Obi Toppin got into heated argument with Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson

Stefan Bondy: Obi Toppin and Rick Brunson got into a heated argument last night in Philly, sources confirmed. My understanding is they smoothed it over after game and they have a strong enough relationship after Rick trained Obi during predraft process. Obi also played really well after argument
Source: Twitter @SBondyNYDN
Source: Twitter @SBondyNYDN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Al Horford is out tonight for Boston in New York, in addition to Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari.
With the Celtics all but certain to spend long chunks of this game playing small, could be another opportunity for the Knicks to try Obi Toppin and Julius Randle together. – 12:57 PM
Al Horford is out tonight for Boston in New York, in addition to Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari.
With the Celtics all but certain to spend long chunks of this game playing small, could be another opportunity for the Knicks to try Obi Toppin and Julius Randle together. – 12:57 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Complete list of all NBA players currently shooting above 50% from the floor, above 45% from three-point territory and 100% from the free-throw line:
Obi Toppin.
— end of list — pic.twitter.com/Wnc1JAide4 – 9:41 AM
Complete list of all NBA players currently shooting above 50% from the floor, above 45% from three-point territory and 100% from the free-throw line:
Obi Toppin.
— end of list — pic.twitter.com/Wnc1JAide4 – 9:41 AM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Knicks have been falling off in 2nd half of games. Looked like that’s where tonight was going, but they found another gear in the 4th quarter.
That’s the fight Knicks fans have wanted to see. Obi Toppin and Cam Reddish deserve huge credit for igniting that fire off the bench. – 9:38 PM
Knicks have been falling off in 2nd half of games. Looked like that’s where tonight was going, but they found another gear in the 4th quarter.
That’s the fight Knicks fans have wanted to see. Obi Toppin and Cam Reddish deserve huge credit for igniting that fire off the bench. – 9:38 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Obi Toppin leads Knicks in BPM, shooting 14-30 from 3, averaging 24 pts per 36 and still averaging fewer than 20 mpg in season #3. Getting a little silly. – 9:37 PM
Obi Toppin leads Knicks in BPM, shooting 14-30 from 3, averaging 24 pts per 36 and still averaging fewer than 20 mpg in season #3. Getting a little silly. – 9:37 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Knicks beat the Sixers, sans Embiid and Harden, by 2 points. Philly held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Then, Obi Toppin kind of happened.
106-104 FINAL – 9:32 PM
The Knicks beat the Sixers, sans Embiid and Harden, by 2 points. Philly held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Then, Obi Toppin kind of happened.
106-104 FINAL – 9:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
gee, it’s almost like Obi Toppin could’ve been helping the Knicks win games for the past 18 months
🤷🏼♂️🤷🏼♂️ – 9:17 PM
gee, it’s almost like Obi Toppin could’ve been helping the Knicks win games for the past 18 months
🤷🏼♂️🤷🏼♂️ – 9:17 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle:
15 mins
5 turnovers
1 technical
-4
Obi Toppin:
5 mins
0 turnovers
+2 – 8:03 PM
Julius Randle:
15 mins
5 turnovers
1 technical
-4
Obi Toppin:
5 mins
0 turnovers
+2 – 8:03 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
obi toppin is so relentlessly quick he lives four seconds into the future of everyone else – 7:37 PM
obi toppin is so relentlessly quick he lives four seconds into the future of everyone else – 7:37 PM
More on this storyline
Stefan Bondy: Thibodeau: “Normal NBA stuff. Heat of the battle:” -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / November 5, 2022
The New York Knicks hired Rick Brunson to their assistant coaching staff in June. Since then, the organization has repeatedly declined to answer whether an investigation was conducted into the 2018 allegations of improper conduct toward women in the workplace that led to Brunson’s resignation from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The latest example of the team choosing not to answer came Tuesday when head coach Tom Thibodeau held a news conference following the first practice of the season. “I would just say in general, our organization is gonna vet everyone. That’s a normal protocol now,” Thibodeau said after being asked if there was an investigation. “But I’m not sure exactly of everything that was done, but I know whenever they hire anyone, they’re gonna vet them.” -via The Athletic / September 29, 2022
Tuesday was the first time Thibodeau spoke on the record since April. He did not speak on Monday, a violation of league rules requiring head coaches to meet with the media as part of the team’s annual media day. The Athletic has confirmed that the 29 other NBA coaches (except for Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, who was scheduled to speak Monday but could not make it after his wife went into labor) held news conferences either on media day or during the days leading up to it. All other 29 teams made at least one executive available to reporters during that time frame, as well. Rose has not spoken with independent media in more than one year. -via The Athletic / September 29, 2022
“My trainer, August Mendes, and I, we were looking over film in Arizona while we were working out,” Holmes told The Athletic. “And we were looking at Obi (Toppin)’s team in 2019-20, and the way they played, the style of play. Obviously, Obi played a big factor in it. So we actually reached out to Dayton, Coach (Lynn) Greer talked to the coaching staff, and thankfully they were able to give me an offer.” -via The Athletic / November 2, 2022
Stefan Bondy: The Knicks have exercised options on Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes. These are formalities. Toppin and Quickley are up for extensions after the season. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / October 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.