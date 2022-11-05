Nets vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $62,706,921 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $40,984,085 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 5, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

