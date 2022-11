LeBron James: What Kyrie Irving did caused some harm to a lot of people

Asked what steps Irving should take next in search of resolution, James said he wasn’t sure. “I don’t know. Because at the end of the day, Kyrie is his own man. He stands up in front of the media and speaks. He is a man and [from] a great family,” James said of his former teammate. “He’s a great … I love the kid. He’s not even a kid no more. He’s 30 . “… I don’t know the direction, the steps that he takes, but he’s apologized for what he said and I hope that he understands that what he said was harmful to a lot of people. And we as humans, none of us are perfect, but I hope he understands what he did and the actions that he took are just harmful to a lot of people. I really didn’t get into it too much. But, I understand that when you’re hurting anybody, I understand that. That is just common sense.” -via Los Angeles Times / November 5, 2022