Zach Lowe: Vultures are going to circle on Kevin Durant

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Of the NBA, Kyrie, hate and hope while walking in Memphis. . . . Or Irving could have put this on his social media. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Durant, Nash, Brown, Vincent, schedule, more. – 9:02 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kevin Durant has been the third-best player of the season so far, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating.
Four international players in the Top 5, by the way. pic.twitter.com/5JPIYPIgAg – 7:15 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kevin Durant is just too SMOOTH and COLD for this 😱
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/AJBQkMUAvx – 3:37 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
A story about the actual basketball? A story about the basketball! From D.C., Kevin Durant with the highlight of the season on Daniel Gafford, Cam Thomas returned and Jacque Vaughn played super small at times. Five thoughts from a blowout win: theathletic.com/3764802/2022/1… – 11:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
NBA scoring leaders
1. Luka Doncic
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGA moved ahead of KD on his day off. – 10:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked for his reaction to Kevin Durant’s crossover on Daniel Gafford, Royce O’Neale whistled. – 9:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Markieff Morris on Kevin Durant’s ankle-breaker on Daniel Gafford: “I’ve seen someone drop somebody, but when you go for all 4 moves, that’s crazy — but Gaff, that’s my guy.” – 9:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant leads #Nets‘ laugher over #Wizards amid Kyrie Irving drama nypost.com/2022/11/04/kev… via @nypostsports – 9:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant (6-of-6 FT) has now made 51 straight free throws (since 10/26 at Milwaukee), marking the second-longest streak of his career (52 straight in March 2010 with Oklahoma City). – 9:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Wizards 128-86. An easy win after a wild few days. Kevin Durant finishes a rebound shy of a triple-double. Cam Thomas looked good, as did Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton. Can they make it two in a row in Charlotte tomorrow? – 9:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 128, Wizards 86
Durant: 28 pts, 9 reb, 11 ast
Claxton: 18 pts, 9 reb, 9/10 shooting
Thomas: 17 pts, 4 reb, 6 ast
Brooklyn blows the doors off Washington in a 42-point win. Much-needed morale boost given the events this week. – 9:19 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the Brooklyn Nets and drop to (4-5).
#NetsWorld 128
#DCAboveAll 86
The wizards shot 36.6% from the field. Brad Beal led the team with 20. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 28. – 9:19 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Nets 128, Wizards 86
Brooklyn shot 55.6% fg. Durant had 28p, 9r, 11a
Beal: 20p
Porzingis: 14p, 10r
Kuzma: 19p
The Wizards are 4-5 – 9:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Nets 128, Wizards 86
Beal: 20p, 3r, 3a
Kuzma: 19p, 5r, 2a
Durant: 28p, 9r, 11a
FG%: Nets 56%, Wizards 37%
3-pointers: Nets 14/28, Wizards 8/33 – 9:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD with no Kyrie or Simmons:
28 PTS
9 REB
11 AST
+35
W. pic.twitter.com/T6QwK6mxxD – 9:14 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Nets will no longer chase a triple-double for Kevin Durant who sits for the final 7:42
28 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds – 9:01 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
The Nets are up by 30 with less than nine minutes left. I think it’s time to take KD out of the game please. – 8:55 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
With the Nets roster depleted somewhat, I didn’t expect to see Washington down 30. Kevin Durant is also 2 rebounds away from a triple-double w/ 28-10-8. – 8:52 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With 28 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists early in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant is closing in on his 17th career regular-season triple-double. – 8:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The Nets lead by 30. Kevin Durant is two rebounds shy of a triple-double. – 8:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 96-70. Durant leads with 28 points. O’Neale has 13. Nets shooting 54 percent from the field, 50 from 3. – 8:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have opened up a 25-point lead against the Wizards, led by Kevin Durant, who is putting on a show in his hometown. Durant has 26 points and 9 assists on 50% FG. The Nets have outscored the Wizards, 16-3, at the 6:59 mark of the 3rd quarter. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 8:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets came out to play to start the 3rd, something I’ve rarely said this season.
They lead by 25 after a KD jumper. Timeout Wizards. – 8:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This is the most convincing effort the Nets have given this season. The ball is moving. There are multiple defensive efforts. Kevin Durant is fired up, and the rest of the team followed suit.
Brooklyn has a 19-point lead with just under 10 minutes to go in the 3rd. – 8:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s not easy stopping Kevin Durant on any night, but he’s been unstoppable in this game. 24 pts and 8 ast in 23 min. He’s made an incredible 51 straight FTs, so you can’t send him to the line. – 8:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has 19 points and 8 assists in the first half in his hometown, and the Nets lead the Wizards, 69-57. Cam Thomas has 7 points and is +19 off the bench on 3-of-5 shooting. Excellent half of basketball on both ends of the floor, but can they do this again to close? – 8:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Wizards 69-57. Supporting cast has helped Kevin Durant out. Maybe most important, the Nets are taking care of the ball. Just two turnovers. That will play. – 8:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Nets 69, Wizards 57
Kuzma: 16p 3r
Porzingis: 14p 4r
Durant: 19 points, 8 assists – 8:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Nets 69, Wizards 57
Durant: 19p, 4r, 8a
Kuzma: 16p, 3r, 1a
Beal: 12p, 1r, 2a
Porzingis: 14p, 4r, 1a
3-pointers: Nets 9/16, Wizards 8/20 – 8:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Solid half for the undermanned Nets. They lead 69-57 after a KD just before the buzzer. KD has 19, O’Neale has 13 — and the Nets are shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 9/16 from beyond the arc. – 8:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Brooklyn Nets at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 57
#NetsWorld 69
The Wizards Big 3 leading the way in scoring with Kuzma 16, Porzingis 14 and Beal 12. Durant leads all scorers with 19. – 8:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 69-57 Nets over Wizards at the half. No Kyrie Irving, no Ben Simmons, but this Kevin Durant guy is pretty good. He’s got 19 pts, 8 ast and 4 reb already. – 8:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards are almost exclusively doubling Kevin Durant and he is killing them on pass outs.
Has 7 assists nearing halftime and had the hockey assist on a swing-swing corner 3. – 8:05 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal just forced the Nets’ first turnover of the game with 4:35 left in the first half, he poked the ball away from Durant. The Wizards promptly gave the ball right back – 7:59 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
KD got em playing Twister!!! 😱😭
(📼 @Brooklyn Nets)
pic.twitter.com/fa4iMP7yHs – 7:50 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
1st qtr highlights for the @Brooklyn Nets:
– 0 TURNOVERS
– shot 56% FG
-Durant: 12pts, 1reb, 5ast
-O’Neale: 10pts, 2reb, 2ast
– & 👇🏾ankle breaking move by KD!
pic.twitter.com/dy6q0xW3K8 – 7:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant makes Daniel Gafford do a split pic.twitter.com/4TRm9QsVUX – 7:41 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
This is all going to end with Masai Ujiri trading for Kevin Durant and the Raptors winning the 2023 NBA title. – 7:40 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Daniel Gafford gets a layup after getting crossed up by KD (the crowd loooooved that) and the Nets are up 38-28 after one. Whew that was a moment from Durant – 7:39 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD, who is from nearby PG County, just brought the crowd in D.C. to their feet by crossing Daniel Gafford up and then dropping him. – 7:39 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD just crossed Daniel Gafford up and dropped him. The entire crowd is up on their feet here in D.C. in awe of the play. – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 38-28. Kevin Durant has 12 points, O’Neale as 10. Nets are 4-for-8 from 3. – 7:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant just put Daniel Gafford on the floor. Broke his ankles as Capital One Arena erupts. #Nets – 7:38 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
This whole arena broke out in “oohhhh” after that KD move! – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant just broke Daniel Gafford’s ankles and this place went nuts. – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Some dude, who I can’t tell is drunk or sober, is yelling at Kevin Durant telling him to “come home KD!” – 7:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Edmond Sumner, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton will start for the #Nets. It will be Sumner’s first start of the season and the 30th of his career. #Wizards – 6:35 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Starters tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets:
Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 6:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Edmond Sumner will start in place of Kyrie Irving alongside Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton against the Wizards tonight. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 6:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in DC: Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton
This will be Edmond Sumner’s first start of the season and the 30th start of his career (in his 115th game played). – 6:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is back in Washington D.C., his home area after growing up in nearby PG County, Maryland. Quite the pregame crowd for him. pic.twitter.com/RchxbKBud9 – 6:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kevin Durant is in the house. Wizards-Nets tips at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. Pregame show starts at 6:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/qehBinlRUA – 6:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Took this down because I was talking about Durant, but people took it to mean Kyrie. I think I misread the tweet I was quoting. My bad. pic.twitter.com/0qdSVlraSX – 5:24 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
With everything surrounding the Nets, how does that affect the future of Kevin Durant? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/t56DDRMT3R – 4:22 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
ESPN’s Zach Lowe: “This feels like the end for this iteration of the Brooklyn Nets. It feels unsalvageable… and if this really is the end for the Nets, their only move left… the only arrow in the quiver, is trading Kevin Durant.” – 3:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Re: any Kevin Durant trade this season, @Bobby Marks made a great point on the Lowe Post.
Around 34% of the league’s players become trade eligible on Dec. 15 or Jan. 15.
That’s when a deal is likeliest to happen. – 1:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving’s suspension coupled with Ben Simmons’ injury puts the Nets on Kevin Durant’s back and adds uncertainty to the future of the organization. Both were concerns to KD this summer. On the Nets current reality and what it means for the future: theathletic.com/3762746/2022/1… – 12:34 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I on Kyrie’s suspension + apology — what’s next for the Nets, the revised Kevin Durant trade landscape, more. Plus a deep dive on the 6-1 Cavs, thoughts on the Raps, more:
Apple: apple.co/3zJVYDv
Spotify: spoti.fi/3FMlsUK – 12:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets GM Marks calls Irving apology “a step” to return, Durant reacts as well nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/net… – 12:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: ‘I just didn’t like anything that went on’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:47 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant blasts handling of #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving mess: ‘All unnecessary’ nypost.com/2022/11/04/kev… via @nypostsports – 11:40 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant on Irving: It just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it
sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 11:28 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kevin Durant spoke about the distraction Kyrie Irving has caused this week at Nets shootaround: “I just didn’t like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary, I wish we could have just kept playing basketball.”
The Wizards play the Nets tonight on @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/8cwc9DRIiK – 11:13 AM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
Just wanna clarify the statements I made at shootaround, I see some people are confused..I don’t condone hate speech or anti-semetism, I’m about spreading love always. Our game Unites people and I wanna make sure that’s at the forefront – 11:12 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
kD says he hasn’t talked to Kyrie since suspension. When asked if he thought suspension was fair, He said: “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s fair.” pic.twitter.com/1JMBFtR9Mu – 10:54 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Which side says no (on January 16th)
The Suns send Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, and Jae Crowder
To the Nets for Kevin Durant
tommybeer.substack.com/p/brooklyn-nee… – 10:53 AM
Which side says no (on January 16th)
The Suns send Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, and Jae Crowder
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kd on kyrie: I ain’t here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel, their views or anything. It’s just…I didn’t like anything that went on. I felt it was unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.” pic.twitter.com/Zb4kVuhWBC – 10:50 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since his apology last night. Does he think the suspension is unfair? “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s right.” – 10:45 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
What did KD think of Kyrie’s conduct this week?
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on Kyrie suspension: “It’s an unfortunate situation … it just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it.” – 10:35 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD: “This is the way the #NBA is now, media, so many outlets now and their stories hit pretty fast now. So that’s where all the chaos is coming from. Everybody has an opinion on the situation, and we’re hearing it nonstop.” #Nets – 10:33 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant: “I’m not here to judge somebody or talk down on the life or how they feel their views. I just didn’t like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.” #nets – 10:27 AM
More on this storyline
Zach Lowe: I don’t think this is going to be fast. I don’t know that it will ever really happen. But I know that the whole league is ready now to reengage on Durant. -via Spotify / November 5, 2022
According to ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski, it is very much possible that KD ends up jumping ship in the near future (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter): “The concern certainly in Brooklyn is: How long does Kevin Durant hang in there with the losing, with the instability right now? … You can imagine a scenario where Kevin Durant perhaps revisits his request from the summer at some point. Although, I don’t believe that’s a consideration right now for him.” -via Clutch Points / November 5, 2022
The good news for the Nets is that it sounds like they still have time on the KD front. According to Woj, Durant won’t be demanding a trade in the immediate future. Perhaps he’s willing to give Brooklyn a chance to try and fix this entire situation. Then again, Durant’s patience is anything but unlimited. He’s abandoned ship before, and it wouldn’t be a complete shock if he does it again. -via Clutch Points / November 5, 2022
