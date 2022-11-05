Rockets 49, Timberwolves 68: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (1-8) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-5) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 5, 2022
Houston Rockets 49, Minnesota Timberwolves 68 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox joins Nemanja Bjelica (12/9/19 at HOU), Tyreke Evans (12/29/10 vs. MEM) & Mike Bibby (3/8/05 vs. MEM) as Kings players to bury a gamewinner from 30+ feet. Fox’s 31-footer tonight lifted the Kings over the Magic. – 9:18 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Johnny Davis’ stat line with the Capital City Go-Go tonight:
26 min, 13 pts, 3-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-3 FT, 3 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk, stl, 2 TO
Johnny Davis’ stat line with the Capital City Go-Go tonight:
26 min, 13 pts, 3-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-3 FT, 3 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk, stl, 2 TO
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Planning on watching this Rockets game later, but I’ve been channel surfing.
Houston is like the anti-2016 Warriors in terms of how rapidly the score changes in 4-5 minute bursts. Good God. – 9:16 PM
Planning on watching this Rockets game later, but I’ve been channel surfing.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings PR: With tonight’s 31-foot game-winner, De’Aaron Fox is the 4th Kings player to connect on a buzzer beater of 30+ feet since play-by-play tracking began in 1996-97. He joins Nemanja Bjelica (12/9/19 at HOU), Tyreke Evans (12/29/10 vs. MEM) and Mike Bibby (3/8/05 vs. MEM). – 9:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
let’s keep that same energy. pic.twitter.com/7W9ElLiaCC – 9:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Timberwolves 68, Rockets 49 at half. Rockets made 4 of 20 shots, 1 of 8 3s in the second quarter – 9:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets average 16.1 turnovers per game. They committed 15 in the first half, leading to 27 Timberwolves points. They’ve been outscored by 20 off turnovers and trail by 19. – 9:10 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Ant so nice he had to do it twice pic.twitter.com/vCuh8IYIkx – 9:09 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
we like that sound too @ca_rockets 🔊 pic.twitter.com/gxJgrMCY5W – 9:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Really good response from Jaden McDaniels tonight after the rough game last night. – 9:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Fun to start getting the chance to see the consistency of the little things Kyle Anderson does when he plays. – 9:04 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
We have Kyle Anderson playing the 1 on offense and the 5 on defense. – 9:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
This doesn’t mean the Rudy Gobert trade is a failure/mistake, but this game is affirming the idea that the rest of this roster is currently and clearly far more comfortable playing in a 5-out offensive set up and in an aggressive, at the level defensive coverage. – 9:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Towns with a tough bucket inside and a 3, and the Rockets are down double digits for the ninth time in 10 games. Took longer this time. – 8:57 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
alright Sengun
alright Sengun
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Taurean Prince is playing really well this year. Super confident.
Taurean Prince is playing really well this year. Super confident.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun has been doing damage offensively, scoring nine points with three assists in 10 minutes. But he takes a seat with three fouls after reaching in. – 8:47 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
5 TOs in the first 3 minutes of this quarter for the Wolves, who are lucky the Rockets have cooled off from beyond the arc – 8:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Christopher, after a DNP-CD on Wednesday, set to check in. – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets begin the second quarter posting up Sengun on consecutive possessions. Draws Reid’s third foul. But Towns rushes back in. – 8:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1
Rockets: 34
Timberwolves: 40
End of 1
Rockets: 34
Timberwolves: 40
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Timberwolves 40, Rockets after 1. Rockets make 68.8 % of their shots, including 7 of 11 on 3s, but commit seven turnovers, get outscored 14-0 off turnovers. Also miss four free throws. Hurt themselves on a night shooting well. – 8:39 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jordan McLaughlin a +9 in 4 1st quarter minutes.
He was doing everything — consistently getting out to the corner for shot contests, picked up full court and got a steal, stuffed pace into the game, 4 assists. – 8:39 PM
Jordan McLaughlin a +9 in 4 1st quarter minutes.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Wolves put up 40 on Houston in the first quarter and take a 40-34 lead into the second quarter. Everybody who played scored a bucket. – 8:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 40-34.
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 40-34.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets shooting 75 %, which seems pretty good. Also have six turnovers with 2:40 left in the first quarter. Timberwolves have taken nine more shots in nine minutes, which kind of wastes all that hot shooting. – 8:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley said the team talked about not being too high or too low after wins and losses. He said that applies tonight:
Jamahl Mosley said the team talked about not being too high or too low after wins and losses. He said that applies tonight:
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
first dunk of the szn for Ant. wya @antjr1_? pic.twitter.com/WVcHcqahFq – 8:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tari Eason checks in and immediately picks up Anthony Edwards. He’s getting some tough matchups lately. – 8:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
just hangin’ out with @jmcdaniels7 pic.twitter.com/LkKdd9OXxb – 8:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun draws a charge on Towns, his second foul in the first five minutes. Could be significant with Gobert out. Town with seven quick points. Does Chris Finch keep him in? – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
If the Timberwolves keep making 100 percent of their shots, will score a bunch of points. Also, I think that would set some records. – 8:14 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
KAT with 7 quick ones. Hard to see Sengun being able to check him. – 8:13 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Thing to watch tonight … Houston is second in offensive rebounding %. Wolves are 23rd def. rebounding. – 8:03 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Important game tonight for the Wolves. If the Wolves come out flat, these young Rockets will run them to death. – 8:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tari Eason wins tonight’s dunk contest, with a double-pump, over the head reverse. That’s the Houston sports update you were waiting for, isn’t it? – 8:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Off to a slow start against defenses loading up to stop him, Rockets Jalen Green works on his mid-range game to open up Rockets’ offense houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:54 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 🖐 in Minneapolis!
Starting 🖐 in Minneapolis!
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Bol Bol tonight:
23 PTS*
7 REB
10-11 FG
2-3 3P
37 MIN
Bol Bol tonight:
23 PTS*
7 REB
10-11 FG
2-3 3P
37 MIN
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Martin, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Rockets starters: Gordon, Martin, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Timberwolves: McDaniels, Anderson, Towns, Edwards, Russell. – 7:34 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
I’ll see you guys at 6:30p for #Rockets pregame with Calvin. @ATTSportsNetSW pic.twitter.com/YgPTblfTGx – 7:28 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
On the podcast, @MG_Schindler wanted to talk about the Rockets. So we talked about what’s gone so wrong for them so far this year, and why it’s been a frustrating watch.
FULL EP: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
On the podcast, @MG_Schindler wanted to talk about the Rockets. So we talked about what’s gone so wrong for them so far this year, and why it’s been a frustrating watch.
FULL EP: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
StatMuse @statmuse
Paolo Banchero has more 20/10 games this season than
Bam
Embiid
Gobert
Vucevic
Sabonis
Paolo Banchero has more 20/10 games this season than
Bam
Embiid
Gobert
Vucevic
Sabonis
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Paolo Banchero through three quarters:
23 PTS
10 REB
10-19 FG
Paolo Banchero through three quarters:
23 PTS
10 REB
10-19 FG
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
There have only been 4 rookies that have scored at least 20 points in a game this season:
Paolo Banchero (8)
Bennedict Mathurin (4)
Jabari Smith Jr. (1)
There have only been 4 rookies that have scored at least 20 points in a game this season:
Paolo Banchero (8)
Bennedict Mathurin (4)
Jabari Smith Jr. (1)
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on playing without Rudy Gobert:
Chris Finch on playing without Rudy Gobert:
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora, who took a hard fall in Minnesota, is ready to play tonight for the #Bucks. – 6:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch when asked if he has concerns about Rudy Gobert being sick prior to Friday’s game and then showing up in health and safety protocols on Saturday, and the potential for other teammates to be impacted:
Chris Finch when asked if he has concerns about Rudy Gobert being sick prior to Friday’s game and then showing up in health and safety protocols on Saturday, and the potential for other teammates to be impacted:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch said they haven’t yet made a decision on who will start in Rudy Gobert’s place tonight.
Chris Finch said they haven’t yet made a decision on who will start in Rudy Gobert’s place tonight.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Finch says it will be Reid or Prince in the starting lineup for Gobert. Unsure of how long Rudy will be out. The protocols “are like the tax code,” Finch says, so he will take his cues from the league. – 6:24 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The combined score at halftime in tonight’s game will be 75.
The combined score at halftime in tonight’s game will be 75.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves net ratings with Towns on the floor, Gobert off the floor thus far this season…
+ Russell on the floor: -27.7
+ McDaniels on the floor: -14.8
+ Edwards on the floor: -12.2
+ Prince on the floor: -0.4
+ Nowell on the floor: +7.9
Wolves net ratings with Towns on the floor, Gobert off the floor thus far this season…
+ Russell on the floor: -27.7
+ McDaniels on the floor: -14.8
+ Edwards on the floor: -12.2
+ Prince on the floor: -0.4
+ Nowell on the floor: +7.9
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
allllll about the cozy vibes today. pic.twitter.com/BNH0dqfFy7 – 6:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back on the road!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Back on the road!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Houston:
Salad Bar
Gruyere Mac & Cheese
BBQ Half Chickens
Cornbread Muffins
Carved Smoked Brisket
Southern Style Hand-breaded Chicken Strips
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Houston:
Salad Bar
Gruyere Mac & Cheese
BBQ Half Chickens
Cornbread Muffins
Carved Smoked Brisket
Southern Style Hand-breaded Chicken Strips
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Make your voice heard!
The Rockets are proud to announce the Toyota Center will serve as a voting location for the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, November 8th.
Make your voice heard!
The Rockets are proud to announce the Toyota Center will serve as a voting location for the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, November 8th.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Milwaukee Bucks are the team to beat, and the Cavs are who we thought they were.
Welcome to the Weekend Wrap-Up: D’Angelo Russell’s struggling in Minnesota, Kevin Durant caught a body, Russ for 6MOY, and more
Let’s dig in: #NBA
The Milwaukee Bucks are the team to beat, and the Cavs are who we thought they were.
Welcome to the Weekend Wrap-Up: D’Angelo Russell’s struggling in Minnesota, Kevin Durant caught a body, Russ for 6MOY, and more
Let’s dig in: #NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Saturday night at @TargetCenterMN.
Saturday night at @TargetCenterMN.
