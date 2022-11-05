Thunder 53, Bucks 67: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (4-4) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 5, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 53, Milwaukee Bucks 67 (Q3 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Good news: Jamal Murray picked up where he left off in OKC. He’s got 7 points on 3 of 3 shooting, with 2 assists in five minutes.
Bad news: 10 of Spurs’ 13 points have come in the paint. So, Denver’s also picked up where it left off in OKC. – 9:17 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Bucks 67, Thunder 53
SGA – 12p
JRE – 10p
Dort – 6a
Lopez – 16p
Allen – 16p
Nwora – 10p
Portis – 13r
Jrue – 7a – 9:07 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Lu flying through the lane hard 💪 pic.twitter.com/aNGEr92fUz – 9:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Slowly but surely the #Bucks put a little distance between them and the #Thunder this quarter – they take a 67-53 lead into the half. – 9:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Will be interesting to see if Jamal can replicate his performance against OKC. The last thing to return for injured players is often the consistency. This is a pretty good spot for him. – 8:57 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks have slowed down from 3 (only 7 attempts after 20 in the first quarter), but still lead, 57-48, with 3:17 left in the second quarter.
After a 3-point barrage in the first quarter, Brook Lopez (16p) has ran to the front of the rim and piled up points in the second quarter. – 8:57 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Getting it done from the inside and outside ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Qoy1qbTCUj – 8:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The ball movement. 🤌
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis already has a season high 13 rebounds – 10 of which he pulled down in the second quarter. – 8:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
To any of the Bucks fans victimized by the heinous Reverse Cam tonight, just know that I see you and I’m here for you.
#BanTheReverseCam – 8:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook went a perfect 3-3 from behind the arc in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/CrvNb5y1zb – 8:39 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA 1st quarter buzzer beater over 2 Bucks defenders to tie the game 34-34.
SGA has 9 points. JRE leads OKC with a 10 point quarter. – 8:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
SGA at the buzzer to tie it up at the end of the first pic.twitter.com/7xH8jPKs9m – 8:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of the 1Q: Buck 34, Thunder 34
SGA 9p on 4/7
JRE 10p
Dort 4a
Lopez 9p
Allen 8p
Jrue 4a – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Thunder made 54.2% of their shots in the first quarter and 50% from deep to tie the #Bucks 34-34. – 8:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Thunder lead 27-22 at the 3:36 mark in the first quarter, thanks to a 4-for-8 start from behind the three-point line and 5 points off 3 Bucks turnovers.
The #Bucks are 6-for-15 from deep and 8-for-20 overall. – 8:26 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey cross-court passes look like they hurt to catch lmao – 8:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jrue and Dort taking turns guarding each other pic.twitter.com/iEJPDDisoU – 8:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Shai strips it ➡️ Giddey gets the AND1 😤 pic.twitter.com/nGqOm4NNYd – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And Brook Lopez picks up his second foul in the opening minutes. #Bucks lead 12-9 in the early going. – 8:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook bringing the rain inside tonight. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/HMLhinhHMB – 8:13 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Lu Dort just got announced in the starting lineups in Milwaukee as “Dort Luguentz.” – 8:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Saturday Night Five
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/Y3rfEdTafs – 8:04 PM
Saturday Night Five
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant has now made 53 straight free throws (since 10/26 at Milwaukee), breaking his career mark. #Nets – 7:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue is averaging 28.5 points, 7.8 assists, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 55.8% from the field.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/f6lvOQuSzi – 7:48 PM
Jrue is averaging 28.5 points, 7.8 assists, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 55.8% from the field.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jalen suggs is on track to grab the torch jrue holiday and marcus smart currently share. game-changing defensive play after game-changing defensive play. – 7:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
MarJon gets his first career start tonight. pic.twitter.com/NtPgTBEkqL – 7:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝It’s a great test.❞
Head Coach Mark Daigneault, talks to the media ahead of tonight’s match up. pic.twitter.com/pCmP9mq6wU – 7:25 PM
❝It’s a great test.❞
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
This is the 5th time under Mike Budenholzer that the Bucks have won at least eight games in a row. pic.twitter.com/6FbVpWVqsf – 7:13 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
MarJon recorded 14 points & 5 rebounds in last night’s game.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/I4i11evHEP – 6:58 PM
MarJon recorded 14 points & 5 rebounds in last night’s game.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Play hard, play to our identity, play together and overall just come out and compete.❞
@NickAGallo caught up with @Kenrich Williams headed into tonight’s match up in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/uQ3TNIuDWt – 6:45 PM
❝Play hard, play to our identity, play together and overall just come out and compete.❞
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks scored a season-high 142 points in their win over the Thunder on March 8, 2022. Giannis dropped 39 points and the Bucks never trailed after the first quarter.
@betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/NdDscwmsI7 – 6:43 PM
The Bucks scored a season-high 142 points in their win over the Thunder on March 8, 2022. Giannis dropped 39 points and the Bucks never trailed after the first quarter.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Giannis is out tonight vs OKC.
SGA can pass Giannis for #2 on the scoring list with 36 points tonight. – 6:34 PM
Giannis is out tonight vs OKC.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora, who took a hard fall in Minnesota, is ready to play tonight for the #Bucks. – 6:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Giannis Antetokounmpo is ruled out (left knee soreness) for tonight’s game against the Thunder – 6:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable, left knee soreness) will not play tonight vs. the #Thunder. It will be the first game he’s missed this season. – 6:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks pre-game prep has begun – @LisaByington & @MarJon Beauchamp. pic.twitter.com/uDAfnsOeYL – 6:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to put up 15 PTS and 7 REB in a half this season:
— Paolo
— Giannis pic.twitter.com/RwNaetoT13 – 6:04 PM
Players to put up 15 PTS and 7 REB in a half this season:
— Paolo
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
At this rate, the Thunder is gonna have a legit shot at matching its record with OU’s tonight – 5:58 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
You cannot have everything 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/haOtjyI6hf – 5:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Here’s how things stack up tonight vs. OKC.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/llrtZtdqkt – 4:02 PM
Here’s how things stack up tonight vs. OKC.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo placed the ball out of bounds on purpose, so that his brother Thanasis gets an opportunity to play 😄
🎥 @nbatv pic.twitter.com/WRjc90W4iz – 3:53 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo placed the ball out of bounds on purpose, so that his brother Thanasis gets an opportunity to play 😄
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks bench score more or less than 30 points?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/YQSAeiKEs3 – 3:02 PM
Will the Bucks bench score more or less than 30 points?
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is unguardable
🏀 OKC comeback bid falls just shy against the Denver Nuggets
🏀 Thunder shooting woes continue, but contextualize your frustration
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/Te81RakEWL – 3:01 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is unguardable
🏀 OKC comeback bid falls just shy against the Denver Nuggets
🏀 Thunder shooting woes continue, but contextualize your frustration
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
As the Thunder matches up against another large team in Milwaukee, they will look to establish their own physical tone and pace early on in the contest.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/eVFoE0n2kX – 3:00 PM
As the Thunder matches up against another large team in Milwaukee, they will look to establish their own physical tone and pace early on in the contest.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Milwaukee Bucks are the team to beat, and the Cavs are who we thought they were.
Welcome to the Weekend Wrap-Up: D’Angelo Russell’s struggling in Minnesota, Kevin Durant caught a body, Russ for 6MOY, and more
Let’s dig in: #NBA
trib.al/IkenVxV – 2:40 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks are the team to beat, and the Cavs are who we thought they were.
Welcome to the Weekend Wrap-Up: D’Angelo Russell’s struggling in Minnesota, Kevin Durant caught a body, Russ for 6MOY, and more
Let’s dig in: #NBA
Michael Singer @msinger
Just got done talking w/ Jeff Green. He told us he requested the SGA cover in the 4th vs. OKC, which earned him the DPOG chain. He’s got one so far, matching last year’s total. As Malone walked by, he lobbed:
“There’s the next president… Vote for Uncle Jeff.”
JG: “Hell no.” – 2:37 PM
Just got done talking w/ Jeff Green. He told us he requested the SGA cover in the 4th vs. OKC, which earned him the DPOG chain. He’s got one so far, matching last year’s total. As Malone walked by, he lobbed:
“There’s the next president… Vote for Uncle Jeff.”
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“Something I really enjoy doing: getting out there and getting to know the next generation of student-athlete.” pic.twitter.com/LND8VyMJSF – 2:02 PM
