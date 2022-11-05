Terry Rozier returns after missing last seven games

Marc Stein: The Hornets say Terry Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available and will return to the lineup tonight against the Nets.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say Terry Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available and will return to the lineup tonight against the Nets. – 5:14 PM
The Hornets say Terry Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available and will return to the lineup tonight against the Nets. – 5:14 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Asked Clifford about the injured guys. He said LaMelo, Terry Rozier and Cody Martin are extremely close to returning and are all doing much better than they were even 3 days ago. #Hornets are just being extremely cautious because they don’t want any setbacks once they return. – 6:46 PM
Asked Clifford about the injured guys. He said LaMelo, Terry Rozier and Cody Martin are extremely close to returning and are all doing much better than they were even 3 days ago. #Hornets are just being extremely cautious because they don’t want any setbacks once they return. – 6:46 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
It’s been ugly, but #Bulls are taking care of business against a Charlotte team playing without top scorer Terry Rozier.
Bulls up 84-70 after 3Qs; leading scorers are Green 15, Dragic 14, Vucevic 14 – 9:48 PM
It’s been ugly, but #Bulls are taking care of business against a Charlotte team playing without top scorer Terry Rozier.
Bulls up 84-70 after 3Qs; leading scorers are Green 15, Dragic 14, Vucevic 14 – 9:48 PM
More on this storyline
Rod Boone: Steve Clifford said Terry Rozier will start tonight and play as many minutes as he can without pushing himself too much. Said they’ll keep checking with him to see where’s he’s at physically. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 5, 2022
Rod Boone: Terry Rozier is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Brooklyn, potentially paving the way for his first outing since the home opener vs. New Orleans. But LaMelo, Cody Martin and Gordon Hayward all remain out. Could get clarity on Terry about 90 minutes before tipoff. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 5, 2022
Rod Boone: #Hornets have downgraded Terry Rozier and Cody Martin to out for tonight’s game in Memphis. With LaMelo and Gordon Hayward already ruled out, they’ll be down 4 rotation players. Bryce McGowens got transferred from Greensboro today to give them an extra body and they’ll need it. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 4, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.