Terry Rozier returns after missing last seven games

Marc Stein: The Hornets say Terry Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available and will return to the lineup tonight against the Nets.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets starters vs Brooklyn:
Dennis Smith Jr.
Terry Rozier
Kelly Oubre
PJ Washington
Mason Plumlee – 6:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say Terry Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available and will return to the lineup tonight against the Nets. – 5:14 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier has been upgraded and is available to play tonight against the Nets. – 5:14 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Asked Clifford about the injured guys. He said LaMelo, Terry Rozier and Cody Martin are extremely close to returning and are all doing much better than they were even 3 days ago. #Hornets are just being extremely cautious because they don’t want any setbacks once they return. – 6:46 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward (left shoulder contusion) is out for tomorrow’s game in Memphis. LaMelo is also still out. Terry Rozier and Cody Martin are doubtful. #Hornets remain shorthanded. – 6:00 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
It’s been ugly, but #Bulls are taking care of business against a Charlotte team playing without top scorer Terry Rozier.
Bulls up 84-70 after 3Qs; leading scorers are Green 15, Dragic 14, Vucevic 14 – 9:48 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Once again, no change in the injury report. #Hornets will be without Terry Rozier, Cody Martin and LaMelo tonight in Chicago. – 6:35 PM

Rod Boone: Steve Clifford said Terry Rozier will start tonight and play as many minutes as he can without pushing himself too much. Said they’ll keep checking with him to see where’s he’s at physically. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 5, 2022
Rod Boone: #Hornets have downgraded Terry Rozier and Cody Martin to out for tonight’s game in Memphis. With LaMelo and Gordon Hayward already ruled out, they’ll be down 4 rotation players. Bryce McGowens got transferred from Greensboro today to give them an extra body and they’ll need it. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 4, 2022

