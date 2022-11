Lakers not planning to rest LeBron James or Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James commented on the Kyrie Irving situation in the aftermath of his former teammate sharing on social media the poster of a movie filled with anti-Jewish propaganda. “I can tell you this. It’s simple. Me, personally, I don’t condone any hate to any kinds, any race, to Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand,” James said after he was asked why players around the NBA haven’t talked much about what Irving put on his social media and his comments afterward. “I believe what Kyrie did cause some harm to a lot of people. He has since, over the last — today, or was it yesterday — he apologized. But he caused some harm, and I think it’s unfortunate. -via EuroHoops.net / November 5, 2022