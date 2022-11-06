Ben Simmons on passing up dunk attempt vs. Trae Young: I'm not the reason we didn't win

Ben Simmons on passing up dunk against Trae Young: “If I could go back I would go up strong, go to the line,” Simmons told the Sydney Morning Herald. “But there was so much emphasis on that moment. I made a bad play, but loads of guys made bad plays. I’m not the reason we didn’t win.”
Source: Konrad Marshall @ Sydney Morning Herald
Source: Konrad Marshall @ Sydney Morning Herald
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ben Simmons intends to represent Australia in the Paris Olympics for the first time since 2016 🇦🇺👀 pic.twitter.com/MtO21ytoEd – 12:42 PM
Ben Simmons intends to represent Australia in the Paris Olympics for the first time since 2016 🇦🇺👀 pic.twitter.com/MtO21ytoEd – 12:42 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Jaryd Wilson Trae Young (34p/10a) and Dejounte Murray (22p/10r/11a) each recorded at least 20p/10a in the same game for the second time this season.
The last backcourt duo to record at least two such games in a season was the @San Antonio Spurs Alvin Robertson and Johnny Dawkins (1987-88). pic.twitter.com/7UGzYLP3BQ – 9:16 AM
The @Jaryd Wilson Trae Young (34p/10a) and Dejounte Murray (22p/10r/11a) each recorded at least 20p/10a in the same game for the second time this season.
The last backcourt duo to record at least two such games in a season was the @San Antonio Spurs Alvin Robertson and Johnny Dawkins (1987-88). pic.twitter.com/7UGzYLP3BQ – 9:16 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Highest percentage of converting potential assists to assists (among top 50 per game on potentials, these guys are running hot on dimes):
Trae Young : 67.1%
Caris LeVert: 66.3%
Monte Morris: 65.1%
Dejounte Murray: 65%
Domantas Sabonis: 64.9%
Ben Simmons: 61.9%
Chris Paul: 61.5 % – 4:10 AM
Highest percentage of converting potential assists to assists (among top 50 per game on potentials, these guys are running hot on dimes):
Trae Young : 67.1%
Caris LeVert: 66.3%
Monte Morris: 65.1%
Dejounte Murray: 65%
Domantas Sabonis: 64.9%
Ben Simmons: 61.9%
Chris Paul: 61.5 % – 4:10 AM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Couldn’t lose on pops Bday!
You know what it is🤞🏽❤️
@rayfordyoung
Family
———
Everything Grandpa is very proud! pic.twitter.com/2ORNauQjyG – 12:45 AM
Couldn’t lose on pops Bday!
You know what it is🤞🏽❤️
@rayfordyoung
Family
———
Everything Grandpa is very proud! pic.twitter.com/2ORNauQjyG – 12:45 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said that Trae Young did most of the play calling when he was on the floor tonight. He said that Young’s ability to get everyone involved shows growth – 10:35 PM
Nate McMillan said that Trae Young did most of the play calling when he was on the floor tonight. He said that Young's ability to get everyone involved shows growth – 10:35 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
That Trae Young pass for the John Collins game-sealing 3 bent time and space. – 10:23 PM
That Trae Young pass for the John Collins game-sealing 3 bent time and space. – 10:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Unfair to expect Alvarado to pressure Trae Young 94 feet in an OT game and then retire Yordan Alvarez with runners on. – 10:15 PM
Unfair to expect Alvarado to pressure Trae Young 94 feet in an OT game and then retire Yordan Alvarez with runners on. – 10:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Hawks 124, Pelicans 121
Trae Young had 34 points and 10 assists. Went 14 of 15 at the line.
Zion and CJ each had 29.
New Orleans lost in OT for the third time in nine games to start the season. – 10:13 PM
Final: Hawks 124, Pelicans 121
Trae Young had 34 points and 10 assists. Went 14 of 15 at the line.
Zion and CJ each had 29.
New Orleans lost in OT for the third time in nine games to start the season. – 10:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae tonight:
34 PTS
10 AST
14-15 FT
With one eye. pic.twitter.com/0FTlAqQ4dK – 10:13 PM
Trae tonight:
34 PTS
10 AST
14-15 FT
With one eye. pic.twitter.com/0FTlAqQ4dK – 10:13 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
that skip pass trae just made to john collins in the weakside corner fooled the hell out of everyone on the pelicans. they all thought it was going to hunter, which is the pass 99.9999% of basketball players make in that situation. trae is a genius. – 10:06 PM
that skip pass trae just made to john collins in the weakside corner fooled the hell out of everyone on the pelicans. they all thought it was going to hunter, which is the pass 99.9999% of basketball players make in that situation. trae is a genius. – 10:06 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans were great for like 95% of that defensive possession. That is an insane pass by Trae – 10:04 PM
Pelicans were great for like 95% of that defensive possession. That is an insane pass by Trae – 10:04 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Omg, that off-the-dribble lefty skip pass Trae just whipped to Collins made me gasp. – 10:03 PM
Omg, that off-the-dribble lefty skip pass Trae just whipped to Collins made me gasp. – 10:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
What a pass by Trae to the corner.
Read Naji sliding up to Hunter with both Ingram and Herb on him and caught Naji in between.
Collins nails the 3 and Hawks take a 122-116 lead with 19.2 to go. – 10:03 PM
What a pass by Trae to the corner.
Read Naji sliding up to Hunter with both Ingram and Herb on him and caught Naji in between.
Collins nails the 3 and Hawks take a 122-116 lead with 19.2 to go. – 10:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
John Collins has been quiet offensively tonight but Trae Young just found him in the corner where he hit a 3 to send the Hawks up 122-116. – 10:02 PM
John Collins has been quiet offensively tonight but Trae Young just found him in the corner where he hit a 3 to send the Hawks up 122-116. – 10:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae is jawing a bit at Zion after getting around him to throw Capela an oop. – 9:55 PM
Trae is jawing a bit at Zion after getting around him to throw Capela an oop. – 9:55 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Justin Holiday in for Trae as Hawks look to hold off NOP and get OT with 4.1 secs left. – 9:48 PM
Justin Holiday in for Trae as Hawks look to hold off NOP and get OT with 4.1 secs left. – 9:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Hawks say Trae Young is questionable to return to the game with a right calf contusion. – 9:26 PM
Hawks say Trae Young is questionable to return to the game with a right calf contusion. – 9:26 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young (right calf contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 9:26 PM
Trae Young (right calf contusion) is questionable to return to tonight's game. – 9:26 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Hawks 88, Pelicans 85
McCollum 23 pts
Williamson 18 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assts
Ingram 12 pts (5-14 FG)
Pels are showing some life after falling behind by as much as 12 at one point. They’ve gotta figure out Trae Young (32 pts, 7 assts) tho. He’s living in the paint. – 9:17 PM
End of the 3rd: Hawks 88, Pelicans 85
McCollum 23 pts
Williamson 18 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assts
Ingram 12 pts (5-14 FG)
Pels are showing some life after falling behind by as much as 12 at one point. They’ve gotta figure out Trae Young (32 pts, 7 assts) tho. He’s living in the paint. – 9:17 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young appears to have taken the safety glasses off. – 9:08 PM
Trae Young appears to have taken the safety glasses off. – 9:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Outstanding help defense from Trae. pic.twitter.com/4cAh78PMoH – 8:31 PM
Outstanding help defense from Trae. pic.twitter.com/4cAh78PMoH – 8:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Hawks 60, Pels 52
– CJ: 15p, 7/11 FG
– Zion: 12p, 2r, 2a
– BI: 9p, 4r, 3a
– JV: 6p, 10r
Pels: 42.9 FG%, 3/9 3P, 7/9 FT
Hawks: 55/3 FG%, 5/17 3P, 3/5 FT
– Trae: 17p, 6a
– Capela: 13p, 10r
– Dejounte: 9p, 8a, 5r – 8:31 PM
HALF: Hawks 60, Pels 52
– CJ: 15p, 7/11 FG
– Zion: 12p, 2r, 2a
– BI: 9p, 4r, 3a
– JV: 6p, 10r
Pels: 42.9 FG%, 3/9 3P, 7/9 FT
Hawks: 55/3 FG%, 5/17 3P, 3/5 FT
– Trae: 17p, 6a
– Capela: 13p, 10r
– Dejounte: 9p, 8a, 5r – 8:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Hawks 29, Pelicans 28
McCollum 11 pts (5-6 FG)
Williamson 7 pts
Ingram 2 pts (1-7 FG), 5 rebs, 3 assts
Pels are keeping it close despite shooting 39 percent from the field. Containing Trae Young (10pts, 4 assts) has also been an issue. – 8:06 PM
End of the 1st: Hawks 29, Pelicans 28
McCollum 11 pts (5-6 FG)
Williamson 7 pts
Ingram 2 pts (1-7 FG), 5 rebs, 3 assts
Pels are keeping it close despite shooting 39 percent from the field. Containing Trae Young (10pts, 4 assts) has also been an issue. – 8:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Staying in front of Trae Young seems like a not fun job. He’s got 10 points. Hawks 29, Pelicans 28 after one. – 8:05 PM
Staying in front of Trae Young seems like a not fun job. He's got 10 points. Hawks 29, Pelicans 28 after one. – 8:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Hawks guard Trae Young is playing. He will start. – 7:05 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Hawks guard Trae Young is playing. He will start. – 7:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks guard Trae Young is officially available for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/DtadUZAah5 – 6:33 PM
Hawks guard Trae Young is officially available for tonight's game against the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/DtadUZAah5 – 6:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young has come out for his warmup. pic.twitter.com/aBeoSkrmlg – 6:22 PM
Trae Young has come out for his warmup. pic.twitter.com/aBeoSkrmlg – 6:22 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Nate McMillan says Trae Young (left eye contusion) will be a game-time decision. Said Trae is feeling better from the other night when he was temporarily knocked out of the Knicks game. – 5:48 PM
Nate McMillan says Trae Young (left eye contusion) will be a game-time decision. Said Trae is feeling better from the other night when he was temporarily knocked out of the Knicks game. – 5:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan on Trae: “He’s feeling better.”
Said it would be a game-time decision. – 5:48 PM
Nate McMillan on Trae: “He’s feeling better.”
Said it would be a game-time decision. – 5:48 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young is a game time decision. Nate McMillan said he’s feeling better. – 5:47 PM
Trae Young is a game time decision. Nate McMillan said he's feeling better. – 5:47 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ben Simmons: I’m going to the Olympics – it’s a dream of mine eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:01 PM
Ben Simmons: I'm going to the Olympics – it's a dream of mine eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:01 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Pelicans at Hawks
Is Trae vs. Zion the next generation’s Steph vs. LeBron? The two rising stars lead teams that are trending up when Atlanta (5-3) hosts New Orleans (5-3). pic.twitter.com/gmY7bTvX08 – 4:54 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Pelicans at Hawks
Is Trae vs. Zion the next generation’s Steph vs. LeBron? The two rising stars lead teams that are trending up when Atlanta (5-3) hosts New Orleans (5-3). pic.twitter.com/gmY7bTvX08 – 4:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
2:30 injury reports for tonight’s Hawks vs. Pelicans game at 7:30. We’ll know later if Trae Young is available. As of now he’s still Questionable. pic.twitter.com/CHmvuiWSoQ – 2:48 PM
2:30 injury reports for tonight's Hawks vs. Pelicans game at 7:30. We'll know later if Trae Young is available. As of now he's still Questionable. pic.twitter.com/CHmvuiWSoQ – 2:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Overlooked in Nets drama: Ben Simmons has struggled mightily so far nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/05/ove… – 2:01 PM
Overlooked in Nets drama: Ben Simmons has struggled mightily so far nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/05/ove… – 2:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons’ MRI exam on knee comes back clean in #Nets break nypost.com/2022/11/05/ben… via @nypostsports – 1:35 AM
Ben Simmons' MRI exam on knee comes back clean in #Nets break nypost.com/2022/11/05/ben… via @nypostsports – 1:35 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, the Nets’ 42-point win at Washington (128-86) matched the largest margin of victory in a road game in franchise history. The win also marked the Nets’ largest margin of victory against the Wizards since 1/16/02 vs. Washington (111-67). pic.twitter.com/t0isM9ulud – 9:37 PM
Without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, the Nets' 42-point win at Washington (128-86) matched the largest margin of victory in a road game in franchise history. The win also marked the Nets' largest margin of victory against the Wizards since 1/16/02 vs. Washington (111-67). pic.twitter.com/t0isM9ulud – 9:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets are up by 41 points.
Yes, the same Nets playing without Kyrie, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. – 9:07 PM
The Nets are up by 41 points.
Yes, the same Nets playing without Kyrie, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. – 9:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 96-70 Nets after three quarters. The Wizards are shooting just 39.1% FG and 8-for-29 from three.
Not what they were looking for at home with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons out for the Nets. – 8:47 PM
It’s 96-70 Nets after three quarters. The Wizards are shooting just 39.1% FG and 8-for-29 from three.
Not what they were looking for at home with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons out for the Nets. – 8:47 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 69-57 Nets over Wizards at the half. No Kyrie Irving, no Ben Simmons, but this Kevin Durant guy is pretty good. He’s got 19 pts, 8 ast and 4 reb already. – 8:07 PM
It's 69-57 Nets over Wizards at the half. No Kyrie Irving, no Ben Simmons, but this Kevin Durant guy is pretty good. He's got 19 pts, 8 ast and 4 reb already. – 8:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets literally just need Ben Simmons to do the same thing Sumner and DDJ have been doing in transition this year.
Simmons is 6+ inches taller, but obviously not right physically. – 7:47 PM
The Nets literally just need Ben Simmons to do the same thing Sumner and DDJ have been doing in transition this year.
Simmons is 6+ inches taller, but obviously not right physically. – 7:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from our nation’s capital. It has been a week. And we still have Saturday. Nets face the Wizards in 20ish. No Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons. Ed Sumner starting at the point, I bet we see some Cam Thomas. Short bench, but still a winnable game for the Nets. Updates coming. – 6:44 PM
Greetings from our nation's capital. It has been a week. And we still have Saturday. Nets face the Wizards in 20ish. No Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons. Ed Sumner starting at the point, I bet we see some Cam Thomas. Short bench, but still a winnable game for the Nets. Updates coming. – 6:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons had fluid drained from his knee, per @Alex Schiffer, even more evidence that the team needs put him in rice. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:52 PM
Ben Simmons had fluid drained from his knee, per @Alex Schiffer, even more evidence that the team needs put him in rice. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons (left knee) will be TBD for Monday’s game in Dallas. #Mavs – 5:47 PM
Ben Simmons (left knee) will be TBD for Monday's game in Dallas. #Mavs – 5:47 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets say Ben Simmons did have an MRI on his left knee earlier this week and it was fine. – 5:46 PM
Nets say Ben Simmons did have an MRI on his left knee earlier this week and it was fine. – 5:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons did have an MRI earlier in the week, and it was clean. He got his knee drained. #Nets – 5:45 PM
Ben Simmons did have an MRI earlier in the week, and it was clean. He got his knee drained. #Nets – 5:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Ben Simmons had an MRI on his knee and the scan came back clean. He had his knee drained and is still dealing with some swelling — his availability is still TBD for Monday’s game in Dallas. – 5:45 PM
Nets say Ben Simmons had an MRI on his knee and the scan came back clean. He had his knee drained and is still dealing with some swelling — his availability is still TBD for Monday's game in Dallas. – 5:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons did have an MRI this week. It came back clean and he also got his knee drained. – 5:44 PM
Ben Simmons did have an MRI this week. It came back clean and he also got his knee drained. – 5:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is back in Brooklyn working with the medical staff to get the swelling down. Wasn’t sure if he’s had an MRI, and was noncommittal about him playing Monday in Dallas. #Nets #Mavs – 5:38 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is back in Brooklyn working with the medical staff to get the swelling down. Wasn't sure if he's had an MRI, and was noncommittal about him playing Monday in Dallas. #Nets #Mavs – 5:38 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons could possibly join team in Dallas after missing tonight and tomorrow’s games. He’s currently in Brooklyn getting treatment on his knee. pic.twitter.com/zNjaXBWy0N – 5:36 PM
Ben Simmons could possibly join team in Dallas after missing tonight and tomorrow's games. He's currently in Brooklyn getting treatment on his knee. pic.twitter.com/zNjaXBWy0N – 5:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 5+ RPG and 5+ APG on under 10 PPG this season:
— Draymond Green
— Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/HI0DrLQ7Xp – 8:44 AM
Players with 5+ RPG and 5+ APG on under 10 PPG this season:
— Draymond Green
— Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/HI0DrLQ7Xp – 8:44 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving is suspended
Steve Nash got fired
& Ben Simmons is injured
We aren’t even 10 games into the season… – 9:05 PM
Kyrie Irving is suspended
Steve Nash got fired
& Ben Simmons is injured
We aren’t even 10 games into the season… – 9:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyrie Irving is suspended and Ben Simmons is hurt. Maybe #Nets think Ime Udoka can buy them time, but it’s perfectly reasonable to think this era in Brooklyn is already beginning to end. I didn’t think it would last much longer. – 7:58 PM
Kyrie Irving is suspended and Ben Simmons is hurt. Maybe #Nets think Ime Udoka can buy them time, but it's perfectly reasonable to think this era in Brooklyn is already beginning to end. I didn't think it would last much longer. – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Seth Curry is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Washington. Ben Simmons is out as expected. – 6:18 PM
Nets say Seth Curry is questionable for tomorrow's game in Washington. Ben Simmons is out as expected. – 6:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Ben Simmons to miss at least next 2 games with knee injury; Vaughn doesn’t know how long he’ll coach
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 6:17 PM
Nets' Ben Simmons to miss at least next 2 games with knee injury; Vaughn doesn't know how long he'll coach

cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 6:17 PM
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 6:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are listing Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow’s game at Washington.
Ben Simmons is OUT. – 6:01 PM
Nets are listing Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow's game at Washington.

Ben Simmons is OUT. – 6:01 PM
Ben Simmons is OUT. – 6:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is questionable for the #Nets. Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is still out. And Ime Udoka is in a holding pattern. #nba – 5:55 PM
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is questionable for the #Nets. Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is still out. And Ime Udoka is in a holding pattern. #nba – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
COLUMN: It’s time to put Ben Simmons in rice. trib.al/1JsQafb – 3:46 PM
COLUMN: It's time to put Ben Simmons in rice. trib.al/1JsQafb – 3:46 PM
Brian Lewis: Ben Simmons is still in Brooklyn. His status for Monday in Dallas is up in the air. #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 5, 2022
Depending on the pundit you quote, Ben Simmons is a punk or a star, cry-baby or victim, phenom or disgrace, stud or dud, beast or bust, bum or brat – fraud or faker or freak. He’s also become a kind of mental-health test case – alongside Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles and Nick Kyrgios – for how much attention and pressure and sheer spite athletes should be expected to endure. “I had a terrible year,” Simmons says, flatly, “so I know how to handle my emotions and what I need to be doing to get on track. If I’m worried or sad or frustrated or angry, I feel like I’m better able to deal with that now. It took time, but I’m at peace with who I am and what’s going on around me. I know what my priorities are, and what I need to do every day. Besides that, I just want to be me.” -via Sydney Morning Herald / November 5, 2022
Matters came to a head in a June 2021 final against the Atlanta Hawks, when Simmons, who was underperforming at the time, had an opportunity to dunk the ball – or be fouled – but instead passed. His critics howled that his shooting deficiency had made him a liability, frightened of taking free throws. He was branded a coward over a split-second decision. “If I could go back I would go up strong, go to the line,” Simmons says. “But there was so much emphasis on that moment. I made a bad play, but loads of guys made bad plays. I’m not the reason we didn’t win.” -via Sydney Morning Herald / November 5, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans: Trae Young (left eye contusion) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / November 4, 2022
Lauren L. Williams: Nate McMillan said that Trae Young came in for practice today but that he left early for an eye doctors appointment. He said that he hasn’t gotten any indication on whether Young needs any further procedures and today’s visit as far as he knew was a follow up. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / November 4, 2022
