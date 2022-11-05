Nets issue requirements for Kyrie Irving to return to the team

The Brooklyn Nets have issued an extensive list of requirements to Kyrie Irving as conditions for him to return to the team, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Irving is currently suspended from the Nets for at least five games after a tumultuous week in which he endorsed an anti-Semitic film and refused to back down in media sessions. For Irving to return, he must meet with the media and issue a verbal apology that clearly states he’s sorry for sharing the film and understands the film is harmful and untrue.
Source: Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Full story at @TheAthletic on the Brooklyn Nets delivering Kyrie Irving six action items he must complete in order to return from suspension: theathletic.com/3766435/2022/1… – 8:50 PM
Full story at @TheAthletic on the Brooklyn Nets delivering Kyrie Irving six action items he must complete in order to return from suspension: theathletic.com/3766435/2022/1… – 8:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Sources: Nets want Kyrie Irving to, among other tasks, apologize publicly, meet with Jewish leaders before meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai before being allowed to return to play sports.yahoo.com/sources-kyrie-… – 7:22 PM
Sources: Nets want Kyrie Irving to, among other tasks, apologize publicly, meet with Jewish leaders before meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai before being allowed to return to play sports.yahoo.com/sources-kyrie-… – 7:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I have been thinking a lot about how little we’ve heard around the league from players taking a hard stand against Kyrie and blatantly denouncing antisemitism.
Thank you, @LeBron James. You words last night really mattered. – 6:14 PM
I have been thinking a lot about how little we’ve heard around the league from players taking a hard stand against Kyrie and blatantly denouncing antisemitism.
Thank you, @LeBron James. You words last night really mattered. – 6:14 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Simmons is a shadow, Kyrie’s suspended, and the clock’s ticking on the next KD trade demand.
Time for Nets to admit the obvious: It’s over. Bring on the wrecking ball.
si.com/nba/2022/11/04… – 5:37 PM
Simmons is a shadow, Kyrie’s suspended, and the clock’s ticking on the next KD trade demand.
Time for Nets to admit the obvious: It’s over. Bring on the wrecking ball.
si.com/nba/2022/11/04… – 5:37 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Crossover pod, w/the sagacious @Stan Van Gundy on:
* Pleasant surprises of the early season
* Fallout from the Kyrie saga
* And can the Nets be salvaged?
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/UUnodECBnh – 5:31 PM
Crossover pod, w/the sagacious @Stan Van Gundy on:
* Pleasant surprises of the early season
* Fallout from the Kyrie saga
* And can the Nets be salvaged?
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/UUnodECBnh – 5:31 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Don’t Put It All On Kyrie shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 5:24 PM
Don’t Put It All On Kyrie shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 5:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Ira Winderman: Of the NBA, Kyrie, hate and hope while walking in Memphis sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:14 PM
From earlier —Ira Winderman: Of the NBA, Kyrie, hate and hope while walking in Memphis sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:14 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Deni Avdija, the only active Jewish player in the NBA, spoke about Kyrie Irving’s social media post about an antisemitic film and book.
“There need to be consequences for the actions that players do” 🇮🇱
basketnews.com/news-180471-de… – 5:04 PM
Deni Avdija, the only active Jewish player in the NBA, spoke about Kyrie Irving’s social media post about an antisemitic film and book.
“There need to be consequences for the actions that players do” 🇮🇱
basketnews.com/news-180471-de… – 5:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Deni Avdija, #NBA‘s lone Jewish player, on Kyrie Irving: ‘No room for words like that’ nypost.com/2022/11/05/den… via @nypostsports – 4:07 PM
Deni Avdija, #NBA‘s lone Jewish player, on Kyrie Irving: ‘No room for words like that’ nypost.com/2022/11/05/den… via @nypostsports – 4:07 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Avdija about Kyrie Irving situation: There’s no room for words like that eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:32 PM
Avdija about Kyrie Irving situation: There’s no room for words like that eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:32 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Regarding Amazon/Kyrie Irving debate.
Amazon is beholden to federal regulations regarding content/censorship.
Irving is beholden to the NBA/Nets.
Irving is free to tweet and say whatever. And the NBA/NETS are free to impose employee policies.
Cannot compare Irving to Amazon. – 2:50 PM
Regarding Amazon/Kyrie Irving debate.
Amazon is beholden to federal regulations regarding content/censorship.
Irving is beholden to the NBA/Nets.
Irving is free to tweet and say whatever. And the NBA/NETS are free to impose employee policies.
Cannot compare Irving to Amazon. – 2:50 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Will Kyrie finish the season with the Nets? Are the Eagles as good as their 8-0 record suggests? #NFL Week 9 picks & more! Guests: @shaunalexander @AnthonyLGargano
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:31 PM
Will Kyrie finish the season with the Nets? Are the Eagles as good as their 8-0 record suggests? #NFL Week 9 picks & more! Guests: @shaunalexander @AnthonyLGargano
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:31 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
Came across this old interview I did with Kyrie Irving in 2018, which is a lifetime ago, and this was a pretty revealing answer in hindsight:
https://t.co/lVLWvDZwFL pic.twitter.com/LYO7zmXSun – 1:11 PM
Came across this old interview I did with Kyrie Irving in 2018, which is a lifetime ago, and this was a pretty revealing answer in hindsight:
https://t.co/lVLWvDZwFL pic.twitter.com/LYO7zmXSun – 1:11 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Kyrie Irving (2:14)
🔘 Josh Primo (18:08)
🔘 Miles Bridges (24:20)
🔘 James Harden injury (28:43)
🔘 Knicks/Thibs (37:34)
🔘 Kristaps Porzingis (48:36)
🎧 https://t.co/iAP284kRt1
🍎 https://t.co/xIYdJf1T8R
✳️ https://t.co/9UjUqdCGmI pic.twitter.com/GrKHWyaWaq – 1:09 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Kyrie Irving (2:14)
🔘 Josh Primo (18:08)
🔘 Miles Bridges (24:20)
🔘 James Harden injury (28:43)
🔘 Knicks/Thibs (37:34)
🔘 Kristaps Porzingis (48:36)
🎧 https://t.co/iAP284kRt1
🍎 https://t.co/xIYdJf1T8R
✳️ https://t.co/9UjUqdCGmI pic.twitter.com/GrKHWyaWaq – 1:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is this the end of Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn?
@Stephen A. Smith tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell he thinks a breakup is rapidly approaching. pic.twitter.com/sycMO0AzUj – 1:00 PM
Is this the end of Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn?
@Stephen A. Smith tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell he thinks a breakup is rapidly approaching. pic.twitter.com/sycMO0AzUj – 1:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija told media allowed in the locker room on Friday similar things to what he told @Yoav_Modai on Wednesday regarding Kyrie Irving
1. There should be consequences for promoting antisemitism
2. Kyrie is a role model for many who will also be misinformed
3. Love don’t hate – 12:40 PM
Deni Avdija told media allowed in the locker room on Friday similar things to what he told @Yoav_Modai on Wednesday regarding Kyrie Irving
1. There should be consequences for promoting antisemitism
2. Kyrie is a role model for many who will also be misinformed
3. Love don’t hate – 12:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Kyrie Irving shared an unfortunate, hurtful viewpoint on Black-Jewish relations. The National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel offers one better utilized. How a trip to Memphis opened eyes. We explain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:39 PM
Ira Winderman: Kyrie Irving shared an unfortunate, hurtful viewpoint on Black-Jewish relations. The National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel offers one better utilized. How a trip to Memphis opened eyes. We explain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:39 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar thinks Kyrie Irving’s apology doesn’t mean the Nets star guard has decided to be more responsible in his future takes.
“It’s not an all-you-can-eat buffet from which you can pluck just the dishes you like” 🍲
basketnews.com/news-180459-ka… – 12:34 PM
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar thinks Kyrie Irving’s apology doesn’t mean the Nets star guard has decided to be more responsible in his future takes.
“It’s not an all-you-can-eat buffet from which you can pluck just the dishes you like” 🍲
basketnews.com/news-180459-ka… – 12:34 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lakers fans wanted Kyrie bad this past offseason. Imagine if that had happened.
Yeesh.
A column containing wisdom from LeBron — and my Dutch Jewish grandma, who survived the Holocaust in hiding, not far from Anne Frank and her family.
ocregister.com/2022/11/05/swa… – 11:50 AM
Lakers fans wanted Kyrie bad this past offseason. Imagine if that had happened.
Yeesh.
A column containing wisdom from LeBron — and my Dutch Jewish grandma, who survived the Holocaust in hiding, not far from Anne Frank and her family.
ocregister.com/2022/11/05/swa… – 11:50 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
“If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.”
LeBron James is one of the first players to speak out against Kyrie Irving’s actions of the past week: ocregister.com/2022/11/05/leb… – 11:09 AM
“If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.”
LeBron James is one of the first players to speak out against Kyrie Irving’s actions of the past week: ocregister.com/2022/11/05/leb… – 11:09 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/05/nik… – 11:00 AM
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/05/nik… – 11:00 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at Charlotte:
Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Simmons (left knee soreness) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 10:58 AM
Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at Charlotte:
Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Simmons (left knee soreness) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 10:58 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for Charlotte: Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Simmons (left knee soreness) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 10:51 AM
Nets status report for Charlotte: Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Simmons (left knee soreness) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 10:51 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James condemns antisemitism amid Kyrie Irving controversy latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:35 AM
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James condemns antisemitism amid Kyrie Irving controversy latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:35 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards took their worst home loss in franchise history last night to a Nets team missing Kyrie Irving. Here is the recap from @theTylerByrum: ift.tt/NRVfqFu – 9:43 AM
The Wizards took their worst home loss in franchise history last night to a Nets team missing Kyrie Irving. Here is the recap from @theTylerByrum: ift.tt/NRVfqFu – 9:43 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija last night was asked to address Kyrie Irving’s actions this week. Avdija, who is Jewish, provided thoughtful answers.
Avdija said: “I don’t think it’s right to go out in public and publish it and let little kids that follow you see it.”
theathletic.com/3764906/2022/1… – 9:09 AM
Deni Avdija last night was asked to address Kyrie Irving’s actions this week. Avdija, who is Jewish, provided thoughtful answers.
Avdija said: “I don’t think it’s right to go out in public and publish it and let little kids that follow you see it.”
theathletic.com/3764906/2022/1… – 9:09 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Of the NBA, Kyrie, hate and hope while walking in Memphis. . . . Or Irving could have put this on his social media. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Durant, Nash, Brown, Vincent, schedule, more. – 9:02 AM
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Of the NBA, Kyrie, hate and hope while walking in Memphis. . . . Or Irving could have put this on his social media. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Durant, Nash, Brown, Vincent, schedule, more. – 9:02 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Deni Avdija answered questions for around five minutes about Kyrie Irving last night.
“I think it needs to be known that there’s no room for words like that.”washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 8:27 AM
Deni Avdija answered questions for around five minutes about Kyrie Irving last night.
“I think it needs to be known that there’s no room for words like that.”washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 8:27 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving must meet face-to-face with Jewish leaders to be reinstated, Nets say nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 6:43 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving must meet face-to-face with Jewish leaders to be reinstated, Nets say nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 6:43 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nike suspends its relationship with Kyrie Irving
sportando.basketball/en/nike-suspen… – 4:23 AM
Nike suspends its relationship with Kyrie Irving
sportando.basketball/en/nike-suspen… – 4:23 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James says Kyrie Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’ with his actions: ‘I don’t condone any hate’
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 2:42 AM
LeBron James says Kyrie Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’ with his actions: ‘I don’t condone any hate’
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 2:42 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Full transcript of LeBron James’ answers tonight condemning Kyrie Irving’s social media posts and subsequent statements as “harmful”: pic.twitter.com/O1mC4o5d6E – 2:24 AM
Full transcript of LeBron James’ answers tonight condemning Kyrie Irving’s social media posts and subsequent statements as “harmful”: pic.twitter.com/O1mC4o5d6E – 2:24 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James: “I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people.” LeBron later added, “If you’re promoting, soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harm people, I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.” – 1:58 AM
LeBron James: “I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people.” LeBron later added, “If you’re promoting, soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harm people, I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.” – 1:58 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James asked by @Dave McMenamin about Kyrie Irving and recently promoting an antisemitic documentary. LeBron: “I don’t condone any hate to any race – to Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities.” – 1:54 AM
LeBron James asked by @Dave McMenamin about Kyrie Irving and recently promoting an antisemitic documentary. LeBron: “I don’t condone any hate to any race – to Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities.” – 1:54 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James, asked by @Dave McMenamin about Kyrie Irving, said he doesn’t condone any hate of any kind. He says he loves Kyrie, but: “I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people.” He hopes Kyrie understands that. – 1:46 AM
LeBron James, asked by @Dave McMenamin about Kyrie Irving, said he doesn’t condone any hate of any kind. He says he loves Kyrie, but: “I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people.” He hopes Kyrie understands that. – 1:46 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Israeli Deni Avdija on Kyrie: “You can think whatever you want, do whatever you want. I just don’t think its right to go out in public & publish it and let little kids see it and generations come after to think like that, because it’s not true. And I don’t think it’s fair.” #nets – 11:57 PM
Israeli Deni Avdija on Kyrie: “You can think whatever you want, do whatever you want. I just don’t think its right to go out in public & publish it and let little kids see it and generations come after to think like that, because it’s not true. And I don’t think it’s fair.” #nets – 11:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets dismantled the Wizards 128-86 Friday night at Capital One Arena.
The 42-point victory is tied for the largest road win in franchise history and brings a much-needed morale boost off the heels of Kyrie Irving’s suspension. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-broo… – 11:52 PM
The Nets dismantled the Wizards 128-86 Friday night at Capital One Arena.
The 42-point victory is tied for the largest road win in franchise history and brings a much-needed morale boost off the heels of Kyrie Irving’s suspension. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-broo… – 11:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On the latest @FrontOfficeShow @Trevor_Lane and I talked about Kyrie being suspended, the Primo lawsuit, Harden’s injury, some fines for injury reports, Bridges not getting jail time and more. Not exactly our most fun episode, but one we had to do.
youtu.be/S4vS7PSIiDE – 11:05 PM
On the latest @FrontOfficeShow @Trevor_Lane and I talked about Kyrie being suspended, the Primo lawsuit, Harden’s injury, some fines for injury reports, Bridges not getting jail time and more. Not exactly our most fun episode, but one we had to do.
youtu.be/S4vS7PSIiDE – 11:05 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma said he texted Deni Avdija about the Kyrie Irving situation, which Deni was appreciative of. – 9:55 PM
Kyle Kuzma said he texted Deni Avdija about the Kyrie Irving situation, which Deni was appreciative of. – 9:55 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Nike gave Kyrie its best signature line since Jordan was on the Bulls. – 9:50 PM
Nike gave Kyrie its best signature line since Jordan was on the Bulls. – 9:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant leads #Nets‘ laugher over #Wizards amid Kyrie Irving drama nypost.com/2022/11/04/kev… via @nypostsports – 9:41 PM
Kevin Durant leads #Nets‘ laugher over #Wizards amid Kyrie Irving drama nypost.com/2022/11/04/kev… via @nypostsports – 9:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Deni Avdija answered questions about Kyrie Irving/antisemitism after tonight’s game. Asked if he felt the suspension was appropriate:
“I think there need to be consequences for actions that players do. … I think it needs to be known that there’s no room for words like that.” – 9:40 PM
Deni Avdija answered questions about Kyrie Irving/antisemitism after tonight’s game. Asked if he felt the suspension was appropriate:
“I think there need to be consequences for actions that players do. … I think it needs to be known that there’s no room for words like that.” – 9:40 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, the Nets’ 42-point win at Washington (128-86) matched the largest margin of victory in a road game in franchise history. The win also marked the Nets’ largest margin of victory against the Wizards since 1/16/02 vs. Washington (111-67). pic.twitter.com/t0isM9ulud – 9:37 PM
Without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, the Nets’ 42-point win at Washington (128-86) matched the largest margin of victory in a road game in franchise history. The win also marked the Nets’ largest margin of victory against the Wizards since 1/16/02 vs. Washington (111-67). pic.twitter.com/t0isM9ulud – 9:37 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
On the week that shouldn’t have been, @outsidethenba examines Kyrie Irving cbssports.com/nba/news/if-ne… – 9:30 PM
On the week that shouldn’t have been, @outsidethenba examines Kyrie Irving cbssports.com/nba/news/if-ne… – 9:30 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nike has suspended it’s relationship with Kyrie Irving and will not launch his new sneaker, the Kyrie 8. – 9:26 PM
Nike has suspended it’s relationship with Kyrie Irving and will not launch his new sneaker, the Kyrie 8. – 9:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD with no Kyrie or Simmons:
28 PTS
9 REB
11 AST
+35
W. pic.twitter.com/T6QwK6mxxD – 9:14 PM
KD with no Kyrie or Simmons:
28 PTS
9 REB
11 AST
+35
W. pic.twitter.com/T6QwK6mxxD – 9:14 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
No Kyrie. No Ben. No Seth Curry. And the Nets are up by 40 in the fourth quarter. – 9:11 PM
No Kyrie. No Ben. No Seth Curry. And the Nets are up by 40 in the fourth quarter. – 9:11 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets are up by 41 points.
Yes, the same Nets playing without Kyrie, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. – 9:07 PM
The Nets are up by 41 points.
Yes, the same Nets playing without Kyrie, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. – 9:07 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kyrie makes $11 million a year from Nike, ranks in the top 10 among NBA players for largest shoe deal and last season had the 5th-most popular shoe among players with the Kyrie 7s. – 9:03 PM
Kyrie makes $11 million a year from Nike, ranks in the top 10 among NBA players for largest shoe deal and last season had the 5th-most popular shoe among players with the Kyrie 7s. – 9:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving after anti-Semitic film controversy #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2022/11/04/nik… via @nypostsports – 9:03 PM
#Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving after anti-Semitic film controversy #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2022/11/04/nik… via @nypostsports – 9:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Man oh man, the Kyrie takes are gonna be flying after this one.
Nets up by 35. – 9:01 PM
Man oh man, the Kyrie takes are gonna be flying after this one.
Nets up by 35. – 9:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Man oh man, the Kyrie tales are gonna be flying after this one.
Nets up by 35. – 9:00 PM
Man oh man, the Kyrie tales are gonna be flying after this one.
Nets up by 35. – 9:00 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Nike has suspended its deal with Kyrie Irving “effective immediately” and is scrapping the release of the Kyrie 8.
Deal was initially set to expire on October 1, 2023. Irving’s signature series had been one of the industry’s top selling lines in recent years. pic.twitter.com/Q9xg7eOkHl – 8:57 PM
Nike has suspended its deal with Kyrie Irving “effective immediately” and is scrapping the release of the Kyrie 8.
Deal was initially set to expire on October 1, 2023. Irving’s signature series had been one of the industry’s top selling lines in recent years. pic.twitter.com/Q9xg7eOkHl – 8:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 96-70 Nets after three quarters. The Wizards are shooting just 39.1% FG and 8-for-29 from three.
Not what they were looking for at home with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons out for the Nets. – 8:47 PM
It’s 96-70 Nets after three quarters. The Wizards are shooting just 39.1% FG and 8-for-29 from three.
Not what they were looking for at home with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons out for the Nets. – 8:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving had one of the top-selling sneakers in the world with Nike. Wrote about his creativity in that space in 2019. It appears that run is over in light of Nike parting ways with him: theathletic.com/1433512/2019/1… – 8:41 PM
Kyrie Irving had one of the top-selling sneakers in the world with Nike. Wrote about his creativity in that space in 2019. It appears that run is over in light of Nike parting ways with him: theathletic.com/1433512/2019/1… – 8:41 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Statement from Nike on suspending relationship with Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/VfeAB55I0S – 8:36 PM
Statement from Nike on suspending relationship with Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/VfeAB55I0S – 8:36 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nike announces the company is suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving, effective immediately, and will no longer launch his new Kyrie 8. – 8:32 PM
Nike announces the company is suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving, effective immediately, and will no longer launch his new Kyrie 8. – 8:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 69-57 Nets over Wizards at the half. No Kyrie Irving, no Ben Simmons, but this Kevin Durant guy is pretty good. He’s got 19 pts, 8 ast and 4 reb already. – 8:07 PM
It’s 69-57 Nets over Wizards at the half. No Kyrie Irving, no Ben Simmons, but this Kevin Durant guy is pretty good. He’s got 19 pts, 8 ast and 4 reb already. – 8:07 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team: – Apologize/condemn movie – $500K donation to anti-hate causes – Sensitivity training – Antisemitic training – Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders – Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 5, 2022
He must also share the apology on his social media accounts. Irving initially issued an apology on Instagram hours after his suspension. In addition, he must follow and complete sensitivity trainings determined by the team while also meeting with Jewish leaders in the Brooklyn community. And finally, if he meets the numerous requirements to the Nets’ satisfaction, he must meet with ownership and demonstrate this type of behavior will not occur again this season — the last of Irving’s four-year deal he signed with the Nets in 2019. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 5, 2022
Nets Daily: Robert Kraft, the Patriots owner, just ran an ad on YES Network pregame called ‘Stand Up to Jewish Hate’ a direct response to a rise in antisemitism, including controversies surrounding Kanye West and Kyrie Irving. https://www.wsj.com/articles/robert-kraft-sponsors-stand-up-to-jewish-hate-ad-after-a-surge-in-anti-semitism-11667237716 -via Twitter @NetsDaily / November 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.