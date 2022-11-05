NBA says Jerami Grant traveled on game-winner vs. Suns

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The last two minute report confirming that Jerami Grant absolutely traveled on his game winner is so silly. He didn’t walk the other night and got whistled. He walked last night and got away with it. Thank you for doing the paperwork, NBA. – 2:29 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“We got a connection, been knowing him a long time.”
@Jerami Grant and @Justise Winslow taking it back to the @usabasketball U18 days. pic.twitter.com/akURzYoToM – 2:25 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Video:
Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant, Justise Winslow and Chauncey Billups discuss buzzer-beater win at Phoenix
Check it out.
oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/1… – 2:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Last 2 Minute Report shows Jerami Grant should have been called for traveling on his game-winning shot in the Blazers-Suns game. pic.twitter.com/pkdvQfOTld – 1:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The NBA’s L2M report from last night confirms Keon Johnson should’ve been called for defense 3 seconds on the Suns’ last play, Mikal Bridges did not travel, and Jerami Grant did travel on his game-winner. Yeesh. – 1:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The incorrect calls in the L2M report:
— Keon Johnson should have been called for defensive 3 seconds on Suns’ last possession
— Mikal Bridges did not travel on his travel call
— Jerami Grant did travel on his buzzer beater – 1:17 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Last 2-minute report says that Jerami Grant traveled on his game-winner @ Phoenix last night & that Mikal Bridges *didn’t* travel on the prior play. Oof. – 1:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Jerami Grant hit game-winner to lift Trail Blazers past Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/05/wat… – 9:00 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“I’m calm, cool, collected.” — @Jerami Grant
One of the smoothest to ever play for the @Portland Trail Blazers gets his second game-winner in as many road games Friday night in Phoenix rip.city/3NA6JOH – 4:12 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Blazers 108 #Suns 106 F.
Jerami Grant 30 points, game winner at buzzer.
DNP: Damian Lillard (calf), Anfernee Simons (foot).
Devin Booker 25, Deandre Ayton 24.
Cam Johnson (knee) left arena on crutches. Chris Paul 4 FGAs.
Phoenix 6-2 (Both vs. Portland)
Meet again Saturday. pic.twitter.com/EDMkk0Jsup – 3:02 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Up now at @RoseGardenReprt: This is why the Blazers got Jerami Grant rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 1:24 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“QB1, Madison High School, Houston, Texas.” — @Justise Winslow on his pass to @Jerami Grant for the game-winner – 12:59 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jerami Grant tonight:
30 PTS
2 BLK
10-17 FG
Game winner
Averaging 18 points on 47/38% this season. pic.twitter.com/H3d3kZ0BnL – 12:31 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oof. Watching it back Jerami Grant definitely took extra steps on the game-winner. Suns still shouldn’t have been in that position against a Blazers team missing Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons though – 12:31 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Wow. What a shot by Jerami Grant. What a win in Phoenix. What a fun, energetic and intriguing team. Amazing effort. Amazing performances: Grant, Nurk, Keon, Justise, Hart … just AMAZING. – 12:29 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jerami Grant wins it at the buzzer. 108-106 over the Suns.
Without Lillard and Simons.
Shocker. pic.twitter.com/5L1rp27zdz – 12:26 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
I don’t have the best vantage but it sure seems like Jerami is getting mugged at the rim – 12:15 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 86, Suns 80: end of third quarter. 27 points, 4 assists for @Jerami Grant. 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists for @Justise Winslow. 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for @Nassir Little. – 11:52 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jerami Grant’s career high is 43. He’s got 27 halfway through the third quarter. – 11:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 59, Suns 49: halftime. 18 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal/block for @Jerami Grant. 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists for @Nassir Little. 8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists for @Justise Winslow. Blazers doing it with defense so far, holding the Suns to 39 percent from the field. – 11:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jerami Grant is cooking the Suns right now. Blazers are up 27-11 in the 2Q. Their flow completely died after Cam Johnson went out and the reserves checked in – 10:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton.
#Blazers starting lineup: Justise Winslow, Shaedon Sharpe, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic. – 9:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Trail Blazers starters tonight vs. Suns: @Shaedon Sharpe, @Justise Winslow, @Josh Hart, @Jerami Grant and @Jusuf Nurkic. – 8:32 PM
