Nets 38, Hornets 25: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (3-6) play against the Charlotte Hornets (6-6) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 5, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 38, Charlotte Hornets 25 (Q2 07:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s like he never left 🤷♂️
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/MO8uLrt9fV – 7:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry hits his first three of the season.
Transition find from Patty Mills off a Watanabe steal. – 7:42 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets have kept their good momentum going off last night — they’ve got eight more early assists and they’re outscoring the Hornets 16-4 in the paint. They’re taking care of the ball and moving it around the floor. – 7:39 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
This is just the @Nic Claxton quarter pic.twitter.com/kt0K14kg8j – 7:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr left the 1Q of tonight’s game against the Nets with a sprained left ankle and he will not return. – 7:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Watanabe in at smallball center again. He hits a 3-pointer, #Nets up 24-13. – 7:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton have shown some nice chemistry on these pick and rolls.
Encouraging sign from that young duo. – 7:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GUESS WHO’S BACK 👀
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/bFYYmR2k2v – 7:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton is playing with some ferocity here early.
Dominating the offensive boards. – 7:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Sources: Nets want Kyrie Irving to, among other tasks, apologize publicly, meet with Jewish leaders before meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai before being allowed to return to play sports.yahoo.com/sources-kyrie-… – 7:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Hall of Fame coaches Roy Williams and Larry Brown in the building tonight in Charlotte. Nets assistant coach Igor Kokoskov served on Brown’s staff in Detroit. – 7:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steve Clifford on Nets/Nash divorce: “There’s always things you can do better as a coach, but the problem there was not coaching. Nor receptiveness to the way we did things. I totally disagree with any of that and sometimes it’s just health.” – 6:49 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We got you from Charlotte! @Brooklyn Nets v @Charlotte Hornets on @YESNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/lmnD06HzIO – 6:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Tonight’s starters for the @Charlotte Hornets and Nets: pic.twitter.com/2lPeKxLGGB – 6:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for Nets tonight at Charlotte:
Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 6:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Saturday night fits 🔥 — #ULTRADrip
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/WhGTBLozt8 – 6:29 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I have been thinking a lot about how little we’ve heard around the league from players taking a hard stand against Kyrie and blatantly denouncing antisemitism.
Thank you, @LeBron James. You words last night really mattered. – 6:14 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Your league leader in dunks this season 👇 pic.twitter.com/SwKFDmIjdm – 6:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ed Sumner – coming back from surgery – was effective pushing the pace on Friday in his first start for the #Nets. He’ll get the nod again for Brooklyn tonight at the #Hornets. – 6:06 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Game 10 and another rare home tilt for the #Hornets. Tonight starts a 3-game homestand. @ Spectrum Center instagram.com/p/CkmGuqprWpE/… – 6:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
To celebrate @marvelstudios’ @theblackpanther: #WakandaForever Night, we’re giving away prizes to 5 lucky winners! 👀 🤞
Enter to win: https://t.co/R54O7mieq2 | Rules: https://t.co/FVIeuVjuo9 pic.twitter.com/OvDKrrOzXH – 5:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Don’t sleep on Dennis & Kelly 🤞 — @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/7H0oj5cGTk – 5:40 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Simmons is a shadow, Kyrie’s suspended, and the clock’s ticking on the next KD trade demand.
Time for Nets to admit the obvious: It’s over. Bring on the wrecking ball.
si.com/nba/2022/11/04… – 5:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons is still in Brooklyn. His status for Monday in Dallas is up in the air. #Nets – 5:35 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Crossover pod, w/the sagacious @Stan Van Gundy on:
* Pleasant surprises of the early season
* Fallout from the Kyrie saga
* And can the Nets be salvaged?
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/UUnodECBnh – 5:31 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said Terry Rozier will start tonight and play as many minutes as he can without pushing himself too much. Said they’ll keep checking with him to see where’s he’s at physically. pic.twitter.com/ASRTSaNdOf – 5:27 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Don’t Put It All On Kyrie shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 5:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs BKN
Terry Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available.
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out.
Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/oOB3uXJmAi – 5:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say Terry Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available and will return to the lineup tonight against the Nets. – 5:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Ira Winderman: Of the NBA, Kyrie, hate and hope while walking in Memphis sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:14 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Deni Avdija, the only active Jewish player in the NBA, spoke about Kyrie Irving’s social media post about an antisemitic film and book.
“There need to be consequences for the actions that players do” 🇮🇱
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ben Simmons: I’m going to the Olympics – it’s a dream of mine eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:01 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Tonight’s @Orlando Magic game vs Sacramento (5 pm ET start) will air in primetime in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) as part of “@NBA Saturdays and Sundays presented by #NBA2K23.”
Orlando’s games on Dec. 18 at BOS and Feb. 5 at CHA will also be featured.
#MagicTogether – 4:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Deni Avdija, #NBA‘s lone Jewish player, on Kyrie Irving: ‘No room for words like that’ nypost.com/2022/11/05/den… via @nypostsports – 4:07 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Avdija about Kyrie Irving situation: There’s no room for words like that eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Looks like Daniel Gafford is taking the viral Kevin Durant crossover in stride. pic.twitter.com/2fPODrJQwg – 3:02 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Regarding Amazon/Kyrie Irving debate.
Amazon is beholden to federal regulations regarding content/censorship.
Irving is beholden to the NBA/Nets.
Irving is free to tweet and say whatever. And the NBA/NETS are free to impose employee policies.
Cannot compare Irving to Amazon. – 2:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Milwaukee Bucks are the team to beat, and the Cavs are who we thought they were.
Welcome to the Weekend Wrap-Up: D’Angelo Russell’s struggling in Minnesota, Kevin Durant caught a body, Russ for 6MOY, and more
Let’s dig in: #NBA
trib.al/IkenVxV – 2:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is the offense we saw from the Nets last night. Simple, quick decisions. Making the easy pass, taking what the defense gives you.
Washington’s defense was awful, but teams are going to get undisciplined when KD is hot. Brooklyn took advantage and generated wide-open looks. pic.twitter.com/vhj5rjAZVn – 2:15 PM
This is the offense we saw from the Nets last night. Simple, quick decisions. Making the easy pass, taking what the defense gives you.
Washington’s defense was awful, but teams are going to get undisciplined when KD is hot. Brooklyn took advantage and generated wide-open looks. pic.twitter.com/vhj5rjAZVn – 2:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Overlooked in Nets drama: Ben Simmons has struggled mightily so far nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/05/ove… – 2:01 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Will Kyrie finish the season with the Nets? Are the Eagles as good as their 8-0 record suggests? #NFL Week 9 picks & more! Guests: @shaunalexander @AnthonyLGargano
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:31 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
Came across this old interview I did with Kyrie Irving in 2018, which is a lifetime ago, and this was a pretty revealing answer in hindsight:
https://t.co/lVLWvDZwFL pic.twitter.com/LYO7zmXSun – 1:11 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Kyrie Irving (2:14)
🔘 Josh Primo (18:08)
🔘 Miles Bridges (24:20)
🔘 James Harden injury (28:43)
🔘 Knicks/Thibs (37:34)
🔘 Kristaps Porzingis (48:36)
🎧 https://t.co/iAP284kRt1
🍎 https://t.co/xIYdJf1T8R
✳️ https://t.co/9UjUqdCGmI pic.twitter.com/GrKHWyaWaq – 1:09 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Very little positive for the Wizards yesterday, but this rainbow turnaround fadeaway by Kyle Kuzma over Kevin Durant was a beauty pic.twitter.com/G0DuwzjFl3 – 1:00 PM
