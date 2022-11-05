Spurs 90, Nuggets 115: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (5-4) play against the Denver Nuggets (3-3) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 5, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 90, Denver Nuggets 115 (Q4 06:45)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by 30 points in 3 of 10 games this season – 10:53 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bones Hyland 11/10 on the bizzy scale tonight I cannot type the highlights fast enough – 10:53 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Welcome back Bones Hyland.
Welcome back Bones Hyland.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Bones Hyland is on the playground right now. Has been this whole second half. – 10:52 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We cannot keep up with how many highlights Bizzy is producing pic.twitter.com/MkBW3NYuoZ – 10:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones again and again and again and again and again. This is too much fun. – 10:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones’ bag looks like Hermione Granger’s right now. Holy hell. – 10:50 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones has turned this garbage time 4th quarter into his personal showcase. Steals, behind the back passes, 3-pointers from the neighboring states; he is showing it all. – 10:49 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Nuggets selected Bones Hyland 26th overall in 2021. If the Spurs can land someone of that caliber with one of their stash of upcoming late first-round picks, that would be a good outcome for them. – 10:48 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We like what we see
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/QxfS7eLlpA – 10:46 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is likely done for the night unless something insane happens. He will finish with:
21 points
6 rebounds
10 assists
2 steals
4 turnovers
He played 27 minutes and shot 9-10 from the field. Masterful in his minutes even with the turnovers. – 10:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s night is probably done after 27 minutes: 21 points (9-10 shooting), 6 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals. He dominated tonight. – 10:41 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray has 8 assists against just 1 turnover in 23 minutes. He looked so calm and controlled tonight.
Yeah, I am thinking he is back. – 10:39 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jamal Murray is still unsure about letting it fly on the catch-and-shoot. Off the dribble it’s his call and he can shoot when he feels right. Spot up shots require him just to be ready, and he’s not quite there yet. But it’s coming. – 10:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets‘ 28-point lead is gonna prevent Joker (21/10), Jamal (13/8) and MPJ (15/8 rebs) from all getting double-doubles. Oh well. – 10:37 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets with Jokic as the centerpiece have always – ALWAYS – found their defensive energy once the ball is poppin’ on offense, as @Adam Mares likes to say. Came out sluggish from the half but with Murray and Jokic both looking for MPJ this game, the energy returned quickly. – 10:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is in his bag tonight. Just had back-to-back possessions with ridiculous passes. That bullet pass to MPJ was unreal. He went between his legs to MPJ on a fast break in the 1st half. – 10:32 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Porter Jr.’s minutes have been spectacular tonight. He is grabbing loose balls, hitting jumpers from everywhere, rebounding with tenacity and in no way going through the motions. This is exactly what the Nuggets need from him. – 10:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
We had the perfect angle on that Jokić whip pass to MPJ under the basket and good lord was it spicy.
We had the perfect angle on that Jokić whip pass to MPJ under the basket and good lord was it spicy.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic has 16 points and 9 assists on 7-8 shooting in under 22 minutes. Just insane offensive production and masterful passing as always. – 10:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ’s activity on the glass, on both ends tonight, has been excellent. – 10:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jamal with eyes in the back of his head 👀 pic.twitter.com/asnmMMjMaq – 10:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic probably doesn’t want to take all these shots (his nature and all, blah, blah), but some of these dimes from Jamal are too nice not to. Frankly, he’d be disrespecting Jamal by NOT taking them. – 10:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This is too easy for the Nuggets on offense right now. Spurs getting steamrolled 81-59 four minute into the 3rd quarter. – 10:26 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jumping with AG isn’t as fun as people think it is pic.twitter.com/t88YRy5sWu – 10:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon could throw down a 720, through-the-legs jam, but if the #Nuggets give up three consecutive easy baskets to start a quarter, you can guarantee a Malone TO is coming. – 10:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets’ starting five combined to shoot 21-27 in the 1st half tonight. – 10:19 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jamal doing his best Joker impression
Jamal doing his best Joker impression
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
There is a fan who just stormed onto the court and is getting arrested. No idea what his plan was, but he stormed down from the top of the first section and ran straight onto the court past the Nuggets bench during halftime. Random, but it did happen. – 10:18 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight’s overtime win is the club’s first OT win since 4/1/21 (at San Antonio). The Hawks now hold an all-time overtime record of 121-116. – 10:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets attempted 10 threes that half and still scored 70 points. That’s absurd. – 10:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Nuggets by 19
SA got within 13, but then Denver responded
Poeltl 14 pts
Devin 11 pts
Keldon 10 pts
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets absurd offensive numbers after one half of basketball against the Spurs:
30-45 FG (66.7%)
5-10 3ptFG (50%)
5-6 FT (83.3%)
Katy Winge @katywinge
New first half high for field goal percentage tonight. Nuggets shooting nesrly 67% on 30/45 shooting.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Murray and Jokic have that chemistry and aggressiveness blooming. MPJ’s making shots and better defensive rotations. Bench stagger is working much better and Bruce Brown has been hot.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Spurs 70-51.
-Best half of basketball from the team as a whole
-Murray looks fantastic. 11 points on 6 shots, 5 assists, 0 turns
-Jokić: 12 points, 7 assists, very much in control
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Hey, back-to-backs are difficult. Back-to-backs at Denver even more so.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the third quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 103-83.
Tonight marks the 2nd time this season (10/26 vs. San Antonio) and 51st time in franchise history that the Wolves have scored 100+ points through three quarters. – 9:58 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker continues to amaze us every night pic.twitter.com/x3oqPHCj2I – 9:58 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nikola Jokic leapt over not one but TWO phone books on that dunk.
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets have six players with at least seven points so far tonight. Their offense has the capability of overwhelming so many teams. That’s MPJ, Joker, KCP, Jamal, Bruce and Bones. – 9:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Ive tweeted this before, but the outline of a truly dominant Nuggets team has always been visible even through their struggles.
The defense of Brown/KCP/Gordon, return of Murray, MPJ’s easy scoring, staggering MPJ to the bench w/ Hyland, Jokic existing. It’s all there. – 9:56 PM
Ive tweeted this before, but the outline of a truly dominant Nuggets team has always been visible even through their struggles.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić just threw down the hammer of god in transition there. Lead’s back up to 19.
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker tomahawk alert. Startled by his aerial assault, Pop calls TO. – 9:54 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Few things are as glorious as Jokic one-handed slams in transition. – 9:54 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets vs Spurs is halfway through the second quarter and Denver is 23-33 from the floor and 5-7 from three. Just unholy level of ease on offense from them. – 9:49 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs have Jeremy Sochan picking up Jamal Murray full court. – 9:48 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ousmane Dieng keeps flashing that lottery talent more each game.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jak’s cookin’ in the first half!
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Dieng knocks down the transition three 👌 pic.twitter.com/sessOmB0LK – 9:46 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Calvin Booth has to do everything in his power to keep Bruce Brown in Denver for the rest of the Jokic era. Make sure he gets a house on Cherry Hills Golf Course. Backstage passes to Luke Combs when he’s in town. Whatever it takes. – 9:45 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones came up holding onto his hip it looked like after that attempted offensive rebound. He is staying in and did not call for a sub, but Malone is getting KCP off the bench to check in for him it appears. Will update again shortly. – 9:42 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
How do you not love watching Bones get Bizzy pic.twitter.com/IrGHQ474Z8 – 9:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by 20 points in 30% of their games this season.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bruce Brown and Bones together is a quick back court tandem. Getting past the first line of defense with ease so far tonight. – 9:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones will try to say that blown layup was an assist to DJ. It was not. But he’s gonna say it. – 9:39 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I love Malone bringing in Bruce Brown off the bench first for MPJ and then bringing back MPJ for KCP a few minutes later. Denver bridges to MPJ with defense and then Bones and MPJ unload on offense until the starters begin to blend back in.
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs came out playing really good offense
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Up going into the 2nd Q
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets on pace for 160 points on 76% shooting, 40 assists, 20 3-pointers.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Both of these guys made it look effortless 😏 pic.twitter.com/uXwxAdv8Ev – 9:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Nuggets by 13
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It’s amazing what perimeter containment & improved shooting can do for this Nuggets team. They have these bursts where it feels like an avalanche is crashing on opponents.
With 4:39 left, it was 23-21.
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Nuggets in the first quarter shot 76% (16/21) from the field and 71% from 3 (5/7). This team can flat out score.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There just aren’t many players like Michael Porter Jr. in NBA history. – 9:34 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs are shooting 52.6 percent near the end of the first quarter, which is (literally) 25 percent worse than Denver. – 9:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland just shook Dougie McBuckets baseline, buried the jumper, then did the “too small” on the way back up the court.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Back to back 40-point first quarters for the Nuggets.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Once Bruce Brown came in, Denver’s defense stabilized a bit. Now they lead by 10 because they’re simply unguardable. – 9:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in half their games this season.
SA enters 0-4 when down by 10.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
If the Nuggets don’t finish with the No. 1 offense in the league this season they’ve underachieved. – 9:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Spurs have scored eight points in the last 5:30. #Nuggets already up to 31 points … shooting 81% from the field.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
MPJ is confirmed deadly from beyond the arch 🎯 pic.twitter.com/0sSenkYdXr – 9:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic had Doug McDermott on him and tried to set up Green instead of just destroying the mismatch. Those are the couple moments I would like to see a more aggressive Jokic. – 9:27 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland is back after missing a couple of games to a loud ovation.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bruce Brown’s timing as the screener in PnR with Jokic is so good. They’ve already established a really good chemistry on that inverted PnR. – 9:26 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
With the core rotation healthy, Christian Braun is no longer the first man off the bench. Bruce Brown took that role and was followed by Hyland and Jeff Green.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Spurs are sending disguised doubles at Jokic early on. They’ve been good doubles; fake stunts toward Jokic before someone else doubles down, late doubles, blind doubles. They’re doing a little bit of everything. – 9:22 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Spurs put Vassell on Murray to try and slow him and Murray immediately hit a jumper over him which was followed by a MPJ triple.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Jakob Poeltl being 37 blocks behind *Danny Green* on the Spurs’ all-time list is something else. – 9:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Good to see Murray have a strong starts, but this interior defense by the Nuggets is just baaaaad. – 9:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Denver’s 1st quarter offense has run largely through Jamal Murray in the post (guarded by the smaller Tre Jones). Nuggets have already scored three times out of that look. Murray is 3-3 from the floor for seven points. – 9:18 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets know they have a mismatch with Tre Jones on Jamal Murray and they are going to him early and often.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets love the Jamal Murray – Tre Jones matchup. Going to it every time to open the game. 7 quick points for Jamal. – 9:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jamal spinnin around to get the first bucket of the game pic.twitter.com/Voig6tQVNa – 9:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Good news: Jamal Murray picked up where he left off in OKC. He’s got 7 points on 3 of 3 shooting, with 2 assists in five minutes.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray with 7 points and 2 assists to kick this one off. He’s certainly in control early. – 9:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver cannot get a stop inside the restricted circle. Just bucket after bucket for the Spurs in the paint right now. – 9:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Spurs win the tip, and Keldon Johnson hits a 3 on the first possession. Jamal Murray answers with a bucket on Denver’s first trip down. – 9:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Once again, I am OUT on these Nuggets uniforms that look straight out of a prize bag for the basketball game at Six Flags. – 9:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, getting going here. Spurs win tip and hit wide open three on first possession. – 9:11 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Christian Braun addressed the crowd to go out and vote before the start of the Nuggets vs Spurs game.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Jones, Branham, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Bally keeps using this photo for Spurs games and I cackle every time I see it
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone with a pretty loud signal that he wishes the Nuggets had more rim protection: “We don’t have great rim-protection. It’s just not one of Nikola’s strengths. He’s a phenomenal player, but he’s not a shot-blocker.”
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jamal Murray has a moment with a young fan in the crowd.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets taking on the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. pic.twitter.com/CIuhcq5FX3 – 8:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Normal starters for the Nuggets.
Spurs starting:
Tre Jones
Malaki Branham
Keldon Johnson
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets sticking with regular starters tonight as expected.
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:31 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets announce Bones Hyland is active and Ish Smith is inactive tonight.
Getting Bones Hyland back should be a big boost for a Nuggets bench that needs his creation. – 8:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
#Spurs executives told Hillary Cauthen in June that Pop was aware of her allegations against Josh Primo, according to her civil lawsuit against the club & player.
But her attorney isn’t so sure: “I think we may have concluded…she was being lied to.”
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland is available tonight for Denver. Ish Smith is out. – 8:19 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Bones Hyland is available for tonight’s game and Ish Smith is out. – 8:18 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Zach Collins is out, according to the Spurs’ most recent injury report – 8:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Boxes shipped by the #Spurs in front of the $700,000-plus, 2,939-square-foot home of Josh Primo in Northwest San Antonio. Neighbors, who described him as polite, quiet & maintaining a low profile, say he was last seen there Oct. 30, two days after the club abruptly waived him. pic.twitter.com/eKdjC7IJla – 7:50 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Isaiah Roby (coming back from flu) is available for Spurs tonight in Denver, but will be on limited minutes. Zach Collins (leg contusion) is warming up and will be a game-time decision.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is out here warming up with that same tape on his right wrist FWIW. He’s been playing with it virtually all year. – 7:40 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Just walked down the locker room hallway and I heard Nikola Jokić yell “Coach Coach Coach” coming out of the Nuggets locker room. Turned around and saw him greet Gregg Popovich and spend some time catching up. – 7:31 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Malone said Bones Hyland is questionable, but leaning towards probable tonight.
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bones Hyland is questionable leaning towards probable according to Coach Malone. Hyland is on the court working out right now, going through his shooting routine. – 7:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says Bones Hyland is more questionable, trending toward probable. Ish is still questionable, trending toward doubtful. – 7:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets turnover percentage over the last four games is just 12.9 which is 3rd lowest across the league over that span.
Inversely, their defensive rating is up to 7th in those three games at 107.8.
Those two stats are directly correlated. – 6:55 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Everytime I drive by the Denver Diner and see Chase Bank I cry a little inside – 6:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Spurs, despite being 5-2, are 28th in Net Rating via Cleaning the Glass, which filters out garbage time.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
LETS WORK THIS SEASON GOLD 🫡
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Let’s see those scores ⬇️
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Nuggets are favored by 11 tonight against the Spurs.
Players OUT
SA: Barlow, Bassey, Langford, Wesley
DEN: Gillespie, Nnaji, Watson, White
Players Questionable
SA: Collins, Roby
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bones Hyland is still questionable heading into tonight’s home game against San Antonio – 3:20 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs injury report for tonight:
OUT:
– Romeo Langford (toe soreness)
– Blake Wesley (Grade 3 MCL sprain)
Questionable:
– Zach Collins (lower left leg contusion)
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is unguardable
🏀 OKC comeback bid falls just shy against the Denver Nuggets
🏀 Thunder shooting woes continue, but contextualize your frustration
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
