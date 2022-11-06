Anthony Davis: 'The back is getting better each and every day'

Davis is listed as questionable with low back tightness while James (left foot soreness) and Wenyen Gabriel (non-COVID related illness) are listed as probable. “I think each day I’m progressing,” said Davis, who plans on playing in the back-to-back games Sunday and then at Utah Monday night. “Each day I’m getting better. The back is getting better each and every day. So, it felt pretty good last night. It felt pretty good whenever we played New Orleans [Wednesday]. And I only expect that I’ll play better tomorrow.”
Source: Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis on how other teams see the Lakers, even with their 2-6 start: “We have a lot of guys that teams have to worry about. We’re not the team that our record shows. But any given night our team can play very well and explode … I know teams fear us, for sure.” – 4:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis on if opponents get up to face the Lakers: “Yeah, I mean, you have myself, Bron, Russ … we have a lot of guys that teams have to worry about. We’re not the team that our record shows. … I know teams fear us, for sure. We just gotta continue to apply pressure.” – 4:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said the current expectation is that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will play in both ends of the Lakers’ back-to-back games vs. Cleveland on Sunday and at Utah on Monday. – 4:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis and assistant coach Chris Jent working on post moves after practice pic.twitter.com/Xhmj9xwU08 – 4:12 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Bron and AD getting up free throws after practice pic.twitter.com/UHR2LxdPJp – 3:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander …
• 3rd in scoring (32.3)
• 18th in assists (6.3)
• 2nd in steals (2.4)
• 30th in blocks (1.1)
• 4th in efficiency, per NBA stats, behind Luka, Giannis and Jokic. Rounding out the top 10? Tatum, Curry, Durant, AD, Siakam. – 11:00 AM
More on this storyline
Kyle Goon: Anthony Davis says the plan is to play in both games of the back to back against Cleveland and Utah, and that his back injury is getting better day by day: -via Twitter @kylegoon / November 6, 2022
Kyle Goon: Anthony Davis remains QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow against Cleveland (he told us he’s been feeling better today). LeBron James (left foot) and Wenyen Gabriel (non-COVID illness) are PROBABLE. -via Twitter @kylegoon / November 5, 2022
“Our gameplan discipline was terrible,” Anthony Davis said. “Our effort was terrible. These guys got whatever they wanted. … We were doing things we never would do. Leaving guys on an island. Our backside wasn’t talking, protecting, guarding the ball. Every fast break, the defense wasn’t running in transition, which is tough because we played really well on the other end.” -via The Athletic / November 5, 2022
