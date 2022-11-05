Lakers not planning to rest LeBron James or Anthony Davis

Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham said there’s no plan “as of right now” to rest LeBron or AD for either of the back-to-back games. He said both are looking better and stronger than they were earlier in the week with a virus/back injury respectively.
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis on how other teams see the Lakers, even with their 2-6 start: “We have a lot of guys that teams have to worry about. We’re not the team that our record shows. But any given night our team can play very well and explode … I know teams fear us, for sure.” – 4:44 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis says the plan is to play in both games of the back to back against Cleveland and Utah, and that his back injury is getting better day by day: pic.twitter.com/aWgoHEfsFi – 4:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said the current expectation is that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will play in both ends of the Lakers’ back-to-back games vs. Cleveland on Sunday and at Utah on Monday. – 4:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis and assistant coach Chris Jent working on post moves after practice pic.twitter.com/Xhmj9xwU08 – 4:12 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Bron and AD getting up free throws after practice pic.twitter.com/UHR2LxdPJp – 3:39 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lakers fans wanted Kyrie bad this past offseason. Imagine if that had happened.
Yeesh.
A column containing wisdom from LeBron — and my Dutch Jewish grandma, who survived the Holocaust in hiding, not far from Anne Frank and her family.
ocregister.com/2022/11/05/swa… – 11:50 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
“If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.”
LeBron James is one of the first players to speak out against Kyrie Irving’s actions of the past week: ocregister.com/2022/11/05/leb… – 11:09 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/05/nik… – 11:00 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander …
• 3rd in scoring (32.3)
• 18th in assists (6.3)
• 2nd in steals (2.4)
• 30th in blocks (1.1)
• 4th in efficiency, per NBA stats, behind Luka, Giannis and Jokic. Rounding out the top 10? Tatum, Curry, Durant, AD, Siakam. – 11:00 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Russell Westbrook is shooting better than LeBron James.
FG%
LeBron: 43.1
Westbrook: 41.8
3-pt FG%
LeBron: 20.7
Westbrook: 26.7
FT%
LeBron: 73.2
Westbrook: 75.9
True Shooting %
LeBron: 50.0
Westbrook: 51.1 – 10:42 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James condemns antisemitism amid Kyrie Irving controversy latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:35 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
this might be the most genius/comical sequence i’ve seen all season. instead of using the cross screen, lebron anticipates utah’s reaction, does nothing, and finds himself open for a lob. great read by russ. pic.twitter.com/tuXGnzAFH7 – 10:24 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun fact: Russ has a higher TS% than LeBron this season. pic.twitter.com/dKAWYcs7de – 10:05 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
DeMar DeRozan last night:
✅ 46 PTS
✅ 5 AST
✅ 13-23 FG
✅ 20-22 FT
It’s the 59th time DeRozan has made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game.
The only active players with more such games are James Harden (115), LeBron James (103), and Kevin Durant (100). pic.twitter.com/PD7oSSEoAR – 9:51 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
These might be the ones.
@LeBron James broke out a new LeBron 20 tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/pAxrPphLVE – 4:26 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James says Kyrie Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’ with his actions: ‘I don’t condone any hate’
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 2:42 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Full transcript of LeBron James’ answers tonight condemning Kyrie Irving’s social media posts and subsequent statements as “harmful”: pic.twitter.com/O1mC4o5d6E – 2:24 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis put the onus on himself after scoring just 2 points in the second half on four shots: “(I need to be) demanding the ball. Had some good looks, missed them. I can’t allow myself to go four, five or six minutes without getting a shot, whether I start hot or not.” – 2:18 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James: “I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people.” LeBron later added, “If you’re promoting, soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harm people, I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.” – 1:58 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James asked by @Dave McMenamin about Kyrie Irving and recently promoting an antisemitic documentary. LeBron: “I don’t condone any hate to any race – to Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities.” – 1:54 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James, asked by @Dave McMenamin about Kyrie Irving, said he doesn’t condone any hate of any kind. He says he loves Kyrie, but: “I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people.” He hopes Kyrie understands that. – 1:46 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron pointed out that the Lakers nearly had a 50-40-90 night (48.2% FG’s, 42.3% 3’s, 89.3% FT’s), but still lost, showcasing the importance of their defense. – 1:44 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy says Markkanen was huge not just with his 27/12/4, but also his defense on LeBron (shot 7-19 overall, 0-5 from 3). …
Also liked the Jazz’s quick decision-making tonight. Said they maybe took too long on some in previous games. – 1:12 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
27 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists from Lauri Markkanen.
He just really hasn’t slowed down since EuroBasket.
Those are really impressive numbers on the road against LeBron James. – 1:01 AM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Don’t remember too many games over the years when LeBron James was the fifth- or sixth-best player on the court.
Just a bad/disinterested night or something worse for the Lakers? – 12:53 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL fall 130-116 to Utah at home, snapping their 2-game winning streak.
Jazz started and finished hot, hitting 52 of 103 attempts, including 17 3’s.
LeBron struggled from the field (7 for 19, 0 for 5 from 3), and AD took only 4 2nd half shots after scoring 20 in the 1st half. – 12:52 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers drop a 130-116 game to Jazz. Russell Westbrook led Lakers with 28 points, AD had 22 and LeBron James 17, but he was 7-for-19 from the field, 0-for-5 from 3. – 12:52 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers made a run in the 3rd Q but were outworked the rest of the night in a 130-116 loss to the Jazz, falling to 2-6. Russ 28p on 9-of-14 6a 2s (career high in pts off bench); AD 22p 8r; LeBron 17p on 7-of-19 11r 8a; TBJ 12p. LAL hosts CLE on Sunday. – 12:52 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Jazz 130, Lakers 116
The Lakers drop to 2-6. This was a bad loss — one of the few games LA was actually favored in during its first 15ish games. There were boos as the buzzer sounded. AD had 22 pts and 8 reb. Russ had 28 pts and 6 ast.
Up next: vs. Cleveland on Sunday. – 12:51 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lauri Markkanen tonight:
27 PTS
12 REB
4 AST
3 3P
Outscored, outrebounded, outassisted and outshot Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/kqaHes9h6b – 12:51 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James appeared to have pain in his left foot after being down on the ground for a few moments. Teammates eventually helped him up. – 12:40 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Jazz 100, Lakers 95
Lakers won the third, 33-25, to make this a game. They defended much better in that frame. Anthony Davis has 22 points and 7 rebounds. LeBron has 14 points 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Russell Westbrook has 23 points and 6 assists. – 12:20 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis helped up off the ground. Looks like he took a shot to the mouth after defending Markkanen – 12:12 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With LeBron’s 3-pointer not falling again tonight (0 for 4 after last game’s 0 for 7), he’s been taking it to the rim, and has a layup, a dunk and 2 FT’s as LAL trim the margin from 16 to 8, midway through the 4th Q. – 12:05 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lebron has finally decided to play basketball. Dominant stretch from him punctuated by a dunk and the Jazz lead is trimmed to 88-80…. – 12:04 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James getting increasingly frustrated that he’s not getting whistles after attacking the basket – 11:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Jazz 75, Lakers 62
Jazz are shooting 60.8% and made 9-16 3s (56.3%). The Lakers have shot well (54.5% overall, 43.8% on 3s) but allowed 35+ points in both quarters. Utah has seven players with 6+ points already. AD has 20 points. Russ has 14. LeBron has 6, 6 and 4. – 11:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 75, Lakers 62. Utah is shooting 60.8% FGs and 9-16 from 3. Sexton 15p/3a. Markkanen 14p/6r. Clarkson 13p/4r. Olynyk 10p. Conley 7p/7a. Jazz 16a/3TO. Davis 20p/4r/2b, Westbrook 14p/4r, LeBron 6p/6r/4a for Lakers. – 11:39 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers trail Jazz 75-62 at the half. AD has 20 point, Russell Westbrook 14, but LeBron James has just 6 points on 3-for-10 shooting. – 11:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is far and away the best shooting display for the lakers this season. They are 17-30 from the field and have hit 7 of their 13 threes….and it’s 7-9 from Laker players not named LeBron James – 11:15 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
At the start of the quarter I was thinking this was kind of an odd, scrappy lineup: LeBron, Pat Bev, Wenyen, Austin and Matt Ryan.
They’ve flipped the 2Q and now the Lakers are leading 46-44. Interestingly LeBron has only gotten two of the points of the 12 the Lakers scored. – 11:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 40, Lakers 34. Utah shoots 65.4% FGs, and 4-8 on 3s. Markkanen 12p/3r/2a. Vando 7p. Kessler with a nice 6p/2r/1b off the bench. Davis 14p and Westbrook 10p/4a for LA, which went 5-9 from 3. LeBron 0p/0r/2a. – 11:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Jazz 40, Lakers 34
The Jazz had eight players score and shot 65.4%. The Lakers actually outshot them from deep (5-9 vs. 4-8), but the defense has to tighten up. Anthony Davis has 14 points and a couple of facials. Russell Westbrook has 10 points. LeBron is 0-3. – 11:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 40-34 after 1Q… Jazz dropping 40 on the 3rd-ranked defense statistically is pretty impressive.
Is Lauri Markkanen basically Anthony Davis now? Some people are saying so – 11:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers trail Jazz 40-34 end of first quarter. AD has 14 points, Russell Westbrook 10 points on 3-for-3 shooting, 2-for-2 on 3s. – 11:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Three consecutive 3s from Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, who are shooting a combined 19% from 3 this season. – 11:00 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Collin Sexton subs in and goes right at LeBron, beats him with a great first step and finish at the rim.
He’s certainly not afraid of anyone. – 10:55 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Anthony Davis challenged Walker Kessler in isolation… Kessler swatted him with force into the second row. – 10:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
An aggressive Anthony Davis from the jump. I guess the back is fine for now. – 10:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing tonight. – 9:52 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers say that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are available tonight. – 9:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
From Lakers PR: Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Utah. – 9:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that LeBron James (sore left foot) and Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) will be available for tonight’s game vs Utah – 9:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game against Utah. – 9:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Utah. – 9:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable against the Jazz tonight. – 8:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is “probable, definitely” with his lower back pain tonight. Will go through a pregame workout and make final determination then. – 8:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham says staff still waiting for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to complete their pre-game warmup before assessing their availability – 8:52 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Anthony Davis is “probable, definitely” for tonight’s game, Darvin Ham says. – 8:52 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham said AD and LeBron both probably for Lakers vs Jazz tonight – 8:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) is probable to play, via Darvin Ham. – 8:52 PM
Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin
LeBron hairline in commercials makes me believe in a higher power – 6:43 PM
Jovan Buha: Anthony Davis on if opponents get up to face the Lakers: “Yeah, I mean, you have myself, Bron, Russ … we have a lot of guys that teams have to worry about. We’re not the team that our record shows. … I know teams fear us, for sure. We just gotta continue to apply pressure.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 5, 2022
Arguably the biggest difference is how much more he has the ball in his hands. Westbrook’s usage rate – the percentage of Lakers possessions he ends with a shot, foul or turnover while on the floor – soared from 21.5 percent as a starter to 26.9 percent in his bench role. (That further illustrates one of the core challenges with Westbrook on this roster: He’s far more effective with the ball in his hands than without it, but there’s a limitation to how much he can have the ball when LeBron James and Anthony Davis are deservedly ahead of him in the pecking order.) Westbrook is a player who thrives off of rhythm and flow. When he’s able to dictate pace and possessions, it’s easier for him to find a groove, which he’s done more frequently recently. The Lakers are unleashing him in fast-paced bench-centric lineups alongside Davis, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Matt Ryan and/or Wenyen Gabriel. -via The Athletic / November 4, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James commented on the Kyrie Irving situation in the aftermath of his former teammate sharing on social media the poster of a movie filled with anti-Jewish propaganda. “I can tell you this. It’s simple. Me, personally, I don’t condone any hate to any kinds, any race, to Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand,” James said after he was asked why players around the NBA haven’t talked much about what Irving put on his social media and his comments afterward. “I believe what Kyrie did cause some harm to a lot of people. He has since, over the last — today, or was it yesterday — he apologized. But he caused some harm, and I think it’s unfortunate. -via EuroHoops.net / November 5, 2022
StatMuse: LeBron is shooting 20.7% from three, the worst in the entire NBA (min 50 attempts). He has missed 13 threes in a row. -via Twitter @statmuse / November 5, 2022
