Mitchell Robinson will miss at least a week due to knee injury

Fred Katz: Mitchell Robinson is out for at least a week with a sprained right knee, the Knicks say. Robinson will be reevaluated in seven to 10 days.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks said Mitchell Robinson will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days with the sore knee he suffered in last night’s win in Philadelphia. – 5:40 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson has a sprained knee and is out AT LEAST a week. – 5:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sprained right knee) is out for tonight’s game and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 5:34 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sprained knee) is out for tonight’s game, will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 5:33 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sprained right knee) is out for tonight’s game and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 5:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Mitchell Robinson (sprained right knee) is out for tonight’s game and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 5:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is doubtful tonight versus Boston – sore right knee. – 11:59 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson is doubtful for tonight’s game with a sore knee.
The Celtics don’t have a true center (it’s been Al Horford) so tonight would be good to run back Obi-Randle in the front court. – 11:49 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing Mitchell Robinson (Sore right knee) doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Boston.
More Obi/Randle combo? – 11:48 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks outscored the Sixers by 14 points (29-15) with Obi and Randle on the floor together tonight.
Who would’ve thunk that’s a combo worth experimenting with??
It took an injury to Mitchell Robinson for us this get a look.
But does this qualify as a “meaningful game”?? Lol pic.twitter.com/okxLchJGSW – 9:35 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Mitchell Robinson getting hurt gives Thibs the impetus to finish here with Toppin and Randle together and it’s working out well. With that said, it may not have worked out as well with Embiid on the floor – 9:17 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Knicks say Mitchell Robinson has a sore knee and will not return vs #Sixers – 8:24 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Mitchell Robinson has a sore right knee and will not play in the second half for the Knicks. – 8:24 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Mitchell Robinson has a sore right knee and won’t return to tonight’s game in Philly. – 8:23 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knick say Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) will not return to tonight.
Who gets the extra mins?
Sims? Does Thibs pair Randle/Obi – 8:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) will not return tonight. – 8:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson has a sore right knee and is out for remainder of the game, according to Knicks. – 8:19 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
76ers’ TV analyst Alaa Abdelnaby on Mitchell Robinson: it’s good to see he can get into foul trouble without Joel Embiid playing. That’s usually his excuse.”
Bravo!! – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Mitchell Robinson is headed to the locker room. Appeared to hurt his leg earlier in the game. Has been limping ever since. – 7:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson with his third foul and heading to the locker room — looked like he twisted an ankle early in the game, stayed in at the time. – 7:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson appears injured and is heading to the locker room. – 7:59 PM
