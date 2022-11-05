Pelicans 40, Hawks 52: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-3) play against the Atlanta Hawks (3-3) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday November 5, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 40, Atlanta Hawks 52 (Q2 02:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
That’s as hard as Herb Jones has ever thrown down a dunk, I think.
It woke me up. – 8:17 PM
That’s as hard as Herb Jones has ever thrown down a dunk, I think.
It woke me up. – 8:17 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks are on a 16-6 run and lead 43-34 w/ 7:29 remaining in 2Q.
Bench held strong and Onyeka and Jalen have done a pretty good job of taking away Zion as an option. Zion is 3-5 from the floor and 3-4 from FT line for 9 points. – 8:15 PM
Hawks are on a 16-6 run and lead 43-34 w/ 7:29 remaining in 2Q.
Bench held strong and Onyeka and Jalen have done a pretty good job of taking away Zion as an option. Zion is 3-5 from the floor and 3-4 from FT line for 9 points. – 8:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
That’s four turnovers in the last five possessions for the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/3K528Z86XN – 8:10 PM
That’s four turnovers in the last five possessions for the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/3K528Z86XN – 8:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nique’s reaction to this Zion spin move >>> pic.twitter.com/s4Lw9vEerW – 8:07 PM
Nique’s reaction to this Zion spin move >>> pic.twitter.com/s4Lw9vEerW – 8:07 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Once again #Pelicans “Second Line” doing good work to change the momentum of a game. Hawks only up 1 end 1Q after a very good start by them – 8:06 PM
Once again #Pelicans “Second Line” doing good work to change the momentum of a game. Hawks only up 1 end 1Q after a very good start by them – 8:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans trailed by as many as eight points, but the deficit is a single point at the end of the first quarter.
CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson combined for 18 of the Pels’ 28 points. Brandon Ingram’s off to a slow start, connecting on just 1 of 7 from the field. – 8:06 PM
The Pelicans trailed by as many as eight points, but the deficit is a single point at the end of the first quarter.
CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson combined for 18 of the Pels’ 28 points. Brandon Ingram’s off to a slow start, connecting on just 1 of 7 from the field. – 8:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Hawks 29, Pelicans 28
McCollum 11 pts (5-6 FG)
Williamson 7 pts
Ingram 2 pts (1-7 FG), 5 rebs, 3 assts
Pels are keeping it close despite shooting 39 percent from the field. Containing Trae Young (10pts, 4 assts) has also been an issue. – 8:06 PM
End of the 1st: Hawks 29, Pelicans 28
McCollum 11 pts (5-6 FG)
Williamson 7 pts
Ingram 2 pts (1-7 FG), 5 rebs, 3 assts
Pels are keeping it close despite shooting 39 percent from the field. Containing Trae Young (10pts, 4 assts) has also been an issue. – 8:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Staying in front of Trae Young seems like a not fun job. He’s got 10 points. Hawks 29, Pelicans 28 after one. – 8:05 PM
Staying in front of Trae Young seems like a not fun job. He’s got 10 points. Hawks 29, Pelicans 28 after one. – 8:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tight game after one.
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/icQs2ExX4I – 8:05 PM
Tight game after one.
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/icQs2ExX4I – 8:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 29, Pelicans 28
Hawks held the Pelicans to 39.3% shooting from the floor, while knocking down 54.2% of their overall shots. They also had just 2 turnovers to 7 assists. – 8:05 PM
1Q: Hawks 29, Pelicans 28
Hawks held the Pelicans to 39.3% shooting from the floor, while knocking down 54.2% of their overall shots. They also had just 2 turnovers to 7 assists. – 8:05 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela finished the first quarter with 9 PTS and 7 REB. It’s the 12th quarter of his career tallying 9+ PTS and 7+ REB and the second time doing so in an opening period. – 8:04 PM
Clint Capela finished the first quarter with 9 PTS and 7 REB. It’s the 12th quarter of his career tallying 9+ PTS and 7+ REB and the second time doing so in an opening period. – 8:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado for the 3-point shooting competition during the upcoming All-Star break.
Change my mind. – 8:00 PM
Jose Alvarado for the 3-point shooting competition during the upcoming All-Star break.
Change my mind. – 8:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Meanwhile, the Hawks are 10-20 from the floor and lead 23-17.
Out of the timeout, Young remains on the floor with Holiday ², Johnson and Okongwu. – 7:58 PM
Meanwhile, the Hawks are 10-20 from the floor and lead 23-17.
Out of the timeout, Young remains on the floor with Holiday ², Johnson and Okongwu. – 7:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
CJ McCollum has chopped up the Hawks’ drop coverage early. Keeps using a big pick from Valanciunas and snaking into a soft spot from 17 feet.
Hawks have done well taking away other stuff to this point. – 7:57 PM
CJ McCollum has chopped up the Hawks’ drop coverage early. Keeps using a big pick from Valanciunas and snaking into a soft spot from 17 feet.
Hawks have done well taking away other stuff to this point. – 7:57 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks have been good at stopping everyone but CJ McCollum tonight. He’s got 11 points on 5-6 shooting from the floor.
They’ve been solid at not letting the Pelicans in the paint. The Hawks have held them to 4-13 overall shooting in the paint w/ 3:31 left in 1Q. – 7:57 PM
The Hawks have been good at stopping everyone but CJ McCollum tonight. He’s got 11 points on 5-6 shooting from the floor.
They’ve been solid at not letting the Pelicans in the paint. The Hawks have held them to 4-13 overall shooting in the paint w/ 3:31 left in 1Q. – 7:57 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum in his bag. That’s four straight buckets for the point guard and he’s singlehandedly keeping the Pelicans with striking distance of the Hawks.
New Orleans trails Atlanta, 18-12 – 7:48 PM
CJ McCollum in his bag. That’s four straight buckets for the point guard and he’s singlehandedly keeping the Pelicans with striking distance of the Hawks.
New Orleans trails Atlanta, 18-12 – 7:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson poised to abuse John Collins?
Easily bumped him out of the way on his first drive and now is going to the free throw line after getting almost to restricted area on a drive. – 7:44 PM
Zion Williamson poised to abuse John Collins?
Easily bumped him out of the way on his first drive and now is going to the free throw line after getting almost to restricted area on a drive. – 7:44 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta has scored 100-or-more points in every game this season. It’s the first time since the 1989-90 season the Hawks have opened the season with eight straight 100+ scoring outings.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:16 PM
Atlanta has scored 100-or-more points in every game this season. It’s the first time since the 1989-90 season the Hawks have opened the season with eight straight 100+ scoring outings.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
It’s almost tipoff time!
Tune In:
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/T9EIUQUFVI – 7:15 PM
It’s almost tipoff time!
Tune In:
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/T9EIUQUFVI – 7:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New day. Same 5 😤
#Pelicans | @verizon pic.twitter.com/uMfw7up0id – 7:07 PM
New day. Same 5 😤
#Pelicans | @verizon pic.twitter.com/uMfw7up0id – 7:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:06 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Hawks guard Trae Young is playing. He will start. – 7:05 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Hawks guard Trae Young is playing. He will start. – 7:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks-Pelicans starters. pic.twitter.com/moMZ0q5IsW – 7:04 PM
Tonight’s Hawks-Pelicans starters. pic.twitter.com/moMZ0q5IsW – 7:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks guard Trae Young is officially available for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/DtadUZAah5 – 6:33 PM
Hawks guard Trae Young is officially available for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/DtadUZAah5 – 6:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young has come out for his warmup. pic.twitter.com/aBeoSkrmlg – 6:22 PM
Trae Young has come out for his warmup. pic.twitter.com/aBeoSkrmlg – 6:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Live: Head Coach Willie Green Addresses Media twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:58 PM
Live: Head Coach Willie Green Addresses Media twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Nate McMillan says Trae Young (left eye contusion) will be a game-time decision. Said Trae is feeling better from the other night when he was temporarily knocked out of the Knicks game. – 5:48 PM
Nate McMillan says Trae Young (left eye contusion) will be a game-time decision. Said Trae is feeling better from the other night when he was temporarily knocked out of the Knicks game. – 5:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan on Trae: “He’s feeling better.”
Said it would be a game-time decision. – 5:48 PM
Nate McMillan on Trae: “He’s feeling better.”
Said it would be a game-time decision. – 5:48 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young is a game time decision. Nate McMillan said he’s feeling better. – 5:47 PM
Trae Young is a game time decision. Nate McMillan said he’s feeling better. – 5:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
so fresh, so clean
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/EqwKvXzzMp – 5:46 PM
so fresh, so clean
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/EqwKvXzzMp – 5:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Congratulations to Clark, who tuned in to last night’s pregame card break with @markmanbreakers and won the card box! pic.twitter.com/pRkIedOOcr – 5:43 PM
Congratulations to Clark, who tuned in to last night’s pregame card break with @markmanbreakers and won the card box! pic.twitter.com/pRkIedOOcr – 5:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A message from @CJ McCollum: 🗳 pic.twitter.com/IC1hHzOv2O – 5:33 PM
A message from @CJ McCollum: 🗳 pic.twitter.com/IC1hHzOv2O – 5:33 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Pelicans at Hawks
Is Trae vs. Zion the next generation’s Steph vs. LeBron? The two rising stars lead teams that are trending up when Atlanta (5-3) hosts New Orleans (5-3). pic.twitter.com/gmY7bTvX08 – 4:54 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Pelicans at Hawks
Is Trae vs. Zion the next generation’s Steph vs. LeBron? The two rising stars lead teams that are trending up when Atlanta (5-3) hosts New Orleans (5-3). pic.twitter.com/gmY7bTvX08 – 4:54 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Errick McCollum described how an altercation with a car owner in Izmir over a parking spot ended up with the American guard having to confront an armed man.
“I thought I was going to have to kill him” 😱
basketnews.com/news-180469-he… – 3:35 PM
Errick McCollum described how an altercation with a car owner in Izmir over a parking spot ended up with the American guard having to confront an armed man.
“I thought I was going to have to kill him” 😱
basketnews.com/news-180469-he… – 3:35 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The ESPN U broadcast just said there are “rumblings about College GameDay potentially coming to New Orleans” for next week’s game with UCF – 2:57 PM
The ESPN U broadcast just said there are “rumblings about College GameDay potentially coming to New Orleans” for next week’s game with UCF – 2:57 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
2:30 injury reports for tonight’s Hawks vs. Pelicans game at 7:30. We’ll know later if Trae Young is available. As of now he’s still Questionable. pic.twitter.com/CHmvuiWSoQ – 2:48 PM
2:30 injury reports for tonight’s Hawks vs. Pelicans game at 7:30. We’ll know later if Trae Young is available. As of now he’s still Questionable. pic.twitter.com/CHmvuiWSoQ – 2:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
On Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Nate McMillan all figuring each other out in Atlanta:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:42 PM
On Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Nate McMillan all figuring each other out in Atlanta:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:42 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Early season look at Pelicans with overall NBA rank:
– 115.0 offensive rating – 7th
– 109.4 defensive rating – 10th
– +5.6 net rating – 6th
– 1.92 assist/TO – 5th
– 32.6 OReb% – 4th
– 52.6 Reb% – 2nd
– 32.0% opp 3p% – 1st
– 9.0 steals per game – 4th – 1:38 PM
Early season look at Pelicans with overall NBA rank:
– 115.0 offensive rating – 7th
– 109.4 defensive rating – 10th
– +5.6 net rating – 6th
– 1.92 assist/TO – 5th
– 32.6 OReb% – 4th
– 52.6 Reb% – 2nd
– 32.0% opp 3p% – 1st
– 9.0 steals per game – 4th – 1:38 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.