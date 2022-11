Whole league ready to reengage Nets on Kevin Durant trade talks

According to ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski, it is very much possible that KD ends up jumping ship in the near future (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter): “The concern certainly in Brooklyn is: How long does Kevin Durant hang in there with the losing, with the instability right now? … You can imagine a scenario where Kevin Durant perhaps revisits his request from the summer at some point. Although, I don’t believe that’s a consideration right now for him.” -via Clutch Points / November 5, 2022