against the Orlando Magic. – 2:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Magic gameday live: Murray vs. Banchero in marquee rookie matchup; Fox injury watch sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:31 PM
